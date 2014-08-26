2014 NFC West Preview

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2013, the NFC West had a plus-359 point differential, the largest in the league. Outside of the division, NFC West teams were a combined 24-6 as well as the best overall record at 30-10. That's not all, all 4 teams were top 15 in defense, and more importantly, 3 of them top 10 (Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals).

We're seeing an evolution of the NFL from the NFC West. Just a few years ago in 2010, the NFC West winner was the 7-9 Seahawks. This dramatic change now has 3 out of the 4 NFC West teams winning 10 games or more in 2013. It starts with coaching and defense.

The Seattle Seahawks look as the favor to not only repeat as NFC West Champions, but also Superbowl Champions. The Seahawks retained most of their stars and have a developing Russell Wilson at the helm of things offensively. Offensive line could be a slight issue in 2014, but it's one of the few weak areas in Seattle. Another issue, although correctable, could be the NFL rule changes regarding penalties. In preseason already the NFL has seen a major jump in penalties called and it could potentially harm the Seattle defense who likes to be aggressive.

The San Francisco 49ers have their hands full in 2014. NaVarro Bowman was recently put on the PUP list, which means he won't be available for at least the first 6 gams of 2014. The defense without Bowman gets a little shaky, and the secondary still has some things to work on. The offense is hopefully going to be better for San Francisco, with additions of Stevie Johnson. Stevie can help bring a real threat to the receiving core, as well as veteran Brandon Lloyd and rookies Bruce Ellington. Colin Kaepernick has to be the difference maker for SF if they want to really win it. The 49ers threw the ball the fewest in 2014, and the way things look is that they'll be throwing this season.

"I really expect a real breakout year for Colin," Harbaugh said in May. "Athletically, he looks bionic. If you all remember the Six Million Dollar Man, that’s what it looks like to me. He’s very gifted and he always has been. He has the look and feel of a guy who’s really going to break out, even more so than he already has. I’m really excited about everything about his game right now.”

The Arizona Cardinals are an intriguing team as a dark horse. The defense that ranked 6th last season hopes to be just as good. But, with DT Darnell Dockett out with a torn ACL, Daryl Washington lost to costless agency, and Tyrann Mathieu coming off a knee surgery, it looks rough. Rookie receiver John Brown adds a lot of potential to the offense. The speedster out of Pittsburg State can add some dynamic to an offense that also has Michael Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald.

The St. Louis Rams had all the pieces. Trading their second overall pick to the Redskins in 2012 in order to build around Bradford seemed to be going very well. In October of 2013, Bradford went down to a torn ACL. So far this preseason, Bradford and the Rams looked like they were heading in the right direction. Then came a hit by Browns defensive end Armonty Bryant during Saturday’s preseason game in Cleveland, followed by Sunday’s news that Bradford’s left ACL is torn again and he will miss the entire 2014 season. This most likely kills the Rams' hopes of taking this division. Unquestionably the best defensive line in the league led by Robert Quinn and Chris Long might not be enough to put them over the top.