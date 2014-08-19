Cleveland Browns Coach Mike Pettine Holds Off On Naming Starting Quarterback

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine told reporters Tuesday, August 19th, afternoon that he has not committed to either Johnny Manziel or Brian Hoyer as his starting quarterback, despite Tuesday being his presumed target date to make such a decision.

That could however change this evening when he meets with the rest of coaching staff Tuesday evening. He addressed the quarterback situation after he was asked whether Manziel’s middle-finger gesture, in Monday’s preseason game against the Washington Redskins, would factor into his decision.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Pettine said. “He should know more than anyone that all eyes are on him.”

"I think it's one of two ways," Pettine said of the decision. "You can let it play out to see if somebody emerges or you can go ahead and name one and get him the maximum number of reps you can [for the remainder of the preseason]. That's something we have to balance and we have to discuss."

Pettine continued to say that all options at quarterback remain on the table and that both quarterback’s performances against Washington weren’t as bad as it may have looked due to everyone on offense playing subpar.

Neither quarterback played much like someone who was deemed worthy of being named the number one quarterback against the Redskins. Pettine was hoping either Hoyer or Manziel would be able shine and take the starting job for themselves, but clearly neither one did.

Pettine may very well wait until after the Browns play the St. Louis Rams this Saturday to make a decision on who will start Week 1 of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns have made the postseason just once (2002) since returning to the NFL in the 1999 season with an overall regular season record of 77-163 during that time. In that same time period, the team has gone through eight different head coaches (including Mike Pettine) and also used 20 different starting quarterbacks.

Of those 20 quarterbacks, only five have started at least the equivalent of a full regular season, 16 games. That elite club includes Tim Couch (59), Derek Anderson (34), Colt McCoy (21), Brandon Weeden (20) and Charlie Frye (19). Moreover, the team has drafted a quarterback in eight of the 16 NFL Drafts in which they have participated in since 1999.