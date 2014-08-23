Denver Broncos Host Houston Texans In Week 3 Preseason Game

Houston Texans (1-1) - Denver Broncos (2-0)

Date: 08/23/14

Time: 7:00 PM MDT

Location: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Last Game:

Broncos- The Broncos were impressive on both sides of the ball throughout the game as they dominated the San Francisco 49ers 34-0 at Levi’s Stadium. Peyton Manning played two series that resulted in a field goal and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Julius Thomas. Brock Osweiler continued to show command of the offense and confidence in his ability to execute as he threw for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Texans- The Texans took care of business at Reliant Stadium as they routed the stars of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Atlanta Falcons, 32-7. First round pick Jadeveon Clowney showed off his pass-rushing skills with consecutive plays behind the Falcons’ line of scrimmage that caught running back Antone Smith for a loss and a sack of quarterback Matt Ryan.

Last Time Met: 12/22/13- Broncos defeated the Texans 37-13 in Week 16 at Reliant Stadium. Manning threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Julius Thomas to break the single-season TD record held by Tom Brady (2007). Manning threw for four touchdowns in that game and Eric Decker became the fifth Bronco to catch at least 10 touchdown passes in the 2013 season.

What To Look For As The Broncos Play The Texans:

How Long Will Starters Actually Play

Traditionally, the third game of the preseason is when the starters play the most, usually into the third quarter. Lately, more and more teams are practicing with their preseason opponent prior to the game. This allows for a reproduction of game-like conditions and scenarios as they are played out against different schemes and personnel. Because of the intensity that comes from practicing against a different team instead of your teammates, coaches are reducing the amount of time starters play in the actual game. The Texans and Broncos ran approximately 60 plays a day during their three day workout.

“It was good work,” said Broncos head coach John Fox. “It’s always good to see a different scheme and a different system. This game is about matchups. It was beneficial as far as looks you get to see without getting to play a game.”

Emmanuel Sanders’ Chemistry With Peyton Manning:

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, signed in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace the departed Decker, has been held up by a quad strain since the beginning of training camp. Because of the injury, Sanders has been unable to get any significant work with Manning and the first team offense so far this season. He did pay in the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks but was limited to just 20 plays without a reception.

Sanders returned to practice last Thursday in workouts against the Texans and impressed with the speed and good hands he showed while with the Steelers. If he is able to stay healthy he should provide a speed weapon down the field for Manning to connect with this season. What he and Manning will be working on the most in the game against the Texans tonight and in the remaining days before the Broncos kickoff the regular season on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts is chemistry and rhythm in the Broncos’ high powered offense.

Jadeveon Clowney - Ryan Clady:

Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans’ 2014 #1 draft pick, sparkled in Week 2 of the preseason against the Falcons as he showed why he was the #1 overall pick in the draft. Clowney created havoc behind the Falcons’ line of scrimmage as he overpowered the Falcons’ offensive line with his quickness. On a few occasions the rookie was able to get by the blocker without being touched.

Tonight he will go against the Broncos #1 draft pick from 2008 at left tackle, Ryan Clady. Clady, considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL, will be the only one standing in the way of Clowney and a highlight sack of Manning. Clady understands that keeping Clowney off of Manning’s back won’t be easy.

“He definitely is a good player,” said Clady. “He’s fast and it shows in practice and on film.”

Clady, along with kicker Matt Prater, are the longest tenured Broncos on the roster. Clady appears to have regained his All-Pro form after a lisfranc injury ended his 2013 season in Week 2 against the New York Giants. He has been moving swiftly into the block and doesn’t appear to show any effects from the injury.

Having a dominant player like Clady back protecting Manning’s blind side gives the 38 year old quarterback a lot less to worry about as he enters his 17th season in the NFL.

Will The Intensity From Practice Carry Over To The Game?

During the joint three day practice, tempers flared as drills broke down into shoving matches, especially between the Broncos offense and Texans defense. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt led the charge for the Texans as he and tight end Julius Thomas squared off. On day three, Watt and Broncos left guard Orlando Franklin got into a confrontation following a run play that ended up with Franklin ripping off Watt’s helmet.

It will be interesting to see if the players continue to be testy with one and another. Broncos tight end Jacob Tamme believes that tempers will continue to be short between the two teams.

"Three days in a row against a different team, you're going to have some stuff boil over eventually,” said Tamme. “Saturday will be a lot of fun.”

If Tamme is correct, expect the game to last well into the night as the refs, who have been slowing the flow of the game down as they shower the playing field with yellow flags in an attempt to enforce the illegal contact rule, will also be tacking on personal foul yardage.

Does The Broncos First Team Defense Continue To Shut Down Opponents’ First String Offense?

The Broncos’ first team defense has played well in the first two preseason games against arguably the top two teams in the NFC. In Week 1 against the Seahawks the Broncos defense gave up just a touchdown that came on the second and final drive for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense. The Broncos pass rush with newly acquired defensive end DeMarcus Ware, minus linebacker Von Miller who is still recovering from an ACL tear, kept Wilson under constant pressure. The Broncos rebuilt secondary with costless agent signees T.J. Ward at safety and Aqib Talib at corner made their presence known as well.

In Week 2 at the newly opened Levi’s Stadium against the 49ers, the defense locked Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers offense down. They frustrated the 49ers first team offense, giving up just a field goal.

Tonight, the Broncos defense won’t be facing a franchise quarterback like Wilson or Kaepernick. Instead, they will be facing journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback who doesn’t possess the scrambling abilities like the other two quarterbacks. It will be up to the Texans’ offensive line to keep the Broncos’ pass-rush locked up and away from their quarterback so he can get the pass off to their excellent receiver by the name of Andre Johnson or run the ball with running back Arian Foster.

One other area of the Broncos defense to look is the play of linebacker Brandon Marshall, who is playing in place of the injured Danny Trevathan. Marshall was impressive in his first outing as the starter at weakside linebacker as he made five tackles against the 49ers. Marshall also impressed in the three day workout against the Texans, especially in the run game. Marshall was able to plug up the running lane, frustrating Foster who was searching for an escape route into the Broncos secondary.

AFC West Standings W L Home Road Strk Denver 2 0 1-0 1-0 W2 Kansas CIty 1 1 1-0 0-1 L1 Oakland 1 1 1-0 0-1 W1 San Diego 1 1 1-0 0-1 L1

Broncos Team Leaders Passing Player ATT COMP YDS COMP% TD INT Sack QBR Brock Osweiler 25 16 190 64 2 1 1 97.1 Peyton Manning 27 22 180 81.5 1 0 0 106.8 Zac Dysert 11 8 63 72.7 1 0 0 116.9

Rushing Player ATT YDS YDS/ATT LONG TD Juwan Thompson 12 69 5.8 20 0 Ronnie Hillman 10 34 3.4 9 1 C.J. Anderson 10 34 3.4 10 1 Kapri Bibbs 8 28 3.5 14 1 Brennan Clay 7 7 1 3 0 Jerodis Williams 2 2 1 2 0