Baltimore Ravens Add Costless Safety Will Hill To 53 Man Roster

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to get a boost in their secondary with costless safety Will Hill in a position to see action for the first time this season as the Ravens take on the Atlanta Falcons at home in week 7.

Hill, a third year player from the Florida Gators, is returning from a six game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy which resulted in Hill getting cut by the New York Giants and the Ravens signing Hill in costless agency.

Hill believes he is ready get on the field and if Hill's talent on the field is as advertised, the Ravens should be in good hands as their pass defense currently ranks 27th in the NFL. Hill's presence, in turn, allows Ravens' Matt Elam to play his natural position more often as a strong safety.

“I worked out every day,” Hill noted via Baltimoreravens.com. “The only thing that’s going through my mind is showing the team that I’ve been working when I haven’t been able to work with them. I want to show them that I know all the plays, that I stayed in shape and that I’m capable of being part of this defense.”

Hill also knows that he needs to get his act together. He understands that the Ravens signed him when no one else seemed to be really aggressive in signing him during the offseason.

“I know that I’ve had many chances before, but just with a different team, and now I can show this team who I am and what I’m capable of,” Hill noted via Baltimoreravens.com.

If Hill is activated for the Ravens' week 7 matchup against the Falcons, Hill's arrival could not arrive at a better time. In the next three weeks, the Ravens face quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, and Ben Roethlisberger.