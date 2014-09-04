Green Bay Packers - Seattle Seahawks Live NFL Scores of Football

12:34 AM ET: With that, we will wrap up our coverage this evening. Thank you so much for joining us here on VAVEL USA. My name is Matthew Evans and I will see you next time.

12:33 AM ET: The Green Bay Packers will return home to Lambeau Field to play against the New York Jets next Sunday, September 14th. Seattle will hit the road to face the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.

12:31 AM ET: We had hoped to bring you some post-game quotes from Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson but technical difficulties are not making that possible at the current time.

12:09 AM ET: A lot of the folks in the press will downgrade just how great an all-around perfomance this was by the Seattle Seahawks. It doesn't matter how poorly the Packers may have played, Seattle was still able to make the key plays when they needed them.

12:01 AM ET: Russell Wilson did a very good job of spreading the ball around hitting eight different receivers. His favorite target was Percy Harvin who caught seven passes for 59 yards. That was on top of four carries for 41 yards. Overall it was not a bad night for Harvin with 11 touches for 100 yards.

11:56 PM ET: We are back now with a look at the final statistics from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Stats Seattle 19 First Downs 25 6-12 3rd Down Efficiency 4-11 57 Total Plays 66 255 Total Yards 398 175 Passing Yards 191 23-33 Comp-Att 19-28 80 Rushing Yards 207 21 Rushing Attempts 37 2-3 Red Zone (Made-Attempts) 3-5 1 Turnovers 1 26:40 Time of Possession 33:20

11:38 PM ET: We will be back in a few minutes with the final stats and post-game coverage.

4th (0:14): Wilson takes a knee and that will do it. The final score from CenturyLink Field is Seattle 36, Green Bay 16.

4th (0:50): The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Russell Wilson. Wilson finished completing 19-of-28 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

4th (1:33): Victory formation for Seattle.

4th (1:41): Rodgers with time in the pocket before firing a bullet towards the middle of the field that is nearly intercepted by Earl Thomas. That will bring up fourth down and a Packers punt.

4th (1:51): Aaron Rodgers is nearly sacked but he gets away to complete a pass that will not matter because T.J. Lang is called for holding. That will bring up 3rd-and-13 at the 21.

4th (2:17): DuJuan Harris gets the carry on second down for a gain of 6. That will bring up third down and also the two minute warning. Two minutes to go, Seattle 36, Green Bay 16.

4th (2:24): The first down play is a pass towards Quarless which is dropped.

4th (2:27): It looks as though Eddie Lacy suffered a concussion, it does not look like he wil return.

4th (2:31): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Russell Wilson with a dump off to fullback Derrick Coleman on 4th-and-1 and Coleman finds an easy route into the end zone. The extra point is good! Seattle 36, Green Bay 16.

4th (2:37): Marshawn Lynch looks for running room but it seems like he was stopped short. Green Bay calls a timeout.

4th (3:16): Lynch up the middle again for 7 down to the 15-yard line. 3rd-and-1.

4th (4:05): Hand off to Lynch for a gain of two. More importantly the clock keeps moving.

4th (4:09): Wilson takes the ball himself for a positive gain but the Packers defender is called for a face mask on the quarterback. Another Seattle first down.

4th (4:18): A holding call negates a big play for the Seattle offense pushing them back to the 46 yard line.

4th (5:42): Wilson with the bootleg to the left, he slides down for a gain of 8 and a first down.

4th (6:21): A big run from Turbin for 4-yards to bring up 2nd-and-6 from the 49.

4th (7:07): Lynch with a catch of a screen pass off of a pump fake to Harvin. Lynch gains 14 yards on the play.

4th (7:49): Handoff to Lynch for a gain of 2. 2nd-and-8 at the 31 yard line.

4th (8:00): An incomplete pass on third down but Green Bay is called for defensive holding. First down Seattle.

4th (8:45): Lynch off left tackle for 3 yards. It'll be 3rd-and-6 at the 24 yard line.

4th (9:26): Wilson play fake to Lynch before a short pass to Willson for a gain of 1.

4th (9:31): Seattle will get the ball at the 20-yard line after a touchback on the kickoff.

4th (9:31): TOUCHDOWN PACKERS! Aaron Rodgers finds Randall Cobb over the middle for a touchdown. They keep the offense out to go for two. The conversion attempt is no good! That brings the score to Seattle 29, Green Bay 16.

4th (10:23): A big run from James Starks who broke a bunch of tackles for a 12 yard gain. He follows it with another 5-yard run to get the ball to the 3-yard line.

4th (11:28): James Starks with a good run for 6 yards. On 3rd-and-2, Rodgers hits Nelson for another first down at the Hawks 20.

4th (12:01): Rodgers with a great throw to Jordy Nelson for 12 yards to bring up a 2nd-and-8.

4th (12:55): Green Bay is moving down the field at will right now with first down after first down. A dump pass to Starks will be negated by a holding call.

4th (14:28): Rodgers completion on first down before Lacy takes a big pop from Kam Chancellor but he is still able to gain another first down

4th (14:55): Attendance is 68,424 tonight at CenturyLink Field.

4th (14:55): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! It is number two for Marshawn Lynch on a three-yard run. The extra point is good! The score is now Seattle 29, Green Bay 10.

3rd (0:17): Russell Wilson finds space and runs down to the 3-yard line. That is the end of the third quarter with the score Seattle 22, Denver 10.

3rd (1:00): Wilson hits Harvin on the slant for 10 yards and another Seattle first down.

3rd (1:45): Marshawn Lynch bounces the ball outside but cannot gain any yards.

3rd (1:54): Russell Wilson rolls out with pressure closing but he is able to get rid of the ball before being sacked. 2nd-and-10 from the 26.

3rd (2:35): Wilson finds Zach Miller on a crossing route for another first down.

3rd (3:15): Lynch with a four-yard gain on the first down carry. It'll be 2nd-and-6 from the 35.

3rd (3:54): Turbin with the carry for 4 yards for another first down.

3rd (4:29): Wilson over the middle to Zach Miller for 9 yards. It'll be 2nd-and-1 at the Packers 44.

3rd (4:42): The Seahawks will get good field possession starting at their own 47-yard line after the costless kick.

3rd (4:45): SAFETY! Michael Bennett with the strip sack that is recovered in the end zone for a safety! It is Seattle 22, Green Bay 10. Green Bay is called for an unsportsmanlike conduct after the play which will be enforced on the kickoff.

3rd (5:32): A fake sweep to Harvin handoff to Lynch but the defense does not fall for it. Ryan out to punt, the ball is fair caught at the 10 yard line.

3rd (6:09): Lynch with a short gain for one yard. 2nd-and-9. Wilson's pass on second down is incomplete bringing up 3rd down at the 38 yard line.

3rd (6:49): Percy Harvin with a gain of 16 yards on first down. Seattle first and ten at the Packers 39.

3rd (7:06): Aaron Rodgers escapes from the pocket only to throw a long bomb down to Jordy Nelson that is incomplete. Packers lining up to go for it on fourth down and Rodgers is sacked!!! Seahawks ball.

3rd (7:35): Jordy Nelson with a 5-yard catch to bring up 2nd down. Rodgers gets his pass knocked to the ground by a defensive linemen bringing up a third down.

3rd (8:06): Cobb makes up for it with a 23-yard catch over the middle for a first down into Seahawks territory.

3rd (8:17): Randall Cobb gets the second down ball thrown his way but he cannot hold on to the pass. It's 3rd-and-12 at the 31 yard line.

3rd (9:21): Rodgers with a completed pass to Jordy Nelson for the first down. Lacy cannot get by Bobby Wagner on the first down run.

3rd (9:51): Lacy with another short gain of two yards. 3rd-and-6.

3rd (10:23): A toss to Eddie Lacy gains two yards on the run to the left side. It's 2nd-and-8 from the 22.

3rd (10:28): Green Bay takes over at the 20 yard line after the kickoff goes through the end zone.

3rd (10:57): The pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage but Harvin is able to make the catch. Hauschka comes out for a 20-yard field goal that is Good! That brings the score to Seattle 20, Green Bay 10.

3rd (11:41): Second down is a handoff to Lynch. He gains 5 yards over left guard. 3rd-and-goal from the 3.

3rd (11:50): Russell Wilson floats a ball to the ball of the end zone but it is too far and out of the back.

3rd: (11:54): INTERCEPTION!!! BYRON MAXWELL!!! The Seahawks cornerback snags the tipped ball and returns it inside the 10 yard line. 1st down Seattle at the 8 yard line.

3rd (12:41): Wilson hits Baldwin over the middle short of the first down. Baldwin tries to escape outside for the first down but he is short by 4 yards. Jon Ryan out to punt. A fair catch made at the 14 yard line.

3rd (12:54): Russell Wilson looks deep to the left side towards Ricardo Lockette but the ball is just behind the receiver.

3rd (13:00): Wilson looks down field but is hit as he throws by Julius Peppers. The ball is incomplete. 2nd-and-10 at the 41.

3rd (13:35): Turbin up the middle for another Seattle first down. Ball at the 41.

3rd (14:11): Lynch bounces out to the right side for a gain of 9. 2nd-and-1 at the 37.

3rd (14:47): Lynch takes the handoff up the middle for 14 yards and another Seattle first down.

3rd (15:00): Harvin runs the kickoff out and is not able to get back to the 20. 1st-and-10 Seattle at their own 14.

10:14 PM ET: Here are the halftime statistics: Plays: GB 32, SEA 28. Total Yards: SEA 221, GB 131. Passing: GB 14-18 for 86 yards, SEA 10-14 for 121 yards. Rushing: GB 13 rushes for 45 yards, SEA 13 rushes for 100 yards.

2nd (0:00): Wilson scrambles for a positive gain and slides down but the clock runs out. After one half the score is Seattle 17, Green Bay 10.

2nd (0:10): Wilson throws the ball out of bounds after facing pressure from Julius Peppers. That brings up 2nd down.

2nd (0:14): Another handoff to Turbin up the middle, he picks up the first down before Seattle takes their second time out.

2nd (0:19): Wilson looks deep for Doug Baldwin the ball is nearly intercepted by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

2nd (0:27): Robert Turbin will a hard run up the middle for a gain of nine. It will be 2nd-and-1 at the 35. Seattle takes their first timeout of the half.

2nd (0:35): Wilson is sacked on second down but Green Bay is called for illegal contact. That will be an automatic first down to the Seattle 26.

2nd (1:00): Wilson out to Baldwin on a quick pass for a gain of 3.

2nd (1:21): Rodgers breaks the pocket and throws the ball away incomplete. Packers to punt. It takes a Seahawks bounce back to the 17-yard line.

2nd (1:27): A swing pass from Rodgers to James Starks for a gain of 1. 3rd-and-3.

2nd (1:53): Rodgers over the middle to Quarless for 6 yards.

2nd (2:00): James Starks takes the dump off pass from Rodgers over the middle and is able to get the first down. We have come to the two-minute warning with the score Seahawks 17, Packers 10.

2nd (2:17): Close one there as Aaron Rodgers is forced to take the Packers third timeout after the play clock nearly expired. It will be 2nd-and-10 from the 38.

2nd (2:52): Eddie Lacy driven back after getting back to the line of scrimmage. 2nd-and-10 from the 38.

2nd (3:31): Rodgers to Quarless for 18 over the middle. The no-huddle offense is taking place now.

2nd (3:41): Packers with a 1st-and-10 from their own 20.

2nd (3:41): Bulaga is questionable to return with a knee injury according to reports.

2nd (3:41): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Marshawn Lynch mades it look easy untouched from 9 yards. The Point After is Good! Seattle 17, Green Bay 10.

2nd (4:16): Lynch with a tough run for four yards to gain the first down. 1st-and-goal from the 9.

2nd (5:00): A handoff to Harvin to the right side for 9 yards.

2nd (6:09): Wilson to Harvin on second down but there is a flag. It is offisde on the defense. Lynch with a big run after the penalty for a gain of 21 yards. It is 1st-and-10 Seattle at the Packers 20.

2nd (6:15): Zach Miller with a diving one-handed catch on first down after the great kickoff return from Percy Harvin.

2nd (6:55): Aaron Rodgers looks for Jordy Nelson in the back of the end zone but the ball is too high. 4th-and-goal and Mason Crosby will attempt the field goal. The kick is good. Packers 10, Seahawks 10.

2nd (8:04): Rodgers on a quick-out to Cobb but Jeremy Lane makes a big tackle for no gain. Lacy with a short run to the left down to the 4-yard line.

2nd (8:13): Aaron Rodgers looks deep for Randall Cobb, the ball is incomplete but Bobby Wagner is called for a pass interference. That gives the Packers a 1st-and-goal from the 7.

2nd (8:51): Starks with another carry for a gain of 3. It's 3rd-and-5 from the 48 yard line.

2nd (9:49): Starks with a quick handoff to the inside to gain the first down for the Packers. The first down play is a pass to Andrew Quarless for a gain of 2.

2nd (10:32): James Starks takes the handoff for a gain of 3. 3rd-and-4 coming up for Rodgers.

2nd (11:02): It appears to be Richard Rodgers and Bryan Bulaga down. They both are able to walk off the field under their own power.

2nd (11:02): Lacy with a nice run of 3 yards after nearly being stopped in the backfield. Trouble though as the Packers have two players down on the field.

2nd (11:27): Rodgers to Cobb on a slant for 12 yards and a first down.

2nd (12:12): Lacy takes a short pass from Rodgers but is met with power by the defense at the 20-yard line.

2nd (12:46): Eddie Lacy is stuffed on the first play for a loss of one.

2nd (12:54): The kickoff is brought out again but the Packers once again cannot make the 20. 1st-and-10 at the 16.

2nd (13:00): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Russell Wilson fakes the read-option before throwing to Ricardo Lockette who breaks a tackle to score!! The Extra Point is Good! Seattle 10, Green Bay 7.

2nd (13:30): Wilson play-fake to Lynch before finding Harvin on a crossing route for a big gain and a first down to the Packers 32.

2nd (14:08): Wilson to Harvin but Harvin is corraled by Clay Matthews for a short loss.

2nd (14:53): Lynch with the carry, picks up six yards and the first down. That was a sweet cut-back there to find open space.

1st (0:13): Wilson rolls out to hit Harvin for a gain of eight. It'll bring up 3rd-and-1 from the 29. And that will end the first quarter with the score; Green Bay 7, Seattle 3.

1st (0:54): Another handoff to Lynch who breaks through the line for a gain of 11. 2nd-and-9 from the 21.

1st (1:20): First play is a handoff to Lynch but the play will come back on a holding call to Justin Britt. 1st-and-20 from the Seahawks 10.

1st (1:25): The scoring drive was 6 plays for 34 yards taking 3:07 off the clock. That drive was set up by the fumbled punt return of Earl Thomas.

1st (1:25): The kickoff is through the end zone and out for a touchback. Seattle will start at their own 20-yard line.

1st (1:25): TOUCHDOWN PACKERS! John Kuhn with the dive over the goal line to give the Packers the lead. The extra point is good and with 1:25 left in the first quarter the score is Green Bay 7, Seattle 3.

1st (1:30): Rodgers is forced to call a timeout with the play clock running down. That is the second timeout taken by the Packers in this half. It is 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

1st (2:02): Aaron Rodgers again to Nelson who gets down to the 2-yard line. 2nd-and-goal.

1st (2:32): Rodgers to Nelson for a first down inside the 10, to the 8-yard line.

1st (3:09): Rodgers pass is complete to Randall Cobb who is falling out of bounds for a first down right at the sticks.

1st (3:43): Lacy up the middle for two yards. It is 3rd-and-8 from the 32 yard line.

1st (4:29): Eddie Lacy with the run for no gain off to the right side.

1st (4:32): Earl Thomas fumbles the punt and the Packers jump on the loose ball. He should have called a fair catch in that situation.

1st (4:44): The pass from Rodgers on third down is incomplete. Packers to punt, Earl Thomas to return.

1st (4:51): Rodgers looks for Randall Cobb, the ball hits his fingertips and falls incomplete. 3rd-and-14.

1st (5:35): Lacy takes a swing pass but is pulled down in the backfield for a loss of 4.

1st (6:02): Green Bay starts at the 20. Rodgers throws to Jordy Nelson for a first down at the Packers 31.

1st (6:07): Hauschka's kick is up and good! The score is Seattle 3, Green Bay 0.

1st (6:50): Wilson out to Doug Baldwin on a comeback but they do not gain enough for the first down. A 35-yard field goal attempt coming up from Steven Hauschka, timeout called by the Packers to avoid a penalty for too many men on the field.

1st (7:16): Handoff to the Beast, Lynch over left guard for a gain of 5. 3rd-and-5 at the 21

1st (7:51): Wilson feels the pressure but breaks the pocket and gets out of bounds for no gain.

1st (8:32): Harvin with the sweep off to the right side for a gain of 13 and another Seahawks first down.

1st (8:44): Wilson pass intended for Zach Miller is tipped and picked off but Miller breaks up the catch causing the referees to call it incomplete. Packers run into the kicker on 4th down giving the Seahawks a first down at the Green Bay 39.

1st (9:22): Handoff to Robert Turbin for a loss of one.

1st (10:05): Wilson to Kearse over the middle for a gain of eight.

1st (10:35): Another swing pass out to Harvin who picks up enough for the first down to the Hawks 48.

1st (11:12): Wilson hands off to Lynch with a gain of 5. 3rd-and-1.

1st (11:45): Seattle comes out with a swing pass to Percy Harvin.

1st (12:21): The Packers are stopped on third-and-10. They will punt to Earl Thomas. Thomas is tackled at the 35 yard line.

1st (14:02): Lacy with another carry, he breaks two tackles to gain 15 yards and another first down.

1st (14:25): Flag thrown before second down, it is an offside call on Seattle.

1st (14:55): Eddie Lacy with the first carry for six yards.

1st (15:00): We are underway! Packers cannot get out to the 15. They will start at the 13.

8:40 PM ET: Seattle will be kicking off and moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

8:38 PM ET: A beautiful rendition of our National Anthem. And now, it's game time!

8:35 PM ET: The Seahawks win the toss and will defer. Green Bay will start with the ball.

8:31 PM ET: Here comes the boom! The Seattle Seahawks are taking the field.

8:30 PM ET: HERE WE GO!!! Time for the banner to be revealed!

8:26 PM ET: Bob Costas with an interesting stat; the last nine Super Bowl winners have combined for just one playoff win in the year following their Championship.

8:24 PM ET: We're being told on Twitter that the pre-game festivities will start at 8:28 pm ET with the kickoff coming at 8:40 pm ET.

8:21 PM ET: Look at that, it's former Vancouver Whitecaps captain Jay DeMerit taking in the Packers and Seahawks.

8:16 PM ET: As was just mentioned on Twitter, another thing to look tonight will be how the Packers defense looks in the first few series. They are switching from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 defense. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks can exploit the Packers.

8:13 PM ET: Walter Jones, Steven Largent and Cortez Kennedy will be involved with the 12th man flag raising tonight according to reports.

8:05 PM ET: It looks as though the Packers only have four true defensive lineman active for the game. That dosen't include hybrid linebackers according to Bob McGinn.

7:59 PM ET: Boos ring through CenturyLink Field as more of the Green Bay Packers come out for warm-ups.

7:57 PM ET: Boy howdy that crowd is loud! The energy is hot at CenturyLink Field tonight as we get closer to kickoff and the dropping of the Super Bowl Champions Banner.

7:55 PM ET: Kenny Mayne of ESPN is having a blast down on the field, you can tell just by the sheer amount of photos that he is tweeting.

7:51 PM ET: Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is hosting a chat right now over at his newspaper's website but was very gracious to answer a question that I posed to him about tonight's game. Thank you Tyler.

Q: ME - How do you think that the Packers will approach containing Percy Harvin?

A: TD - Matt: Great question. This will be a test for Casey Hayward as the nickel cornerback in his first game back from all of his hamstring problems last season. Micah Hyde and Tramon Williams could also play inside at times. But at the same time, this is Seattle's element of unknown. Green Bay has Peppers; Seattle has Harvin. It remains to be seen just how much he lines up inside, outside, in the backfield and what he really does. The Packers certainly went back to Darrell Bevell's tape as the Vikings offensive coordinator with Harvin, but the two hardly had a chance to work together last year. Carroll did note this week here that they need to be careful with Harvin's workload. Injuries have haunted him his whole career -- but he's the weapon who can make a good offense great. Thought Harvin made an interesting point when asked how he fits in. He said his coaches basically scheme him as if he were in a punt or kick return, not necessarily as a "receiver" or "running back." They want him in space.

7:47 PM ET: AP Sports Writer Tim Booth tweets that Packers kicker Mason Crosby was barely making field goals from 56 yards kicking towards the north end zone. That may be something to keep an eye on tonight.

7:43 PM ET: As we enter the final 45 minutes to kick off, let's discuss the Super Bowl this year. Who do you think will win the AFC and NFC? Leave your thoughts in the comments or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

7:40 PM ET: It is a beautiful night for football in Seattle. KOMO News 4 is very right.

7:35 PM ET: Reports that close to 20,000 people are out taking in the concert outside of CenturyLink Field.

7:31 PM ET: It is so nice to hear that NFL on NBC music. Football is back!

7:26 PM ET: One of the big concerns for when looking at the Seahawks going this season was how are they going to replace Golden Tate? Tate was their best receiver from 2013, the answer to that question is so simple and it was right under their nose the whole time. Percy Harvin. Harvin missed almost all of 2013 after being traded over from the Minnesota Vikings. Now that Harvin is healthy it will be interesting to see how much more dynamic he will make the Seattle offense.

7:21 PM ET: We've received some feedback on what our readers think will happen tonight. The best answer so far is this one, "Hawks win off an INT in the end zone with no time left, flipping the roles from 2012." It would be very exciting for sure if that were to happen. I think Seahawks fans would rather see a double-digit victory instead.

7:20 PM ET: A picture from the Green Bay Packers Twitter account as the team arrived at CenturyLink Field earlier on Thursday.

7:15 PM ET: Yes, @NFL. Richard Sherman is ready.

7:13 PM ET: Seattle scratches two of their eight wide receivers on the roster. That number will likely go down this week as the Seahawks are in need of an offensive lineman.

7:07 PM ET: The inactives for the Seattle Seahawks tonight are CB Tharold Simon, RB Christine Michael, LB Kevin Pierre-Lewis, WR Kevin Norwood, TE Cooper Helfet, WR Phil Bates and DE Greg Scruggs.

7:05 PM ET: The scratch of Jeff Janis leaves the Packers with only four active receivers tonight.

7:02 PM ET: The inactives for the Green Bay Packers tonight are QB Scott Tolzien, CB Demetri Goodson, LB Carl Bradford, DT Mike Pennel, WR Jeff Janis, TE Brandon Bostick and LB Jayrone Elliott. For those fans of Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball you are correct that is the same Demetri Goodson who played for the Bulldogs between 2008 and 2011.

7:00 PM ET: We are 90 minutes away from the kickoff at CenturyLink Field. The 2014 NFL Regular Season starts here! Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA for our coverage of the National Football League.

6:58 PM ET: What is your prediction for this game tonight? Who will win? What will the score be? Who will be the Player of the Game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

6:55 PM ET: More just unreal numbers from the Seahawks defense in 2013. Over the course of the season, Seattle opponents had 45 red zone chances which were converted into touchdown on 18 tries. Their defense had 47 takeaways; let that sink in for a minute every one time that an opponent got into the red zone, the Seahawks defense had forced one turnover on another possession.

6:53 PM ET: The band Soundgarden is performing outside of CenturyLink Field right now while player warm-ups are taking place on the field. KJR Radio's Ian Furness says it is an "unreal environment."

6:51 PM ET: Turnovers will also be a key in this game, like most other NFL games. Green Bay turned the ball over 17 times in losses in 2013 compared to only eight time in wins. Seattle's defense forced 47 turnovers in 2013, including a massive 40 in their wins. Opponents averaged 2.5 turnovers per game in losses against the Seahawks in 2013, that includes the playoffs.

6:49 PM ET: An area of the game to look concerning Seattle and specifically Russell Wilson will be his competion percentage. Wilson completed nearly two-thirds of his passes in Seattle's 16 wins in 2013 (269-for-406 or 66.2%). That number dropped greatly to only 49.4% completions (41-for-83) in the team's three losses.

6:47 PM ET: A few other interesting statistics that we found while doing some research for this game. It may not sound kind of obvious but it is really not always the case; the team that gains more yards tonight will more likely win the game. In researching for this game, we found out that in Green Bay's eight wins in 2013, they outgained their opponents by 905 yards. In their nine non-wins (eight losses and one tie) though, they were outgained by 557 yards.

The Seahawks had a similar stat though the numbers will be in great contrast due their big number of wins and small number of losses. In 16 wins during 2013, the Seahawks outgained opponents by 1,012 yards; while in their three losses, they were outgained by only 63 yards. That could be an area of the game to keep an eye on.

6:45 PM ET: Wow, take a look at the crowd that is already packed in the plaza just inside the North Entrance at CenturyLink Field. The stage where the pre-game concerts will be held would be at your seven o'clock.

6:44 PM ET: On the other hand, in wins the Packers converted on 50.0% (60-for-120) of their third downs while Seattle converted on 40.6% (84-for-207) of theirs.

6:43 PM ET: An area of the game to look will be conversions on third-down. Last season both Seattle and Green Bay struggled to keep the offense on the field when faced with a third down. The Packers converted just 29.9% (32-for-107) of third downs in losses last year. Seattle was not any better having just converted on 24.3% (9-for-37) of third downs in their losses in 2013.

6:42 PM ET: Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta tweeted this picture from the press box almost an hour ago. There were already some players on the field getting ready for Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers tonight.

6:41 PM ET: Our friend Chris Daniels from KING5 News in Seattle tweeted that the City of Seattle had opened up their Emergency Operations Center as a precaution of the opening day events.

6:40 PM ET: Sports Illustrated writer Peter King tweeted out about an hour ago "Ninth straight NFL kickoff game attended. No city's been more energized on day of game than this one." That is so true Peter, it really is a combination of just the normal game day atmosphere as well as the anticipation to see that Super Bowl Champions banner revealed.

6:39 PM ET: As you would expect, the parking prices around the stadium are crazy. We cannot tell by the picture where this is exactly is in relation to CenturyLink Field but that is correct; parking at that lot will run you a cool $120.

6:38 PM ET: VAVEL USA writer John Flesta projected that Seattle would go 14-2 in the 2014 Regular Season. That is pretty ambitious considering the quality of teams in their division. Arizona and San Francisco will provide four tough games as well as interesting road games with Kansas City, San Diego and Philadelphia. 14-2 is extremely ambitious which is why 11-5 or 12-4 would probably be more likely.

6:36 PM ET: One player that Seattle fans think will have a breakout season is local boy Jermaine Kearse. Kearse grew up in Lakewood, WA, attending Lakes High School and the University of Washington. He is now a very good contributor for the Seahawks and could be a big target.

His 6-foot-1 frame makes him the biggest primary receiver on the team but he has also shown that he has really good hands. People were starting to be aware of him after the Super Bowl but after this season he will be a hot commodity. Don't be surprised if he finishes with 70 or more catches for between 850 and 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns.

6:34 PM ET: Speaking of injuries, one such injury for the Packers that could have a huge impact on this and many future games is loss of nose tackle B.J. Raji for the season. Green Bay was hoping to have a healthy Raji to be able to plug the middle of the defensive line but that will not be the case in 2014. Stepping in will be 7th year man Letroy Guion out of Florida State. He is slated to start but officially is listed as questionable for the game.

This could be the opening for Seattle to control the running game. Can Guion keep the guards from advancing into the second level to block linebackers? That is something we will find out as the game progresses tonight.

6:32 PM ET: One big injury that could be a factor for this game in particular is to backup offensive linemen Lemuel Jeanpierre. At some point, he suffered a neck injury and has been placed on Injured Reserve leaving the Seahawks with only eight available OLs. Considering the injury history for Russell Okung, this could be very nervy for Seattle fans. One linemen down could elevate rookie Garry Gilliam onto the line.

6:30 PM ET: What is scary about this Seattle team though is just how many players they were able to keep from last season's Super Bowl Championship team. They were able to re-sign key players like Michael Bennett, Steven Hauschka, Tony McDaniel, O'Brien Schofield, Jeron Johnson, Doug Baldwin and Tarvaris Jackson along with granting contract extensions to Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman. They have covered almost all of their bases though the next big contract will indeed be the big one in Russell Wilson. Let's not worry about that one right now though.

They did lose some key talent as well as all teams do. The list of players lost includes Red Bryant, Chris Clemons, Breno Giacomini, Walter Thurmond, Brandon Browner and Golden Tate. While all of these players were great in their own way, Seattle is very good at being able to find the next man to take the spot. Only time will tell if that is the case in 2014.

6:28 PM ET: Seattle and San Francisco have played some very good games while both have been good over the last two seasons but none was more exciting, nerve-wracking, tense, incredible game in the NFC Championship.

It was January 19th, 2014 and CenturyLink Field was getting ready to host her second NFC Championship Game. Seattle was successful in the first go-round but this would be a whole different animal. The rival San Francisco 49ers, defending NFC Champions, stood between the Seahawks and MetLife Stadium.

The game did not get off to a good start for the Seahawks as Russell Wilson was sacked on the first place from scrimmage, he also fumbled on the play and the 49ers recovered at the Seattle 15 yard line just ten seconds into the game. San Francisco was not able to capitalize on such great field position as they were forced to kick a 25-yard field goal just over two minutes into the game.

Stalled drives would be the story for the rest of the quarter but that was quickly changed by San Francisco and quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The University of Nevada man used his legs to gain 70 yards over two plays to dramatically shift the field position battle. On top of that, Anthony Dixon powered home a short run on 4th-and-goal to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead.

There was no panic from the Seahawks though who came out with their short pass and run offense to move the ball up the field. Wilson found Doug Baldwin deep for a 51-yard gain into the San Francisco 10-yard line. Seattle could not convert from close range settling for a 32-yard field goal from Steven Hauschka to cut the lead to 10-3. That would be the scoreline at halftime.

Marshawn Lynch would take matters into his own hands on the first drive after the half for Seattle. Lynch would carry the ball three times for 56 yards including a 40-yard scamper to bring the Seahawks level at 10. Kaepernick would answer back with his arm and his legs that contributed to three plays of more than twenty yards on the drive. He found Anquan Boldin over the middle for a 26-yard touchdown to bring the lead back to 17-10.

The Seahawks found themselves in a good position after Doug Baldwin ran the next kickoff back 69 yards to the San Francisco 33 yard line. Seattle was not able to convert again having to settle for a Hauschka field goal.

After a 49ers three-and-out, Seattle would move the ball into the San Francisco half setting up a 2nd-and-6 from the 34 yard line. Wilson found himself under pressure on the snap so he threw the ball away to avoid the sack. Unfortunately the ball did not get back to the line of scrimmage and Wilson was called for Intentional Grounding with pushed the Hawks back 16 yards with a loss of down.

They were able to gain 15 yards back on 3rd-and-22 from the 50 but they were facing a 4th-and-7 from the 35. A potential 52 yard field goal for Hauschka which was well within his range but Wilson and Pete Carroll agreed that this was the time to make a big play. Wilson got San Francisco to jump offside with a hard count, they did not need the penalty though as Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse for the touchdown between two defenders on the costless play. Seattle had finally regained the lead at 20-17.

Turnovers for both teams marred the next three drives with Seattle finally getting a 47-yard field goal from Hauschka to extend the lead to six with 3:37 left. Kaepernick came out for the most important drive of his career to that point. He did a very good job with the no-huddle moving the 49ers to the Seattle 18-yard line. On 1st down, Kaepernick floated a ball into the end zone towards Michael Crabtree that was tipped by Richard Sherman to the waiting Malcolm Smith who sealed the trip to the Super Bowl with his interception.

"The Tip" as it is known in Seattle, will be something that the sports fans of the Emerald City will never forget. As great as the Super Bowl was for fans in the Pacific Northwest, the NFC Championship win over San Francisco was much sweeter.

6:26 PM ET: The NFC West looks to be a three-horse race for the Division Title as well between the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle and San Francisco were the best teams in the NFC in 2013 and look like they will both be the teams to beat in 2014. Don't sleep on the Arizona Cardinals though who are much improved from a team that missed the playoffs last season with a 10-6 record.

6:24 PM ET: VAVEL USA writer Caleb Wahlgren picked the Packers to finish the 2014 Regular Season with a record of 12-4 and making it to the NFC Championship Game before being knocked out by the eventual Super Bowl Champion. That seems like it may be a little too high for their record but it is in the vicinity; 10-6 or 11-5 seems more likely with the toughest non-division games being this one against Seattle, October 26th away to New Orleans and November 30th at home to New England. If they are able to win two of those three games, then 12-4 is a possibility. If not, though it will more likely be 10-6.

6:22 PM ET: If there is any concern for the Packers about their lineup, it will probably be with the offensive line specifically the center position. Green Bay was forced to place center JC Tretter on the IR/designated to return list meaning that he will have to miss a minimum of eight weeks. Tretter had suffered a knee injury that turned out to be worse than expected. His absence means that rookie Corey Linsley, out of Ohio State, will likely get the start for Green Bay.

Keep an eye on how he handles the crowd noise and how he handles defensive tackle Brandon Mebane. Seattle sacked Aaron Rodgers eight times in the first half of the game in 2012; if Linsley struggles with Mebane, we could see that number all over again.

6:20 PM ET: Another area of the game to look for Green Bay will be whether they can exploit the potential weakness at the nickel back position for Seattle. First choice nickel back Jeremy Lane is listed as probable for the game with a hamstring injury but who what is health is really like. Fourth-choice corner and backup nickel back Tharold Simon has not participated in practice all week with a knee injury. You can assume that he will be one of the inactives for Thursday's game.

Green Bay will likely play with three Wide Receivers on the field for a good majority of their offensive snaps meaning you'll likely see a fair amount of nickel coverage from the Seahawks. If Lane is not 100%, then that means you should see backup safety Jeron Johnson or DeShawn Shead jump into the nickel role.

6:18 PM ET: A note to keep an eye on in this game will be how successful the running game of the Packers is in the first quarter. One of the biggest keys for the Packers will be to establish the running game early and control the time of possession. Not only will that wear down the Seahawks stellar defense but it will ensure that Russell Wilson does not have a chance to make big plays.

6:16 PM ET: Look for Green Bay to run a lot of no-huddle when they have the ball. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a piece written on Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent a good amount of time working hand-signals into the offensive play-calling for road games this season. This will be especially important in front of the 68,000+ at CenturyLink Field who bring the noise equivalent of a jet engine.

The ability to use this method of play-calling will be made easier for the Packers because of the veterans that will occupy the top three spots at wide receiver. Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Jarrett Boykin all have experience in the offense as well as in the offense with Rodgers. It will be interesting to see if they are able to stay on the same page with all of the anticipated noise.

6:14 PM ET: Of course, the Packers would lose in the NFC Wild-Card round to the San Francisco 49ers but after all, they spent half of the season without their franchise quarterback yet were still able to win their division.

6:12 PM ET: The NFC North Division will once again be a three-horse race for the division title. Those three horses have not changed from 2013 as it will come down to the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While it will still be a very close race, Green Bay fans are hoping that the road to that division title is less bumpy than it was in 2013.

Green Bay was having a nice season when they hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 9. They were 5-2 with a favorable schedule in the month of November ahead of them but that all of that positive momentum was put on the shelf very early in this match. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a shoulder injury after being sacked on the seventh play of the game.

The Packers would go on to lose that game 27-20 which started a streak of five games where the team was winless (four losses and a tie). They were able to pick up some critical victories over Atlanta and Dallas to keep them in the hunt for the playoffs. A late season loss to Pittsburgh put Green Bay in a winner-to-the-playoffs, loser out game in Week 17 at Soldier Field against the rival Chicago Bears.

Fans of the Packers rejoiced as Aaron Rodgers returned from his shoulder injury just in time for the most important game of the season. It was a back-and-forth affair between the two sides with Chicago holding a 28-27 lead with 6:24 left in the 4th quarter. Rodgers and the Packers took over from their own 13 but were having problems moving the ball. Twice they were forced to attempt fourth-down plays in their own half but they converted both of those chances.

With time running out, the Packers knew they needed to make a big play down the field but they just could not complete a single pass for the life of them. Facing a 4th-and-8, the Bears brought a blitz that nearly got to Rodgers but he want able to scramble to his left before finding Randall Cobb wide open behind the defense for a game-winning 48 yard touchdown pass to clinch the NFC North Division Title for the Green Bay Packers.

6:10 PM ET: Those are just two of the better games played between these two teams over the years. If you look at projections, most people in the media believe that these two teams may face each other once again in the playoffs. While that is a good possibility, both squads will need to get through their respective difficult divisions.

6:08 PM ET: That game will surely make a Packers fan cringe just thinking about it but that isn't the only memorable finish between these two teams. This day was January 4th, 2004 in the NFC Wild-Card Round. Both teams were coming in with identical 10-6 records but the underlying storyline was the battle between Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and his mentor Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

On a cold, snowy January day in Green Bay it was the student vs. the master. The first quarter was relatively quiet with both teams exchanging drives. The only score coming from a Josh Brown field goal to put Seattle up 3-0. Seattle had the best drive of the quarter using both Hasselbeck's arm and Shaun Alexander's legs to go 57 yards on 10 plays leading to the field goal.

It would be the master who took charge in the second quarter as Favre led the Packers on three scoring drives (2 FG, 1 TD) to give Green Bay a 13-6 lead heading into half time. Hasselbeck struggled greatly in the second stanza completing only 4-of-11 passes while fumbling a snap exchange with center Robbie Tobeck on a crucial drive.

Who knows what Mike Holmgren said in the locker room but the Seahawks came out fired up on their first drive out of halftime. Hasselbeck completed his first pass to Darrell Jackson for 25 yards to get into Green Bay territory. The Seattle quarterback was huge on this drive as Green Bay was able to keep Shaun Alexander in check; Hasselbeck completed 5-of-6 passes for 64 yards to get Seattle into a 4th-and-goal at the Packers one-yard line. Shaun Alexander bowled in for a touchdown to bring the score level at 13.

Seattle's defense came up big on the next Green Bay drive forcing them off the field after only five plays. Hasselbeck then took over by himself completing 6-of-8 passes for 72 yards setting up another one-yard touchdown run from Shaun Alexander. After two drives in the second half, Hasselbeck had completed 11-of-14 passes for 136 yards and the Seahawks were up 20-13 going into the final frame.

Brett Favre had a fourth quarter that screamed "anything you can do, I can do better" as he led the Packers on two touchdown drives that combined took over 13 minutes off the clock. Seattle was down 27-20 with 2:44 remaining and needed a scoring drive. Matt Hasselbeck did just that getting the Seahawks down inside the Packers one-yard-line with one minute to play and sure enough it was Shaun Alexander again from inches out to tie the game again at 27.

Green Bay had one more chance as Favre drove them into field goal range for Ryan Longwell. His 47-ya