VAVEL Debut Of "The Student of the Game"

Welcome to world of NFL football analysis and more. Not only does Kyle Nash, the Student of the Game, bring you football talk just the way you like it, but along with his co-hosts Stephen "Weasel" Hurley and Chris Rankin, bring you some of the smartest discussion, brightest foresight, and entertaining banter for your weekly football fix.

Don't miss a show because the boys will be at it every week on VAVEL USA, bringing in a new chapter for VAVEL USA with a partnership with NGN.