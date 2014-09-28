Philadelphia Eagles - San Francisco 49ers Live Score of NFL 2014

7:53 PM ET: For more live NFL action join my colleague Bryan Castillo here for coverage of the Sunday Night game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. I am Matthew Evans signing off. Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. Good night!

7:51 PM ET: The VAVEL USA player of the game is Frank Gore who finished with 174 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches and a touchdown.

FINAL SCORE: San Francisco 26, Philadelphia 21.

4th (0:40): Kaepernick takes a knee and that is that. The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-21.

4th (0:47): INTERCEPTED! AND THAT WILL DO IT! San Francisco is going to win this game!

4th (0:52): The third down pass over the middle is incomplete. 4th and 24 for Philadelphia.

4th (1:12): A swing pass to Sproles in the backfield and he is stopped for a loss of 4. 3rd and 24.

4th (1:16): The first down pass is incomplete. 2nd and 20.

4th (1:23): Foles completes a pass to McCoy for a loss but there is a flag. Offensive holding to push Philadelphia back 10 yards.

4th (1:34): Sproles brings the punt to near midfield but there is a flag on the play. Block in the back on the Eagles. It is 1st and 10 from the 31 yard line.

4th (1:39): Gore up the middle for another short gain. Philadelphia takes their final timeout forcing the 49ers to punt.

4th (1:45): Gore with the handoff and he gets two yard. Timeout Philadelphia. They have one left.

4th (1:50): Gore takes the carry out to the five yard line. Timeout Philadelphia.

4th (1:55): Foles fakes the handoff and rolls out to the right. His pass is incomplete! San Francisco takes over at their own one yard line.

4th (2:00): Foles throws towards Celek in the end zone but the pass is incomplete. Fourth down and goal.

4th (2:43): McCoy takes the carry down to the one yard line. That will bring us to the two minute warning. 3rd and goal from the 1 when we come back.

4th (2:50): Foles throws the pass away on first and goal.

4th (2:57): Foles completed pass to Matthews for another first down.

4th (3:02): Foles looks to the end zone but the pass is incomplete. He threw into triple coverage there.

4th (3:02): The ruling on the field is confirmed. San Francisco is out of timeouts.

4th (3:12): Foles to Maclin for the first down! What a catch!!! San Francisco is challenging the ruling on the field.

4th (3:51): The first down pass was incomplete. Foles losses four yards after the screen pass does not work. 3rd and 14.

4th (4:28): Foles hits Ertz for a big first down at the 35 yard line.

4th (4:57): Foles to Brad Smith for a gain of 11 yards and finally into San Francisco territory.

4th (5:00): Foles looking deep to Cooper but the pass is incomplete.

4th (5:27): Foles pass is complete to Maclin for a first down. The Eagles are driving.

4th (5:55): McCoy breaks a run to the outside for a gain of 5.

4th (6:27): Foles completed pass to Maclin for a first down, that is their first first down of the half.

4th (6:35): Polk brings the kick out but is unable to get to the 20 yard line. A penalty flag is down and it is on the Eagles. They will start inside their own ten.

4th (6:37): The kick is good! The lead is now San Francisco 26, Philadelphia 21.

4th (7:22): Hyde gains 3 yards after nearly being stuffed in the backfield. The field goal unit comes out on the field.

4th (7:44): San Francisco called for a delay of game which will make it 3rd and 6.

4th (8:32): Gore with a carry for a gain of 2. It is 3rd and 1 from the 11 yard line.

4th (9:05): Hyde takes a carry up the middle for a gain of 4.

4th (9:21): Kaepernick keeps on the sprint to the right for a gain of 16 yards and a big first down.

4th (9:25): Kaepernick's pass is incomplete but there is a flag on the play. It is on the 49ers for offensive pass interference. Philadelphia takes the yardage so it will be 3rd and 13.

4th (10:12): Kaepernick completes a pass to the fullback Carrier for a gain of 10.

4th (10:50): Hyde is drilled in the backfield for a loss of 3.

4th (11:22): Kaepernick with the pass to Crabtree on the sidelines for a gain of 25 yards and a first down.

4th (12:03): Gore with a short gain on second down. It is 3rd and 7.

4th (12:40): Gore with the handoff for no gain. 2nd and 10.

4th (12:48): San Francisco will take over at their own 41.

4th (13:19): Foles completes a pass to Cooper but it is 2 yards short of the first down. They will send the punt unit out.

4th (13:23): Foles throws the ball away, that was close to an intentional grounding call.

4th (13:53): McCoy is stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 4! 2nd and 14.

4th (14:00): The punt is into the end zone for a touchback.

4th (14:03): San Francisco tried to draw the Eagles offside and Kaepernick calls a timeout. Oh boy, that was a miscommunication. The punt team is out on the field.

4th (14:53): Pass is complete to Crabtree but he is short of the first down. It is 4th and 2. The Niners are going for it.

4th (15:00): Kaepernick rolls out but has to throw the ball away.

End of 3: San Francisco 23, Philadelphia 21.

3rd (0:23): Hyde with the carry across midfield for a gain of 3. That will do it for the third quarter.

3rd (1:04): Gore takes the carry for another first down and almost to midfield.

3rd (1:41): Hyde with the carry for a gain of 5 yards. 2nd and 5.

3rd (2:09): Kaepernick with a bullet to Boldin that is caught. What a throw for a first down.

3rd (2:15): Kaepernick throws in the direction of Hyde but it is incomplete. 3rd and 8.

3rd (2:56): Gore with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

3rd (3:07): INTERCEPTED!!! Foles looking deep down the field and he is picked off! San Francisco will take over at their own 26.

3rd (3:33): Foles with a bubble screen to Cooper for a gain of 8.

3rd (3:33): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

3rd (3:39): The kick is good! That will put the 49ers on top by a score of 23-21.

3rd (4:19): Gore take the handoff for a short gain and the field goal unit will come on the field.

3rd (4:41): Staley is walking off the field under his own power.

3rd (4:41): 49ers linemen Joe Staley is now down on the field holding the back of his leg.

3rd (5:03): Hyde takes the quick handoff for a loss of 2. 3rd and 14.

3rd (5:34): Kaepernick hits Crabtree over the middle for a gain of 3. 2nd and 12.

3rd (5:56): False start on the offense. It'll be 1st and 15.

3rd (6:12): Hyde with the carry for a short gain but there is a flag on the play. Hands to the face on the defense. Another first down for the 49ers.

3rd (6:49): Gore with a huge run down the sidelines for a gain of 28 yards. He nearly broke that for a touchdown.

3rd (6:58): The punt is downed at the 35 yard line where San Francisco will take over.

3rd (7:08): Foles gets away from the pressure but his pass is incomplete. That will bring out the punt team.

3rd (7:40): McCoy gains 5 yards on the next carry. It is third down.

3rd (8:06): McCoy with the handoff, he tries to reverse his field but cannot find running room. Out of bounds for no gain.

3rd (8:06): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

3rd (8:12): TOUCHDOWN SAN FRANCISCO!!! Kaepernick finds Stevie Johnson for a 12-yard touchdown pass. That was a beautiful catch, you'll see that one on SportsCenter's Top 10 later tonight. The field goal unit is on the field. The kick is good! Philadelphia 21, San Francisco 20.

3rd (8:12): Timeout San Francisco.

3rd (8:16): Kaepernick looks for Crabtree on a deep slant but the pass is just ahead of the receiver. It'll be 3rd and 10 from the 11.

3rd (8:59): Gore is stuffed for no gain up the middle. 2nd and 10.

3rd (9:32): Kaepernick keeps on third and inches for a first down. 1st and 10 at the 11.

3rd (10:22): Gore gets the carry on second down as well for a gain of 3. It's 3rd and 1.

3rd (11:04): Gore with the carry on first down for 6 yards.

3rd (11:27): SACKED AGAIN! Philadelphia gets to the quarterback again but the sack is negated on a defensive holding call. An automatic first down.

3rd (11:32): Kaepernick throws to Crabtree on the sidelines who drops the ball. It was a forward pass so it is an incompletion rather than a fumble.

3rd (12:15): Kaepernick is sacked on first down! Goodness San Francisco just cannot handle the different blitz packages of the Eagles.

3rd (12:15): The play is under review and is confirmed! A huge turnover.

3rd (12:22): Foles to Ertz who FUMBLES THE BALL!!! It is recovered by the 49ers! Wow! A huge turnover there. San Francisco to start at the Eagles 22.

3rd (12:45): McCoy takes the carry on first down for a short gain. McCoy has 6 yards on 5 carries today.

3rd (12:57): Philadelphia will start at their own 16 yard line after the punt.

3rd (13:07): Kaepernick with loads of time, he tries to thread the needle to his receiver but it is incomplete. 4th down and the 49ers will have to punt.

3rd (14:05): Vernon Davis is having problems getting off the field. Eeeee, hopefully it is notthing too serious. Gore with the handoff on the next play for a short gain of 2.

3rd (14:18): Kaepernick with a pass to Vernon Davis for a gain of 5. Davis is down after the play.

3rd (15:00): A quick handoff to Ellington for a gain of 15 on the sweep.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

6:16 PM ET: We are ready for the second half in Santa Clara. San Francisco will start with the ball.

6:07 PM ET: Let's take a look at the first half stats

2nd (0:02): 49ers take a knee and that is the end of the first half. The score from Santa Clara, Philadelphia 21, San Francisco 13.

2nd (0:13): FUMBLE! Foles completes a pass to Cooper who fumbles the ball. San Francisco recovers with just 2 seconds remaining.

2nd (0:13): The pass is intercepted but the defender could not keep his feet in bounds. Philadelphia with another chance.

2nd (0:22): A screen pass to Ertz gains a first down and Philadelphia takes their third timeout with 18 seconds left.

2nd (0:32): Foles pass to Matthews is complete for a first down. Timeout Philadelphia with 22 seconds remaining.

2nd (0:55): Foles dumps the ball off to Sproles for a gain of 5.

2nd (0:59): The first down pass is incomplete in the direction of Darren Sproles.

2nd (0:59): The kickoff goes out for a touchback. Philadelphia will start at their own 20.

2nd (1:04): Out come the field goal unit for the 49ers, it is a 51 yard attempt. The kick is good! The score is now Philadelphia 21, San Francisco 13.

2nd (1:16): Gore is stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 1. That will bring up 4th down and Chip Kelly calls his first timeout with just over a minute to go in the half.

2nd (2:00): A handoff to Gore for a gain of 5. It'll be 3rd and 2 from the Philadelphia 32 yard line.

2nd (2:05): Crabtree with the catch and run for a gain of 8. We have reached the two minute warning.

2nd (2:22): Delay of game called on San Francisco after the big first down catch by Boldin.

2nd (2:57): WHAT A CATCH!! Kaepernick throws off balanced and puts the ball right into the hands of Anquan Boldin.

2nd (3:37): Pass to Lloyd for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5.

2nd (4:03): Gore with the carry for a gain of 4. A flag is down on the play. An illegal formation on the offense.

2nd (4:39): Boldin with the catch for 5 yards on the first play of the drive.

2nd (4:45): San Francisco will start at their own 32 yard line after a 21 yard punt return.

2nd (5:00): Foles' pass is incomplete and the Eagles will have to punt.

2nd (5:30): A pass to Matthews on the outside for a gain of 4.

2nd (5:35): Foles looking to set up a screen pass but there is nothing doing.

2nd (5:55): Sproles takes a carry to the left side for a gain of 7. The play will come back after a holding call.

2nd (6:26): Foles complete to Matthews for 8 yards and a first down.

2nd (7:02): LeSean McCoy is tackled for no gain after trying to break to the right side.

2nd (7:14): Foles with a completed pass to Cooper for a gain of 5.

2nd (7:22): Sproles takes the punt for a fair catch. Philadelphia will start at their own 21.

2nd (7:29): Kaepernick looks for Crabtree on the sidelines but the pass is incomplete. Offensive pass interference is called but the penalty is declined.

2nd (8:16): Hyde with a solid run for 6 on second down. He dances his way for a good gain.

2nd (8:49): Gore with the handoff for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

2nd (8:49): The kickoff is out for a touchback.

2nd (8:49): The extra point is good! It is now Philadelphia 21, San Francisco 10.

2nd (9:18): Kaepernick looks for Boldin on the out route but the pass is out of bounds. San Francisco will be forced to punt. The punt was nearly blocked again and Sproles runs the kick back for a TOUCHDOWN!!! There is a flag on the play. It is a facemask on defense so the score counts! WOW!

2nd (10:03): Hyde with the run to the left for a short gain of 1. It'll be 3rd and 7.

2nd (10:48): Gore with the handoff gets around the end for a gain of 12. That'll bring up 2nd and 8 at the 35 yard line.

2nd (11:17): Another completed pass but it will be called back via a holding call.

2nd (11:56): Kaepernick complete to Boldin over the middle for another first down.

2nd (12:02): San Francisco will start at their own 22.

2nd (12:06): INTERCEPTED!!! TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA!!! Kaepernick looks for his receiver on the slant but Malcolm Jenkins jumps the route and takes the pick to the house! The PAT is Good! Philadelphia 14, San Francisco 10.

2nd (12:25): Kaepernick is forced from the pocket on second down but his pass is incomplete.

2nd (13:04): Gore with a carry for 7 yards on first down.

2nd (13:15): San Francisco will take over at their own 38 to start their next drive after the punt.

2nd (13:21): Foles looks deep for Maclin but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (13:44): Foles completes the pass to Riley Cooper for a gain of 11. 3rd and 10.

2nd (14:06): A short pass to Jordan Matthews but there is another flag. Offensive pass interference that'll be half the distance to the goal.

2nd (14:17): Foles finds Cooper under pressure but the play will not stand as the Eagles are called for holding. It'll be 2nd and 17

2nd (14:38): LeSean McCoy with a carry up the middle for a gain of one.

2nd (14:45): Chris Polk runs into his own player on the kickoff return and is knocked down at the 15 yard line.

2nd (15:00): Davis was able to walk off the field on his own. TOUCHDOWN SAN FRANCISCO!!! Kaepernick throws back across the field to a wide open Frank Gore who takes the catch 55 yards for the touchdown! What a play. The PAT is Good! San Francisco takes the lead 10-7.

End 1: Philadelphia Eagles 7, San Francisco 49ers 3

1st (0:14): SACK! Philadelphia gets to Kaepernick and brings him down to end the first quarter. San Francisco offensive linemen Anthony Davis is down on the field as Kaepernick was driven into the back of his legs. That looks bad.

1st (0:44): Kaepernick gains the first down on the ground but there is a flag. It is on the defense and will be enforced after the run. A big gain there by Kaepernick for 23 yards.

1st (0:49): Kaepernick looks over the middle but the pass is incomplete. That would have been a beautiful throw and catch.

1st (1:31): Gore with the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 from the 24.

1st (1:44): The punt is ruled a touchback as the Philadelphia's player was in the end zone when he touched the ball. That one was close.

1st (1:48): San Francisco brings pressure and forces the incomplete pass. Philadelphia to punt.

1st (1:55): Foles looks deep but the pass is incomplete.

1st (2:13): Darren Sproles with the carry for a gain of 4.

1st (2:45): Zach Ertz makes a big catch on the crossing route for 14 yards and a first down.

1st (3:11): McCoy with the carry on second down but once again the gain is short.

1st (3:32): Foles with a swing pass to LeSean McCoy for no gain on first down.

1st (3:32): The kickoff goes out of the end zone for a touchback. Philadelphia will take over at their own 20 yard line.

1st (3:37): The kick is good! It is now Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 3.

1st (4:20): Kaepernick finds some running room but can only gain 9 yards. That will bring out the field goal unit.

1st (4:26): The pass to Stevie Johnson is behind the receiver and incomplete. 3rd and 18.

1st (4:58): Kaepernick is sacked but there is a flag on the play. Offensive holding, the penalty is accepted for a ten-yard loss. It'll be 2nd and 18.

1st (5:37): Delay to Gore who gains 2 yards. 2nd and 8.

1st (6:22): Kaepernick complete to Boldin who fights his way for the first down. The original catch was only for 5 yards but he fought for the first down.

1st (7:05): Carlos Hyde takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. It'll be 3rd and 10.

1st (7:46): Kaepernick is not comfortable in the pocket as he is forced to scramble again, this time is ends in a loss of 4. 2nd and 14 from the Eagles 27.

1st (8:34): A big completed pass over the middle to Brandon Lloyd for 23 yards. That was a great catch as the pass was behind the receiver.

1st (9:15): Gore takes the handoff straight ahead for the first down.

1st (9:36): Kaepernick is forced to scramble and he gains 9 yards after big pressure from the Philadelphia defense.

1st (9:43): Kaepernick's pass is incomplete but there is another flag on the play. Illegal contact on the defense. An automatic first down, that may have been a makeup call.

1st (10:16): Kaepernick holds on to the ball to find Stevie Johnson but there is a flag on the play. Offensive pass interference is the call which will push the 49ers back ten yards.

1st (10:57): Gore with the handoff to the left side of the line for a gain of 6. 3rd and 2.

1st (11:22): Kaepernick hits Crabtree in the flat for a short gain. 2nd and 8.

1st (12:05): Frank Gore gets his first carry of the game and finds a hole for 15 yards and a first down.

1st (12:13): Kaepernick cannot find an open man and is forced to throw the ball away.

1st (12:19): San Francisco brings the next kickoff back to the 20-yard line where the Niners will start.

1st (12:25): BLOCKED!!! TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!! The punt is blocked and recovered for an early touchdown! There was no room for Andy Lee there. The extra point is up and GOOD! Philadelphia takes a 7-0 lead.

1st (13:06): A poor penalty on San Francisco. A false start pushes them back to 3rd and 12. Kaepernick is sacked back at the 2-yard line. A big play early from the Eagles defense. The linebacker came through untouched.

1st (13:10): Philadelphia bringing some pressure on second down which forces Kaepernick to throw out of bounds.

1st (13:37): Kaepernick with a play-action pass to Vernon Davis for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

1st (13:53): Two more incomplete passes force the Eagles to punt. San Francisco will take over at their own 17 yard line.

1st (14:14): The ruling on the field was confirmed Foles completed the next play to Riley Cooper for a short gain.

1st (14:14): The first down is given but San Francisco will challenge the ruling on the field.

1st (14:32): Foles keeps the ball himself for a short gain. The chains are coming out as this one is close.

1st (14:35): Foles looks to Maclin again but the pass is incomplete.

1st (14:55): Nick Foles completes his first pass to Jeremy Maclin for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 30.

1st (15:00): We are underway! The kickoff is brought out by Chris Polk to the 21 yard line.

4:24 PM ET: Philadelphia will receive the opening kickoff after the 49ers elect to defer.

4:12 PM ET: San Francisco has been dominant in the first half this season while the Eagles have been better in the second half. Who will emerge victorious today? Stay tuned to find out with us here at VAVEL USA.

4:00 PM ET: Warmups are complete in San Francisco and we are inching closer to kickoff.

3:46 PM ET: What are your thoughts on today's game? Can San Francisco pull out a big win to avoid dropping to 1-3? Or will the Philadelphia Eagles continue to remain unbeaten? Share your thoughts in the comments section below or on my twitter page @tenorman85

3:45 PM ET: Back to our game for a minute, it is looking like it will be a beautiful day at Levi's Stadium with temperatures in the seventies around kickoff. Both teams are currently on the field getting ready for this big matchup.

3:24 PM ET: And now here are the inactives for the San Francisco 49ers: QB Josh Johnson, WR Quinton Patton, CB Tramaine Brock, G/C Dillon Farrell, C Marcus Martin, TE Vance McDonald, DT Tank Carradine

3:22 PM ET: Here is a look at the inactives for today's game first for the visiting Philadelphia Eagles: QB Matt Barkley, WR Josh Huff, DB Jaylen Watkins, C Jason Kelce, T Kevin Graf, LB Mychal Kendricks, DE Taylor Hart

3:20 PM ET: Who will be the star today? Find out soon enough as kickoff is just over an hour away.

3:18 PM ET: Unlike the 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles have been more of a second half team this year with 74 of their 101 points coming after halftime.

3:16 PM ET: Last week the Eagles returned to Lincoln Financial Field to host the Washington Redskins. It was a great game marred by a cheap shot on Nick Foles resulting in a fight that caused multiple ejections. Philadelphia ended up weathering a huge day form Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins who threw for 427 yards. It was not enough though as the Eagles won 37-34.

The star of this game for Philadelphia was Jeremy Maclin who caught eight passes for 154 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles to victory. Foles once again threw for 300+ yards finishing with 325 yards and three touchdowns.

3:14 PM ET: Week 2 brought a very interesting matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. A matchup between two former Pac-12 quarterbacks in Stanford’s Andrew Luck and Arizona’s Nick Foles. On this night it would be Nick Foles’ time to shine once again in come-from-behind fashion. This time though the Eagles were trailing by 14 points into the third quarter before ending up with a 30-27 win on a game-winning field goal from Cody Parkey.

Nick Foles had another monster game completing 21-of-37 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown but the player of the game was Darren Sproles who combined for over 200 total yards on the night. He has a big 57 yard reception in the fourth quarter which set up the field goal.

3:12 PM ET: The Philadelphia Eagles season started out in near disaster as they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Jacksonville jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime leaving people around the country scratching their heads in disbelief. The status quo was brought back to order as the Eagles scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to win 34-17.

Nick Foles has a solid game at quarterback completing 27-of-45 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns but it was the Philadelphia rushing duo of LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles who took the headlines. The duo combined to rush for 145 yards on 32 carries including a 49-yard scamper from Sproles to get the Eagles on the board in the second half.

3:10 PM ET: The most interesting stat though concerning the San Francisco 49ers is that of the 62 points they have scored this season, 59 of them have come in the first half.

3:08 PM ET: Week 3 saw San Francisco travel to Glendale to faceoff with the division foe Arizona Cardinals. Arizona had been a sleeper pick by some analysts to make the playoffs out of the NFC West, some pundits even picked the Cardinals to win the division over the 49ers and defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

Once again, San Francisco had problems getting their running game going earning only 82 yards as a team through the whole game, 54 of those yards came from Kaepernick himself. The team was forced to throw which was not bad with Kaepernick completing 29-of-37 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown but the Arizona defense was able to stiffen up and force the Niners to punt on nearly all of their second half drives.

The two touchdown drives for San Francisco in the first half combined for 26 plays and 160 yards. The final six drives of the game combined for 37 plays and 133 yards with a blocked field goal being the only thing to show for it.

3:06 PM ET: In Week 2, the 49ers returned to the Bay Area to open up their new stadium, Levi’s Stadium in a big Sunday Night matchup with Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears. This game was almost the exact opposite of their first game. San Francisco did jump out to another big lead except this time the score was 20-7 after three quarters.

Colin Kaepernick threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter including the one to set up the game-winning touchdown pass by Jay Cutler with 13:14 remaining in the game. It was a complete implosion as Chicago scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win 28-20.

There were not many positives to take from this game other than the emergence of Michael Crabtree as a solid target while Vernon Davis and Anquan Boldin struggled to get open. Crabtree finished with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown while Davis and Boldin combined for five catches and 73 yards. Frank Gore struggled once again failing to crack the 100 yard barrier finishing with 63 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

3:04 PM ET: The season got off to a good start for the 49ers as they went into AT&T Stadium and roughed up the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 28-17. San Francisco’s defense had an outstanding game by forcing four turnovers including three interceptions of Tony Romo. The offense capitalized with 28 first-half points to put the game out of reach early.

Colin Kaepernick had a solid game at quarterback completing 16-of-23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite receiver on the day was Anquan Boldin when the team was moving down the field (eight catches for 99 yards) and Vernon Davis in the red zone (four catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns).

San Francisco also picked up three sacks on Tony Romo with two of them coming from Pro Bowl lineman Justin Smith. He co-led the team with six tackles on the day as well.

3:02 PM ET: It is still very early in the season but with the way the Arizona Cardinals are playing in the NFC West, this could very well be a must-win game for the 49ers so they do not fall too far behind in their division.

3:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the National Football League. Today our game features the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) traveling across the country to play the San Francisico 49ers (1-2). I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host today through this big NFC showdown.