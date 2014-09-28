New Orleans Saints - Dallas Cowboys Live And Scores

11:35 PM EST: The Cowboys are now tied for the division lead with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints, however, trail both the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons by one game and fail to take advantage of both teams losing earlier in the day. Thank you to everyone that joined in tonight's game and we'll see you next time!

**************************End of the Game*******************************

4th Quarter(0:00): That's the game ladies and gentleman as the Cowboys pull off quite a shocker as no one epected for them to run away with this game

4th Quarter(1:22): The call is reversed! It'll be Cowboys ball and they'll most likely run the remaining clock out

4th Quarter(1:51): Play Under Review! T.Cadet gained 8 yards before the ball popped out and picked up the Cowboys. This call could go either way but in the grand scheme of things will do little for the game outcome

***********************Two-Minute Warning**************************

4th Quarter(2:05): Brees gets sacked by Henry Melton as we approach the two minute warning

4th Quarter(2:56): K.Robinson with a 5 yard gain, 2nd down and 10

4th Quarter(3:34): Romo connects with Dez Bryant for an 18 yard pass in the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN! Dan Bailey with the extra point is GOOD

4th Quarter(3:40): PENALTY Delay of Game on the Cowboys for a 5 yard loss, 3rd down & 6

4th Quarter(4:22): Murray swings around the left edge for a 10 yard gain just short of the first down

4th Quarter(4:31): The Saints use their second timeout to stop the clock after Murray runs for no gain

4th Quarter(5:20): Romo completes a 14 yard pass to J.Witten for a first down and now it seems like the Cowboys will put this game away. First down at the NO 22

4th Quarter(6:02): Saints stop Murray on second down for no gain

4th Quarter(6:07): COwboys elect to take a timeout ,2nd down & 7

4th Quarter(7:07): On fourth downt the Saints fake a punt and attempt to throw the field but the Cowboys defense reads it all the way and makes a huge stop, turnover on downs

4th Quarter(7:45): Sterling Moore almost comes up with a huge interception on an intended pass deep for Graham

4th Quarter(7:56): Saints are charged with an illegal substitution PENALTY which makes it 2nd & 15

4th Quarter(8:45): C.Jones punts 53 yards to NO 30, B.Cooks to NO 40 for 10 yards

4th Quarter(8:50): Saints come with the pressure and forces a sack that'll make the Cowboys punt, huge series for the Saints

4th Quarter(8:57): Saints come up with a big stop on second down for no gain. Big play coming up for both sides

4th Quarter(9:39): Murray picks up 5 yards on the run, 2nd down and 5 coming up

4th Quarter(9:45): T.Morstead kicks to the end zone, Touchback. Ball rolls out of the end zone.

4th Quarter(9:45): The Saints have now made this a two score game and have put the pressure back on the Dallas offense

4th Quarter(09:50): Brees completes a 14 yard pass to J.Graham for a TOUCHDOWN!

4th Quarter(10:12): Brees connects again with Cadet to the DAL 14

4th Quarter(10:50): D.Brees pass short left to T.Cadet to DAL 28 for 31 yards

4th Quarter(11:27): Bruce Carter will not return to the game as he suffered a quad strain earlier this quarter

4th Quarter(11:35): C.Jones punts 33 yards to NO 41, fair catch by B.Cooks

4th Quarter(11:35): The Saints force the Cowboys into a three and out series

4th Quarter(13:30): Update on Bruce Carter's injury, he's walking under his own power and appears to be fine

4th Quarter(13:35): Brees completes to a 12 yard pass to J.Hill for the Saints first TOUCHDOWN of the game!

4th Quarter(13:49): K.Robinson runs for 62 yards down the right sideline for a huge gain and a first down. Linebacker Bruce Carter is injured on the end of the play is being attended to by the medical staff

4th Quarter(14:00): Bailey punts the ball to the NO 10 to the returner B.Cooks, PENALTY for unneccessary roughness on Cooks, 15 yard penalty. Saints wills start at the NO 27

4th Quarter(14:50): Romo completes a pass to J.Witten just short of the first down

4th Quarter(15:00): Romo takes a shot deep down the field for Bryant but it's incomplete

*************************End of the Third Quarter**********************

3rd Quarter(0:00): Randle runs for another big gain but is called back due to a holding penalty. it'll be 1st down and 20 for the Cowboys

3rd Quarter(1:30): J.Rande breaks off a 14 yard gain for a first down. It doesn't seem to matter whose running the ball for the Cowboys tonight

3rd Quarter(2:25): J.Randle runs up the middle to the DAL 27 for a three yard gain

3rd Quarter(2:30): J.Graham has the ball knocked out after a completion and is picked up by J.Wilcox! Cowboys ball, just went you think the Saints are putting together a scoring drive the Cowboys force a turnover

3rd Quarter(3:03): Brees pass short left to B.Cooks to DAL 27 for 2 yards

3rd Quarter(4:53): This time Brees connects with Colston for a first down

3rd Quarter(4:58): M.Colston can't hang on to the pass and is ruled an incomplete pass

3rd Quarter(5:27) Brees to Graham again for another 7 yards

3rd Quarter(6:06): Brees to J.Graham for a first down

3rd Quarter(6:42): D.Bailey makes the extra point and kicks off for another touchback as the Saints will start at their own 20 yard line

3rd Quarter(6:53): D.Murray runs around the left tackle for 28 yards and a TOUCHDOWN!!

3rd Quarter(7:32): Romo scrambles up the middle for a 21 yard run and a first down

3rd Quarter(09:30): T.Williams catches a 10 yard pass to the NO 35 for a first down

3rd Quarter(10:15): Murray runs through the right tackle for a first down

3rd Quarter(10:53): Murray starts the drive with an 8 yard run up the middle

3rd Quarter(11:04): D.Harris returns the kickff to the DAL 24 yard line

3rd Quarter(11:10): S.Graham 30 yard field goal is GOOD! And puts the Saints on the scoreboard

3rd Quarter(11:15): Brees incomplete pass to B.Cooks for a fourth down

3rd Quarter(11:44) P.Thomas runs to outside for no gain and brings up third down and ten

3rd Quarter(12:10): Brees completes a 46 yard pass to K.Stills for a first down to the DAL 12

3rd Quarter(13:20): Brees pass completed to K.Robinson for 5 yards, 3rd down and 15

3rd Quarter(13:41): Brees pass incomplete short right, swatted down by T.Crawford

3rd Quarter(14:55): K.Robinson runs for 1 yard on the first play of the second half

Player YDS TD

T.Romo 202 passing 2

D.Murray 87rushing 1

T.Williams 60 recieving 2

Hafltime - Here are some halftime stats from the Cowboys-Saints game:

Player YDS TD

D. Brees 84 passing, 0

K. Robinson 13 rushing 0

M. Colston 28 receiving 0

Halftime: Dallas Cowboys 24 New Orleans Saints 0

2nd Quarter(00:00): Halftime

2nd Quarter(0:19): D.Bailey makes the extra point and makes it 24-0 Cowboys

2nd Quarter(0:19): Romo passes to T.Williams for a 23 yard completion into the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN!

2nd Quarter(0:24): Romo completes a 10 yard pass to J.Witten for a first down

2nd Quarter(0:30): Romo pass short middle to C.Beasley to NO 34 for 10 yards

2nd Quarter(1:14): Murray picks up another first down after rushing for 2 yards

2nd Quarter(1:52): Romo to Dez Bryant for a 9 yard completion

***********************Two Minute Warning**************************

2nd Quarter(2:09): Murray runs straight up the middle for a big gain of 22 yards

2nd Quarter(02:43): T.Morstead punts 49 yards to DAL 23, fair catch by D.Harris

2nd Quarter(02:58): Saints are forced to punt after failing to pick up first down

2nd Quarter(03:23): O.Scandrick breaks up the pass but comes up limping after the play

2nd Quarter(03:27): K.Robinson left end to NO 20 for no gain

2nd Quarter(04:03): Bailey kicks into the end zone for a touchback

2nd Quarter(04:03): D.Bailey makes the extra point to make it 17-0 Cowboys

2nd Quarter(04:03): Murray runs around the right tackle into the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN!

2nd Quarter(04:20): Romo pass short right to L.Dunbar to NO 15 for 24 yards

2nd Quarter(04:57): Brees' pass is tipped by Bruce Carter and INTERCEPTED by Justin Durant, Cowboys ball

2nd Quarter(05:33): Brees to J.Graham for a 8 yard gain

2nd Quarter(05:38): D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback

2nd Quarter(05:38): D.Bailey makes a 51-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 10 point lead

2nd Quarter(05:43): Romo with an incomplete pass, that brings up forth down

2nd Quarter(06:31): Murray runs to the NO 33, 3rd down and 5

2nd Quarter(07:47): Dez Bryant to the NO 39 yard line for a 17 yard catch

2nd Quarter(09:00): Romo passes to L.Dunbar for 12 yards and a first down

2nd Quarter(09:13): Cowboys will take over at their own 23 yard line

2nd Quarter(09:13): S.Graham misses a 41 yard field goal wide right!

2nd Quarter(09:50): Brees pass short left to B.Watson to DAL 23 for 7 yards

2nd Quarter(10:00): Brees incomplete pass, 3rd down and 9

2nd Quarter(11:08): Brees to M.Colston for a 29 yard pass completion and a first down

2nd Quarter(11:55): Brees to B.Cooks for 12 yards and a first down

2nd Quarter(12:29): Brees completes a 12 yard pass to K.Robinson for a Saints first down

2nd Quarter(13:23): fullback A.Johnson runs up the middle for a 2-yard gain and a first down

2nd Quarter(13:58): Brees passes to M.Colston for a 7-yard gain

2nd Quarter(14:35): K.Robinson runs through the left tackle for a 3-yard gain

2nd Quarter(14:50): C.Jones punts 29 yards to NO 12, fair catch by J.Byrd.

2nd Quarter(14:52): Incomplete pass and the Cowboys will punt

2nd Quarter(14:56): Incomplete pass to L.Dunbar, 3rd down

***********************End of the First Quarter***********************

1st Quarter(0:09): J.Randle rushes to the NO 41 for a 1 yard gain

1st Quarter(0:55): Murray runs for another 17 yards for a Cowboys first down

1st Quarter(1:33): Romo to T.Williams for another first down to the DAL 41

1st Quarter(2:09): Murray rushes for a first dow, at the DAL 25

1st Quarter(2:53): Romo passes to C.Beasley for a 4 yard gain, 3rd and 1

1st Quarter(3:37): Murray runs for 5 yards to the DAL 16

1st Quarter(3:44): This is just the start the Cowboys could have hoped for to start the game

1st Quarter(3:44): T.Morstead punts 34 yards to DAL 11

1st Quarter(4:30): Saints fail to convert on third down and will be forced to punt

1st Quarter(5:35): K.Robinson runs for 5 yards to DAL 48

1st Quarter(5:56): Brees scrambles for 6 yards and a first down at the NO 47

1st Quarter(7:08): Illegal contact by the Cowboys for another 5-yard penalty and another first down for the Saints

1st Quarter(7:14): Holding penalty on the Cowboys for a 5-yard penalty and a first down

1st Quarter(7:44): Khiry Robinson runs for 4 yards on the Saints first play of the game

1st Quarter(7:50): Bailey kickoffs for a Saints touchback

1st Quarter(7:50): Dan Bailey kicks the extra point to make it 7-0 Cowboys

1st Quarter (7:55): Romo passes to Terrence Williams in the end zone for a Touchdown!

1st Quarter (9:24) : Romo pass short right to D.Harris to NO 16 for 8

1st Quarter (10:44) : Romo to Witten for an 8 yard gain and another first down

8:36 PM EST: Romo pass short right to D.Murray to NO 35 for 6 yards

8:35 PM EST: The Cowboys with a first down after a completion and a penalty on the Saints

8:34 PM EST: Terrence Williams with a first down!

8:32 PM EST: DeMarco Murray starts off the game with a 2 yard run up the middle

8:31 PM EST: Touchback Cowboys

8:30 PM EST: The Saints will kickoff to start the game off

8:26 PM EST: The Saints and Cowboys game is next!

8:22 PM EST: Whichever team can win the battle in the trenches will win this game

8:18 PM EST: For the Saints they must force Tony Romo to beat them and make some turnovers. On offense it's simple, they must allow Jimmy Graham to be the best player out on the field as the Cowboys have no one on defense that can cover him

8:16 PM EST: The Cowboys keys to victory are making sure that they run the ball effectively and control ball possession and keep Drew Brees off the field

8:14 PM EST: In the Cowboys victory over the St.Louis Rams in week 3, Romo was used more as a game manager which is what the Cowboys hope happens against the Saints as well

8:13 PM EST: Murray leads the league in rushing yards entering tonight's game and has been the difference maker in the Cowboys more balanced offense

8:12 PM EST: The Cowboys have taken a new offensive philosophy by running the ball with DeMarco Murray rather than passing it

8:10 PM EST: It'll be interesting to see how Rob Ryan and the Saint's defense play the Cowboys new run offense

8:05 PM EST: This year has been a different story as many expected the Saints to perhaps become a top 10 defense but have failed to meet expectations through 3 games

8:03 PM EST: Ryan did a tremendous job with the Saints defense last year as they became a middle of the pack type of defense after being the league's worst a year prior

8:01 PM EST: Rob Ryan was only with the Cowboys for two seasons but many felt his firing was pre-mature as the Cowboys were dessimated with injuries

7:54 PM EST: Another key story to point out is the return of Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's return to Dallas

7:52 PM EST: The Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and now the Philadelphia Eagles have all lost their respective matchups earlier in the day

7:50 PM EST: Both teams have a chance to tie for a lead in their respective divisions with a victory tonight

7:47 PM EST: Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker each scored a touchdown in their matchups against the Cowboys defense while Rams tight end Jared Cook almost had one last week but dropped it in the end zone

7:44 PM EST: The Saints must feature Jimmy Graham tonight as the Cowboys have struggled mightily against tight ends this year

7:41 PM EST: Morris Claiborne said earlier this week that he thinks he deserves to be starting but he'll have to back up his words tonight.

7:39 PM EST: This is a HUGE boost to the Cowboys defense as they'll need as much help as possible if they're to pull this one out

7:38 PM EST: It seems if Anthony Spencer, Rolando McClain, and Henry Melton are all active for tonight's game.

7:32 PM EST: The Cowboys have also been dealing with distractions in the locker room surrounding Morris Claiborne and his actions once he was told by the coaching staff that he would lose his starting job to veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

7:27 PM EST: Defensive tackle Henry Melton is also questionable game-time decision and that leaves the Cowboys in a tough spot if they're to put any pressure on Drew Brees and make it uncomfortable for him in the pocket.

7:22 PM EST: Defensive end Anthony Spencer will be making his season debut for the Cowboys and try to bolster a defensive line that has had trouble getting pressure on the quarterback.

7:18 PM EST: When McClain has been on the field he has led the team in tackles and has really been the leader for the defensive unit. He's filled the void left by the injury to Sean Lee but if he's unable to suit up it'll be a major blow to the Cowboys defense.

7:13 PM EST: Middle linebacker Rolando McClain has been a big part for the Cowboys improved success on defense but he is still questionable to suit up as he's been dealing with a groin injury over the last 2 weeks.

7:09 PM EST: The Cowboys defense has improved from a year ago but the real question is whether they have improved enough to slow down the Saints potent offense.

7:04 PM EST: The Cowboys defense allowed Drew Brees and the Saints offense to set an NFL record for the number of first downs converted in a single game and were flat out embarrassed the last time these teams met.

7:00 PM EST: For the Cowboys this game is all about redemption after the embarrassment they endured at the hands of the Saints last year in a 49-17 loss.

6:57 PM EST: The loss of Mark Ingram has also been a blow to the Saints running game as Ingram had looked a completely new running back thru the first two games of the season.

6:53 PM EST: The Saints defense, coordinated under Bob Ryan, was supposed be much improved with the key additions they made in costless-agency but have failed to perform.

6:48 PM EST: The Saints have struggled on the road thus far this season losing two nail biters against the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

6:43 PM EST: For the second consecutive week the Saints are in another must win scenario as they try to avoid a 1-3 start.

6:38 PM EST: The Cowboys are coming off a franchise tying come from behind victory over the St. Louis Rams, while the Saints are fresh off their first victory of the season over the Minnesota Vikings.

6:34 PM EST: Bryan Castillo will be here for the coverage of the entire game for play-by-play coverage and commentary.

6:30 PM EST: The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will be looking for some payback when they face the New Orleans Saints (1-2) at AT&T stadium Sunday, September 28, at 7:30 PM CST.