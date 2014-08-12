Denver Broncos Linebacker Danny Trevathan Out 6-8 Weeks With Knee Injury

The Denver Broncos suffered their first major injury of training camp this morning when starting weakside linebacker Danny Trevathan suffered a fractured bone below his left knee.

The injury came during 11-on-11 drills when Trevathan, the Broncos leading tackler in 2013, was running to cover a run play. He collapsed underneath a sea of bodies as the tackle was made. Trevathan shouted out in pain, grabbing his left knee. Broncos longtime trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopolus rushed out along with several other trainers to attend to Trevathan who remained on the ground for several minutes.

Trainers attempted to walk Trevathan off the field but he ended up collapsing back to the ground. A cart was summoned from the sidelines and Trevathan was taken to the trainers room to be examined.

The Broncos announced that Trevathan had a left medial tibial impaction fracture, a break of the small bone below the kneecap. He is expected to return during the Broncos Week 4 bye and be suited up for the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona.

Trevathan sent out the following message to his Twitter followers:

"The love is real, thank y'all! Just know that's the only way I'm leaving that damn field!! #Godgotme #beenthroughitall #DTrevHere #Broncos"

A sixth round draft pick by the Broncos in 2012, Trevathan made a team high 84 tackles last season as he emerged as a leader on the Broncos defense and calling the plays in the huddle. Trevathan has also been instrumental in the development of the younger players in the linebacking corps.

He taught me to just be patient," said Lamin Barrow, the Broncos fifth round pick in this year's NFL Draft. "When I got here, I was kind of hard on myself, just trying to pick up everything as far as the defense. I wanted to accelerate faster than what I was doing.

"Danny just told me, 'Chill. Just let it come to you.' I think I've taken his advice, and every day I've come out here, I've gotten better at something."

Following Trevathan's departure, Brandon Marshall stepped in for the remainder of practice and is expected to fill in at weakside linebacker until Trevathan's return. Marshall, a fifth round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, was signed by the Broncos during the 2013 training camp and stayed on the practice squad until being activated to replace the injured Von Miller for the Week 17 matchup in Oakland against the Raiders. Marshall stayed on the active roster for the remainder of the postseason.

"Now, I'm familiar with the defense, I have a couple of years in the league, so I know what the NFL is about," Marshall said. "So I'm definitely ready if the time was to come."

Tuesday's practice was marred by several fights between players. Rookie running back Brennan Clay has decided to lead a rookie uprising against the veterans. The last two days Clay has increasingly been vocal with the veteran players on defense.

"Sometimes they pick on a rookie, and harp on it. I came out there today to make a point that us rookies are tired of getting pushed around," said Clay. "It's dog eat dog out there."

On Monday, Clay and defensive back Quinton Carter got into a confrontation after Clay threw a few verbal jabs his way. Tuesday's practice escalated to the next level when Clay engaged safety Duke Ihenacho in a fight that spilled over into the sidelines and ended up against the wall of the Broncos training facility as Ihenacho choked Clay with his forearm.

A few more scuffles and questionable hits by the defense led head coach John Fox to call a quick team meeting to remind everyone that the goal of training camp was not to cross the line between being physical and getting someone hurt. Unfortunately for the Broncos, shortly afterward Trevathan suffered his injury.