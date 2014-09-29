"The Student Of The Game" Show On VAVEL USA - 9/29/14

Welcome to world of analysis of football and more. Not only does Kyle Nash, the Student of the Game, bring you football talk just the way you like it, but along with his co-hosts Stephen "Weasel" Hurley and Chris Rankin, bring you some of the smartest discussion, brightest foresight, and entertaining bantor for your weekly football fix.

Don't miss a show because the boys will be at it every week on VAVEL USA, bringing in a new chapter for VAVEL USA with a partnership with NGN.

Check Out Football Podcasts at Blog Talk Radio with National Gridiron Network (www.ngscsports.com).