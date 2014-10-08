NFL Social Savvy: An Infographic

Social media has become a vital part of promotion for many businesses. Worldwide, an estimated 87% of companies have a social media presence, according to mediabistro.com. The NFL has joined the movement, with all 32 teams owning Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Teams use these pages to discuss team news, talk about community outreach, and promote team events. While every team has an extensive profile, some teams stand out from the crowd. Check out the infographic below to see which NFL teams excel at social media, and make sure to follow your favorite teams on all of their social media pages!