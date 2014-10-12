Live New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles of NFL 2014

11:34 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Have a great night!

11:33 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is LeSean McCoy with 149 yards on 22 carries.

FINAL SCORE: Philadelphia 27, NY Giants 0

4th (0:12): Nassib is sacked and that will do it!

4th (0:16): A personal foul on the defense will extend the drive with 12 seconds remaining.

4th (0:28): Nassib pass is incomplete. That brings up 4th down.

4th (0:38): Nassib complete to Hillis for a gain of 15. 3rd and 4. Timeout Giants.

4th (0:58): Nassib is sacked for a loss of 10.

4th (1:04): Nassib pass is caught by Randle to the Eagles 45 for a gain of 9.

4th (1:10): Nassib complete to Randle for a gain of 7. 2nd and 4 at the 46.

4th (1:19): Nassib complete to Robinson for a gain of 29 yards.

4th (1:51): Hillis to the right for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 10.

4th (1:53): Punt is taken for a fair catch at the Giants 6.

4th (2:38): Burton is knocked down for no gain. 3rd and 6. That brings us to the two-minute warning.

4th (3:20): Burton with a gain of 4 on the carry. 2nd and 6.

4th (3:30): FUMBLE!!! Manning completes a pass over the middle but the receiver fumbles the ball. Philadelphia recovers to the Eagles 46.

4th (4:03): Hillis with a carry for 12 yards up the middle. 1st and 10 at the 42.

4th (4:40): Manning to Parker for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4.

4th (5:11): Delayed handoff to Williams for a gain of 17. 1st and 10 at the 24.

4th (5:17): Punt is taken for a fair catch at the Giants 7 yard line.

4th (5:58): Burton for a gain of 1 over the right. 4th and 6 at the 49.

4th (6:43): Burton to the right for a gain of 1. 3rd and 7 at the 48.

4th (7:25): McCoy with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 47.

4th (8:08): Foles complete to Matthews for a gain of 7. 1st and 10 at the 45.

4th (8:47): Burton up the middle for a gain of 4 yards. 3rd and 3 at the 38.

4th (9:30): McCoy runs for a gain of 3 yard. 2nd and 7 at the 34.

4th (10:12): McCoy carries for a gain of 5. 1st and 10 at the 31.

4th (10:33): Penalty on the defense. 2nd and 4 at the 27.

4th (11:05): McCoy with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 22.

4th (11:16): The punt is into the end zone for a touchback.

4th (11:21): Manning looks for Hillis on third down but the pass is incomplete. 4th and 11. New York to punt.

4th (12:01): Manning with a catch from Hillis for 3 yards. 3rd and 11 at the 29.

4th (12:39): SACK!!! Eli goes down for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14.

4th (13:11): Manning with a short pass to Hillis who takes the catch for 10 yards.

4th (13:24): The punt is downed at the Giants 15. A flag is on the play. Penalty on Philadelphia, the Giants will start at their own 20.

4th (14:06): Screen pass to Matthews for a gain of 10. 4th and 1.

4th (14:11): Foles throws into the direction of Celek but the pass is incomplete.

4th (14:46): McCoy is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11 at the 30.

4th (14:55): Maclin with the fair catch at the Eagles 31.

4th (15:00): Manning looks deep for Randle but the pass is incomplete.

4th (15:00): False start on the Giants. 3rd and 10

End of 3: Philadelphia 27, NY Giants 0

3rd (0:21): Williams up the middle for 5. 3rd and 5 and that is the end of the third quarter.

3rd (0:27): Manning is incomplete to Beckham. 2nd and 10.

3rd (0:37): Punt is through the end zone for a touchback.

3rd (0:46): Foles looks deep to Ertz but the pass is incomplete. 4th down.

3rd (1:20): Sproles with a carry for 4 yards. 3rd and 13.

3rd (2:04): FUMBLE!!! A fumble on the double reverse is recovered by the Eagles.

3rd (2:41): Sproles up the middle for a gain of 6 and a first down.

3rd (3:19): Foles complete to Maclin for a gain is 7. Foles incomplete on second down to Sproles.

3rd (3:42): McCoy with the carry for 18 yards to the right side.

3rd (3:48): Fair catch by Sproles at the 22 yard line. That is where the Eagles will start.

3rd (4:35): Pass complete to Randle for a gain of 9. Brings up 4th and 1.

3rd (5:13): Williams with a carry around the right end for no gain.

3rd (5:18): Manning looks to Randle but the pass is incomplete.

3rd (5:21): The kick is brought out to the 24 yard line and that is where the Giants will start.

3rd (5:33): TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!! Sproles with the carry around the left side for 15 yards. The PAT is GOOD! Philadelphia 27, NY Giants 0.

3rd (6:06): Foles complete to Celek for a gain of 7. 1st and 10 at the 15.

3rd (6:42): Foles complete to Celek for a gain of 9 yards. 2nd and 1

3rd (7:28): McCoy with a big hole to the right side gains 28 yards down to the Giants 31.

3rd (8:00): McCoy loses a yard looking to break through the left side of the line.

3rd (8:39): Foles complete to Matthews for a gain of 26. First down at the 42.

3rd (9:07): Foles on the keeper for a gain of 4 and a first down.

3rd (9:35): McCoy with a carry for 9 yards to the lefy side. 2nd and 1 at the 12.

3rd (9:35): We wish a speedy recovery to Victor Cruz from everybody here at VAVEL USA.

3rd (9:39): Victor Cruz was hurt on the play. He is being loaded into a cart and being taken off the field. That is a big blow. Oh boy it is a knee.

3rd (9:39): Manning off the hands of Victor Cruz on fourth down.

3rd (10:23): Manning complete to Cruz for a gain of 3.

3rd (10:28): Manning with an incomplete pass to Donnell.

3rd (11:07): Harris up the middle for a gain of 1.

3rd (11:34): Manning passes Beckham for a 18 yards down to the 7.

3rd (11:38): A Giants touchdown is negated by a holding call on the Giants. The ball will move back to the 25.

3rd (12:18): Williams for no gain. 3rd and 4.

3rd (12:54): Williams carries for a gain of 6 yards.

3rd (13:05): INTERCEPTED!!! Foles looks for Maclin and the pass is picked off. A flag is on the play but it is on the Eagles. The Giants will take over.

3rd (13:35): Foles with the pass to Celek for a gain of 5.

3rd (13:54): McCoy with the run for no gain.

3rd (14:06): Punt taken by Sproles out of bounds to the 30 yard line.

3rd (14:12): Manning is incomplete while looking to Randle.

3rd (14:50): Williams with the run for a gain of 5.

3rd (14:54): Manning passes incomplete to the right side looking for Randle.

3rd (15:00): The Giants will receive the kick.

Halftime: Philadelphia 20, NY Giants 0.

2nd (0:13): Manning scrambles to the left for 2 yards and that will end the half.

2nd (0:21): Punt is taken by Beckham at the 16 yard line, he is dropped for a loss of 1.

2nd (0:27): Sproles for a gain of 7. Timeout Giants.

2nd (0:32): Foles looking deep for Maclin but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 13.

2nd (0:52): Foles is sacked for a loss of 3.

2nd (0:58): Punt is taken for a fair catch at the Eagles 35.

2nd (1:03): Hillis for a gain of 6. 4th down. Timeout Eagles.

2nd (1:10): Manning is sacked for a loss of 2! Timeout Eagles. 3rd and 21 from the 14.

2nd (1:15): Williams with a carry for a gain of 6. Timeout Eagles.

2nd (1:20): Manning complete to Randle but the play is called back for holding. 1st and 25 at the 10.

2nd (1:20): False start on the first play for the Giants.

2nd (1:29): Foles looking to Sproles but the pass is INTERCEPTED!!!

2nd (1:37): Foles to Cooper for 13 yards down to the 16 yard line.

2nd (2:00): Foles complete to Cooper for a gain of 15 down to the 29 yard line.

2nd (2:39): Foles complete to McCoy for 3 yards. He then completes a pass to Matthews for 7. That brings us to the two-minute warning.

2nd (2:51): A poor punt from Weatherford goes out at the Eagles 46.

2nd (2:55): Manning incomplete to Beckham brining up fourth down and another three-and-out.

2nd (3:41): Williams takes the second down carry for a loss of two, after two yards was gained on first down.

2nd (4:25): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (4:30): The 45 yard field goal is GOOD! Philadelphia 20, NY Giants 0.

2nd (5:11): Foles scrambles to the left for a gain of 1. 4th and 4.

2nd (5:17): Foles looks to Ertz but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 5

2nd (5:33): Sproles with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 28.

2nd (5:55): McCoy with a carry for 3 yards to the right.

2nd (6:24): McCoy with the carry for 2 yards to the right.

2nd (6:38): Foles with a short pass to Maclin for no gain. Giants are called offside. A 5 yard penalty.

2nd (6:53): Sproles with a big return on the punt back to the Giants 43, it was a 43 yard return.

2nd (7:26): Manning complete to Donnell for a gain of 6. (Yay for my fantasy team!) 4th and 14 at the 37.

2nd (7:30): Manning incomplete to Hills. 3rd and 20 coming up.

2nd (7:35): Manning incomplete to Beckham. A personal foul penalty on the offense pushes them back 15 yards.

2nd (8:06): Williams with a carry up the middle for a gain of 6. 2nd and 5 at the 46.

2nd (8:41): Manning completes a pass short to Randle for a gain of 16.

2nd (9:10): Williams with a carry for a gain of 5.

2nd (9:16): Kickoff goes into the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (9:16): TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!! Foles completes a pass to Casey for a gain of 26 and a score. The PAT is GOOD! Philadelphia 17, NY Giants 0

2nd (9:46): Cooper with the catch for a gain of 6.

2nd (10:07): McCoy takes the carry for a gain of 15 yards.

2nd (10:15): The punt goes out of bounds at the Giants 47.

2nd (10:49): Manning scrambles and picks up 1 yard bringing up fourth down.

2nd (11:33): Williams is caught in the backfield for a loss of 1.

2nd (12:09): Williams takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 1.

2nd (12:16): The punt goes out of bounds at the Giants 8. Eli and company will take over there.

2nd (12:23): Foles pass to Sproles is incomplete. 4th down

2nd (12:57): McCoy with a carry to the right side for a gain of 2.

2nd (13:30): Foles to Celek for a gain of 24 yards. He looks for Cooper on the next play but that pass is incomplete.

2nd (13:45): Sproles takes the punt back to the 21 yard line after a gain of 6.

2nd (13:46): False start on the Giants.

2nd (14:25): Hillis with the carry for no gain, the Giants will have to punt.

2nd (15:00): Eli is SACKED! A loss of 4. It'll be 3rd and 25 from the 43.

2nd (15:00): Philadlephia is called for a neutral zone infraction. 2nd and 21.

End of 1: Philadelphia 10, NY Giants 0

1st (0:07): Manning is sacked and that will end the first quarter.

1st (0:25): Delay of Game for a loss of 5. 1st and 25 from the 43.

1st (1:02): Offensive holding negates a short run. 2nd and 10 from the 48.

1st (1:41) Manning with a pass over the middle to Fells for a gain of 20 and a first down.

1st (1:41): Timeout Giants

1st (2:27): SACK! Manning goes down for a loss of 9.

1st (3:03): Williams for no gain. 2nd and 10.

1st (3:26): Manning to Beckham for a gain of 10 to the 47.

1st (3:56): Eli Manning complete to Randle for a gain of 17 and a first down.

1st (3:56): The kick goes into the end zone for a touchback.

1st (4:02): TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!! Foles to Ertz for a 15 yard touchdown! What a catch by the tight end. The PAT is GOOD! Philadelphia 10, NY Giants 0.

1st (4:41): McCoy around the right side for a gain of 2.

1st (5:12) McCoy takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 2.

1st (5:40): Foles completes a pass to Ertz for a gain of 23 and a first down.

1st (6:23): Sproles with a carry for 2 yards

1st (6:33): Foles throws incomplete to Cooper.

1st (6:33): The ruling on the field stands.

1st (6:33): Giants are challenging the last play.

1st (7:18): McCoy breaks through the line for a gain of 18.

1st (7:50): McCoy up the middle for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5.

1st (8:29): Foles first pass is incomplete. He then comes back to hit Cooper for a gain of 14 and a first down.

1st (8:30): Punt to Sproles is taken at the 19 for no gain. That is where Philadelphia will begin.

1st (9:19): Eli is sacked and fumbles the ball but it is recovered by an offensive linemen. The Giants will punt.

1st (10:28): Eli completes the first down pass for 13 yards before a Williams run for just 1. He takens the second down carry to the 42 for a gain of 8.

1st (10:55): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

1st (10:59): Parkey with a 31-yard field goal attempt that is GOOD! Philadelphia 3, New York 0.

1st (11:08): Foles looks for Sproles but the pass is incomplete.

1st (11:48): McCoy with the carry to the left side for a gain of 4. 3rd and 4 at the 17.

1st (12:25): Foles short to McCoy for a gain of 2.

1st (13:17): Foles completes a pass to Ertz for 9 yards., then completes the next pass to Maclin for 9 and a first down.

1st (13:50): McCoy up the middle for a gain of 18 and another first down.

1st (14:07): McCoy takes another run to the right side for 12 yards.

1st (14:37): Philadelphia comes out with two two quick plays, a run to McCoy and a pass to Cooper.

1st (15:00): The kick is taken for a touchback

1st (15:00): Philadelphia will receive the kick.

8:29 PM ET: Interesting to see some Tifo at the game tonight at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles fans must be upset about the Philadelphia Union missing the playoffs.

8:25 PM ET: What are your thoughts on tonight's game? Leave them to us in the comments section below.

8:17 PM EST: We're kicking off in 10 minutes! Let's get ready to rumble!

6:20 PM EST - Key matchup: Eagles offensive line vs. Giants defensive line. There is no going around it, the Eagles' offensive line is not playing well, which has showed the past two weeks as the entire offense has struggled. If Philly's offensive line can handle a Giants' defensive line that came to life in the second half last week against Atlanta, allowing Nick Foles time in the pocket and getting LeSean McCoy going, the Eagles' offense will find their rhythm.

6:17 PM EST - Key matchup: Bradley Fletcher and Cary Williams vs. Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle. Whichever duo wins this matchup will put their team in a better position to pick up the huge division win on the prime time stage. The Giants offense is rolling at the moment, and Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle must keep that momentum going in a favorable matchup, while Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher look to halt the current success Eli Manning is having.

6:12 PM EST - Keys for the Giants tonight include establishing and maintaining an effective running game for all four quarters, and keeping Philadelphia's offense cold. Eli Manning will have his fare share of yards against an awful Eagles' secondary; that is a given. However, the Giants cannot fall into the trap of becoming one-dimensional just because of potential success through the air. Controlling the clock is key against a Chip Kelly offense that likes to move fast.

If Andre Williams is able to control the trenches, leading to the Giants controlling the time of possession, keeping Philly's defense on the field, the Giants will be able to handle the Eagles. Not allowing the Eagles to find their groove on offense is a must for the Giants defense. Philadelphia's offensive line is banged up, and New York has to take advantage of that and apply constant pressure to Nick Foles and LeSean McCoy.

6:09 PM EST - Tom Coughlin seems to have his team going in the new offensive system, as New York has put up 30, 45, and 30 points the past three weeks in their three game winning streak.

6:08 PM EST - Last week, Eli Manning and the Giants found their groove in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons, winning 30-20 to improve to 3-2 on the year.

6:07 PM EST - Chip Kelly has to get his offense rolling tonight. The Eagles cannot keep relying on their special teams and defense to score touchdowns - it will not happen every week. Philadelphia will be in trouble for the remainder of the season if they fail once again to score points offensively for the third straight week.

6:04 PM EST - Keys for Philadelphia tonight revolve around their offensive line and defensive backfield. David Molk and Matt Tobin must play well tonight in place of the injured Evan Mathis and Jason Kelce against a Giants defensive line that came up big in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. If Molk and Tobin, along with Jason Peters, Todd Herremans, and Lane Johnson hold together as a unit, Nick Foles and LeSean McCoy will be able to find success against the Giants defense, putting the Eagles in a good position to pick up the big win.

Corners Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher have to perform better than they did last week against the Rams, and they have to do it against a better receiving combo in Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle. If Fletcher and Williams play like they did against Brian Quick and Kenny Britt last week, consider this game over before it starts, because Eli Manning will have a day, finding Cruz and Randle all over the field.

6:02 PM EST - The past two weeks, Philadelphia has relied on special teams and defensive touchdowns to keep them in games, as Chip Kelly's high-powered offense has struggled to get going with a battered offensive line.

6:01 PM EST - Last week, the Eagles held on to defeat the St. Louis Rams 34-28 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Nick Foles and LeSean McCoy have yet to find their rhythm, and the Eagles have yet to play a complete game from start to finish, yet they sit at 4-1, in first place in the NFC East, with a chance to separate themselves heading into their bye week.

6:00 PM EST - The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football.