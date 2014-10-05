Jaguars Will Not Earn First Win Against Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) will be at home this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) in what seems like a "must win" for the Jags' to gain some momentum. Jacksonville will be starting rookie quarterback Blake Bortles in his third career start, but in previous history, the Steelers are 17-2 against rookie quarterbacks since Dick LeBeau became the defensive coordinator back in 2004.

Blake Bortles was taken with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and got his first action in the regular season last week as he came into the game in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts where they lost 44-17. In the next game against the San Diego Chargers, Bortles' got the start and it seemed like the team was going to succeed well, but they fell short, again, 33-14. However, Bortles completed 43 of 61 passes and threw three touchdowns and four interceptions.

A lot of bright spots for the Jaguars was shown from Bortles against the Chargers, and with a weak and old secondary in the Steelers he should be able to pick them apart. However, the same could be said for Ben Roethlisberger as he faces the Jaguars and their awful pass defense. The Jaguars gave given up 320.8 passing yards per game so far this season, far and away the highest total by any team so far.

Letting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come back with less than 30 seconds to go in the game last week at Heinz Field is a major set back for the Steelers. But with growing pains such as that performance last week in the second half, the Steelers should come out against the Jaguars and walk all over them. That said, this is the NFL, anything can happen. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on CBS.