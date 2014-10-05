Houston Texans - Dallas Cowboys Live Score of 2014 NFL

4:11 PM ET: Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. My name is Matthew Evans. Have a great day!

4:10 PM ET: What an exciting game!

OT (7:52): THE KICK IS GOOD!!!!! DAN BAILEY NAILS A 48-YARD FIELD GOAL!!! The Dallas Cowboys win!

OT (8:37): Murray looks for room to the left but cannot find any. No gain. Here comes the kicking team.

OT (9:20): Murray up the middle for a gain of 1.

OT (10:09): WHAT A CATCH! DEZ BRYANT!!! Romo floats that ball up and Bryant makes an amazing catch for a huge gain! Down to the Houston 31.

OT (10:49): Murray takes the handoff up the middle for a gain of 1.

OT (10:49): Timeout Dallas.

OT (10:55): Romo's pass is incomplete to Witten.

OT (11:44): Murray breaks through the line for a first down and nearly breaks it for a bigger gain. He earns 11 yards

OT (12:23): Romo completes to Bryant but he is just short of the first down. Third down

OT (12:55): Murray takes the delayed handoff to the 15 yard line for a gain of 5.

OT (12:55): The ball is downed at the 20. A flag for holding will back them up to around their 10 yard line.

OT (13:10): Fitzpatrick is hit as he throws and the ball is incomplete. Houston will be forced to punt.

OT (13:51): Blue looks to the right side but is stopped for a gain of 2.

OT (14:30): Foster with another carry up the middle for a gain of 6.

OT (15:00): Foster with a big hole on first down for a gain of 24.

OT (15:00): The kick is out for a touchback.

OT (15:00): Houston wins the toss and they will receive.

End of Regulation: Houston 17, Dallas 17

4th (0:03): Here we go, from 53 yards. Dan Bailey's kick is NO GOOD!!! We are going to OVERTIME!

4th (0:03): Timeout Houston.

4th (0:07): Murray up the middle for a few yards and here we go. Dan Bailey comes out for the game-winning field goal attempt.

4th (0:12): Romo completes a pass to Bryant for a gain of 8. Timeout Dallas. This would be a 55-yard field goal.

4th (0:20): Murray with another catch out to the Houston 45 yard line. Timeout Dallas.

4th (0:23): The screen pass to Bryant is dropped.

4th (0:29): Romo completes a pass to Murray over the middle for a gain of 16.

4th (0:36): Romo looks short to Murray for a gain of 8.

4th (0:41): The kickoff is brought out to the 16 yard line. Dallas has all three timeouts left.

4th (0:41): TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON!!! Arian Foster into the end zone for the score! The PAT is GOOD! We are tied!

4th (1:00): Foster down inside the 1-yard line.

4th (1:28): Fitzpatrick complete to Hopkins for 19 yards. First and goal from the 6.

4th (1:59): Fitzpatrick hits Andre Johnson on a WR screen for a gain of 20. Down to the 25 yard line

4th (1:59): We have reached the two-minute warning.

4th (2:10): The punt is returned into Cowboys territory.

4th (2:16): Romo is forced to throw the ball away after the blitz from Houston gets to him quickly. The punt unit is out. A late flag comes out for intentional grounding. Wow.

4th (2:23): Bubble screen to Dwayne Harris for a gain of 8. Timeout Houston.

4th (2:23): Delay of game on the Cowboys. Oh boy.

4th (2:27): Murray with the carry up the middle for a short gain. Timeout Houston.

4th (2:27): Houston kicks it off deep, it will be a touchback. Houston has three timeouts and needs a big stop here.

4th (2:31): The field goal attempt is good! We have a one score ball game! Dallas 17, Houston 10.

4th (2:36): Fitzpatrick looks for Foster but the pass is incomplete. The field goal unit is coming out.

4th (3:19): Fitzpatrick keeps for a run of 2 yards. That'll bring up 3rd down.

4th (4:04): Blue with the carry on first down for a gain of 4. 2nd down coming.

4th (4:36): BIG PLAY! Fitzpatrick to Foster for 14 yards on 4th and 2.

4th (5:22): Fitzpatrick completes another pass on this drive for 7 yards. This time to Keshawn Martin.

4th (6:06): Fitzpatrick finds Foster for a short gain of 1.

4th (6:47): Foster is stuffed for no gain.

4th (7:26): Fitzpatrick completes a pass to Hopkins for a gain of 18. That was a nice catch. Houston is finally moving the ball.

4th (8:01): Foster carries to the left for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

4th (8:34): Fitzpatrick hits Johnson for a gain of 11.

4th (9:09): Foster with another carry for 5.

4th (9:37): Foster takes the first down carry to the left side for a gain of 11. Houston really needs to find their passing game.

4th (9:44): Danieal Manning brings the kick out from 8 yards deep in the end zone. He can only get to the 13-yard line.

4th (9:50): TOUCHDOWN DALLAS!!! Romo finds Dez Bryant for the short score. The PAT is Good! Dallas now holds a 17-7 lead here in the 4th quarter.

4th (1o:35): Murray gets another carry to the left side this time and he gets a first down at the 2 yard line.

4th (11:18): Murray with another carry up the middle for a gain of 6.

4th (12:10): A big hole to the right side for Murray and he breaks down to the 13-yard line. A gain of 17.

4th (12:10): A big punt return but there is a flag on the play. The flag is picked up. Dallas will start at the 30 yard line.

4th (12:46): Fitzpatrick is able to find Garrett Graham on the quick out but he can only gain 3 yards. That'll bring up 4th down.

4th (13:30): Foster takes the next carry for another 2 yard run. That puts him over 100 yards rushing on the day.

4th (14:10): Arian Foster with the carry for a gain of 2.

4th (14:18): INTERCEPTED!! Romo looks for the deep slant and Kendrick Lewis gets the pick. A big play there by the Texans' safety.

4th (15:00): DeMarco Murray starts the fourth quarter off with a run for no gain.

End of 3: Dallas Cowboys 10, Houston Texans 7

3rd (0:00): That is the end of the third quarter.

3rd (0:36): Romo looks over the middle to his tight end Witten for a catch and a gain of 12.

3rd (1:13): Murray is wrapped up in the backfield for a loss of 1.

3rd (1:50): Romo completes a quick out to Bryant for a first down and a gain of 11.

3rd (2:23): Back to Murray for a gain of 1.

3rd (2:59): They go to Murray again the right side for a gain of 10. He is such a good runner.

3rd (3:34): Murray takes the first carry to the right side for a gain of 9.

3rd (3:47): The punt is brought out to the 38-yard line. That is where Dallas will start.

3rd (4:12): Fitzpatrick completes a short pass to Johnson who takes the catch for a gain of 13. It will not be enough for a first down.

3rd (4:55): Blue takes the carry for a gain of 2.

3rd (5:25): A big run by Arian Foster is called back for holding.

3rd (6:08): Arian Foster loses 1 yard on the first down carry. There was no room there.

3rd (6:08): The kickoff from Dan Bailey is taken for a touchback. Houston will start at their own 20.

3rd (6:17): TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS!!! Romo escapes from pressure and fires a bullet downfield to Terrance Williams for a 43-yard touchdown pass! The PAT is GOOD! The score is now Dallas 10, Houston 7.

3rd (7:01): Murray with the carry for a gain of 6.

3rd (7:44): Romo with a big completion to Jason Witten for a gain of 34 over the middle. That'll be a Dallas first down.

3rd (8:13): Murray with a run close to the first down but a penalty marker is down. Offensive holding and that will back the Cowboys up ten yards.

3rd (8:28): Johnathan Joseph is down on the field for Houston. He is up on his feet and looks to be alright.

3rd (8:43): Romo starts the drive with a pass completion to DeMarco Murray for a gain of 5.

3rd (8:49):The kickoff is taken out past the 20-yard line. Dallas will start from their 22 yard line.

3rd (8:56): TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON!!! Arian Foster with another big run from 15 yards out and we have our first touchdown of the game! A beautiful headfake there and man that was a great run. The PAT is GOOD! That will make the score Houston 7, Dallas 3.

3rd (9:34): Foster with a big hole and a huge run down to the 15-yard line, a 33 yard run for Foster.

3rd (10:16): Foster with the carry for a gain of 4.

3rd (10:52): Fitzpatrick completes a pass over the middle to DeAndre Hopkins for a gain of 14 and a first down.

3rd (11:34): Foster with the carry again on 2nd down for a short gain.

3rd (12:11): Arian Foster takes the handoff on first down to the right side for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5.

3rd (12:22): The punting unit is on the field. A good return of 14 yards will give Houston the ball at their own 29 yard line.

3rd (12:28): Romo looking deep towards Bryant but the ball is overthrown.

3rd (12:41): Romo looking for Williams on the left side but a miscommunication causes the ball to fall incomplete.

3rd (13:11): Murray with the carry on first down to the right side for a gain of 5.

3rd (13:43): Romo completes an out route pass to Beasley for a gain of 3. That is good enough for a first down.

3rd (14:24): Romo looks short for Bryant for a gain of 4. 3rd down is upcoming.

3rd (15:00): DeMarco Murray takes the first carry of the half for a gain of 3.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff is out for a touchback.

2:31 PM ET: Here is a look at the first half stats

2nd (0:11): Houston takes a knee and that will take us to halftime. We will be back in a few moments with the halftime stats.

2nd (0:11):The kick goes into the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (0:16): Dan Bailey comes out and his kick is GOOD! We get our first points of the game with 11 seconds to go. Dallas 3, Houston 0

2nd (0:23): Romo steps up in the pocket and throws into the end zone but Williams cannot hold on. The field goal unit with come on here.

2nd (0:30): Romo looking short to Murray for a gain of 3. Dallas takes their final timeout.

2nd (0:35): Romo looks to the end zone but the pass is incompete.

2nd (0:35): Dallas calls their second timeout of the half.

2nd (1:01): After a Dallas timeout, the third down play is a completed pass from Romo to Beasley for a gain of 8. A nice slant route there.

2nd (1:09): Romo completes a short pass to Bryant for a gain of 2.

2nd (1:35): Handoff to Murray for a gain of 4.

2nd (2:00): Romo completes a pass to Beasley for a gain of 8.

2nd (2:00): That'll take us to the two minute warning. Our score in Dallas. 0-0

2nd (2:38): Murray with another carry for a gain of 4.

2nd (3:21): Murray takes the handoff to the left side for a gain of 6.

2nd (4:03): Murray with the carry to the right side for a gain of 7.

2nd (4:47): Romo hits Williams for a gain of 28 and a big first down.

2nd (4:55): The third down pass is incomplete. Another punt coming for Houston that goes into the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (5:43): Hopkins makes a catch on the misdirection for a short gain.

2nd (5:50): Fitzpatrick looks deep on first down but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (6:03): A big turnover as Dallas fumbles the punt. It is recovered by Houston.

2nd (6:32): Arian Foster takes a handoff for a gain of 6. Houston is forced to punt.

2nd (6:45): A Delay of game penalty will push them back five more yards bringing up 3rd and 17.

2nd (7:33): Fitzpatrick completes a short pass to Andre Johnson. That'll bring up 3rd and 12.

2nd (7:58): Houston is called for a penalty, illegal man downfield, that will push them back 5 yards.

2nd (8:03): Fitzpatrick looking for Johnson but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (8:49): Fitzpatrick keeps on third down up the middle for a gain of 2 and a first down.

2nd (9:29): Blue with another carry up the gut for a short gain, that'll bring up third down.

2nd (10:02): Blue with a carry up the middle for a gain of 4.

2nd (10:11): The punt is returned for a short gain to the 11 yard line. That is where Houston will start.

2nd (10:17): Romo throws towards Bryant but the pass is incomplete. That brings up 4th down.

2nd (11:07): Romo finds Witten with a short pass but Watt crushes Romo after the pass. 3rd and 4.

2nd (11:43): Randle cuts back and finds a hole to the right side for a short gain of 2.

2nd (12:22): Randle picks up the first down with a short gain.

2nd (12:57): Murray to the left side for a gain of 9. He takes a breather.

2nd (13:40): Romo looks for Murray on second down but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (14:22): Murray with the carry for a gain of 5.

2nd (14:55): Romo completes to Witten for a first down. A great route run by the tight end.

2nd (15:00): Romo with another swing pass that falls incomplete.

End of 1: Houston Texans 0, Dallas Cowboys 0

1st (0:22): Romo hits Bryant on a quick out for a gain of 2. That will be the end of the first quarter.

1st (0:27): The punt is returned for a few yards but there is a flag on the play. Two fouls on Dallas. Holding and a block in the back. The Cowboys will start deep in their own territory.

1st (0:50): Draw play to Foster on third and long. He gets a good gain but is just short of the first down. 4th and 2.

1st (0:54): Fitzpatrick's pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage and incomplete.

1st (1:23): Fitzpatrick keeps and gains the first down but a flag is on the play. Offensive holding, a ten yard penalty. That'll make it 2nd and 17.

1st (2:01): Foster with the carry again for a gain of 3.

1st (2:30): A big hole for Foster and he gains 14 yards an another first down.

1st (2:59): Hopkins with a catch for 7 followed by a Foster short gain for a first down.

1st (4:28): Foster with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2.

1st (4:37): FUMBLE!!! Murray fumbles the ball and Houston recovers! A big scoring chance lost for the Dallas Cowboys.

1st (5:17): Murray breaks about three tackles for a gain of 5. 3rd and 1.

1st (5:57): Playfake to Murray thrown out to Harris on the Wide Receiver screen for a gain of 4.

1st (6:33): Romo finds Bryant despite the pressure from the defense and they combine for another first down.

1st (7:19): SACK! Cushing pulls down Romo for a loss of 8. That was a poor block from Murray.

1st (8:06): Murray with the carry up the middle for a gain of 5.

1st (8:40): Romo with the playfake finds Harris open on the sidelines for a gain of 18 yards.

1st (9:22): Murray picks up the first down after a few carries. He takes that subsequent first down carry for a gain of 1.

1st (11:17): INTERCEPTED! Fitzpatrick was not on the same page as his receiver and that is a big turnover to give Dallas the ball at their own 34.

1st (11:56): Fitzpatrick hits Johnson for a gain of 11 yards and the first first down of the game.

1st (12:02): Houston spreads the field with five receivers but the pass towards Andre Johnson is incomplete.

1st (12:36): Fitzpatrick completes the first down pass to Griffin over the middle for a gain of 8. 2nd down near midfield.

1st (12:45): Houston will take over at their own 40 yard line.

1st (12:49): Blitz coming, the short pass to Murray is incomplete. Another three and out and Dallas will be forced to punt.

1st (12:59): Romo looks towards Dez Bryant who just couldn't hold onto the pass. That'll bring up 3rd down.

1st (13:33): Murray is stuffed in the backfield on the first play from scrimmage. 2nd and 10 from the 10.

1st (13:47): A big punt from Lechler is brought out back for a good return but a penalty will back the Cowboys back deep in their own territory.

1st (13:54): Fitzpatrick is hit in the backfield but gets a throw off that is incomplete. The Texans will be forced to punt.

1st (14:35): Fitzpatrick finds Hopkins across the middle for a gain of 5. That'll bring up 3rd down.

1st (15:00): Handoff to Arian Foster on the first play and he is stopped for no gain. 2nd and 15.

1st (15:00): Not a good start for Houston. They are called for a false start.

1st (15:00): We are underway!

1:01 PM ET: Houston has won the toss and will receive.

12:57 PM ET: We are moments away from kickoff at AT&T Stadium

12:50 PM ET: It looks like the betting line has shifted on this game, if that is something you are into. The spread had Dallas as a 6.5-point favorite as late as Saturday night but it looks like that has shrunk to just a 5-point favorite.

12:49 PM ET: The Texans in the huddle pre-game:

12:44 PM ET: For all of your live fantasy news from today's matchups, go check out my colleague Drew Livingstone's live fantasy tracker here.

12:41 PM ET: The other games in those divisions taking place during this window are Cleveland @ Tennessee, St. Louis @ Philadelphia, Atlanta @ NY Giants, Baltimore @ Indianapolis, Pittsburgh @ Jacksonville

12:38 PM ET: We will keep you posted with the other scores throughout the NFC East and the AFC South during this early afternoon window of games.

12:30 PM ET: It is going to be a hot day in Texas. Thankfully this game is being played indoors.

12:22 PM ET: What are your thoughts about this game? Leave them in the comments section below or shoot me a tweet @tenorman85 on Twitter.

12:13 PM ET: This is the fourth meeting all-time between the two teams. Dallas leads the series 2-1. They also won the previous meeting in Dallas 34-6 back in 2006.

12:11 PM ET: The players will have splashes of pink on them throughout the league as the NFL shows it support for Breast Cancer Awareness.

12:10 PM ET: The players are on the field for warmups in Dallas.

11:58 AM ET: And now the inactives for the Dallas Cowboys: LB Bruce Carter, QB Dustin Vaughan, OT Donald Hawkins, DE Lavar Edwards, LB Korey Toomer, DT Davon Coleman, DT Ken Bishop.

11:56 AM ET: Here are a look at today's inactives first for the visiting Houston Texans: QB Tom Savage, WR DeVier Posey, CB Darryl Morris, CB A.J. Buoye, S Eddie Pleasant, T Jeff Adams, LB Jadaveon Clowney

11:18 AM ET: Terrance Williams, ESPN Projected: 5. Williams may be in line for a breakout game as well with Houston focused on shutting down Murray and Dez Bryant. Look for him to get at least eight targets in this game and we would not be surprised to see between 80 and 100 yards receiving with at least one touchdown.

11:16 AM ET: DeMarco Murray, ESPN Projected: 18. We already made our point with Murray. It looks like this could be his biggest game yet. 18 points may just be the ground floor.

11:16 AM ET: Fantasy Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys

11:14 AM ET: Garrett Graham, ESPN Projected: 2. This is a player that this writer really likes to have a good game on Sunday. The Cowboys are allowing so much yardage to tight ends due to their injury problems at linebacker. They have given up between 15 and 20 fantasy points to opposing tight ends in every game so far in 2014. There is no reason to think why this trend will not continue on Sunday.

11:12 AM ET: Ryan Fitzpatrick, ESPN Projected: 14. Dallas has given up 300 yards passing in each of the last two games. One of those times was to Drew Brees but the other was to Austin Davis of St. Louis. Does Fitzpatrick have what it takes in the offense to throw for that much yardage? Other than Hopkins, he really does not have a dangerous threat outside and his current season high is 289 against the New York Giants in a loss.

11:10 AM ET: Fantasy Best Bets: Houston Texans

11:09 AM ET: The Houston Texans are coming off of a very close win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Houston withstood a late Bills drive to pull out the 23-17 win in which the team forced two turnover including an 80-yard interception return from J.J. Watt. Houston had their worst offensive output of the season gaining only 301 yards of total offense including just 37 yards on the ground.

It could be another difficult week to find yardage for Houston who have superstars Andre Johnson (questionable) and Arian Foster (probable) on the injury report for another week. Foster is more likely to play having practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. If he is unable to go, then it seems that Alfred Blue would be the back again despite his struggles last week.

Johnson is likely to play as well even though he only practiced once this week. Even if Johnson does suit up, look for DeAndre Hopkins to continue to be the number one target for Houston on Sunday.

11:06 AM ET: On top of that success, Murray has been a beast in terms of fantasy football in 2014. In standard ESPN scoring leagues, he is the top running back with 80 points scored in the first four weeks. Second place is Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch with 59 points. Murray’s numbers are so great this season that in fantasy football his total points would rank him fourth among quarterbacks, first among wide receivers (Antonio Brown has 73 points) and first among tight ends (Martellus Bennett has 52 points).

ESPN has Murray projected to have another big week with 18 points next to his name. That may be a solid bet considering that he has yet to score less than 17 points in the first four games. Houston’s defense is not very good against the run either ranking in 25th in the NFL in rushing defense allowing 130.3 yards per game on the ground. Meanwhile because of Murray, Dallas comes in with the best rushing offense in the league averaging 165.0 yards per game on the ground.

11:04 AM ET: The Dallas Cowboys come into today’s game off of an impressive performance last week against the New Orleans Saints. Tony Romo finished with a quarterback rating of 137.4 by completing 22-of-29 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-17 victory last Sunday. The Cowboys actually had a 31-3 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The excellent play from Romo was not all that the Cowboys got offensively as running back DeMarco Murray continued his massive start to the season with 149 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Murray leads the NFL with 534 yards on 99 carries in 2014 for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. The next closest back to him in yardage terms is Pittsburgh back Le’Veon Bell with 378 yards. The next closest in terms of carries is New York Giants back Rashad Jennings with 81 carries.

11:02 AM ET: This is a massive game for both teams as they each look for their fourth win of the season. A win which could put them in an inside position for a division title and a good seed in the NFL Playoffs. Dallas is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles on top of the NFC East while Houston is one game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

11:00 AM ET: Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of the National Football League. Our game for you this morning is a battle of 3-1 teams as the Houston Texans (3-1) travel to AT&T Stadium to face off with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1). My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide though this morning’s big match-up.