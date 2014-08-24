Baltimore Ravens Game 3 First Half Analysis vs. Washington Redskins

Ravens Analysis- Offense: During the first half, the Baltimore Ravens' offense did a good job moving up and down the field but they could not cash in points when it counted. On their first possession, the Ravens' offense went for it on fourth down and failed.

On a seperate occasion, the Ravens went for it on fourth down in Redskins' territory and fell short again. It doesn't bode well for the Ravens' offensive line to get zero push off the line of scrimmage. The offensive line was a point of emphasis in the offseason after the Ravens rushed for only 3.1 yards per carry last season which was the worst in franchise history.

Despite those issues, the Ravens moved the ball well in their two minute warning with Joe Flacco throwing a beautiful ball to Steve Smith for a touchdown.

Flacco went 16-23 for 180 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Ravens Analysis- Defense: Despite the Ravens top three corners inactive in the game, the Ravens defense dominated the first half holding the Redskins' offense to 40 total yards. The Ravens really have to be pleased with what they saw from their defensive backs in Chykie Brown, Dominique Franks and Terrence Brooks. They all played fast and limited Robert Griffin III, running ability.

After a couple of slow preseason games for the Ravens defense, the first team unit bounced back very well imposing their will in every phase of the game.