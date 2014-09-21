Live Pittsburgh Steelers - Carolina Panthers 2014 Score Of NFL

1Q 6:45--Graham Gano connects on a 40 yard field goal. Panthers lead 3-0. 3Q 6:26--Graham Gano hits a 39 yard field goal. Panthers trail 6-16. 4Q 13:28--Newton to Olson on a 37 yard touchdown. PAT good by Gano. Panthers trail 13-23. 4Q 4:01--Anderson to Benjamin for a 35 yard touchdown. 2 Point Conversion Failed. Panthers trail 19-37.

Carolina Panthers : 1Q 6:45--Graham Gano connects on a 40 yard field goal. Panthers lead 3-0. 3Q 6:26--Graham Gano hits a 39 yard field goal. Panthers trail 6-16. 4Q 13:28--Newton to Olson on a 37 yard touchdown. PAT good by Gano. Panthers trail 13-23. 4Q 4:01--Anderson to Benjamin for a 35 yard touchdown. 2 Point Conversion Failed. Panthers trail 19-37.

Pittsburgh Steelers : 1Q 0:11--Suisham hits a 42 yard field goal. Steelers tie the game at 3. 2Q 5:42--Suisham hits a 24 yard field goal. Steelers lead 6-3. 2Q 0:03--Suisham hits a 45 yard field goal. Steelers lead 9-3. 3Q 11:10--Roethlisberger finds Brown in the back corner of the end zone for a 7 yard touchdown reception. Suisham PAT is good. Steelers lead 16-3. 3Q 2:31--Roethlisberger to Brown for a 6 yard touchdown. Suisham PAT is good. Steelers lead 23-6. 4Q 11:18--Steelers punt, ball is fumbled by Philly Brown, ball recovered in the end zone by Golden. PAT good by Suisham. Steelers lead 30-13. 4Q 5:47: Blount runs the ball into the end zone. PAT good by Suisham. Steelers lead 37-13.

End of Game: That is a wrap of the coverage tonight. Hope everyone enjoyed and be sure to check for other LIVE coverage of games at VAVEL in the future.

End of Game: The VAVEL player of the game award is going out to Antonio Brown for his two touchdown effort.

End of Game: 37-19 Steelers win is the final score of the game tonight friends.

4th Quarter 1:17: It's going to be all kneel downs from here on. Victory formation for the Steelers.

4th Quarter 2:00: Blount hits the 100 yard mark on the evening while getting several yards on that play. Ball is at the Panthers 33.

4th Quarter 2:19: Blount rushes for the first down. Two minute warning has arrived. This game is mercifully almost complete.

4th Quarter 2:25: Blount is tackled in the backfield. But the defense is offsides. Lined up in the neutral zone. Still second down.

4th Quarter 3:08: Blount rushes for a gain of 4.

4th Quarter 3:53: Blount is still rushing hard. Gains 17 on the ground. Gradkowski has entered the game for Ben Roethlisberger.

4th Quarter 3:53: Gano makes it sail out of the end zone for a touchback. No onside kick here.

4th Quarter 3:53: Anderson tries Benjamin again on the 2 point conversion attempt, but William Gay knocks it out of his hands. Panthers trail 19-37.

4th Quarter 4:01: Anderson threads the needle to Benjamin down the left sideline for 35 yards and a Panthers TOUCHDOWN!!! Great catch by Benjamin.

4th Quarter 4:10: Anderson finds person for a long gain down the right sideline. Ball to the Steelers 35 yard line.

4th Quarter 4:15: Anderson overthrows his man out of the backfield.

4th Quarter 4:30: Anderson to Tolbert but only for a gain of 1. Stewart is hurt. Tolbert landed on his ankle badly. Williams is hurt. The Panthers might need to make some calls for running backs next week.

4th Quarter 5:11: Anderson to Tolbert for a first down and gain of 6.

4th Quarter 5:38: Anderson finds Olson for a 9 yard reception. Cam Newton is done for the night folks.

4th Quarter 5:38 Suisham kicks it for a touchback again.

4th Quarter 5:47: Blount runs over a defender for a touchdown. Steelers keep adding to their lead. Suisham hits the PAT. Steelers are up 37-13.

4th Quarter 6:30: Bell takes the ball for one yard.

4th Quarter 6:59: Blount is getting a big carry this game too. 51 yards for him on this one. All the way down to the Panthers 8 yard line.

4th Quarter 7:25: Miller with a reception and a long gain. Flag on the play. Only illegal contact on the defense. Penalty declined. Ball to the Steelers 41.

4th Quarter 8:04: Blount runs for a loss of 3 yards, 2nd and 13 upcoming.

4th Quarter 8:46: Wheaton with the reception and first down for a 9 yard gain.

4th Quarter 9:30: Bell gets another yard on second down. Third and 7 upcoming.

4th Quarter 10:07: Bell takes the ball for a 2 yard gain.

4th Quarter 10:21: The Panthers special teams unit does the job this time, downing the ball at the Steelers 2 yard line.

4th Quarter 10:28: Newton rifles the ball well over the head of Benjamin. That's incomplete and the Panthers send in the punting unit, essentially the white flag of defeat.

4th Quarter 10:32: Newton throws it through the hands of Philly Brown, incomplete.

4th Quarter 10:54: Newton to Avant for a gain of 3.

4th Quarter 11:00: Newton gets hit near the knee as he starts to throw. That's roughing the passer and a first down for the Panthers.

4th Quarter 11:00: Suisham kicks it, Philly Brown has it in the end zone, and waits a few moments before taking a knee. Panthers ball.

4th Quarter 11:00: Suisham hits the extra point because nobody is going for two at this point. That is the nail in the coffin for the Panthers in this game. Putting them back down 3 possessions.

4th Quarter 11:18: Brad Wing punts it to Philly Brown who muffs it and picks it back up. Fumbles the ball and it is recovered by the Steelers in the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN by Golden.

4th Quarter 12:00: Wheaton with a catch and a LOT of pushing and shoving despite gaining 5 yards. Just short. Brad Wing takes the field to punt.

4th Quarter 12:44: Bell gets four yards this time on the ground. 3rd down upcoming.

4th Quarter 13:28: Bell runs forward into a pile for no gain.

4th Quarter 13:28: Gano kicks it out of the back of the end zone. Steelers ball.

4th Quarter 13:28: Graham Gano tacks on the extra point to get the Panthers closer as they trail by 10. Steelers lead 23-13.

4th Quarter 13:37: Newton to Olson on the sideline who turns the corner and gets into the end zone. TOUCHDOWN Panthers.

4th Quarter 14:14: Newton to Benjamin for a 5 yard gain for a Panthers first down.

4th Quarter 15:00: Newton to Tolbert for a gain of 13 yards, but they are two yards shy of the first down.

End of 3rd Quarter: It seemed like the Panthers played better that quarter, but they made bad plays with the turnover, the penalty before the field goal, and the 82 yard rush for Bell. Steelers outscored the Panthers 14-3 in this quarter, and it will probably decide the game.

3rd Quarter 0:30: Newton is sacked by Moats, loss of 8 yards, end of the 3rd quarter.

3rd Quarter 1:07: Newton to Philly Brown for a short gain of 1.

3rd Quarter 1:46: Newton finds Benjamin for a big gain on the left to get past midfield for another first down to the Steelers 49.

3rd Quarter 2:22: Newton finds Olson for a 13 yard gain to the Panthers 33.

3rd Quarter 2:22: Suisham kicks it deep. Philly Brown catches it and it is another touchback.

3rd Quarter 2:22: Suisham hits the PAT as expected and the Steelers are starting to break away. Steelers lead 23-6.

3rd Quarter 2:31: It wouldn't be anyone else. Brown is found and it's a TOUCHDOWN for the Steelers. Defensive holding is clearly declined.

3rd Quarter 3:13: Bell on a draw play. Gains 5 yards. 2nd and goal from the 6.

3rd Quarter 3:20: Roethlisberger has a wide open man. He drops it in the end zone but is called for offensive pass interference.

3rd Quarter 4:07: Antonio Brown gets it all the way to the 1 yard line for a first down.

3rd Quarter 4:45: Blount with a 3 yard rush.

3rd Quarter 5:18: Bell breaks a long run. Gets to the right sideline and gets a gain of many yards, all the way to the Panthers 11 yard line.

3rd Quarter 6:01: Screen pass to Bell. Loss of 3. 2nd and 23.

3rd Quarter 6:21: Offensive pass interference is called on the Steelers, first and 20 from the Steelers 10.

3rd Quarter 6:21: Panthers kick it out of the end zone for a touchback.

3rd Quarter 6:26: Graham Gano nails the field goal for the Panthers. This decreases the Steelers lead to 10. Steelers are up 16-6.

3rd Quarter 6:31: Newton overthrows Jason Avant and it looks likely for a Graham Gano appearance on fourth down.

3rd Quarter 6:35: Miscommunication on second down. Route ran differently than expected. Incomplete and third down upcoming.

3rd Quarter 6:41: Blake makes a good defensive play while Benjamin was open in the end zone. Incomplete.

3rd Quarter 7:15: Philly Brown with a reception to get the Panthers down to the Steelers 22.

3rd Quarter 7:55: Tolbert with a small rush for 1 yard.

3rd Quarter 8:24: Benjamin with a juggle catch while he is hit on the sideline. Might have been loose when he went down. Gain of 5.

3rd Quarter 8:30: Newton looks and throws near Olson, who is double covered, but there is a flag for illegal contact. Automatic first down for the Panthers.

3rd Quarter 9:10: Tolbert with a gain of 1 yard.

3rd Quarter 9:37: Stewart with a strong rush on the left side of the line. Gets past midfield to the Steelers 49.

3rd Quarter 9:51: Ike Taylor is down on the field for the Steelers. He's been great for many years and everyone at VAVEL is wishing him good health.

3rd Quarter 10:02: Benjamin with a 9 yard reception to the Panthers 40 yard line.

3rd Quarter 10:30: Newton hits Philly Brown for another set of 6, first down.

3rd Quarter 11:02: Newton to Philly Brown for a gain of 6 yards. Shazier is out with an injury for the Steelers.

3rd Quarter 11:02: Suisham kicks it out of the back of the end zone again.

3rd Quarter 11:10: Roethlisberger holds the ball in the pocket for ages, sidearms the ball to the back pylon, and Antonio Brown catches it for a TOUCHDOWN!

3rd Quarter 11:10: Panthers jump past the offensive line on the field goal attempt. Steelers get another chance and have first and goal at the Panthers 7.

3rd Quarter 11:16: Roethlisberger and Miller are not on the same page as the ball lands incomplete.

3rd Quarter 12:00: Bell goes for 3 yards and a cloud of dust again.

3rd Quarter 12:33: Bell had a nice short 3 yard rush.

3rd Quarter 12:33: The play is confirmed. Steelers ball at the Panthers 17 yard line.

3rd Quarter 12:44: Newton fumbles and the Steelers recover. This play is now under review.

3rd Quarter 13:35: Newton scrambles and is tackled by a shoelace.

3rd Quarter 14:03: Mike Tolbert with a short run to the right. Flag for offensive holding. The refs definitely know where those flags are this half.

3rd Quarter 14:08: Incomplete pass to Benjamin. Flag for illegal contact on Allen of the Steelers. Automatic first down.

3rd Quarter 14:35: Stewart with a short run, but a holding penalty will make it first and long.

3rd Quarter 15:00: Stewart rushes for 14 yards and it appears they were reading this feed during halftime. First down Panthers.

3rd Quarter 15:00: Suisham kicks it out the back of the end zone. No return opportunity for Philly Brown.

Halftime: The Steelers have 12 first downs in this game, while the Panthers only have 6.

Halftime: Not that it matters, but Antonio Brown is the player of the first half with 7 receptions for 69 yards and of course no touchdowns.

Halftime: Name of the game, Brown, 3 receivers with that last name. Total of 12 catches for 115 yards between Antonio and Justin for Pittsburgh, and Philly for Carolina

Halftime: Stat of the half, only 10 rushing yards for the Carolina Panthers.

2nd Quarter 0:03: Suisham did it again. 45 yard field goal is good. Steelers lead 9-3 at the half.

2nd Quarter 0:24: 3rd and 21. Bell with a short catch and run up the field. Steelers run the clock to 3 seconds left for a last second field goal before halftime.

2nd Quarter 0:33: Short pass over the middle caught by Justin Brown, lots of pushing and shoving and flags are thrown. Personal foul on DeCastro of the Steelers after the play.

2nd Quarter 0:47: Wheaton with a catch and run to the Panthers 25 yard line. Steelers are moving quickly.

2nd Quarter 0:52: Brown is targeted but it is defensive pass interference.

2nd Quarter 1:10: Roethlisberger hits Brown for a gain of 15 yards.

2nd Quarter 1:35: Bell with a 3 yard rush.

2nd Quarter 1:43: Panthers can't stop the ball before it hits in the end zone. Had a chance, but they missed it. Steelers ball with a few minutes left in the half.

2nd Quarter 1:48: Newton is hit during the throw and it is fourth down.

2nd Quarter 1:55: Newton rushes for 3 yards and is hit by Shazier near the sideline. No call made, it was close.

2nd Quarter 2:02: Philly Brown with a catch to get back most of those yards. 2nd and 9 upcoming after the two minute warning.

2nd Quarter 2:25: Flag on the play. Offensive personal foul for facemask. Jarvis Jones with the penalty.

2nd Quarter 2:58: Benjamin catches it at midfield and extends the ball to the Panthers 49. First down.

2nd Quarter 3:01: Newton just misses the receiver on second down. 3rd and 5 upcoming.

2nd Quarter 3:35: Stewart with a 5 yard reception.

2nd Quarter 4:10: Olson catches a short out for a first down.

2nd Quarter 4:50: Benjamin with a reception for 14 to get it to 3rd and 3.

2nd Quarter 5:30: Newton is sacked for a loss of 7 yards.

2nd Quarter 5:37: Brown return the ball out to the Panthers 23.

2nd Quarter 5:42: Suisham kicks another one through, this time from 42 yards out. Steelers lead 6-3.

2nd Quarter 5:47: Wheaton appears to have a touchdown, but they rule he stepped out of bounds before catching the ball. 4th down.

2nd Quarter 6:07: Bell is blasted in the backfield as the Panthers get through the line. Flag on the play. Penalty is declined. 3rd down.

2nd Quarter 6:50: Justin Brown with a fast catch to get the ball to the Panthers 4 yard line.

2nd Quarter 7:33: Roethlisberger with a sneak on fourth down from under Center. Gets the first down.

2nd Quarter 7:53: Brown with a quick catch and run, going out of bounds at the 10, 1 yard shy of the first down.

2nd Quarter 8:32: Miller with another catch for a gain of 5 yards. 3rd down.

2nd Quarter 8:37: Roethlisberger is pressured fast again and launches it out the side of the end zone.

2nd Quarter 9:15: Bell with a run to the 19 for a first down.

2nd Quarter 9:50: Wheaton with a catch and run down to the 25.

2nd Quarter 10:15: Miller with a quick catch and run to the Panthers 32 for a first down.

2nd Quarter 10:32: Roethlisberger actually throws deep this time, Brown with another catch. Steelers ball near midfield.

2nd Quarter 11:16: Brown with a quick catch and gets 4 yards on the play.

2nd Quarter 11:18: Roethlisberger appears upset as he calls a timeout. First Steelers timeout of the half.

2nd Quarter 11:55: Bell is back and rushes for no gain. 2nd down and 10.

2nd Quarter 12:37: Blount enters the game and gets a first down on 2nd and 13. All the way to the Steelers 19.

2nd Quarter 12:56: Looked like the play was going, but a false start on the offense.

2nd quarter 13:30: Bell with a run, gets a yard, 2nd and 9 on the Pittsburgh 8.

2nd Quarter 13:50: Antonio Brown catches it at the five yard line and returns a little, but there is a flag for illegal block in the back. Pittsburgh will be backed up for this next possession.

2nd Quarter 13:56: Newton scrambles to his right but no one is open as Olson cannot catch this one.

2nd Quarter 14:38: Greg Olson catches it just a yard shy of the first down marker. 3rd down upcoming.

2nd Quarter 15:00: Cameron Heyward with a sack of Cam Newton back to the Panthers 15 yard line. Holding on both the offense and defense, penalties off-set. Replay the down.

1st Quarter 0:01: Stewart rushes for a gain of 3. That's the end of the first quarter folks.

1st Quarter 0:07: Brown returns the kickoff to the Panthers 21 where they will start with the ball.

1st Quarter 0:11: Suisham hits a 42 yard field goal. Steelers tie the game at 3 all.

1st Quarter 0:18: Roethlisberger hit while he throws, ruled incomplete and fourth down is upcoming.

1st Quarter 0:48: Swing pass to Brown on the right, gains 4 and goes out of bounds.

1st Quarter 1:30: Mario Addison gets the sack on Roethlisberger for a loss of 6.

1st Quarter 2:10: Bell runs up the middle for a first down on a gain of 5 yards.

1st Quarter 2:30: Bell runs to the left side for a gain of 6.

1st Quarter 2:38: Steelers start with Roethlisberger throwing incomplete deep. Two flags. Offsides and Pass Interference both on the defense. Pass interference accepted to the Panthers 33.

1st Quarter 2:49: Brown fields the punt and gets 5 yards on the return. Pittsburgh will have the ball at their own 25 yard line.

1st Quarter 3:28: Newton finds Avant on third down for a gain of 7. Tackled by Gay. Fourth down.

1st Quarter 4:17: Newton finds Stewart while going through his progressions and they gain a yard. 3rd down upcoming.

1st Quarter 4:51: Panthers start with a Stewart run for a loss of two.

1st Quarter 4:51: Brad Wing punts the ball out of bounds for the Steelers. Panthers will have it at the Panthers 36.

1st Quarter 5:32: Brown with the reception on a wide receiver screen, gains 5, Steelers to punt.

1st Quarter 5:38: Bell drops a screen pass from Roethlisberger, but another holding penalty on Pouncey, but the Panthers decline. 3rd down upcoming.

1st Quarter 6:06: Bell dances around and it looks like a gain of 10 on the play, but they call holding on Antonio Brown. Pretty much the same down coming again.

1st Quarter 6:40: Bell is tackled in the backfield for a loss of 3.

1st Quarter 6:40: Touchback on the kickoff. Steelers ball at the 20.

1st Quarter 6:45: 40 yard field goal is good by Graham Gano.

1st Quarter 6:51: Newton tries to hit Benjamin on the right side near the first down marker, dropped and falls incomplete. Fourth down.

1st Quarter 6:57: Looks like they were trying to do a wide receiver screen to the right, but it was covered and Newton throws incomplete into the end zone.

1st Quarter 7:36: After the timeout, just a small rush up the middle by Stewart for 2 yards.

1st Quarter 7:37: Newton is limping and the Panthers use their first timeout of the game.

1st Quarter 8:14: Screen to Jonathan Stewart on the left side for another first down. Panthers getting close to red zone, but not quite.

1st Quarter 9:15: Handoff to Stewart up the middle for a first down

1st Quarter 9:40: Newtown to Brown again for a gain of 9

1st Quarter 10:05: Another Newtown pass for a first down on a read option fake. Brown with the catch at the Panthers 49.

1st Quarter 10:35: Newton with a play action pass down the left sideline to Benjamin for a first down to the Panthers 38.

1st Quarter 10:46: Steelers punt the ball and the Panthers call for a fair catch at the Panthers 20 yard line. All tied up at 0-0 in the early minutes.

1st Quarter 10:50: Roethlisberger pass is deflected, punting unit will take the field, but a flase start occurs first.

1st Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Bell around the edge, right around Keuchly.

1st Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Roethlisberger has to call a time out, lack of communication. 3rd and 2 for the Black & Yellow.

1st Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: 12 men on the field for Pittsburgh, but LeVeon Bell gets the 1st down with a gain of 11. Sneaky.

1st Quarter, 15 Minutes Left: Kickoff! Steelers take the ball first, Roethlisberger and Co will start at the 20 yard line.

8:29 PM EST: Almost time for kickoff!

8:27 PM EST: Pittsburgh Player That Needs To Step Up: As mentioned earlier, LaGarrette Blount. The barreling back can really be a force for the Steelers, he just needs to be used properly.

8:16 PM EST: Carolina Player That Needs To Step Up: Kelvin Benjamin. Against an experienced Steelers secondary, Cam Newton will need a few more targets than just Avant and Olsen. The former FSU star Benjamin is just what the doctor ordered, and his explosiveness should be on full display tonight.

8:04 PM EST: We are 30 minutes away from kickoff, and Bank Of America Stadium is quickly filling.

7:35 PM EST: For the first time in a long time, Panthers fans are excited about their team. It is still unlikely that they are contenders for the Super Bowl, but you never know what could happen in the wacky NFC. They need to keep their momentum flowing, and if they do, another NFC South title may be in the works. Tonight is a good test for both teams, pitting two strong defenses against each other. Let's look and see what happens! Less than an hour before kickoff.

7:34 PM EST: For years, the Steelers had a dominant defense that helped them win two Super Bowls in the mid 2000's. However, more recently, those same players who were once dominant were getting old. Though Steelers fans were upset with it, letting Ryan Clark go was a great move, since he is 34 years old and his replacement Mike Mitchell is only 27. Then you mix in young guys like Jarvis Jones, Ryan Shazier, and Cam Heyward, and this defense looks pretty good. It is especially good to have a few veterans, which Pittsburgh does in Lawrence Timmons, Troy Polamalu, and Ike Taylor. As long as they stay healthy, this defense should perform like it has in the past, maybe not quite as dominant though as the kinks are still being ironed out.

7:33 PM EST: The struggles of the Steelers are well documented, but even after they were dominated last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Black & Yellow could go above .500 for the first time in 2 years tonight. It is no secret that Antonio Brown is an elite wide receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is also no secret that Markus Wheaton is nowhere near a top receiver in the NFL. The latter is one of the main reasons as to why the Steelers offense could struggle this year. Wheaton has potential to be a decent wide receiver, but he just isn't ready to fulfill that potential yet. Something will have to change, quickly, in Pittsburgh. One of the obvious ways to make their offense more versatile would be to use tight end Heath Miller. The 31 year old veteran only has just 7 receptions for 61 yards so far this season. A tight end is deadly in the red zone in today's NFL, with guys like Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas playing huge roles in their teams' offenses. The Steelers need to use a similar strategy with Miller. Le'Veon Bell has been great so far, already totaling 168 rushing yards on 32 carries, However, the Steelers need mix in guys like LeGarrette Blount and Dri Archer. Someone with Blount's size or Archer's speed is hard enough to prepare for, but using both would give defenses even more fits. Combined, Blount and Archer only have 8 carries for 18 yards this season. Blount does have a red zone touchdown, which is an area where the Steelers could really use someone with his strength. Clearly, the Steelers do not have one of the elite offenses in the league. It could even be argued that their second-biggest receiving threat is their running back. However, the Steelers do have the talent on their roster to make their offense more efficient. Some different looks and packages could end up turning this so far average offense into something very dangerous.

7:32 PM EST: And intriguing storyline from last week was the amazing performance of Mario Addison in the absence of The Kraken, Greg Hardy. Hardy, who as everyone knows is gone from the Panthers' active roster due to the domestic violence case, is one of the best sack-masters in the game, creating massive pressure game in and game out. Filling in his shoes is a tough task, but Addison stepped up to the plate. He had 2.5 sacks on the day last week, and 4 total QB hits. If he can create pressure against a Steelers offensive line that has had trouble for years now, this could be a long night for Ben Roethlisberger and Co.

7:31 PM EST: The Panthers were expected to take a far step back this year after losing Steve Smith and Ted Ginn due to costless agency, but the Carolina defense has kept things afloat. While the Panthers were without Cam Newton in the first game against Tampa, Derek Anderson came in and played quite well, while Luke Keuchly & Co. laid down the hammer on the Bucs' offense. Last week in an upset against the up-and-coming Detroit Lions, Carolina ripped and roared in the 2nd half, as Newton came back from injury and established fantastic connections with TE Greg Olsen and new favorite WR target Jason Avant, coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles. Can they connect more against the veteran Steelers defense tonight?

7:30 PM EST: Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Carolina Panthers in a critical matchup for both teams. I am your host, Ben Anderson. Are you ready for some FOOTBALL?