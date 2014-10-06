Live Washington Redskins - Seattle Seahawks 2014

Thanks for tuning into our live coverage of Monday Night Football on VAVEL USA. See you next time!

The Seattle Seahawks improve to 3-1. The Washington Redskins fall to 1-4.

FINAL SCORE: SEATTLE DEFEATS WASHINGTON 27-17

4th Quarter (0:00): Cousins completes to Garcon for gain of 25.

4th Quarter (0:14): Redskins takeover at their own 35 yard line.

SEATTLE LEADS WASHINGTON 27-17 WITH 0:21 REMAINING IN THE 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (0:21): 43 yard field goal is good.

4th Quarter (1:05): Wilson sacked back at the 25. Seahawks will milk the clock down.

4th Quarter (1:12): Lynch rushes for 2 yards. 3rd and 6 coming. Redskins use their final timeout.

TWO MINUTE WARNING: SEATTLE LEADS WASHINGTON 24-17

4th Quarter (2:16): What an incredible play by Russell Wilson. Escapes heavy pressure to get the ball to Lynch for the first down.

4th Quarter (2:33): Lynch runs for 3 yards. 3rd down coming. Redskins use their second timeout.

4th Quarter (2:57): 3 yard run by Lynch on first down.

4th Quarter (3:25): 9 yard run and a facemask penalty on the run by Lynch. Missed tackles have KILLED the Redskins today.

4th Quarter (3:35): Redskins do not attempt an onside kick. Seattle takes over at the 20 yard line.

SEATTLE LEADS WASHINGTON 24-17 WITH 3:35 REMAINING IN THE 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (3:35): Andre Roberts continues his big game with a 6 yard touchdown.

4th Quarter (3:40): Jackson makes the catch and gets out of bounds inside the 10. 2nd and 1 coming.

4th Quarter (4:10): Seattle brings an all-out blitz which set up the screen to Helu nicely for a big gain.

4th Quarter (4:18): Helu was open over the middle but the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage. 2nd down coming.

4th Quarter (4:51): Washington converts on third down with a completion to Roberts. Inside the Seahawks 40 yard line now.

4th Quarter (4:57): Cousins forced to throw the ball away under pressure. 3rd and 3 coming.

4th Quarter (5:20): Quick pass over the middle to Paulsen for a gain of 7

4th Quarter (5:45): Niles Paul with the first down catch out across midfield.

4th Quarter (5:54): Another Seattle penalty. Jumped offsides on the hard count.

4th Quarter (5:54): Cousins throws incomplete on a post route to Roberts. Nice coverage by Burley.

4th Quarter (6:17): Screen to Helu goes for a big gain out to the 40 yard line.

4th Quarter (6:25): Cousins throws incomplete on first down. He was under pressure.

4th Quarter (6:31): Washington will takeover from their own 20 yard line. They have lost the field position battle by a LONG SHOT today.

SEATTLE LEADS WASHINGTON 24-10 WITH 6:31 REMAINING IN THE 4TH QUARTER

4th Quarter (6:31): Lynch catches the pass out of the backfield and breaks a Perry Riley tackles before walking into the endzone.

4th Quarter (7:08): 1 yard gain for Turbin on first down. 2nd and goal coming.

4th Quarter (7:41): Delay of game. Now 12 penalties for Seattle. Very unlike them.

4th Quarter (8:15): Lynch picks up the first down. 1st and goal inside the 5 now for the Seahawks.

4th Quarter (8:39): Max Unger down on the field for the Seahawks

4th Quarter (9:00): Turbin just shy of the markers on 2nd down. 3rd and short coming.

4th Quarter (9:45): Wilson runs yet again. This time for 6 yards. He now has over 100 yards rushing.

4th Quarter (10:23): Wilson bootleg left and runs for 12 yards. He has controlled the entire game with his feet tonight.

4th Quarter (11:05): Fake field goal! The holder keeps the snap and runs for the first down! Huge play for the Seahawks.

4th Quarter (11:16): Ridiculous scramble by Wilson to complete the pass to Lynch. But short of the first down. Looked like a questionable spot.

4th Quarter (11:54): Ruling on the field stands. 3rd and short coming for Seattle.

4th Quarter (11:54): Washington is challenging that Wilson crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing the ball during his scramble. Looks like this will be overturned.

4th Quarter (11:54) Wilson buys seemingly endless time in the pocket before completeing for 15 yards. 3rd and short coming.

4th Quarter (12:30): Wilson runs for 3 yards on first down. Was nearly sacked by Kerrigan. Perry Riley down on the field for the Redskins.

4th Quarter (12:43): Personal foul nullifies a Harvin touchdown. That's the third Harvin touchdown called back by penalty today.

4th Quarter (12:54): Defensive holding penalty eliminates a third down stop by the Redskins.

4th Quarter (13:26): Wilson scrambles out of the pocket and picks up a couple. 3rd and 3 coming.

4th Quarter (13:58): Lynch crosses midfield and gains 5 yards on first down.

4th Quarter (14:04): Seattle will takeover at their own 47 yard line.

4th Quarter (14:16): Cousins' pass is knocked down at the line of scrimmage. Washington will punt.

4th Quarter (14:52): Morris rushes for 1 yard on 2nd down. 3rd and 8 coming.

END OF THE 3RD QUARTER: SEAHAWKS LEAD REDSKINS 17-10

3rd Quarter (0:22): Redskins takeover from their own 9 yard line.

3rd Quarter (0:30): Wilson throws incomplete on 3rd down. Seattle will punt. Washington has been much better defensively in the 2nd half.

3rd Quarter (1:10): Nice hit by Perry Riley on the dump to the tight end. 3rd and 6 coming.

3rd Quarter (1:52): 2 yard run for Lynch on first down.

3rd Quarter (2:00): Nice punt return by Seattle. They take over from their own 40 yard line.

3rd Quarter (2:32): Screen to DeSean Jackson on 3rd and long comes up well short. Redskins will punt. Garcon and Sherman getting into it after the play.

3rd Quarter (3:20): Cousins sacked by Bobby Wagner. 3rd and 23 coming.

3rd Quarter (3:41): Loss of 5 on the carry by Helu on first down.

3rd Quarter (4:00): Excellent throw by Cousins to Jackson for a 22 yard gain.

3rd Quarter (4:31): Redskins take over from their own 8 yard line.

3rd Quarter (5:10): Wilson tries to run for the first down again but is stopped short by Keenan Robinson. Seattle will punt.

3rd Quarter (5:21): Harvin dives and looks like he had the catch but couldn't control it. 3rd and 12 coming.

3rd Quarter (6:06): Seattle uses their first timeout of the half. 1st and 20 coming up.

3rd Quarter (6:32): Wilson runs for a big game. But called but on a clear hold on Okung. 10th penalty on Seattle, really hurting themselves.

3rd Quarter (6:30): Seattle will takeover from their own 44 yard line.

3rd Quarter (6:45): Morris stuffed on 3rd and 1. Washington will punt.

3rd Quarter (7:48): Garcon makes the catch and then runs through Maxwell. 3rd and 1 coming.

3rd Quarter (8:20): Morris rushes for 4 yards on first down.

3rd Quarter (8:29): Great punt. Washington will take over from their own 1 yard line.

3rd Quarter (9:09): David Amerson makes a great play to stop Percy Harvin short of the first down. Seattle will punt.

3rd Quarter (9:56): Nowhere to go for Lynch on second down. 3rd and 4 coming.

3rd Quarter (10:32): Lynch rushes for 7 yards to begin the drive.

3rd Quarter (10:39): Seattle takes over at their own 45 after an attempted surprise onside kick by Washington.

Seattle Leads Washington 17-10 With 10:41 Remaining In The 3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter (10:41): 26-yard field goal is good from Forbath.

3rd Quarter (11:11): Cousins stopped short on a QB sneak. Field goal unit coming on for Washington.

3rd Quarter (12:06): 3rd and 1 coming for the Redskins at the 8 yard line.

3rd Quarter (12:56): Screen pass to Andre Roberts on first down. Gain of 6.

3rd Quarter (13:36): Two straight incompletions. But a defensive illegal hands to the face penalty gives the Redskins an automatic first down.

3rd Quarter (14:52): Washington opens up the second half with a BOMB to DeSean Jackson. 57 yard gain.

3rd Quarter (15:00): Redskins begin the 2nd half from their own 20 yard line

HALFTIME: SEAHAWKS LEAD REDSKINS 17-7

2nd Quarter (0:00): Turbin rushes for 7 yards. Seattle lets the clock run out.

2nd Quarter (0:13): Screen pass to Baldwin. Picks up the first down.

2nd Quarter (0:19): Wilson rolls out and complete to Baldwin for a gain of 12.

2nd Quarter (0:25): Seattle with their 8th penalty of the half.

2nd Quarter (0:25): Harvin limps off the field in pain.

2nd Quarter (0:40): Harvin gets the carry. No gain.

2nd Quarter (0:46): Seahawks takeover from their own 14 yard line.

2nd Quarter (0:59): Cousins throws incomplete deep intended for Garcon on 3rd and 10. Redskins will punt.

2nd Quarter (1:06): Andre Roberts with a bad drop over the middle. Would've been a big gain.

2nd Quarter (1:17): Helu takes a big hit on the reception but picks up the first down.

2nd Quarter (1:44): Redskins takover from their own 19 yard line.

2nd Quarter (1:50): Brandon Meriweather sacks Russell Wilson on an all-out blitz. Seattle will punt.

Two Minute Warning: Seahawks Lead Redskins 17-7

2nd Quarter (2:25): Seattle takes over from their own 29 yard line.

The Seahawks Lead The Redskins 17-7 With 2:32 Remaining In The Second Quarter

2nd Quarter (2:32): Kirk Cousins rolls right and find DeSean Jackson deep down the sidline for a 60 yard touchdown. Jackson beat Chancellor and Cousins threw a perfect ball.

2nd Quarter (3:52): Morris rushes for a first down. He has been neglected by the Redskins so far. They need to keep giving him the ball.

2nd Quarter (4:20): Morris gains 5 on first down.

2nd Quarter (4:37): Redskins take over from their own 20 yard line.

The Seahawks Lead The Redskins 17-0 With 4:37 Remaining In The Second Quarter

2nd Quarter (4:37): Russell Wilson doing it with his feet yet again. Keeps it on the read option for a 9 yard touchdown run.

2nd Quarter (5:11): Wilson buys tons of time in the pocket before rolling all the way to his left and completing the pass for a gain of 37.

2nd Quarter (5:56): Harvin has been all over the field tonight. Gets the carry and picks up the first down.

2nd Quarter (6:30): Lynch up the middle for 5 yards.

2nd Quarter (7:10): Baldwin open over the middle off play action. Big gain for the Seahawks.

2nd Quarter (7:34): Cousins tries to hit Roberts on a shallow cross on 3rd and 3. Bobby Wagner makes a nice diving deflection. Redskins will punt.

2nd Quarter (8:15): Morris rushes for 3 yards. 3rd and short coming

2nd Quarter (8:55): Cousins forced to flush the pocket and runs for 4 yards.

2nd Quarter (9:04): Washington takes over from their own 20 yard line.

The Seahawks Lead The Redskins 10-0 With 9:04 Remaining In The Second Quarter

2nd Quarter (9:04): Field goal is good from 40 yards out

2nd Quarter (9:09): Injury timeout on the field. Ryan Clark is down for the Redskins. Seems to be pointing to his left ankle.

2nd Quarter (9:26): Screen pass to Lynch for a gain of 4. Field goal attempt coming.

2nd Quarter (10:20): Lynch gains 4. 3rd and 18 coming.

2nd Quarter (10:16): Harvin scores on a screen pass but its called back yet again. False start.

2nd Quarter (10:25): Seahawks use their first timeout of the half.

2nd Quarter (10:25): Harvin scores on an end around. Called back for holding.

2nd Quarter (11:44): Seattle converts on 3rd and 9 with a completion to a wide open Percy Harvin. Seahawks into the redzone.

2nd Quarter (12:33): Lynch catches a quick screen for a gain of 2. 3rd and 3 coming.

2nd Quarter (13:46): Baldwin wide open. Turns into a gain of 29.

2nd Quarter (13:53): Seattle will takeover from their own 47 yard line.

2nd Quarter (14:01): Cousins throws way behind Jackson on a shallow cross route. Redskins will punt.

2nd Quarter (14:15): Cousins nearly intercepted by Bobby Wagner. 3rd and 6 coming.

2nd Quarter (14:30): Cousins completes to Paulsen for 4 yards on first down.

2nd Quarter (14:51): Redskins will take over from their own 20 yard line.

End of the First Quarter. Seahawks lead Redskins 7-0.

1st Quarter (0:30): Ryan Kerrigan sacks Wilson on 3rd down. Seahawks will punt.

1st Quarter (1:33): Three consecutive carries for Marshawn Lynch. 3rd and 3 coming.

1st Quarter (2:08): Lynch up the middle again. This time for a gain of 5.

1st Quarter (2:49): Lynch goes right up the middle for a gain of 17. HUGE hole there.

1st Quarter (2:56): Seahawks takeover

1st Quarter (3:31): Cousins throws a checkdown to Helu on 3rd and 10, short of the first down. Redskins will punt.

1st Quarter (3:45): Off the hands of Jackson and NEARLY intercepted by Earl Thomas.

1st Quarter (4:45): Seattle punts. Redskins will take over from their own 18 yard line.

1st Quarter (5:07): Very nice tackle by Breeland on a screen to Harvin.

1st Quarter (5:43): Seattle fumbles the snap but is able to recover.

1st Quarter (6:35): Russell Wilson putting on a running clinic. Escapes the pocket and gains 22 yards.

1st Quarter (6:55): 12 yard run by Marshawn Lynch brough back on a holding penalty

1st Quarter (7:55): Third double digit yardage run for Russell Wilson already. Gain of 13 on the read option.

1st Quarter (8:09): Seahawks will begin their second possession from their own 20 yard line

1st Quarter (8:44): Cousins completes to Helu but short of the first down. Redskins will punt.

1st Quarter (9:26): Morris fumbles but the Redskins recover. 3rd and long coming.

1st Quarter (10:05): Roy Helu gets his first carry of the night and goes for 4 yards.

1st Quarter (10:30): Cousins to Roberts again for another third down conversion.

1st Quarter (10:56): Attempted bubble screen to DeSean Jackson but Earl Thomas was all over it.

1st Quarter (11:30): Alfred Morris' first carry of the day goes for no gain.

1st Quarter (12:28): Cousins completes to Roberts to convert on 3rd and 5.

1st Quarter (12:33): Second consecutive play action pass for the Redskins and Cousins is forced to throw the ball away

1st Quarter (12:39): Cousins throws incomplete to Logan Paulsen to begin the drive. 2nd and 10 coming.

1st Quarter (12:44): Redskins will begin their first drive from their own 20 yard line.

Seahawks Lead Redskins 7-0 With 12:44 Remaining In The First Quarter

1st Quarter (12:44): Kearse scores on an easy throw and catch. Very easy opening drive touchdwon for the Seahawks. Marched right down the field.

1st Quarter (13:00): Wilson with another big run before finally stepping out of bounds at the Redskins 15 yard line after a gain of 29.

1st Quarter (13:25): Wilson throws deep for Baldwin on a play action pass but Bashaud Breeland makes a nice play to break it up.

1st Quarter (14:08): Wilson escapes the pocket and runs for 17 yards to covert on 3rd down.

1st Quarter (14:14): Russell Wilson throws incomplete off play action. 3rd and 5 coming.

1st Quarter (14:50): Robert Turbin rushes up the middle for a gain of 5 on the first play of the game

1st Quarter (15:00): Seahawks receive the ball to start the game and will begin from their own 35 yard line.

8:15 PM EST: It's gametime, let's go!

8:00 PM EST: Just 15 minutes until kickoff. Stay tuned for live analysis and commentary throughout the entire game.

7:10 PM EST: With DeAngelo Hall sidelined, the Redskins will start second-year cornerback David Amerson and rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland. While the Redskins have invested a second and fourth round pick in these players, respectively, I'm sure they did not expect them to be starting so soon. Look for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to test these young corners often and early.

7:09 PM EST: The Washington Redskins have a considerable number of injuries that will affect them tonight. Of course, quarterback Robert Griffin III is still recovering from a disclocated ankle. Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall is out for the season with a ruptured achilles. Second-year tight end Jordan Reed will also not play, but backup Niles Paul will play after suffering a scary helmet-to-helmet hit against the Giants last week. Outside linebacker Brian Orakpo is suffering from a finger issue that has hampered his pass rushing abilities, but he will play tonight.

7:08 PM EST: Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said that Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor practiced this week and will play Monday night after being held out of practice earlier in the week with a sprained ankle.

7:07 PM EST: If the Redskins have a chance in this game, it will be because of third-year running back Alfred Morris. Morris has been a workhorse back and is currently fifth in the league 316 rush yards. If he can get going early and often, it will limit the amount of times that Kirk Cousins needs to test the Seattle secondary through the air. Head coach Jay Gruden is known as a particularly "pass happy" play caller, but he will need to get Morris going if he wants to compete in this game.

7:06 PM EST: After two consecutive strong performances against the Jaguars and Eagles, Redskins backup QB Kirk Cousins struggled mightily last week against the Giants. He threw 4 interceptions and lost a fumble en route to his fifth straight loss as a starting quarterback. When he gets into a groove, Kirk Cousins can be a very serviceable NFL quarterback. However, when he doesn't go through his reads and forces throws, it can get very ugly. It won't get any easier for Cousins as he faces arguable the best secondary in the league along with lockdown cornerback Richard Sherman.

7:05 PM EST: The Washington Redskins play their second consecutive primetime game after being embarrassed by the New York Giants last week on Thursday Night Football. The Redskins have been historically bad over the past few years in nationally televised games, and will look to reverse that trend tonight.

7:04 PM EST: The Seattle Seahawks come into this game confident and well rested. They come in riding an 8 game winning streak on Monday night games. In addition, head coach Pete Carroll gave the team the entire week off last week during their bye week in order to prepare them for the 13 game stretch ahead to close the regular season.

7:03 PM EST: The last time these two teams faced off, it was the NFC Wild Card game in 2012. This game showcased two rookie quarterbacks who were well on their way to stardom. Since then, Robert Griffin III has struggled with injuries and Russell Wilson has become a Super Bowl champion. However, Kirk Cousins (also drafted in 2011) will be the starting quarterback for the Redskins tonight as Robert Griffin III continues to recover from a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

7:02 PM EST: The Seattle Seahawks enter the game with a 2-1 record. They have defeated the Packers and Broncos, but lost to the Chargers.

7:01 PM EST: The Washington Redskins come into this game with a 1-3 record. They defeated the Jaguars, but lost to the Texans, Eagles, and Giants.

7:00 PM EST: The Washington Redskins will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM EST at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland as part of ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football.