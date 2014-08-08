Denver Broncos Win Preseason Opener Over Seattle Seahawks 21-16

Overcoming a 45 minute lightning delay and a showering of yellow flags from sometimes overzealous penalty calling, the Denver Broncos picked up their first preseason win of 2014, 21-16 over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

1 2 3 4 F Seattle 0 10 3 3 16 Denver 7 0 7 7 21

Prior to the start of the preseason, the NFL had made it clear that the officials were going to aggressively enforce the five yard illegal contact and defensive holding rules. Aggressiveness gave way to the ridiculous as 25 penalties were called in the game, several being of the questionable variety.

"It just made the game longer," Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. "I guess they're doing what they got to do."

The Broncos scored on their second drive of the game as Peyton Manning , who looked in midseason form, completed 10 of 13 passes for 78 yards. The 14 play (18 if you count the six flags thrown by refs on the drive), 61 yard drive was finished off by a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Ronnie Hillman to put the Broncos up 7-0 in the first quarter.

"An 18-play drive in the preseason, I've never had anything like that," said Manning. "I know the coaches are going to be pleased. That's a lot of plays to learn from on the film.

"The only thing I can say is it's good we overcame some things," Manning said. "The flags were out tonight, that was clear. The fact we were able to overcome some penalties and still get a touchdown drive, that's something. I always talk about getting in situations to occur in the preseason that are something you want to be able to overcome in the regular season. You have a penalty, hey it's bad but let's try to find a way to overcome it."

On the scoring drive Manning took a hard hit from defensive end Michael Bennett that drove him into the ground. Manning, 38, was able to pop back up and demonstrate some of the toughness that the team as a whole is determined to show this season by converting a third-and-7 into a first-and-goal on a 9-yard pass to Thomas.

The addition of a healthy Ryan Clady at left tackle made an instant improvement in the protection that Manning received compared to the last game against the Seahawks six months ago. In the Super Bowl, Manning received constant pressure from the left side as the Seahawks defenders overwhelmed Chris Clark at left tackle. On Thursday night, Clady kept the Seahawks in check.

The Broncos first string defense kept Russell Wilson on the run as they provided consistent pressure on the third year quarterback. Newly acquired defensive end DeMarcus Ware and safety T.J. Ward each sacked Wilson. Rahim Moore intercepted Wilson on a third-and-17 play that was overturned after replay showed the ball hitting the ground before Moore caught it.

The Seahawks first string offense scored on a 14 play, 90 yard drive that consumed 9:18 off the playclock in the second quarter. The Seahawks finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Christine Michael. During the drive, Ward was called for an inadvertent face-mask penalty that turned fourth and long for the Seahawks into a first down. There was also a questionable third down pass interference call on Danny Trevathan that kept the drive alive and led to the touchdown.

Wilson completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards. The Broncos defense harassed Wilson all night. The Broncos pass rush kept Wilson off balance, something they were unable to do in the Super Bowl.

"When we see them in the regular season (Sept. 21), it's going to be a battle and we're looking forward to it and they're looking forward to it, too," Wilson said.

The Broncos were flagged 12 times for 95 yards while the Seahawks were penalized 13 times for 131 yards. The penalties took a toll on the flow of the game and kept the offenses from gaining any kind of rhythm. The kind of penalties called were also a concern and the Broncos plan on addressing it with the league during the week.

"Yeah, I think it is disruptive, but we kind of had a feeling that type of game was coming," Broncos coach John Fox said. "We'll look at the plays on tape and any questions we have, as normal, we will send to the league. That is an area we've got to look at and make sure we're adjusting."

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, who was injured in week 2 of the 2013 preseason, suffered a concussion in the game. Rookie Juwan Thompson took Anderson's place and rushed for 59 yards on six carries, an outstanding 9.8 yards per carry.