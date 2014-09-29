New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Live Score Of NFL 2014

11:26 PM EST. Thank you for joining us for today's game. It was a privilege giving you the play-by-play today.

11:23 PM EST. This is the Patriots 2nd largest loss in the Belichick era. Reid is now 1-4 versus Belichick.

11:21 PM EST. VAVEL USA Player of the Game: Alex Smith, 20/26, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns.

11:20 PM EST. FINAL: Chiefs 41, Patriots 14.

(4th, 0:37) Smith kneels.

(4th, 1:59) Smith kneels.

(4th, 1:59) Davis runs for a gain of 4 yards.

(4th, 1:59) 2 minute warning!

(4th, 2:18) Davis runs for a gain of 7 yards.

(4th, 2:43) Allen punts 50 yards to KC 35 yard line.

(4th, 2:43) Garoppolo is sacked by Houston for a loss of 5 yards.

(4th, 3:18) White runs for a gain of 3 yards. Penalty on Amendola for 15 yards.

(4th, 3:48) Garoppolo pass 3 yards to White.

(4th, 4:21) Garoppolo pass 11 yards to White.

(4th, 4:56) Garoppolo pass 1 yard to White.

(4th, 5:08) Colquitt punts 53 yards. Edelman returns it for 10 yards.

(4th, 5:34) Davis runs for no gain. 4th down.

(4th, 6:38) Davis runs for 6 yards.

(4th, 7:20) Davis runs for a gain of 2 yards. Looks like the Chiefs will run the clock out.

(4th, 7:25) Gostkowski kicks the ball 43 yards, Davis returns the kick 10 yards.

(4th, 7:33) Garoppolo pass to Gronkowski for a 13 yard TOUCHDOWN. Garoppolo throws his first NFL touchdown pass!

(4th, 8:17) Garoppolo pass to LaFell for 37 yards.

(4th, 8:24) Garoppolo's pass to LaFell is dropped.

(4th, 8:45) Ridley runs for a gain of 8 yards.

(4th, 9:28) White runs for a gain of 7 yards.

(4th, 9:58) James White gets his first NFL carry, a gain of 11 yards.

(4th, 10:28) Garoppolo pass completed to Edelman. His first career pass goes for a 5 yard gain.

UPDATE: Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Brady at quarterback for New England.

(4th, 10:34) Santos' kick returned to the 30 yard line.

(4th, 10:44) Brady's pass INTERCEPTED by Abdullah, returned for a 39 yard TOUCHDOWN.

(4th, 11:22) Brady pass to Vereen for 1 yard.

(4th, 11:52) Vereen runs for a gain of 5 yards.

(4th, 11:52) Santos' kick goes 65 yards for a touchback.

(4th, 11:58) Smith pass to Kelce for a 2 yard TOUCHDOWN. Kelce has really hurt the Patriots tonight.

(4th, 12:05) CALL REVERSED. Charles was down at the 2 yard line.

(4th, 12:20) Smith pass to Charles for 4 yards, ball is fumbled in the endzone. recovered by Kansas City for a TOUCHDOWN. Play is under review to see if Charles was down before he fumbled. He will be short of the endzone if the call is reversed.

(4th, 12:57) Charles runs for a gain of 4 yards.

(4th, 13:42) Smith passes the ball to Avery for a 27 yard gain.

(4th, 14:24) Charles runs for a gain of 2 yards.

(4th Quarter, 15:00) Davis runs for a gain of 1 yard.

10:38 PM EST. End of the 3rd quarter.

(3rd, 0:41) Charles runs for a gain of 8 yards.

(3rd, 1:23) Charles runs for a gain of 5 yards. The Chiefs have used their running attack a lot this game, it has opened up the pass for them.

(3rd, 1:58) Smith pass to Davis for 12 yards.

(3rd, 2:04) Smith pass incomplete.

(3rd, 2:47) Davis runs for no gain, one of the few times he has been stopped.

(3rd, 3:26) Smith pass 16 yards to Kelce. The Patriots have not been able to stop Kelce.

(3rd, 3:26) Gostkowski's kick goes 65 yards for a touchback.

(3rd, 3:35) Brady pass to LaFell for a 44 yard TOUCHDOWN.

(3rd, 4:17) Brady pass to Vereen for a gain of 28 yards.

(3rd, 4:49) Vereen runs for no gain.

(3rd, 5:24) Vereen runs for a gain of 9 yards.

(3rd, 5:33) Chung returns Santos' kick to the 19 yard line.

(3rd, 5:33) Santos' field goal is GOOD.

(3rd, 5:38) Smith pass incomplete to Davis.

(3rd, 6:23) Smith sacked by Vellano for a 4 yard loss.

(3rd, 7:03) Davis runs 4 yards to NE 9 yard line.

(3rd, 7:23) Brady pass INTERCEPTED by Smith and returns it to the New England 13 yard line.

(3rd, 7:53) Ridley runs for a gain of 5 yards.

(3rd, 7:53) Santos' kick goes 65 yards for a touchback.

(3rd, 7:58) Smith pass to Charles for an 8 yard TOUCHDOWN.

(3rd, 8:38) Charles runs for a gain of 1 yard.

(3rd, 8:45) Brady sacked by Hali. FUMBLE on the Play. Chiefs recover. Ball on the New England 9 yard line.

(3rd, 9:27) Vereen runs for a gain of 3 yards. He has struggled to run the ball tonight.

(3rd, 9:58) Brady pass to LaFell for 10 yards.

(3rd, 10:09) Colquitt punts 37 yards to New England 1 yard line.

(3rd, 10:18) Smith pass incomplete, intended for Bowe.

(3rd, 11:00) Davis runs for a gain of 3 yards.

(3rd, 11:34) Davis runs for a gain of 1 yard.

(3rd, 12:15) Davis runs for a gain of 16 yards. New England has had a lot of trouble stopping him.

(3rd, 12:49) Charles runs 5 yards.

(3rd, 13:24) Charles runs for a gain of 5 yards.

(3rd, 13:55) Charles runs for a gain of 4 yards.

(3rd, 14:20) Allen punts 54 yards to KC 28.

(3rd, 14:20) Brady sacked by Houston. FUMBLE on play recovered by New England.

(3rd, 14:26) Brady pass incomplete to Edelman.

(3rd, 15:00) Brady pass to Edelman for 4 yards.

(3rd Quarter, 15:00) Santos' kicks for a touchback.

12:49 PM EST. HALFTIME

(2nd, 0:01) Santos' 22 yard field goal is good.

(2nd, 0:01) Call stands. No touchdown.

(2nd, 0:08) Smith pass to Bowe for a gain of 8 yards. Play is under review to see if Bowe scored. Penalty by Ryan puts the ball on the 1 with 0:01 remaining in the 2nd quarter if the rulling on the field stands.

(2nd, 0:08) Timeout by Kansas City, their final timeout.

(2nd, 0:31) Smith pass to Kelce for 5 yards.

(2nd, 0:31) Timeout by Kansas City.

(2nd, 1:08) Smith pass to Jenkins for no gain.

(2nd, 1:15) Smith pass to Avery for 19 yards.

(2nd, 1:51) Charles runs for a gain of 9 yards.

(2nd, 2:00) Smith pass to Bowe for 33 yards.

(2nd, 2:00) 2 minute warning!

(2nd, 2:24) Smith pass to Kelce for a gain of 14 yards.

(2nd, 2:37) Allen punts 55 yards to KC 11.

(2nd, 2:43) Brady pass incomplete to Edelman. 4th and 3.

(2nd, 2:50) Brady pass incomplete to Ridley.

(2nd, 3:23) Ridley runs for a gain of 7 yards.

(2nd, 3:55) Brady pass to Gronkowski for a gain of 19 yards.

(2nd, 4:04) Colquitt punts for 54 yards. Ball is on the NE 9.

(2nd, 4:46) Smith pass to Bowe for 9 yards. 4th down.

(2nd, 4:51) Smith pass incomplete to Hemingway.

(2nd, 5:30) Davis runs for 5 yards.

(2nd, 5:56) Davis runs for a gain of 17. Penalty on Kelce. 10 yard loss. Ball at KC 33.

(2nd, 6:44) Charles runs for a gain of 3 yards.

(2nd, 7:12) Charles runs for a gain of 8 yards.

(2nd, 7:23) Allen punts 46 yards. touchback.

(2nd, 7:23) Kansas City uses a timeout.

(2nd, 8:00) Brady pass to LaFell for 6 yards. 4th and 2.

(2nd, 8:04) Brady pass incomplete. Intended for Edelman.

(2nd, 8:42) Ridley runs for a gain of 2 yards.

(2nd, 9:04) Brady pass to Amendola for 5 yards. KC 5 yard penalty.

(2nd, 9:43) Brady with a shovel pass to Vereen for a gain of 7 yards.

(2nd, 9:50) Brady pass incomplete, intended for Gronkowski.

(2nd, 10:19) Brady pass to Edelman for a gain of 7 yards.

(2nd, 10:58) Brady pass to Edelman for a gain of 7 yards.

(2nd, 10:58) Santos' kick goes for a touchback.

(2nd, 11:04) Smith pass to Charles for a 5 yard TOUCHDOWN.

(2nd, 11:43) Smith pass to Kelce for a gain of 33 yards. Ball on the NE 5.

(2nd, 12:25) Davis with a huge gain on a run, 48 yards.

(2nd, 12:32) Allen punts 28 yards. fair catch called.

(2nd, 13:08) Vereen gets the handoff but there is no gain on the play. 4th down.

(2nd, 13:49) Brady pass to Vereen for a gain of 1 yard.

(2nd, 14:31) Vereen runs for a gain of 7 yards.

(2nd Quarter, 15:00) Brady pass to LaFell for 14 yards. Ball on the 50 yard line.

9:00 PM EST. End of the first quarter.

(1st, 0:31) Vereen takes the handoff but he is tackled for a gain of no yards.

(1st, 1:03) Ridley runs for a gain of 6 yards.

(1st, 1:37) Brady pass to LaFell for 8 yards.

(1st, 2:15) Vereen runs for a gain of 2 yards.

(1st, 2:15) Santos' kick goes for a touchback.

(1st, 2:24) Charles runs up the middle for a 2 yard TOUCHDOWN.

(1st, 3:03) Smith pass to Bowe for 15 yards.

(1st, 3:45) Smith scrambles for a gain of 2 yards.

(1st, 3:52) Smith pass incomplete to Hammond.

(1st, 4:34) Smith pass to Kelce for 19 yards.

(1st, 5:06) Smith pass to Kelce for 4 yards.

(1st, 5:49) Davis for a gain of 3 yards.

(1st, 6:29) Davis runs for a gain of 5 yards

(1st, 7:02) Charles runs for a gain of 3 yards.

(1st, 7:39) Smith pass to Bowe for a gain of 13 yards.

(1st, 8:13) Charles runs for a gain of 17 yards.

((1st, 8:22) Allen punts 59 yards to KC 27.

(1st, 8:27) Brady pass incomplete to LaFell. 4th down.

(1st, 8:32) Brady pass incomplete deep right to Edelman.

(1st, 9:16) Brady pass to Vereen for a gain of 4 yards.

(1st, 9:23) Colquitt punts 36 yards, fair catch.

(1st, 10:07) Smith scrambles for 8 yards. 4th down.

(1st, 10:13) Smith pass incomplete to Kelce.

(1st, 10:58) Smith sacked by Jones for a loss of 8 yards.

(1st, 11:41) Smith pass to Kelce for a gain of 10 yards.

(1st, 12:20) Charles gains 3 yards. ball on KC 44.

(1st, 13:04) Charles gains 12 yards on a run.

(1st, 13:41) Smith pass to Bowe for a gain of 11 yards.

(1st, 14:24) Charles gains 1 yard on a run.

(1st quarter, 14:55) Jones tackles Charles in the backfield. No gain.

8:30 PM EST. Chiefs will get the ball first.

8:28 PM EST. What each team needs to do to win this game. Patriots: Protect Brady in the pocket, give him time to throw to find the open players and get the running game working. Chiefs: Get pressure on Brady, Don't turn the ball over on offense, and let Jamaal Charles take a lot of carries. The Patriots have had trouble stopping the run.

8:20 PM EST. 10 minutes until kickoff!

8:13 PM EST. With only 3 receivers active tonight, expect the Patriots to run the ball a lot and try to open up the play action passes. They have 5 active running backs and 3 tight ends.

8:00 PM EST. 30 minutes until kickoff!

7:32 PM EST. The Patriots will be wearing white jerseys and blue pants, Chiefs in all red tonight.

7:30 PM EST. One hour to kickoff!

7:06 PM EST. Patriots' rookie running back James White is set to make his NFL debut. White was a 4th round pick out of Wisconsin.

7:04 PM EST. Chiefs' inactives: Aaron Murray, Albert Wilson, De'Anthony Thomas, Joe Mcknight, Eric Berry, Larry Duvernay-Tardif, and Damion Square.

7:02 PM EST. Patriots' inactives: Aaron Dobson, Kenbrell Thompkins, Josh Kline, Jordan Devey, Zach Moore, Alfonzo Dennard, and Casey Walker.

7:00 PM EST. INJURY UPDATE: Chiefs' running back De'Anthony Thomas is OUT.

6:58 PM EST. Per reports, the Patriots will be making changes to their offensive line. Rookies Bryan Stork and Cameron Fleming will start at center and right guard. Dan Connolly will move to left guard. Marcus Cannon and Jordan Devey will sit.

6:56 PM EST. Brady needs 219 yards to become the 6th quarterback in NFL history with 50,000 career yards.

6:54 PM EST. The Last Patriots and Chiefs game was November 11, 2011. The Patriots beat the Chiefs by a score of 34-3. Gronkowski had 4 catches, 96 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Kyle Arrington had 2 interceptions.

6:52 PM EST. Under the radar players to look: Patriots' tight end Tim Wright and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. The Patriots acquired Wright in a trade with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers when they traded away offensive lineman Logan Mankins. The Patriots are in love with Wright's potential and they are hoping he can replace Aaron Hernandez in the passing game. Kelce is one of the most talented tight ends in football with tons of potential, he could end up hurting the Patriots defense, especially if Charles is running well to open up the play action passes.

6:50 PM EST. Players to keep an eye on: Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman and Chiefs' running back Jamaal Charles. Brady will need to throw the ball quickly against the Chiefs' pass rush so he will most likely look for his favorite receiver. Edelman should be a big part of the passing game today. The Patriots have had trouble stopping the run this season and Charles is one of the best players in the game, he could make a big impact in this game.

6:48 PM EST. Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick is 4-0 lifetime versus Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid. One of those wins came in Super Bowl 39 when the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-21.

6:46 PM EST. Key match up: Patriots' offensive line versus Chiefs' pass rush. The Patriots' o-line has struggled to protect quarterback Tom Brady this season, allowing him to be sacked 7 times through 3 games. The Chiefs have a fierce pass rush led by Tamba Hali, Justin Houston, and Dontari Poe who have combined for 6.5 sacks through 3 games. This could be a long game for the Patriots if they do not protect Brady.

6:44 PM EST. Chiefs injury report: OUT: S Eric Berry, RB Joe McKnight. PROBABLE: RB Jamaal Charles, LB Tamba Hali, CB Sean Smith, DL Vance Walker. QUESTIONABLE: RB/WR De'Anthony Thomas. No players are doubtful at this time.

6:42 PM EST. Patriots injury report: OUT: CB Alfonzo Dennard. PROBABLE: TE Rob Gronkowski, LB Jamie Collins, OL Dan Connolly, DL Michael Buchanan, and S Don Jones. No players are questionable or doubtful at this time.

6:40 PM EST. The Patriots are averaging 301.3 yards on offense; 196.3 passing yards and 105.0 rushing yards. The Chiefs are averaging 322.3 yards; 197.7 yards passing and 124.7 yards rushing.

6:38 PM EST. The Patriots' defense has allowed an average of 272.2 yards this season. Their average passing yards allowed is 168.7 and their average rushing yards allowed is 104.0. The Chiefs are allowing an average of 354.0 yards per game. Their average pass yards allowed us 223.7 and their average rushing yards allowed is 130.3.

6:36 PM EST. The Patriots' defense has allowed an average of 16.3 points per game. The Chiefs' defense has allowed an average of 21.7 points.

6:34 PM EST. This season, the Patriots' offense is averaging 22.0 points per game while the Chiefs' offense has averaged 20.3.

6:32 PM EST. The Patriots have a record of 2-1 this season and currently sit in 1st place in the AFC East while the Chiefs are 1-2 and are sitting in 3rd place in the AFC South.

6:31 PM EST. I am Blake Williams and I will be here for your play-by-play and commentary through out this game.

6:30 PM EST. The New England Patriots will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium for this Monday night football matchup.