Chicago Bears Comeback To Beat The San Francisco 49ers 28-20

On a game where the 49ers were leading 20-7, the Chicago Bears came back in the second half led by Jay Cutler (23 of 34 for 176 yards, 4 TD's, and 0 INT's), Brandon Marshall (3 TD's), and Kyle Fuller on the defensive side (2 INT's). Colin Kaepernick of the 49ers had a good first half, but very bad second half. Kaepernick threw for 248 and ran for another 66, but had 3 interceptions and also a fumble.

This game was first ruled by penalties. The refs of the game seemed to take everyone back to preseason by calling so many. There were 26 penalties in total, with 17 of those called in the first half.

1st Quarter

The 49ers clearly won the first quarter, not only by the score, but also their ability to defend the Bears offense. Wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall did not have a real impact and seemed to be much slower coming off the line and running routes. The 49ers offense moved the ball well and did not turn it over, other than a close interception that got reversed to an incompletion.The 49ers scores came on a field goal as well as a touchdown pass to Crabtree to take a 10-0 lead after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears and the 49ers exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came from San Francisco, where Gore ran in an 8 yard touchdown. The touchdown for the Bears came on a throw from Cutler to Brandon Marshall who leaped up for a one-handed catch from 17 yards out. Cutler led the Bears on an 80 yard drive that took 2 minutes and 5 seconds. The Bears fought back in the second quarter. It was a complete 180 compared to the first quarter. Kaepernick was picked off trying to throw a pass down the middle because he did not look off the safety. Still, the 49ers led 17-7 at the break.

3rd Quarter

There was not as much action in the 3rd quarter. With 5:56 left in the third quarter, the 49ers' Phil Dawson kicked a 24 yard field goal to put the 49ers up 20-7. The Bears started struggling on offense again, but at about the 5 minute mark, the Bears went on a drive that would eventually lead to a score for Marshall's second touchdown of the game.

4th Quarter

Marshall caught his second and third touchdowns of the game in the 4th quarter to make it a 28-20 lead for the Bears. In between those scores was the 3 yard touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Martellus Bennett. With 9:19 left in the fourth quarter, Kyle Fuller intercepted Colin Kaepernick, which set up Marshall's third touchdown reception of the game.. At 6:55 left in the 4th, Kaepernick started a drive to try and tie up the score only to turn the ball over on downs at the 17 yard line.

Colin Kaepernick showed some greatness, but also some immaturity again. It is the beginning of the season, but Kaepernick is making mistakes that he made his rookie season. His inability to make reads on the defense is hurting them by play-clock penalties and costly turnovers. If the 49ers want to really let Kaepernick take control, he has to look more mature in big games.

The Bears (1-1) will play at the New York Jets (1-1) next week on Monday Night Football. The 49ers (1-1) have a stern test again next week on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0).