Chicago Bears Defense Starting To Look Better

When the Bears drafted Kyle Fuller out of Virginia Tech with their first-round pick, many fans was skeptical, thinking there were much bigger team needs than a cornerback for Chicago. But hey, the fans are not always right. Three interceptions and two forced fumbles are telling the story for him. Maybe opposing offenses should stop picking on the rookie now.

There is no question that Fuller has been huge for the Bears defense in the first few games here. Especially in the win at San Francisco, where they have not won since the magical year of 1985. Even more impressive more has been the coaching of Mel Tucker who managed to hold together the depleted defense to win at New York against the Jets.

Is the Bears defense back now? Some are probably saying yes, but it's too early before this writer can give an accurate answer. Three weeks is not enough to judge whether or not a team has vastly improved to an elite level after last year. Things are looking better but it is still not perfect yet. The team is 16th in the league in passing yards allowed and 26th in rushing yards allowed. Clearly not stats that the Bears need moving forward especially in this next contest with rival Green Bay. But the turnover margin of +4 is what the Bears should be focused on right now. Continuing to make plays on defense is what the Monsters of the Midway has been known for throughout their history. Especially being able to score defensively, looking at you Ryan Mundy. Still there needs to be some fine-tuning on the defensive side of the ball to limit the amount of yards that defenses are getting against Chicago. It is relieving to see that even though the defense still has a lot of work to do, there has been some minor improvements that they can look to build off of moving forward.