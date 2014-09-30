Dallas Cowboys' Morris Claiborne Out For Season

Another loss for the Dallas Cowboys defense occurred on Sunday night. Cornerback Morris Claiborne is done for the year with a torn left patellar tendon.

"Is he what we had hoped for at this point when we drafted him with the sixth overall pick, giving up the (second-round) pick to go up to the sixth pick to get him? No," Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones said. "But he's going to be a good player."

Claiborne suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday night's win against the New Orleans Saints. He went down and had to be helped off the field.Claiborne left the team's practice after learning that he had been benched and replaced by Sterling Moore because of poor play. He did not make it out of the first quarter on Sunday.

Charean Williams reported, "Morris Claiborne will have surgery on his torn patella tendon this week Garrett says he still believes Claiborne will be a good player."

The 24-year-old has a career 88 combined tackles (72 solo and 16 assists), along with 15 passes defended. He has forced one fumble and has recovered three over his three year tenure in the National Football League. He has had one interception this year and three on his career, but none taken back for touchdowns.

This is a huge loss for the Dallas defense who has allowed the 26th most passing yards per game (271.3) and the 15th most rushing yards per game (108.5). They have 230 total tackles this season and five interceptions, along with five sacks. Without Claiborne, the team will have to adjust and backup Moore will have to step up and build chemistry with the starting squad. He has played in nine games since November, 2013 when he was signed by the Cowboys.