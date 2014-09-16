Week 2 NFL Playoff Rankings

Week 2 was a thrilling week of games. Many upsets and surprises throughout the league. Both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both came back from 17 points down to achieve victory. Of course it is still early in the year, but there are only 14 games left for each team. Nobody wants to put themselves in a hole to climb out of, because they would rather stay on top of things all season long. AFC will be first again in this week's edition of the rankings.

1. Denver Broncos (2-0) (Home Field Advantage, AFC West Champion)

Everybody knows just how good the Broncos have been. They beat two playoff teams from last year in the Chiefs and the Colts, but both only by 7 points with the offense completely sputtering in the second half. This upcoming week the Broncos will have to leave the mile high city of Denver for the first road game they have so far this season. They will have the Super Bowl rematch that matters, unlike the preseason matchup, against the Seattle Seahawks. This should be a test of just how good the Broncos have come now.

2. Buffalo Bills (2-0) (First Round Bye, AFC East Champion)

Now this team has just been a complete surprise. The Bills knocked off the Bears in upset fashion in week 1, and then beat a Dolphins team that looked really good against the Patriots the previous week. EJ Manuel looks like an improved quarterback now that the games actually matter. CJ Spiller leads the stable of running backs the team has. They have a new Defensive Coordinator in Jim Schwartz, the former head coach of the Detroit Lions. Things seem like they are clicking but it's too early to jump on board the Bills bandwagon, because this has happened before in September and went away later in the year. They will play San Diego at home this week.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) (AFC North Champion)

The Bengals looked impressive in their opening win against the Baltimore Ravens, but had trouble finding the end zone and almost let them get back in the game, with the Ravens taking a late lead before A.J. Green made a juggle catch for a touchdown, because he is just that good. Now Green is hurt and will miss some action. Before their bye week in week 4, the Bengals will face Tennessee at home this week. They are still looking for national respect and want to win the division again this year, but will it matter if they don't win a playoff game again?

4. Houston Texans (2-0) (AFC South Champion)

The Houston Texans have relatively cruised to victories in both weeks to start the season. First they beat the Redskins at home, and now they have beaten Oakland on the road. J.J. Watt seems poised to make his $100 Million contract seem like a steal, since he keeps getting a ton of pressure on the quarterback and then came in for a touchdown on offense in the picture shown above. The Texans will face another underperforming team this week as they stay on the road and travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants. Just a tip for Eli Manning, look out for the guy wearing number 99.

5. Tennessee Titans (1-1) (Wild Card)

Despite the loss to the Cowboys in week 2, the Titans get into the wild card at this point because they are 1-0 in the conference. They are going to Cincinnati this week in what will be a difficult game for both teams, since they both have a lot of power up the middle. Jake Locker seems to be doing much better than he was expected to do before the season started, it's important to see if he can keep that up over the remaining 14 games.

6. San Diego Chargers (1-1) (Wild Card)

What an upset the Chargers were able to pull of this Sunday! They weren't able to defeat the Arizona Cardinals, but then were able to knock off the Seattle Seahawks. Obviously that seems inconsistent, but Mike McCoy has done an excellent job and it will be interesting to see what the Chargers will be able to do in season two behind their head coach.

The Rest of the AFC:

7. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

8. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

9. New York Jets (1-1)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

11. New England Patriots (1-1)

12. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

14. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

15. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

16. Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)

1. Carolina Panthers (2-0) (Home Field Advantage, NFC South Champion)

The Carolina Panthers won their opener with Derek Anderson as the starting quarterback. Right now they are second in the league in defensive points allowed with 21, behind the Texans who have allowed 20. Cam Newton is back and Luke Keuchly is leading a great Panthers defense. It will be interesting to see if they can get their running game going much better, with Jonathan Stewart getting only 37 yards rushing against the Lions defense on Sunday. The Panthers will be playing the Steelers at home this week in what could be a very low scoring game.

2. Arizona Cardinals (2-0) (First Round Bye, NFC West Champion)

The Cardinals were able to have a great game against the Giants despite having Drew Stanton making his first NFL game in a long time. Carson Palmer is hoping to return for the team soon, but the team is in first place with the division with victories over the Chargers and Giants. The Cardinals are surprisingly the only undefeated team in the NFC West, because both the Seahawks and 49ers were upset over the weekend. The play the 49ers this weekend for their first divisional game of the season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) (NFC East Champion)

They came off of two bounce back wins over both the Jaguars and Colts from the AFC South. They will have much tougher parts of the schedule to follow, but that's not coming up at this point in the season. They host the Washington Redskins this week, and because of DeSean Jackson's injury on Sunday, he might not have a return to Philadelphia the way that he was planning. Also, newcomer Darren Sproles has been a breath of fresh air for the Eagles offense. He has sparked them back to life in both Eagles wins.

4. Chicago Bears (1-1) (NFC North Champion)

The Bears lost at home to the Bills, and then went and beat the 49ers on the road. It was bizarre because the Bills are historically porous, and the 49ers have been outstanding the last several years. They just lost Peanut Tillman, most likely for the whole year. The Bears defense has been weak early this season and last season. But they were able to outlast the 49ers because their tall tree offense has been outstanding. Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffrey are two strong receivers. Jay Cutler has been better under Trestman than he has shown in his career. The Bears travel on the road to the other coast as they take on the New York Jets next week, which could still be a difficult game.

5. Seattle Seahawks (1-1) (Wild Card)

The Seattle Seahawks were surprisingly upset by the San Diego Chargers during the week. They were on the road, which makes it less shocking, but the Chargers also held the ball for well over 40 minutes too. They come into next week with a game against the Denver Broncos, and if they lose the Super Bowl rematch, they could fall to 1-2. That is unlikely though as they play in the home of the 12th man, where Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll have been fantastic.

6. Minnesota Vikings (1-1) (Wild Card)

The Minnesota Vikings are a curious case at this point in the season. What exactly is going to happen with Adrian Peterson? Nobody knows for certain. They beat the Rams and then went and lost to the Patriots, but that was without Peterson. He is clearly their best player. Can Norv Turner and Mike Zimmer win games without him, because they clearly looked lost during Sunday's game. The Vikings are definitely a mystery. The Vikings have to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. If the Vikings can win and push the Saints to 0-3, including losing their home opener, then maybe it will be time to take them more seriously.

The rest of the NFC:

7. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

8. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

9. Washington Redskins (1-1)

10. Detroit Lions (1-1)

11. St. Louis Rams (1-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

13. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

14. New Orleans Saints (0-2)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

16. New York Giants (0-2)

Those are the playoff standings after all of the games of week 2. The season is still young and everyone still has chances. Don't give up hope on any team quite yet.