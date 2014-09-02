J.J. Watt Gets Record Contract Extension

Every now and then someone gets taken care of in the NFL. For the Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, it happened just a few days before the regular season started. Watt has played in all 48 games since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2011 draft. He has 216 tackles, 36.5 Sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 27 pass deflections since he began his NFL career. When a player is that productive and that healthy, it is important to take care of him before there could be a potential holdout, because the fans are clearly going to take the players side.

So the Texans are making sure they take care of the former Wisconsin Badgers standout. They upped the ante by giving him a six year, $100 Million extension. That is the highest contract for a defender in NFL history, ironically beating out former Houston Texans defensive end Mario Williams signing with the Buffalo Bills in costless agency. Williams had signed a $96 million deal. But it has a lot of guaranteed money as well, $51.8 Million.

J.J. Watt has definitely struck it rich in the NFL, and now it just waits to be seen how good the rest of the Houston Texans can be around him in 2014. They have the recent trade for Ryan Mallett. Arian Foster is back this season and appears to be healthy. Andre Johnson didn't hold out and reported to camp and the receiver across from him is the young DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans have a good amount of talent, which should help them bounce back after a down year, making them a potential playoff contender in a strange AFC South.