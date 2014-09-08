Panthers Beat Buccaneers Via Derek Anderson Instead Of Cam Newton

On a day in which Cam Newton didn't play for the Panthers, backup QB Derek Anderson stepped up and won the game. The Cam Newton decision was a game time decision, and the Bucs were prepared for Cam as Mike Glennon took the snaps at practice to simulate him.

Despite giving up 20 points, the Bucs defense looked good. They almost picked off Derek Anderson, but Dashon Goldson dropped it. The defense also came up with two critical fourth down stops. This was all in Leslie Frazier's debut with the Buccaneers.

Carolina QB Derek Anderson had a relatively brilliant day with 230 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers kicker Graham Gano missed a 48 yard field goal, but made one that would make it 20 to 14 and seal the deal. Rookie Bucs Kicker Patrick Murray never attempted a field goal but was perfect on the two extra points.

Josh McCown's start wasn't what the Bucs had hoped for, as he was 22 of 35 with 183 yards, coming up with two touchdowns and two interceptions as well. One of those picks led to a Panthers touchdown via a pick-six. He over and under-threw some passes, including one where star WR Vincent Jackson was wide open.

Mike Evans was the leading receiver with four receptions . He almost had a touchdown after it tipped off a Carolina player's hand. The ruling was that he didn't have complete possession. Vincent Jackson didn't have a very big night, with only 36 yards on 4 receptions. Chris Owosu was a WR bright spot as he caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The running backs didn't have a good night. Doug Martin wasn't great and was even worse after he returned from injury. Bobby Rainey took over, but he made a critical fumble that led to a field goal to make it 20 to 14 Panthers. He did catch a touchdown pass. Fullback Jorvorskie Lane had a big 54 yard run.

Finally, Brandon Myers and Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a few catches at TE. Myers had more receptions and led the tight ends on the night.

Finally, Solomon Patton was the talk on special teams. The Bucs made a fantastic move upgrading him from the practice squad. He had some big punt returns. He definitely proves that the Bucs made a mistake. He could prove that he deserves a Devin Hester-like role that Lovie Smith had in Chicago.

Carolina now looks for Cam Newton to come back next Sunday at home against the Lions, and the Bucs look to rebound against the lowly Rams on the same day.