Seattle Seahawks - Chicago Bears Live NFL Scores and Result of 2014 Football Preseason

1:26 AM ET: Pete Carroll points out that the best stat from the last two games is that they have only had two penalties when the first-team offense has been on the field.

1:16 AM ET: It is only the pre-season but you still cannot discount how good the Seahawks looked on Friday night in Seattle. The defending Super Bowl Champions are primed for another run to the promised land.

1:11 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback finished the game having completed 15 of 20 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns. He finished with a quarterback rating of 140.0.

1:09 AM ET: Here is a look at the final statistics from tonight's game:

Chicago Bears Final Stats Seattle Seahawks 16 First Downs 23 270 Total Yards 370 219 Passing Yards 252 25-39 Completions-Attempts 20-32 51 Rushing Yards 118 10-70 Penalties-Penalty Yards 6-60 27:57 Time of Possession 32:03

4th, 0:00: One more knee from Terrelle Pryor and that is that. The final score from CenturyLink Field: Seattle Seahawks 34, Chicago Bears 6. We will be back shortly with the stats as well as our players of the game.

4th, 1:22: FIRST DOWN! That will do it, just two more plays as the Seahawks line up in the victory formation. There is a knee from Pryor.

4th, 2:00: Bronson with another carry for a gain of four. 3rd and 2 with the clock running.

4th, 2:00: The clock has run down to the two-minute warning.

4th, 2:35: Bronson with a four-yard gain. 2nd and 6 at the 24.

4th, 2:35: The kickoff is downed for a touchback. Seattle will start at their own 20.

4th, 2:42: Robbie Gould will attempt a 38-yard field goal which is good! Seahawks 34, Bears 6.

4th, 2:54: Chicago will go for it. 4th and 6 from the 11. Clausen changes the play at the line, he scrambles forward for a first down but there is a flag on the play. Holding on the offense, a ten-yard penalty and remains 4th down.

4th, 3:35: Perry takes a pass on the sidelines but cannot get back to the line of scrimmage. That will bring up 4th and 6 from the 11. Chicago is going for it. They call a timeout before the snap.

4th, 3:39: Clausen floats a ball towards Bellamy in the end zone but the ball is slapped away. 3rd and 6 at the 11.

4th, 4:15: Senorise Perry gets the carry off right tackle for four yards. 2nd and 6 from the 11.

4th, 5:00: Chicago with a big run inside the 15 for a first down.

4th, 5:06: Pryor under some pressure throws a ball up that is intercepted by C.J. Wilson.

4th, 5:40: Bronson with a run to the right side for five yards. 3rd and 5.

4th, 5:50: Pryor will a floated pass towards Rashaun Allen but Allen cannot hold on. 2nd and 10.

4th, 5:56: Terrelle Pryor is now out at quarterback for the Seahawks. 1st and 10 at the 20.

4th, 6:00: A 31-yard attempt for Robbie Gould which is good! Seahawks 34, Bears 3.

4th, 6:04: Clausen looks for Armanti Edwards in the end zone but the ball is just too high for the receiver. That will bring up 4th and 8.

4th, 6:46: Quick pitch to Draughn who is caught in the backfield for a loss of two. 3rd and 8 at the 12.

4th, 7:24: A four yard pass to Edwards again who makes a nice one-handed catch.

4th, 7:24: An incomplete pass that is called defensive pass interference. 1st down and 10 from the Seattle 14.

4th, 8:08: Clausen with a short pass to Edwards for a gain of four. 3rd and 6 at the Seattle 29.

4th, 8:04: After review, the pass is incomplete.

4th, 8:04: Clausen with a floated pass to Josh Bellamy for an 8-yard gain. Seattle is challenging the catch.

4th, 8:44: Shaun Draughn with a run off right tackle for 7 yards and a first down.

4th, 9:21: Dale Moss with another great catch on a bullet from Clausen. It brings up 3rd and 1 from the Seattle 40.

4th, 10:06: Clausen with an angle pass to Armanti Edwards for a gain of 4 yards. 2nd and 11 from the 50.

4th, 10:33: Another false start penalty on the Bears. It is 1st and 15 from the Bears 46.

4th, 11:09: Clausen completed a pass to Dale Moss on the sidelines for a first down.

4th, 11:55: Jimmy Clausen is now in at quarterback, the first play is a hand-off to Shaun Draughn for a short gain.

4th, 12:30: Rashaun Allen makes the catch but is well short of the first down. Jon Ryan is out to punt for the first time since the first pre-season game. A HUGE hit from Ricardo Lockette which will be a penalty. That was a helmet-to-helmet hit, thankfully the return man is okay.

4th, 13:15: Jackson is sacked in the backfield. The tight end was no match for the defensive linemen. 3rd and 16.

4th, 13:50: Bronson with a five yard gain. 2nd and 10 from the 35.

4th, 14:15: Seattle called for a false start. 1st and 15 from the 30.

4th, 14:56: Arceto Clark with a great catch up the seam to earn another first down for the Seahawks.

4th, 15:00: Tarvaris Jackson setting up the screen pass to Bronson but the ball is too low. 3rd and 13 at the 16.

3rd, 0:07: Flag comes out for a false start on the offense. A 5-yard penalty and it is 2nd and 13 at the 16. That is the end of the third quarter. Seattle 34, Chicago 0.

3rd, 0:47: Jackson with a hand-off to Demitrius Bronson for a gain of two. 2nd and 8 at the 21.

3rd, 1:35: Another pass to the tight end but it is not enough for a first down. The Bears have to punt. Seattle will take over at their own 19.

3rd, 2:25: Palmer scrambles out to find a receiver open for a gain of 16. 3rd and 5 from the 24.

3rd, 2:25: ANOTHER flag for delay of game. It is now 2nd and 20 from the Bears 9.

3rd, 2:25: Palmer looks for a quick pass to the running back but the pass is well behind the receiver and nearly picked off. 2nd and 15 from the Bears 14.

3rd, 2:28: A flag comes out for a delay of game coming out of the time out. Yikes, it is raining and pouring for the Bears tonight.

3rd, 2:28: Chicago will start their next drive at the 18 yard line.

3rd, 2:36: Jackson with a throw to Phil Bates at the first down mark but the receiver cannot hold on. Hauschka comes out for a 38-yard attempt which is good. Seahawks 34, Bears 0.

3rd, 3:06: Spencer Ware with the carry for a gain of 2 yards. 3rd and 8 at the 19 yard line.

3rd, 3:17: Arceto Clark is the intended target on first down but the pass is dropped.

3rd, 3:30: Ricardo Lockette with the catch for 18 yards and a first down.

3rd, 3:55: Jackson looks deep towards Richardson but the ball is underthrown and incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 39.

3rd, 4:30: Jackson with a shovel pass to Spencer Ware, Ware gets enough for the first down.

3rd, 4:45: Tarvaris Jackson is forced to scramble looking towards Richardson but the ball is just off his hands.

3rd, 5:14: A run off the left side gains one yards. 2nd and 9.

3rd, 5:57: Tarvaris Jackson is in at quarterback, his first pass is a quick slant to Paul Richardson for 12 yards. First down Seattle.

12:08 AM ET: Another great look at CenturyLink Field.

3rd, 6:08: Palmer with a bullet towards Josh Morgan but the pass is broken up by Tharold Simon. It is 4th down and the Bears attempt a 47-yard field goal which is wiiiiiiide right. Seattle 31, Chicago 0.

3rd, 6:52: Ka'Deem Carey is wrapped up from behind for a short gain off the screen pass. 3rd and 9 from the Seahawks 29.

3rd, 6:56: Palmer floats a pass towards Holmes but the pass is behind the veteran receiver. 2nd and 10.

3rd, 7:35: Palmer with a quick pass to Santonio Holmes for a first down.

3rd, 8:20: Palmer with a dump off pass to Carey for a gain of eight yards. 2nd and 2 at the Seattle 37.

3rd, 8:55: Ka'Deem Carey with a four yard run to pick up the first down for the Bears.

3rd, 9:33: Jordan Palmer takes the snap in the shotgun from his own 43. Josh Morgan with the catch and an eight yard gain, 2nd and 2.

3rd, 9:41: Hauschka for a 53-yard field goal, the kick is long enough but it hits the post! No good!

3rd, 10:05: Russell Wilson with a screen pass to Christine Michel who breaks a few tackles and nearly picks up the first down but he is just a yard short. 4th and 1 from the Bears 34.

3rd, 10:45: Christine Michael with a run up the middle for 2 yards, 3rd down.

3rd, 10:54: Russell Wilson was under pressure and has to throw the ball into the second row. 2nd and 25 for the Seahawks.

3rd, 11:20: Turbin with a run of five yards but there is a flag down. A clipping personal foul on Justin Britt. 15 yard penalty pushes the Seahawks back into their own end of the field.

3rd, 12:00: Play-action pass to Doug Baldwin for a first down. Ball is at the Bears 44.

3rd, 12:35: Russell Wilson is coming back on the field for the first drive here in the second half. First play is a run by Robert Turbin for six yards.

3rd, 12:45: Seattle will take over at their own 44.

3rd, 13:15: A screen pass to Ka'Deem Carey only gains 6 yards back. Bears have to punt.

3rd, 14:06: Seattle brings pressure from the linebackers and Heath Farwell gets the sack. A loss of 8 yards. 3rd and 17 from the Bears 5.

3rd, 14:38: A false start pushed the Bears back five yards. 2nd and 9 from the Bears 13.

3rd, 14:56: Ka'Deem Carey with the first carry for the Bears it is a gain of six. 2nd and 4 from the 18.

3rd, 14:56: The returner brings the ball out but can only get to the 12. Jordan Palmer is now in the game at quarterback.

11:49 PM ET: And here we go with the start of the second half. The Bears will receive the kick.

11:47 PM ET: Russell Wilson is 13-17 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He has a quarterback rating of 147.7 in this game so far.

11:44 PM ET: Now here is a look at the first half stats:

Chicago Bears Stat Seattle Seahawks 10 First Downs 17 163 Total Yards 250 142 Passing Yards 165 12-20 Completions-Attempts 13-17 21 Rushing Yards 85 5-40 Penalties-Penalty Yards 1-5 11:42 Time of Possession 18:18

11:37 PM ET: We will be right back with the halftime statistics in just a moment.

2nd, 0:02: Hauschka from 59 yards. The kick is GOOD!!! Wow. What a kick. That is the end of the first half with the score, Seattle 31, Chicago 0.

2nd, 0:06: Wilson pass is complete to Zach Miller. Hauschka is coming out for a long field goal attempt.

2nd, 0:15: Russell Wilson scrambles out of bounds for nine yards. 2nd and 1 from the Bears 49.

2nd, 0:30: INTERCEPTED!!!! JEREMY LANE!!! Cutler was looking for Morgan and it is Lane who sneaks in front before returning the ball 41 yards. The Seahawks will take over at their own 43 yard line.

2nd, 0:35: The Bears score a touchdown but are called for offensive pass interference. It will now be 2nd and goal from the 12 yard line.

2nd, 0:35: A BIG PILEUP on the goal-line as Shaun Draughn looked for a hole to get in the end zone. He is denied. 2nd and goal from the 2.

2nd, 0:40: AFTER REVIEW: The receiver was down at the half-yard line. Chicago calls a timeout to conserve the clock. First and goal at the 1.

2nd, 0:41: TOUCHDOWN BEARS!!! Cutler to Martellus Bennett but it looks like he may have been short of the goal line. The play is under review.

2nd, 0:56: Cutler hits Brandon Marshall for a 21-yard gain and another first down.

2nd, 0:56: Flag comes out for Delay of Game

2nd, 1:06: Cutler escapes the pressure and finds Josh Morgan for a big gain before he is hammered by Richard Sherman.

2nd, 1:14: Cutler hits Alshon Jeffrey for a 14-yard gain, the Bears then call their first timeout.

2nd, 1:51: First and ten from the Bears 22 for Jay Cutler. A quick pass to Brandon Marshall for a gain of one.

2nd, 1:51: There is a Seattle player down, it is linebacker Brock Coyle. The undrafted costless agent from Montana is up walking off the field under his own power.

2nd, 1:55: Brad Biggs is reporting that Bears FB Tony Fiammetta will miss the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

2nd, 1:55: TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Russell Wilson with a play-action pass to Christine Michael for the easy touchdown. The extra point is good, the score is now Seattle 28, Chicago 0

2nd, 2:00: It is third and one for the Seahawks coming out of the break. The ball is on the Bears 7 yard line.

2nd, 2:20: Christine Michael with the carry on second down for 2 yards which will bring us to the two-minute warning. The Seahawks are knocking on the door again with the score Seattle 21, Chicago 0

2nd, 2:55: Wilson with a dump pass to Cooper Helfet who gains eight yards on the play. 2nd and 2 at the Bears 8.

2nd, 3:07: Earl Thomas breaks through the punt coverage and nearly takes the kick back to the house but the punter pulls down Thomas for a touchdown-saving tackle. 1st and 10 Seattle at the Bears 16.

2nd, 4:00: SACK! Cassius Marsh gets the sack on third down. Seattle with a three man rush and they still get to the quarterback. The Bears will have to punt.

2nd, 4:44: Cutler hits Ka'Deem Carey on the screen pass for a gain of 13 yards. It's 3rd and 8 for the Bears.

2nd, 5:39: Bears S Ryan Mundy is questionable to return with a head laceration. On the play, O'Brien Schofield gets to Cutler in the backfield for a sack!

11:08 PM ET: The camera angle that we were shown on the Seahawks broadcast showed Jeffrey's knee down before the ball came out, it will be first and 10 at the Chicago 33 for the Bears.

2nd, 5:39: We may see our first challenge here as Alshon Jeffrey is stripped on a first-down catch. It looks like his knee is down so the fumble call will be overturned and the Bears will retain possession.

2nd, 6:25: Carey with another carry but he is blown up by Malcolm Smith. 3rd and 5 at the Hawks 25.

2nd, 7:10: Ka'Deem Carey with the carry for a gain of four. 2nd and 6 at the Hawks 23.

2nd, 7:10: The Bears will start from their own 20.

2nd, 7:10: TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!! Russell Wilson to Jermaine Kearse for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The extra point is good and the score is now Seattle 21, Chicago 0

2nd, 7:20: Luke Willson is open in the end zone but he cannot hold on to the pass. A big hit from Chris Conte.

2nd, 8:00: Another hand off to Michael but he is knocked down in the backfield for a loss of one. 2nd and 11 at the Bears 13.

2nd, 8:39: Michael with another carry for five yards and another Seattle first down. Ball is on the Bears 12.

2nd, 9:13: Christine Michael with a burst up the middle for eight yards. 2nd and 2 from the Bears 17.

2nd, 9:51: Wilson to Harvin again for 13 yards. First down at the Bears 25.

2nd, 10:33: A shovel pass to Christine Michael for eight yards. 2nd and 2 at the Bears 38.

2nd, 10:33: The Seahawks call a timeout. Their first of the half.

2nd, 11:22: Wilson escapes from pressure in the pocket and hit Percy Harvin for a 23-yard gain. 1st and 10 at the Bears 46.

2nd, 11:52: Another big run for Robert Turbin with a six-yard gain. First down Seattle at their own 31.

2nd, 12:35: Turbin gets a nice burst over right guard for a gain of seven. 3rd and 2 from the Hawks 25.

2nd, 13:13: Turbin takes a hand off to the left for a gain of one yard. 2nd and 9 from the Hawks 18.

2nd, 13:13: Seattle will start first and ten at their own 17 yard line.

2nd, 13:13: Earl Thomas returns this punt for a few yards. The Hawks will take over inside their own 20.

2nd, 13:22: Cutler's pass on third down is too low and bounces into the receiver's hands. That will bring up fourth down.

2nd, 14:10: Matt Forte takes a pitch to the left side. He gains five yards before being smacked by Earl Thomas.

2nd, 14:19: Cutler nearly throws an interception but Jeremy Lane cannot hold on.

2nd, 15:00: A hand-off to Matt Forte off the right side for a gain of one. First down Bears at the Seattle 44.

1st, 0:00: That is the last play of the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks lead the Chicago Bears 14-0.

1st, 0:30: A quick pass out to Jeffrey, he runs for a gain of nine yards. 2nd and 1 from the Hawks 44.

1st, 1:05: Cutler pump-fakes and then hits Josh Morgan for a first down.

1st, 1:15: Darius Reynaud is back to return the kickoff. He brings it out from four-yards deep in the end zone but cannot make the 20. 1st and 10 from the Bears 17 yard line.

1st, 1:15: TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Wilson cannot find a man open so he takes it himself. A seven-yard touchdown run for the third-year quarterback. The extra point is good and the score is now 14-0 Seattle.

1st, 1:15: Flags come out, false start on Russell Okung. A 5-yard penalty and it is now 3rd and goal from the Bears 7.

1st, 1:19: A quick slant thrown towards Luke Willson goes through his hands. 3rd and goal from the Bears 2.

1st, 1:55: Christine Michael takes a toss to the left for a gain of one yard. 2nd and goal from the 2.

1st, 2:33: A hand-off to Michael who powers forward for a 3-yard gain. First down Seattle at Bears 3.

1st, 2:37: Russell Wilson overthrows Jermaine Kearse who is open on the goal-line. 3rd and 2 at the Bears 6.

1st, 3:10: Christine Michael breaks a tackle in the backfield and gains eight yards. 2nd and 2 at the Bears 6.

1st, 3:51: Kearse makes the catch for 18 yards on a deep slant. First down Seattle at the Bears 14.

1st, 4:23: Wilson scrambles for a few yards but he is hit on the slide. Flags come out and it is a personal foul for a late hit on the quarterback. 15 yards and a first down.

1st, 5:06: This time the Bears get to Wilson, it is Willie Young with the sack. A loss of 9, 2nd and 19 from the Seattle 49.

1st, 5:40: The Bears force Wilson out of the pocket where he finds Jermaine Kearse for a 16-yard gain. First down Seattle at the Bears 42.

1st, 5:57: Wilson draws the Bears offside. A five yard penalty which will give the Seahawks another first down. Ball on their own 43.

1st, 6:39: Turbin again up the middle for two yards. 3rd and 3 from the Seattle 38.

1st, 7:12: Turbin gets the hand-off over left guard for a gain of five. 2nd and 5 for Seattle on their own 36.

1st, 7:46: Play-action, Wilson rolls to the right and hits Doug Baldwin for another Seahawks first down.

1st, 8:26: Marshawn Lynch is done for the night. Wilson hits Robert Turbin on a modified screen pass for four yards. 2nd and 6 from the Seahawks 15.

1st, 8:40: Seattle brought four men on the rush, Cutler throws a deep ball towards Jeffrey but Byron Maxwell is there to knock the ball away. 4th down and the Bears will punt. Earl Thomas with the fair catch at the 10 yard line.

1st, 8:40: Flags before the snap, it's a false start on the Bears. Pushes them back five yards, 3rd and 15 from the Seattle 47.

1st, 8:44: A floater from Cutler intended for Jeffrey is too high. 3rd down for Chicago.

1st, 8:49: A quick pass from Cutler looking for Marshall is incomplete. 2nd down and 10 from the Seattle 42.

1st, 9:25: Bears go no-huddle, a hand off to Forte for another first down in the Seattle end.

1st, 9:54: Back in the shotgun Cutler finds Alshon Jeffrey for a 14 yard gain. First down Bears.

1st, 9:58: Cutler under center on this play. He looks for Jeffrey on the crossing pattern but it is incomplete. 2nd down.

1st, 10:38: Cutler hits Marshall out of the bunch set for a first down. A gain of 11 yards.

1st, 10:43: Cutler throws down the sidelines intended for Alshon Jeffrey but the ball is too high. 3rd down.

1st, 11:24: Bears come out in a three-wide set. Cutler with a quick pass out to Brandon Marshall for four yards. 2nd and 6 at the Bears 22.

1st, 11:29: Hauschka set to kick off. Michael Spurlock is back to receive. Spurlock takes the ball at the one but is wrapped up before he can get to the 20. Jay Cutler and the Bears will start at their own 19 yard line.

1st, 11:29: TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Marshawn Lynch off right tackle wide open into the end zone. The extra point from Hauschka is good! The score is now Seattle 7, Chicago 0

1st, 12:17: Play-action, Wilson hits Harvin on a slant across the middle for a gain of 25. First Down Seattle at the Bears 7.

1st, 12:22: Bears get pressure on Wilson who is forced to throw the ball away. 3rd and 4 from the Bears 32.

1st, 12:50: Lynch up the middle for six yards. 2nd and 4 from the Bears 32.

1st, 13:40: Wilson hits Jermaine Kearse on a quick slant for 15 yards. First Down Seattle at the Bears 38.

1st, 14:20: Lynch takes the ball over left guard for three yards. That will bring up 3rd and 4 from the Seahawks 46.

1st, 14:53: Play-action, Wilson scrambles out for three yards. It is 2nd and 7 from the Seahawks 43.

1st, 15:00: Percy Harvin is back to receive the kick. Gould kicks from left-to-right on your keyboard. Harvin takes the ball out from six-yards deep in the end zone and returns the kick 46 yards before he is pushed out by the kicker.

10:03 PM ET: The Bears have won the toss and elected to defer. Seattle will receive the opening kickoff.

10:01 PM ET: The national anthem is over and we are almost ready for kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Bears have scratched WR Chris Williams with a hamstring injury according to Brad Biggs.

9:57 PM ET: Player introductions have begun at CenturyLink Field.

9:54 PM ET: It looks as though Seattle Sounders FC defender DeAndre Yedlin will raise the 12th man flag tonight.

9:49 PM ET: We mentioned Terrelle Pryor earlier in the post but he is the player that this writer is interested to see the most. Pete Carroll knows what he has in Tarvaris Jackson so why not use this time to see if Pryor is someone that should be kept on the roster? We'll see who comes out in the third quarter to take over for Russell Wilson.

9:48 PM ET: A roster battle to keep your eye on tonight will be between Robert Turbin and Christine Michael. It is a given that Marshawn Lynch will be the starter but who will be the guy to back him up?

9:40 PM ET: Mack Strong on the Seahawks pre-game show talking about the improved play of the defense during the last pre-season game against San Diego. They had five sacks and put lots of pressure on the Chargers' quarterbacks. They only reached the Denver quarterbacks once.

9:39 PM ET: Tonight's referee is Bill Leavy.

9:36 PM ET: Bobby Wagner appears to be going through the team drills with the first string linebacking crew.

9:35 PM ET: The Seahawks will be wearing their home blue jerseys with blue pants and blue helmets.

9:31 PM ET: Taking a look around the NFL scoreboard tonight: New England leads Carolina 20-0 in the 3rd quarter. New York Giants lead New York Jets 14-10 in the 3rd quarter. Detroit Lions lead Jacksonville Jaguars 7-6 in the 3rd quarter and Green Bay Packers lead Oakland Raiders 22-7 in the 2nd quarter.

9:30 PM ET: The television pre-game coverage has started here in the Pacific Northwest. We are less than thirty minutes away from kickoff.

9:27 PM ET: Multiple reporters at CenturyLink Field are reporting that Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner took part in warmups while dressed in his uniform. A confusing move by the Hawks after they scratched him from the game. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times says that it may just be a sign that he is closer to returning. He notes that Okung and Unger did the same thing last week.

9:25 PM ET: What do you think will happen in this game tonight? Send your final score predictions to me on Twitter at @tenorman85.

9:24 PM ET: From the looks of it we may see former New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes in action for the Bears. Holmes signed a one-year contract with the team last Saturday,

9:23 PM ET: The Bears have tweeted out their scratches for the night. They are WR Marquess Wilson, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Isaiah Frey, G Eben Britton, C Brian de la Puente, T Jordan Mills, and DE Jared Allen.

9:22 PM ET: @Seahawks has tweeted out that K.J. Wright will get the start at middle linebacker in place of Bobby Wagner.

9:21 PM ET: Chicago Bears beat writer for the Chicago Tribune Brad Biggs posted this picture with the caption, "Pristine day in Seattle at CenturyLink Field."

9:20 PM ET: The Seattle Seahawks have released their list of scratches for tonight's game. They are WR David Gilreath, WR Bryan Walters, CB A.J. Jefferson, CB Eric Pinkins, LB Horace Miller, LB Bruce Irvin, LB Bobby Wagner, G C.J. Davis, DT Jimmy Staten, DT Michael Brooks, and WR Kevin Norwood.

9:19 PM ET: Seattle leads the all-time series 10-6. They have won three of the last four matchups in Chicago as well. Seattle's last two losses at Soldier Field have come in the playoffs. The Seahawks lead the series in Seattle as well up 4-2. This is the Bears' first trip to Seattle since September 27, 2009 when Chicago beat Seattle 25-19.

9:18 PM ET: The Seahawks and Bears have also met 16 times during the regular season and playoffs as well. They did not play much during the first 26 years that the Seahawks were in the NFL due to Seattle playing in the AFC West while the Bears played in the NFC Central. Before the Seahawks joined the NFC in 2002, the two teams had only met seven times; with only three of those coming in Seattle at the Kingdome.

Since joining the NFC in 2002, the teams have met seven additional times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs.

9:17 PM ET: Another pointless stat that will have nothing to do with this game but will surely impress your friends at the watercooler tomorrow is that the Seahawks are 5-3 all-time in games played on August 22nd. They are 3-1 in games played in Seattle on the day as well. The last time Seattle played on August 22nd was in the 2009 pre-season where they beat the Denver Broncos 27-13 at CenturyLink Field. Matt Hasselbeck completed 16 of 23 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in that win.

9:16 PM ET: Seattle's success during this game in the pre-season though is also evident by some other random stats. The Seattle Seahawks have a record of 25-13 in their third pre-season game going all the way back to the expansion season of 1976. When that third game is at home, their record improves to 14-4.

9:15 PM ET: This will be the fourth pre-season meeting all-time between the Seahawks and the Bears. Seattle leads the series 2-1. The Bears won the first meeting back in the expansion season for Seattle 27-16 in what was the second ever game played by the Seahawks franchise on August 7th, 1976 at the Kingdome.

Seattle would win the next two pre-season meetings which took place almost thirty years apart. The first took place at the Kingdome on August 24th, 1978; Seattle beat the Bears 16-7. The second took place at Qwest Field on August 16th, 2008 where the Seahawks won 29-26 in overtime on a 36-yard field goal from Brandon Coutu. Seattle ran for 241 yards in that game with Justin Forsett earning 136 of those on 15 carries.

9:14 PM ET: The last time that the Seahawks lost in their second pre-season home game was on August 21st, 2010 in a 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle would win the NFC West with a 7-9 record before upsetting the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Chicago Bears 35-24 in the Divisional Round.

9:13 PM ET: Obviously this is a pre-season game so trends and statistics really do not matter but there are some numbers that show that Seattle does perform well at this point in the pre-season as well as at home. The Seahawks have not lost a pre-season game at CenturyLink Field since August 20th, 2011 when the Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle 20-7. Seattle would go on to finish 7-9, 3rd place in the NFC West.

9:12 PM ET: That would prove to be the last score for San Diego and Seattle would add touchdown runs from Terrelle Pryor and B.J. Daniels to finish the game with a 41-14 victory to level their pre-season record to 1-1.

9:11 PM ET: Seattle's defense would come up big on the first San Diego drive of the second half. Clemens was still in at quarterbacks and put together a possession that lasted over five minutes, the only problem was that it took nine plays and moved only 15 yards.

Terrelle Pryor came in to the game for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks after halftime but his first drive was unsuccessful in moving the ball towards the goal. Thankfully, the Seahawks started with good field position and Steven Hauschka drilled a 55-yard field goal to extend the lead to 27-7.

Clemens would finally get his good drive of the game on the next chance. He nickeled and dimed the Seahawks down the field before getting inside the defensive ten-yard line. Clemens threw a pass to the left that was picked off by Tharold Simon and returned 106 yards for a touchdown. The play was called back though as Simon was called for illegal contact. Clemens made the Seahawks pay with a short touchdown pass to Jake Byrne to bring the score to 27-14.

9:10 PM ET: The second quarter started with a quarterback change for the Chargers. Former Oregon Duck Kellen Clemens came into the game in relief of Rivers; his first drive would end in a three-and-out forcing another punt from Scifres.

Wilson came out once again for the Seattle offense. The first four plays were typical of the Seattle offense short runs and pass patterns to bring the defensive backfield in closer to the line of scrimmage. You could sense that a big play was coming and that's exactly what happened on 2nd and 1 from the San Diego 39. Wilson went up top to tight end Zach Miller who made a great catch to bring the Seahawks all the way down to the two-yard line. Wilson took the ball in himself after two failed attempts by Turbin to extend the Seahawks lead to 17-0.

Seattle would get the ball back shortly again after another Kellen Clemens-led three-and-out for San Diego. Pete Carroll sent the first team offense out one more time to try and put the game away early. It was another touchdown drive this time, 10 plays for 67 yards, finishing off with a scramble by Russell Wilson for his second rushing touchdown of the day. The Seahawks were up 24-0.

The shutout would not make it to halftime as Clemens finally redeemed himself with a very well-done 10 play, 80 yard scoring drive that took 3:21. Clemens mixed passing with some well-timed running calls to keep the Seattle defense guessing before finding Keenan Allen for a 13-yard touchdown reception with less than a minute left to halftime. Seattle would go into the half with a 24-7 lead.

9:09 PM ET: Comfortable would be the word to describe the second pre-season game for Seattle against the visiting San Diego Chargers in the first game at CenturyLink Field for the new Super Bowl Champions. San Diego the toss and elected to defer to Seattle. Russell Wilson was able to convert the first third down he faced, after a second down sack, Wilson found Percy Harvin in the flat for an 11 yard gain and a fresh set of downs.

From there it would be Robert Turbin and Christine Michael leading the Seahawks down the field. Wilson looked for Doug Baldwin deep from the Charger 22 yard line but the ball was incomplete; a flag though for defensive pass interference would see the ball spotted at the one-yard line. Robert Turbin bowled over left guard into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

San Diego could not respond on their next drive though they were able to move the ball down the field on the Seattle defense due to their quick no-huddle offense. Philip Rivers would get the Chargers into Seattle territory but could not convert a short third-down pass to Keenan Allen and the Bolts would have to punt. Mike Scifres would come on to do what he does best by putting a beauty of a punt down at the Seattle two-yard line.

Robert Turbin went back to work on the next drive gaining 52 yards on the first two carries to get the ball into Chargers territory. Russell Wilson's distribution led the team into field goal range. Steven Hauschka was called upon after Percy Harvin could only gain five on a 3rd-and-9; his 38 yard field goal attempt was perfect to lift Seattle to a 10-0 lead with less than a minute to go in the first quarter.

9:08 PM ET: The Seahawks started out the pre-season in 2014 with a rematch of the Super Bowl from 2013 as they traveled down to Denver to face off with the Denver Broncos. This game was a lot closer that the one that took place at MetLife Stadium in February. Denver got the last laugh with a 21-16 victory after a late interception of Seahawks quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

The result was not what Seattle fans were hoping to see but the team did not dress numerous projected starters for the game including Marshawn Lynch, Russell Okung and Max Unger on the offensive side of the ball. The lack of cohesion on the offensive line was evident as the Hawks were only able to gain 94 yards on the ground; 28 of those came from the legs of Pryor.

Pryor also had a solid game passing as well completing 9 of 16 passes for 137 yards. He was able to avoid being sacked unlike other quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tarvaris Jackson. The race for the backup quarterback spot will be very interesting to look for over the next two pre-season games. Last year, Seattle only had two quarterbacks on the roster for most of the season with fullback Michael Robinson listed as the "emergency quarterback." Will Pete Carroll consider carrying three QBs on the roster in 2014? We'll have to wait and see when the final cuts are made after next week's game away to the Oakland Raiders.

9:07 PM ET: One thing to look for tonight from a Chicago perspective will be how effective the running game is. That is obviously tough to tell as a whole during the pre-season because the units are constantly changing but the third week of the pre-season is usually where we see the starters play past halftime. It will be imperative for the Bears to get some sort of run game established to keep defenses guessing during the regular season.

It is not like they don't have talented running back as well, they have Matt Forte who has run for at least 929 yards in each of his six seasons in the National Football League. His 6,666 yards rushing leaves him ranked 8th among active running backs behind Steven Jackson, Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore, Willis McGahee, Maurice Jones-Drew, Chris Johnson and Marshawn Lynch.

They also have two rookies who were the best rushers according to yards gained over the last two seasons in Arizona Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey and Northern Illinois Husky Jordan Lynch. Those two players combined for 7,549 yards rushing and 84 rushing touchdowns during their last two years of college.

9:06 PM ET: The Bears would cut it even closer in their second pre-season game waiting until there was just under a minute remaining in regulation before getting a five-yard touchdown run from Senorise Perry to cap off a seven play, 86 yard drive that took a little over two minutes. Chicago held on to beat the improving Jacksonville Jaguars 20-19.

We only saw action from three of the quarterbacks in this game but they once again combined for good numbers. They combined to complete 24 of 33 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown. The running game was still lacking though only gaining 79 yards on 26 carries; the majority of which came from Ka'Deem Carey who ran for 36 yards on 13 carries.

9:05 PM ET: Chicago received the ball to start the second half and with a new quarterback to boot. It would be fifth-year man Jimmy Clausen out of Notre Dame in to take over. Clausen looked very shaky on his first two drives which ended up in a total of three points via a Robbie Gould 26 yard field goal. He combined to go 2-for-6 passing with a fumble that he was able to recover to set up the field goal.

Philadelphia answered right back with a 12 play, 94 yard drive led by former USC quarterback Matt Barkley. The No-Huddle Shotgun offense needed just 4:14 to drive the length of the field to extend their lead to 28-17 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Clausen stayed out for another drive which ended up turning into one of the biggest passes of his young career, a 73-yard touchdown pass to Chris Williams to bring the Bears back within five points after the two-point conversion failed. This touchdown pass meant that all three of the Chicago quarterbacks had thrown a touchdown pass to that point.

The Chicago defense stepped up big to force a three-and-out on the Eagles next drive but Michael Spurlock muffed the punt. The Eagles recovered in Chicago territory at the 38 yard line. Barkley remained in looking to extend the lead but on the first pass found rookie defensive back Albert Louis-Jean instead for the interception.

Three and a half minutes later it would be the Chicago Bears regaining the lead when Clausen found Spurlock for a 22 yard touchdown pass. All of which was possible due to a couple of big third-down conversions from Clausen both in the air and with his feet. The two-point conversion was successful this time and the Bears took a 31-28 lead.

Chicago would tack on a field goal in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a 34-28 victory. They had a superb game passing combining to be 29-for-44 with 399 yards and four passing touchdowns in the victory. One spot that would need to be improved upon would be the running game which only gained 2.9 yards per carry (92 yards on 32 carries).

9:04 PM ET: Backup quarterback Jordan Palmer came out next for the Bears but was unable to get anything going during his first two drives in charge; the first drive ended in a punt while the second drive ended in an interception. Philadelphia would tie the game after two big passes from former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez put the Eagles into prime scoring position inside the Bears five yard line. Second-year running back Matthew Tucker out of TCU punched the ball into the end zone over left guard to even the score at 7-7.

Another stalled drive from Palmer and the Bears led to another touchdown drive for Sanchez and the Eagles. Chicago was forced to punt from inside their own 15 yard line and rookie punter Pat O'Donnell did not get a good leg on the kick allowing the Eagles good field position to start their next drive. The combination of Sanchez throwing and Tucker's big runs once again set up the Eagles at the Bears 1 yard line. Tucker took the ball into the end zone over left guard again to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Palmer was finally able to get into a rhythm after the Bears took over possession again. This time he relied on tight end Zach Miller finding the fifth-year man out of Nebraska-Omaha four times for 41 yards. Palmer also hit speedy receiver Josh Morgan for a big 24 yard gain to get the Bears into the red zone. The Palmer-to-Miller connection brought the score level again on a 12 yard pass to give the tight end his second receiving touchdown of the game.

The special teams would be exposed on the ensuing kickoff which was returned 102 yards to pay dirt by Josh Huff, the first career kick return for a touchdown for the rookie out of Oregon. The Eagles would take the 21-14 lead into the half.

9:03 PM ET: Chicago started out the pre-season two weeks ago in the Windy City at Soldier Field against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game started out on a high note for the Bears defense when costless safety Ryan Mundy picked off Nick Foles on the fifth play of the first drive for Philadelphia. Mundy would return the pick 11 yards to set up Chicago in a great scoring position with their first drive starting at the Eagles 24 yard line.

Jay Cutler could not get the Bears going which lead to a three-and-out and a Robbie Gould field goal attempt from 41 yards. The kick did not get past the defensive line as it was blocked. After four plays, one yard and a blocked field goal, the Eagles came out for their second drive which would hampered by multiple penalties. Philadelphia faced a 1st and 30 after an offensive face mask and holding penalty. They could not regain the lost yardage and where forced to punt.

The second possession for Chicago turned into the Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall show as the pair combined four times for 29 yards. Cutler also managed to convert three third down plays with double-digit yard passes including the last one on 3rd and 7 from the Eagles 10. The ninth-year quarterback from Vanderbilt found tight end Zach Miller between two defenders at the back of the end zone, Miller made a spinning catch before tapping both feet down in bounds to put the first points on the board. That would be the only action that Cutler would see as he finished the game going 9 for 13 passing for 85 yards with a touchdown.

The Chicago defense would come up big again on the ensuing Eagles possession. Philadelphia was getting yards in bunches quickly moving into the Chicago end of the field. Nick Foles once again missed his intended target this time at the Bears 32 yard line with the pass ending up in the hands of fifth-year cornerback Sherrick McManis.

9:02 PM ET: The Chicago Bears come into this match with a 2-0 record on the pre-season while the Seattle Seahawks are 1-1.

9:01 PM ET: Our game this evening is between the Chicago Bears and the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 10:00 pm ET from south of Downtown Seattle at CenturyLink Field in front of nearly 68,000 fans.

9:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the National Football League. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host this evening from now through the end of the game and beyond.