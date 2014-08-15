Colt Lyerla Injury Confirmed

There are many things that could have happened with Colt Lyerla on the Green Bay Packers this season. Colt is one of the more dynamic undrafted costless agents to sign on with the Packers this off-season, but he was undrafted because of off the field issues, and not because of on the field issues. But during the Family Night scrimmage, Colt Lyerla was hurt and was seen on crutches with a knee injury. He had not yet practiced since then, but the injury was not clearly known.

Bad news had finally come today. The Packers reported that Lyerla had a torn MCL and PCL. The MCL and PCL are both related to the ACL injury, with all of them being ligaments in the knee. It is highly likely that this injury will require surgery. It is yet to see if the Packers are going to put him on injured reserve or if they arrive at an injury settlement to release him. Considering that Lyerla's primary benefit to the team was his athleticism, it is difficult to see the Packers keeping ties with him for a long time, but definitely injured reserve looks like the right way to go.

The remaining tight ends on the team are Richard Rodgers, Brandon Bostick, Andrew Quarless, Jake Stoneburner, Ryan Taylor, and Justin Perillo. The Packers are probably only going to keep four tight ends or five at the most. Stoneburner was great at special teams last year and Perillo is a rookie from Maine. Lyerla's absence will open up a spot for one of these young men. The only question remaining is who will take advantage of this situation.