Denver Broncos Lose WR Jordan Norwood For Season With Torn ACL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Norwood, who was having one of his best preseasons of his five year career, was lost for the season after suffering a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. The Broncos are expected to place Norwood on injured reserve.

Norwood, 27, was injured while attempting to catch a sideline pass from Peyton Manning during 11-on-11 contact drills with the visiting Houston Texans. The pass was broken up by Texans cornerback Brandon Harris and Norwood ended up falling to the ground. After being attended to by trainers, Norwood left the field for the last time this season on a cart.

Norwood was well on his way to making the Broncos final roster as a backup wide receiver and punt returner. His workload with the first-team offense had been increasing from the slot position as well as reps as a punt returner. Norwood led the team after two preseason games with a punt return average of 18.5 yards and caught four passes for 54 yards, ranking second on the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Norwood as an undrafted costless agent out of Penn State in 2009 where he appeared in one game that season. After being released by the Eagles, Norwood was signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and appeared in a total of 16 games the next two seasons. 2011 was his best season in which he started four games and caught 23 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown. Norwood was out of football in 2013 and was signed by the Broncos this last offseason.

Wes Welker was listed on the depth chart as the #1 punt returner but it was expected that Norwood would assume the bulk of the return duties, especially with Welker’s concussion history. Wide receiver Isaiah Burse, signed as an undrafted rookie this year, has also been returning punts.

Montee Ball Update: Running back Montee Ball participated in non-contact drills for a second day since returning from emergency appendectomy surgery. The team is taking it slow with Ball and it is unknown if their starting running back will see any action in this Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. It is likely that Ball will make his first appearance Week 1 of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7.

Roster Move: The Broncos did make a roster move on Wednesday when they released defensive end Greg Latta. Latta, an undrafted rookie out of Purdue, has been down with an injured hip. The release brings the Broncos current roster total to 89 with 14 more cuts coming on Sunday.