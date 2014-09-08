Score New York Giants - Detroit Lions in NFL 2014 (14-35)

4th Quarter, 1:30 Left: As this game is finishing, join us here for LIVE coverage of Chargers-Cardinals!

4th Quarter, 2:00 Left: For clarification, the last turnover was on downs.

4th Quarter, 3:00 Left: Suh causes a turnover!!! Giants turn ball over, and this game is over.

4th Quarter, 4:40 Left: A new question: Are the Lions potentially the class of the NFC North, or are the Giants just simply this bad? Potentially a bit of both.

4th Quarter, 4:40 Left: Fauria for a two point conversion! This game is o-ver.

4th Quarter, 4:40 Left: Joique Bell, touchDOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN DETROIT

4th Quarter, 5:20 Left: Golden Tate, continues his magnificent night! Lions to the 4!

4th Quarter, 6:00 Left: Successful drive here for Detroit again, instigated by Bell, Johnson, and of course the gunslinger: Stafford. Now to the Giants' 15.

4th Quarter, 7:30 Left: Joique Bell, 8 yard run. Then Joique Bell again, 5 yard run. Ring it!

4th Quarter, 8:50 Left: Stafford to CJ, up the middle, another 3rd down conversion!

4th Quarter, 9:30 Left: Lions continue to get stuck in 3rd down situations. May need to shake their play-calling book up a bit.

4th Quarter, 11:00 Left: Rodgers-Cromartie, good coverage on Eric Ebron, preventing a big Lions play. Then on 3rd down, however, Stafford finally converts on a throw right to Megatron. No pressure up front.

4th Quarter, 11:53 Left: The Giants still have a long way back, but there were bright spots on that drive. The Detroit defense looks tired, as the Giants have had the ball for the majority of the 2nd half, although they haven't had many fruitful drives. Could a change of momentum be in swing?

4th Quarter, 11:53 Left: Rashad Jennings, touchDOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN NEW YORK

4th Quarter, 12:45 Left: Rashad Jennings, pass from Eli as he was wide open, rushes to make it first and goal G-Men!

4th Quarter, 13:50 Left: Larry Donnell saves the Giants, New York now deep in Lions territory. Slow and steady wins the race?

4th Quarter, 14:00 Left: Another false start! Justin Pugh, youngster from Syracuse. 3rd down!

4th Quarter, 14:30 Left: False start Giants. This team is in total disarray.

End Of 3rd Quarter: The next few minutes of the game will probably tell the tale of if this will become a competitive game or not.

3rd Quarter, 10 Seconds left: Rashad Jennings did make it through the d-line, and the Giants drive will continue in the next quarter.

3rd Quarter, 1:30 Left: 4th and 1, Giants going for it.

3rd Quarter, 2:20 Left: FINALLY a productive Victor Cruz catch. Barely gets it through two defenders.

3rd Quarter, 3:50 Left: Stafford ran that in with his legs. He looks so much more poised this year, he made a spin move to get in. Judging situations like the pro he is.

3rd Quarter, 3:50 Left: Matt Stafford, touchDOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN DETROIT

3rd Quarter, 4:00 Left: Lions stalling again, now 3rd down.

3rd Quarter, 5:10 Left: Giants offense looks like a replica of last year. Now their defense is tired once again, and Bell & Bush are bumrushing through the G-Men D-line.

3rd Quarter, 5:30 Left: Manning, interception! Glover Quinn, the former Texan, kills the G-men by stepping right in front of Cruz!

3rd Quarter, 5:30 Left: Lions have to kick a field goal again, now a 13 point lead. Lions can't convert a TD in the Red Zone again.

3rd Quarter, 6:00 Left: Prince Amukamara RIPS it out of Fauria's hands! Prince broke out last year for a career season, and is starting out right this year.

3rd Quarter, 6:20 Left: Calvin Johnson just barely drops a magnificent catch for a TD, in a tight space. 2nd and goal, Lions timeout.

3rd Quarter, 7:00 Left: The TE, Joseph Fauria, takes the Lions to first and goal!

3rd Quarter, 7:40 Left: A failed run by Bush, decided to rush to the outside and should have went up the middle.

3rd Quarter, 8:15 Left: Miracle! Golden Tate, wide open at the 35 yard line of the Giants, Stafford throws to him for a massive gain!

3rd Quarter, 9:30 Left: Antrel Rolle and Robert Ayers team up to knock the Lions back for a big loss, and Stafford & Co. can't seem to get a groove going so far in this quarter.

3rd Quarter, 9:52 Left: Commerical Break: Lions about to take over and start their next drive, as the Giants are as befuddled as can possibly be imagined.

3rd Quarter, 11:00 Left: Manning in the shotgun, throws to Jernigan, but not near a first down. Manning can not find anything downfield.

3rd Quarter, 11:40 Left: Suh barrels through the Giants' offensive line, gets to the RB Jennings.

3rd Quarter, 12:30 Left: Now the Giants are down ten, and things aren't looking any brighter for Eli's offense. When you couple a poor connection between Eli and his receivers with a hard-nosed, impressive Detroit defense, you have this disaster.

3rd Quarter, 12:30 Left: That interception wasn't exactly Manning's fault, as his WRs weren't paying attention to his play-calling. In other news, the Lions will have to kick a field goal, as Cullen Jenkins creates great pressure against the Lions' O-Line.

3rd Quarter, 13:30 Left: Leavy intercepts Eli, just barely grabs it before it touches the ground!

3rd Quarter, 14:00 Left: Giants start off the quarter with the ball. Leavy gets a massive tackle, and it's already 3rd and 8 for the G-men.

8:51 PM ET: As we near the start of the 3rd quarter, look for the Lions to keep their same offensive scheme. They have made exceptional progress in their first game of the year, and their offense is obviously superior to the Giants. If they can capitalize on more opportunities, this may turn into a blowout.

8:46 PM ET: What an offensive outburst from the Giants in this game! Wanted to start off my coverage of the 2nd half with a lie. Hello folks, this is Ben Anderson, ready to lead you through the rest of this game.

8:43 PM ET: Thank you for joining me during the first half, I now will hand you over to Ben Anderson to take you through the rest of the game.

8:42 PM ET: Larry Donnell has been the target of choice for Eli Manning with 4 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

8:39 PM ET: Matthew Stafford has completed 14-of-17 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He has hit Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush each five times. Johnson has gained 131 yards and two touchdowns while Bush has 45 yards.

Half: The Lions are outgaining New York by a total of 227 yards to 75 yards. The Giants have gained yardage at critical times from Detroit penalties. They have 8 penalties for 85 yards.

2nd (0:41): The Lions kneel down on second down and that will end the first half. The score after thirty minutes is Detroit 14, New York 7.

2nd (0:49): They will spread the field on first down and hand off to Reggie Bush for 4 yards. 2nd and 6. Timeout is called by the Giants.

2nd (0:56): Fair catch called for at the eight yard line. Detroit will take over and more than likely take a knee to go into halftime.

2nd (1:22): Manning complete to Randle for just 1 yard. The pass on third down is incomplete bringing up 4th and 9. The Giants will punt.

2nd (1:25): Manning throws incomplete to Jernigan. 2nd and 10.

2nd (1:31): Manning complete to Donnell for 17 yards into Detroit territory for a first down. Timeout Giants.

2nd (1:55): Eli Manning over the middle to Victor Cruz on field down. The pass on second down is incomplete.

2nd (2:00): The 43-yard field goal attempt is wide left! That was not even close. New York will take over.

2nd (2:23): Stafford completes a pass over the middle to Golden Tate for a gain of 14. It'll be 4th and 11 from the 24. We are at the two-minute warning. Detroit will be attempting a field goal in just a moment.

2nd (3:10): Stafford on a screen pass to Bush for no gain. 3rd and 25 from the 38.

2nd (3:35): WHAT A THROW! Stafford to Tate but it is pulled back for a personal foul penalty.

2nd (4:16): Joique Bell is hit in the backfield for no gain. 2nd and 10 from the 23.

2nd (4:59): Stafford hits Johnson on a slant for 24 yards and a first down. Ball on the Giants 23.

2nd (5:37): Golden Tate takes the handoff around the end for a gain of 4.

2nd (6:18): Reggie Bush with a gain of 2. Second and 8 from the 49.

2nd (7:02): Stafford to Tate on the slant for a gain of 9. First down.

2nd (7:45): Joique Bell takes the handoff but is hit in the backfield for a loss of two. 3rd and 3.

2nd (8:18): Stafford hits Johnson on first down for 9.

2nd (8:24): A flag is down on the punt. Holding on the kicking team, it will be a ten-yard penalty enforced after the return. First and ten Detroit from their 31.

2nd (9:06): SACK! Manning gets pulled down by a host of Lions for a loss of nine. Another Giants punt coming.

2nd (9:38): Eli Manning swings a pass to Randle but he cannot get away from the defender. No gain.

2nd (9:45): Eli Manning cannot find an open receiver and throws the ball away.

2nd (10:09): Andre Williams with his first carry for a gain of three. First down at the 50.

2nd (10:41): A swing pass to Jurnigan for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 47.

2nd (10:51): An 18-yard return for the Giants. They will start at their own 39.

2nd (11:28): Golden Tate makes his first catch with the Lions on a pass underneath for four yards. That will force another punt from Detroit.

2nd (12:14): Bush takes the next handoff to the right side for a gain of 2. 3rd and 7 from the 23.

2nd (12:54): Reggie Bush with the carry up the middle for a gain of one. 2nd and 9 from the 21.

2nd (12:54): Touchback on the kickoff and Detroit will start at the 20 yard line.

2nd (12:59): TOUCHDOWN!! Eli Manning to Larry Donnell for a touchdown! The third time is the charm on the fade route. The PAT is Good. With 12:54 left in the half, it is Detroit 14, New York 7.

2nd (12:59): Confusion on the defensive side of the ball forces Detroit to call a time out. Their first of the half.

2nd (13:37): Manning looks to Donnell who makes the catch but comes down out of bounds. Jennings is STUFFED on third down. It is 4th and goal!

2nd (13:43): Manning looks to Washington on the fade but it is incomplete. 2nd and goal.

2nd (13:48): Manning pass to the end zone is incomplete but there is another flag. Defensive Pass Interference, the Giants will have a first and goal at the 1-yard line.

2nd (14:12): Jennings again on first down for four yards.

2nd (14:35): Back to Jennings on second down who finds a hole for 14 yards. 1st down to the 18.

2nd (15:00): Manning complete to Donnell for a gain of 3.

1st (0:00): At the end of the first quarter, the score is Detroit 14, New York 0.

1st (0:03): Steve Weatherford is roughed on the punt and the Giants will keep the ball after the personal foul penalty. It will be 1st and 10 Giants from the Lions 35.

1st (0:37): SACK! Manning is sacked for a loss of ten. The Giants drive comes up short and they will have to punt.

1st (0:44): Manning looks deep to Jernigan but it is incomplete. 3rd and 6.

1st (1:12): Rashad Jennings with a tough run for four yards. 2nd and 6 at the Detroit 40.

1st (1:20): Jason Pierre-Paul will return to the game his X-Rays were negative.

1st (1:25): Manning completes another pass but there is a flag on the defense. Illegal Use of Hands and it will be another Giants first down.

1st (1:52): Manning hits Jernigan for a gain of 9 yards and a first down. The no-huddle is working well for the Giants.

1st (2:27): They go back to Jennings on the ground for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 from the 42.

1st (2:50): Manning on the play-action hits his tight end Larry Donnell for a gain of 19 yards.

1st (3:02): A good punt is caught inside the five-yard line and returned for 12 yards. 1st and 10 from the 16 yard line for the New York Giants.

1st (3:24): A pass is complete to Reggie Bush but they only gain 2 yards. They will be forced to punt.

1st (3:30): Stafford eludes pressure and is forced to throw the ball out of bounds. It is 3rd and 10 from the 37.

1st (3:41): A long pass attempt to Calvin Johnson is incomplete. 2nd and 10.

1st (3:50): BLOCKED! Well partially, the Lions get to the punter and get a finger on the punt. The punt travels 15 yards and Detroit will take over at their own 37 yard line.

1st (3:57): Manning looking for Jennings but he cannot hold the pass into the flat. That will bring up 4th down.

1st (4:35): Manning with a completed pass to Jernigan for five yards. It's 3rd and 4.

1st (5:01): Rashad Jennings to the left side for a gain of one. It'll be 2nd and 9 from the 43.

1st (5:06): Manning's pass is incomplete but there is a flag on the play. Pass Interference on the Defense, a spot foul and it will be 1st and 10 for the Giants from the 42 yard line. There is a Detroit player on the field injured.

1st (5:12): Eli Manning's first pass is tipped and nearly intercepted. It is 2nd and 10.

1st (5:12): The kickoff is out for a touchback. Giants to start at their own 20.

1st (5:19): TOUCHDOWN DETROIT!!! Matthew Stafford to Calvin Johnson AGAIN! This time from 16 yards. He avoids the blitz once again and hits Johnson for the score. The PAT is Good! With 5:12 left in the first quarter, it is Detroit 14, New York 0.

1st (5:24): Stafford looks to Calvin Johnson but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 13 at the 16.

1st (6:14): FUMBLE! Joique Bell is hit behind the line of scrimmage and coughs up the ball. Detroit falls it. It is a loss of 3.

1st (6:22): Stafford's into the end zone is incomplete but there is a flag. Holding on the defense. 5 yards and a first down. 1st and 10 from the 13 yard line.

1st (7:07): A counter to Joique Bell for 10 yards. First down into the red zone.

1st (7:53): Stafford hits Brandon Pettigrew after going through all of his reads. A gain of 9 yards down to the 28 yard line.

1st (8:36): A toss to Joique Bell to the right side but he is only able to gain one yard. 2nd and 9 at the 37.

1st (9:16): Stafford to Calvin Johnson along the sidelines for 15 yards. Another great catch by Megatron. 1st and 10 at the Giants 38.

7:29 PM ET: Reggie Bush already has three catches.

1st (9:52): Matthew Stafford hits Bush in space and Bush takes it 24 yards for the first down! Jason Pierre-Paul is down for the Giants behind the play. 1st and 10 at the Detroit 47.

1st (10:35): Reggie Bush takes a carry but loses his balance for a loss of three. 2nd and 18 from the 23.

1st (10:35): A false start on the Lions on first down. It will be 1st and 15 at their own 26.

1st (10:48): A return of six yards by Ross. The Lions will start at their own 31 yard line.

1st (10:52): The third down pass is off the hands of the receiver and the Giants will have to punt. 4th and 11 at the 19.

1st (11:27): Jennings gets the ball again for a gain of one yard to the right side. 3rd and 11 at the 19.

1st (12:11): Hand off to Rashad Jennings for a loss of two. 2nd and 12 at the 18.

1st (12:11): Once again, the kickoff goes through the end zone and Eli Manning will take over at the 20-yard line.

1st (12:25): TOUCHDOWN DETROIT!!!! Matthew Stafford avoids the rush and finds a WIDE OPEN Calvin Johnson down the field for a 67 yard touchdown pass. The Extra Point is Good! With 12:11 left in the first quarter, it is Detroit 7, New York 0.

1st (13:09): Stafford hits Bush on a slant in the middle for a gain of 6. 3rd and 9 from the 33.

1st (13:37): Stafford with a pass down the left side to Calvin Johnson who makes a spectacular catch. There is a flag on the play though. Illegal Touching called on Detroit. It will negate the pass and push the Lions back 5 yards. 2nd and 15 from the 27.

1st (14:17): Joique Bell takes the first carry of the game for no gain. 2nd and 10 from the 32.

1st (15:00): The first pass is a swing pass to Reggie Bush for a gain of 12 and a first down.

1st (15:00): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback. Detroit will start off on their own 20.

7:10 PM ET: It appears that the Lions will receive the opening kickoff going left-to-right on your keyboard.

7:07 PM ET: With the anthem over, we are now just a coin toss away from kicking off the first Monday Night Football game of the year!

7:04 PM ET: We are getting set for the national anthem right now.

6:46 PM ET: Man, look at all of the weapons that Detroit has. Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, Reggie Bush etc, they have to be one of the most talented offense in the league.

6:41 PM ET: This is the 4th start for Eli Manning against the Lions. He is 3-0 coming into the game having completed 71-of-115 passes for 716 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

6:38 PM ET: This will be Stafford's 2nd career appearance against the Giants. He lost the first game completing 25-of-42 passes for 222 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

6:31 PM ET: Looking at the line from Las Vegas for this game they have Detroit listed a 5.5-point favorite. We'll see how accurate that is, it seems like a majority of people on Twitter are leaning towards the Lions by at least 10 points.

6:21 PM ET: Jon Gruden with a very interesting analysis on the Detroit offense comparing it to almost a carbon-copy of the offense run by the New Orleans Saints. From his evidence, it looks like he is dead on with this analysis.

6:19 PM ET: Here are some more pictures from pre-game at Ford Field:

6:17 PM ET: If you have been stuck at work today, the big news in the National Football League was the release of a video that showed Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice attack his fiancée in an elevator. You can read more about that story here. In response to the video, the Ravens released Rice and the NFL suspended him indefinitely.

6:16 PM ET: The Giants have won the last three meetings between these two and they have not lost in Detroit since November 7th, 1983.

6:14 PM ET: This is the 43rd meeting all-time between these two franchises dating all the way back to 1930 when the Lions were still known as the Portsmouth Spartans. Detroit leads the series 21-10 with one tie.

6:10 PM ET: The matchup between the Giants defense and Lions offense is the most intriguing of this game. Those were the best units for their respective teams in 2013 so you'd think that whichever has the best game will come out on top.

5:58 PM ET: Tim Twentyman over at the Lions webpage has a great preview of this game which includes a "5 Key Matchups" section. The first matchup that he lists in indeed the match-up to look when the Lions have the ball. It is Calvin Johnson vs. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Johnson is one of the primer receivers in the league with both size and speed that is hardly matched by any. Rodgers-Cromartie is a big cornerback a 6-foot-2 and also has plenty of speed. It will be interesting to see who gets the better between those two tonight.

5:49 PM ET: Two football legends on the sidelines Ray Lewis and Barry Sanders.

5:48 PM ET: And now a look at the inactives for the Detroit Lions: WR Kevin Ogletree, WR Ryan Broyles, QB Kellen Moore, T Cornelius Lucas, DE Larry Webster, S James Ihedigbo, S Don Carey

5:46 PM ET: Here is a look at tonight's inactives first for the New York Giants: WR Odell Beckham Jr, OL Adam Snyder, T Charles Brown, DE Kerry Wynn, T James Brewer, DT Markus Kuhn, DT Jay Bromley.

5:36 PM ET: Matthew Stafford has already thrown for 17,457 yards in his short career ranking him 115th on the all-time list for most career passing yards. If he continues on the pace that he has been on during his three full seasons as the starting quarterback (4,885 yards per season) that would put him up to 22,342 yards which would put him in the 80s all-time passing quarterback such as Neil O'Donnell, Jim Zorn, Trent Dilfer, Brian Griese, Mark Rypien and Sammy Baugh.

5:34 PM ET: From the "doesn't that make you feel old" category. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is entering his 6th NFL Season after being the number one overall pick in the 2009 Draft out of the University of Georgia.

5:30 PM ET: This is a very interesting matchup to start the season on Monday Night Football. Both of these teams finished 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs. That would be the second consecutive year that both teams missed the postseason, as they both last made the playoffs in 2011. The Lions were beaten by New Orleans in the first round while the Giants won the Super Bowl.

5:15 PM ET: Considering the Giants have one of the worst offensive lines in the league and Eli Manning folded under pressure last season, expect the Lions to bring a lot of pressure and do a lot of blitzing tonight.

5:14 PM ET: Eli Manning had a down year last season as he threw a league worst 27 interceptions and completed just 57% of his passes, the worst mark since his rookie season. Manning's quest to turn things around this season will begin against a terrible Lions' secondary that was amongst the worst in the NFL last season. He will also have his top target, Victor Cruz, healthy after the Pro-Bowler missed a majority of last season.

5:13 PM ET: Detroit, who ranked 6th in rush defense last season allowing just 99.8 yards per game, shouldn't have much trouble defending the Giants' poor rushing attack. Rashad Jennings and Andre Williams would not be getting many carries on other teams and they're running behind one the NFL's worst offensive lines.

5:12 PM ET: Lions' pass offense - Giants' pass defense should be a remarkable matchup. Between Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Prince Amukamara, and Walter Thurmond, New York has one of the league's top cornerback trios. Meanwhile, Detroit finally has more reliable pass catchers around Calvin Johnson with the additions of Golden Tate (costless agent signing) and Eric Ebron (first round pick).

5:11 PM ET: The Lions will reveal a new style of running the ball tonight as they will have a fullback, Jed Collins, in front of the team's two-headed rushing attack of Reggie Bush and Joquie Bell.

5:10 PM ET: Giants cornerback Walter Thurmond said Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson has some weakness earlier in the week. While that is true as every athlete has at least one weaknesses, talking about the best player in football like that a week before a game is not a smart thing to do. Remember what happened last season when Dez Bryant said he was better than the man known as "Megatron?" Johnson racked up 329 receiving yards on 14 catches.

5:09 PM ET: Lions 2011 first round pick Nick Fairley has cut down his weight this offseason by adding a personal chef and not putting bad foods into his body. Over the course of his first three seasons, Fairley was immensely overweight, which led to struggles on the field. The Lions are a much better team when the former SEC Defensive Player of the Year is performing at the high rate he's capable of, so getting in shape will not only help Fairley but the Lions success.

5:08 PM ET: Rumors have been swirling recently stating that the Lions are interested in 12-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey. The 36-year old, who was recently cut by the Saints, isn't capable of performing at the level he once was capable of, but he would still be a huge addition to the Lions' poor secondary in need of Bailey's services.

5:07 PM ET: Matthew Stafford struggled toward the end of last season, and his decision making under pressure was the main culprit. Now under the orders of former New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, Stafford and the Lions staff have stressed how important taking care of the ball is.

5:06 PM ET: For the Lions, safety Don Carey (hamstring) is out, safety James Ihedigbo (knee, neck) is doubtful, and defensive tackle Caraun Reid (shoulder) is probable.

5:05 PM ET: The Giants' first round pick Odell Beckham is out tonight with a hamstring injury that the wide receiver suffered in training camp. Starting linebacker John Beason (foot) and guard Brandon Mosely (back) are both probable and will likely play.

5:04 PM ET: Both teams didn't quite live up to expectations last season, as they both finished with a mediocre 7-9 record. They will each look to rebound starting tonight in their regular season opener.

5:03 PM ET: The all-time series between these two teams is 21-20-1 in the Lions' favor. The only tie was by a final score of 0-0 on November 7, 1943. It still stands as the NFL's only scoreless game to this day. Anyway, the Giants will look to even up the series tonight.

5:02 PM ET: The Giants came away with a 23-20 win over the Lions when these two teams squared off last season. Detroit dominated most of the game, but New York sparked a fourth quarter comeback and would entually win on a 45-yard field goal in overtime.

5:01 PM ET: The Jim Caldwell era will begin in Detroit in strong fashion on Monday Night Football in front of a sold out crowd at Ford Field. Caldwell, who made it to Superbowl XLI as a rookie head coach, hopes to lead a promising young team to a land widely unknown to Lions fans, the playoffs.

5:00 PM ET: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 NFL matchup between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan!