JJ Watt Goes Huge In Houston Victory

Two teams looking to find a solace after a 2013 season that fans and players alike would like to forget. The Redskins and the Texans are poised to go from worst to first this season. A start of a new era for both teams to wash away the sour memories of last season.

One thing that may have haunted the Redskins today, and may haunt them for the rest of the season didn't even occur during the game. Rather before the game, when protesters stood outside of NRG Stadium with the demand that the Washington Redskins change their name. It could have very well thrown them off. It may very well be the achiles heal of the Redskins this year.

When the game finally started, the Texans received the ball first. They got a first down then punted to the Redskins. Then RG3 and out would take the field and give the ball right back to the Texans. The entire first quarter would pan out like this with both teams only moving the chains once through the first 15 minutes.

To open up the second period, the Redskins would march down the field with ease and put up the games first points. However, the game would reach a sudden turning point when J.J Watt would block the extra point, just one of his big plays made against the Redskins.

The Texans would answer though. Ryan Fitzpatrick would throw his first touchdown in a Texans uniform to DeAndre Hopkins on a broek defensive play for Washington, who left multiple recievers open due to a penalty. The Redskins thought the penalty would be on Houston, but it was defensive holding and the Texans took a 7-6 by virtue of the missed extra point.

On the following Redskins posession, the Redskins would suffer another 3 and out, this one most costly. The following punt was blocked, scooped up, and returned for a touchdown by one man, Alfred Blue.

The Texans would go into the locker room at half time after getting a huge break following an horrendous roughing the passer call made against D.J Swearinger. The following play, Alfred Morris would cough the ball up, and J.J Watt would pick up the lvie ball. The score is 14-6 at the half.

The third quarter would go scoreless despite the fact that Washington opened up the running game with Morris and Helu pounding the ball into the throat of the Texans defense. The Redskins managed to rip off of big 48 yard play that turned the wrong way in a flash when D.J Swearinger stripped the ball away from Andre Roberts.

To start the fourth quarter, the Texans were marching down the field looking to put the game away. Those plans went south however when Arian Foster was stripped of the ball by Ryan Kerrigan to give the Redskins life. The following posession would stall out in Houston territory where JJ Watt took control and dominated Robert Griffen and the entire Redskins offensive line for that matter. The Redskins would have to punt.

Then the Texans would once again march down field, and put the game in the hands of kicker Randy Bullock to make a 41 yard field goal. The kick would sail through the uprights and give Houston a 17-6 lead that the Redskins would not combat.

JJ Watt went huge. The final statline: 2 tackles, 1 sack, a blocked pass, a fumble recovery, a blocked extra point. Not a bad day to start living off a 100 million dollar contract.

Arian Foster also had a big return for the Texans, carrying the workload of carries. 29 touches for the former rushing champion with lef him to 120 big yards.

Andre Johnson also had a big day. Six catches for 93 yards, putting him 16th all time in career receiving yards. He got the ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick who went 14-22 for 206 and a tocuhdown.

The first overall pick in the draft, Jadeveon Clowney left the game mid second quarter with a knee injury.

On the other side, Robert Griffen III went 29-37 for 267. Pierrce Garcon caught a chunk of his passes, ten to be exact for 77 yards.

Next week, the Texans travel out west to face the Oakland Raiders, the Redskins will go to dance with the Jacksonville Jaguars.