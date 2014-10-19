Carolina Panthers - Green Bay Packers Live of 2014 NFL

Thank you for following the live coverage of the Packers vs. Panthers on VAVEL!

End of the game. Packers win 38-17.

(1:24)-Packers will take the knee to run out the clock

(1:24)-Anderson completes to Bersin for the touchdown.

(1:57)-3rd and 9, Anderson complete to Bersin, first down.

Two minute warning

(2:30)-Gain of one yard. Derek Anderson throws incomplete in the endzone.

(2:37)-Anderson to Williams, gain of nine

(3:47)-Anderson pass complete for nine yards

(4:21)-Anderson throws to Williams, complete for 12 yards

(4:21)-Packers' punt. Carolina will start on Packers' 44-yard line.

(4:36)-3rd and 11, Flynn runs out of the pocket, pass falls incomplete

(4:36)-Flynn pass to Bostic. Bostic drops the pass.

False start on the offense. Ball on one yard line.

(4:53)-2nd and 10. Ball to Kuhn.

(5:20)-Packers start at their own two. No gain on first down.

Penalties offset. Re-kick.

(5:48)-Anderson pass incomplete, brings up 4th and 11.

(5:54)-Newton out. Anderson pass to Ogbonnaya dropped.

(6:41)-Gain of three yards and first down for Ogbonnaya. Next play loss of one.

(7:17)-Gain of nine yards for Stewart

Illegal block for Carolina. Unecessary roughness for Green Bay. Penalties offset.

(7:17)-Packers punt, return of five for Carolina

(8:19)-3rd and 6, hand off to Harris, loss on the play. Brings up fourth down.

(8:47)-Kuhn, no gain on the play

(9:25)-Matt Flynn replaces Aaron Rodgers. John Kuhn gain of five.

(9:39)-Harris returns it to the Green Bay 10-yard line

(9:59)-2nd and 11, Newton back-shoulder fade to Benjamin. Touchdown Carolina

(10:24)-Inside hand-off, loss of one

Matthews flagged for taunting. Automatic first down.

(11:36)-2nd and 9, Newton sacked at the 25-yard line by Peppers and Matthews for a loss of seven.

(11:45)-Hand off to Stewart gains half of a yard

(12:27)-Newton with plenty of time, runs for the first down

(12:59)-Newton throws to Cotchery. Gain of seven.

(13:17)-Newton throws for the endzone, broken up by Devon House. House's finger injured on the play.

(13:50)-Stewart gain of 6 yards and the first down

(14:22)-Inside hand-off, Stewart gain of 9 yards

(15:00)-Run up the middle for Stewart, gain of 19 yards

Beginning of 4th quarter

(0:08)-Stewart runs for the first down

(0:08)-Carolina takes the knee

(0:13)-Rodgers incomplete pass to the endzone. Too high for Richard Rodgers. Crosby makes the field goal.

(1:06)-Rodgers to Bostic, gain of 3

(1:47)- 1st and 10, Rodgers hands off to Lacy for a gain of four yards

Personal foul on Kuechly for Carolina. He is ejected.

(2:18)-Rodgers hands it off to Lacy for a gain of 12. Lacy fumbles the ball. Recovered by Green Bay.

(2:31)-Newton intercepted by Casey Hayward. Hayward runs it to the Carolina 49-yard line.

Illegal contact on the defense, first down

(2:38)- 3rd and 11, from the shotgun, thrown too high. Flag flies on the play.

(2:38)-Newton under pressure, throws it away

(3:39)-1st and 10 on the Packers' 41-yard line, hand-off to Stewart, tackle made by Burnett, loss of one

(4:10)-Blitz by Matthews, just missed Newton. Pass complete to Olsen, first down.

(4:30)-Newton to Olsen, gain of 8

(4:57)-Netwon under pressure, slip screen to Olsen, first down

Call stands. Green Bay loses a timeout.

Green Bay challenges the play and whether the runner was down by contact. Ruling on the field was no fumble.

(5:15)-James Starks gains two on the play. Limps off the field. Rodgers sacked. Now 3rd and 12, Rodgers drops it off to Eddie Lacy. It will bring up 4th down.

(8:32)-Newton escapes sack by Matthews. Newton gains five, brings up 4th and 5. Punt by Carolina. 59 yard punt.

(8:45)-Newton under pressure, pass falls incomplete, brings up 3rd and 10

(8:57)-Good coverage down field, Newton's pass falls incomplete

(9:27)-Newton to Olsen, 23 yard pass

(10:14)-Newton sacked by Peppers, Matthews, and Neal.

(10:20)-Carolina will take the knee, begin at their 20

(10:35)-1st and 10 at Carolina 21. Rodgers to Adams for the touchdown.

(11:14)-3rd and 6 for Green Bay, Rodgers to Cobb. Cobb breaks two tackles, gain of 33 yards.

(11:49)-Lacy struggles for two yards

(12:14)-Packers on their own 41. Rodgers runs for two.

Carolina challenged the spot. Call stands. Carolina loses the timeout.

(12:14)-Carolina stopped on 4th and 1

Sorry, internet connection issues.

(13:50)-Newton to Cotchery, one handed grab, gain of 9

(14:16)-Netwon screen pass to Stewart, gain of 12

(14:40)-Newton to Olsen, gain of 16

(15:00)-Carolina cannot return. Will start at the 20.

Beginning of the Third Quarter

1:44 PM ET: Carolina will receive

1:41 PM ET: Packers' fans should feel confident about this game, the defense has really stepped up their game.

1:40 PM ET: This game has been all Packers so far, it will be interesting to see how Carolina adjusts after halftime

1:33 PM ET: NFC North divisional update, the Miami Dolphins are leading the Chicago Bears 14-7 in the third

Halftime

(0:03)-Panthers' 35-yard field goal is good, but timeout Green Bay, re-kick. Second kick is good.

(0:12)-Newton run, short of the first down, timeout Carolina

Delay of game on Carolina

(0:12)-2nd and 10

(0:12)-Newton pass to Avant incomplete

(0:45)-Newton to Benjamin, 20 yard completion

(0:52)-3rd and 1, Newton keeps the ball, and gets the first down. Timeout Carolina.

(0:55)-Newton to Olsen, gain of nine. Timeout Carolina.

(1:31)-Hand off to Stewart, no gain, Casey Hayward on the tackle

(1:49)-Newton to Olsen, first down

(1:54)-Packers' punt goes into the endzone

Two minute warning

(2:58)-Rodgers to Starks for gain seven

(3:09)-Randall Cobb on the return to the Green Bay 39-yard line

(3:49)-Netwon pass to Greg Olsen, Micah Hyde on the tackle, Panthers punt

(3:57)-Netwon's pass to high, incomplete, brings up 3rd and 10

(4:07)-Newton hit as he threw, pass falls incomplete

(4:10)-Rodgers throws to Randall Cobb, touchdown Green Bay

1st and goal for the Packers, Rodgers calls a timeout

(4:55)-Rodgers steps out of the pocket and scrambles for the first down

False start on the Packers (Jame Starks), 3rd and 12

(6:15)-Rodgers drops it off to Lacy, gain of five

(6:40)-Lacy loss of two

(7:21)-Rodgers to Cobb, gain of 47 yards, Packers at Carolina 17-yard line

(8:04)-Previous play, Lacy first down. Now, Lacy picks up 11 and another first down

Panthers neutral zone infraction, now 3rd and 1

(9:10)-Lacy no gain on the play, brings up 3rd and 6

(9:56)-Draw play to Lacy, gain of four

(10:04)-Ball takes Carolina roll, Packers will begin at the five

False start on Carolina

(10:15)-Newton pass nearly intercepted by Williams, Panthers will punt

(11:03)-Newton to Jason Avant, gain of one, Clinton-Dix on the tackle

(11:04)-Newton throws incomplete on 1st and 10

(12:01)-Netwon to Avant for the first down

(12:27)-Netwon up the middle, gain of four

(13:34)-Newton to Benjamin, gain of 16

Offensive pass interference

(14:00)-Panthers begin at their 23, Newton pass to Benjamin, gain of 14, flag on the play

(14:25)-Rodgers pass low to Nelson, incomplete, three and out

(15:00)- Cobb with a gain of two, brings up 3rd and 4

End of the first quarter

(0:21)-Rodgers swing pass to Kevin Dorsey

(0:21)-Panthers punt, Packers will begin on the 20

(1:09)-Green Bay stops the Panthers on 3rd and 1

(1:30)-Stewart up the middle, gain of two

(1:48)- Stewart up the middle, gain of six

Pass interference on Tramon Williams, automatic first down

(1:54)-Matthews intercepted for pick six, flag on the play

(2:03)-Brown brings it out to the 19-yard line

(2:03)-Starks with the touchdown for 13 yards

(2:22)-Rodgers to Quarless, gain of nine

Personal foul on Carolina on T.DeCoud

(3:14)-Rodgers to Cobb for a gain of 14, flag down

(3:43)-James Starks gain of four, first down

(4:14)-James Starks for a gain of seven

(4:15)-Micah Hyde downs the punt

(5:05)-Newton sacked by Nick Perry, three and out for the Panthers

(5:14)-Cam Newton on the flea-flicker, imcomplete

(5:53)-Stewart gain of five

(6:07)- Crosby's kick will not be returned

(6:08)-Eddie Lacy bounces outside for the touchdown

(6:36)-Rodgers to Nelson for the first down

(7:04)-Rodgers bootleg to Cobb, down to 15-yard line

(7:37)- Lacy gain of two

(8:37)-Rodgers to Nelson for gain of five and first down

(8:50)- Rodgers to Nelson, gain of six

(9:02)-Carolina too many men on field, automatic first down

(9:30)- Rodgers to Richard Rodgers, gain of two

(10:03)- Eddie Lacy gain of five

(10:43)- Cobb on the return

(10:44)- Newton over-throw, Packers force three and out

(11:08)- Clay Matthews tackles Stewart in backfield, loss of four

(11:46)- Newton scrambles for six yards

(11:47)- Carolina with the 24-yard return

(11:52)- Rodgers play action pass to Jordy Nelson, 59-yard touchdown pass

(12:25)- Rodgers scrambles, dives for first, gain of three

(12:33)-Offsides on Carolina, cancels out interception on Rodgers

(12:59)- Offsides on Carolina

(13:13)- Cobb gain of eight

(14:05)- Lacy picks up a first. Rodgers sacked on the following play, loss of ten.

(14:49)- Lacy for seven yards

(15:00)- Dujuan Harris takes the knee

1:02 PM ET: Set for kickoff

1:01 PM ET: Green Bay leads the Carolina in head-to-head matchups 5-2

12:53 PM ET: The Panthers are averaging 23.5 points per game, while the Packers are averaging 26.8 points per game

12:47 PM ET: The weather for kickoff will be 48 degrees and cloudy, pretty standard fall weather in Wisconsin

12:41 PM ET: The Packers injury report lists Datone Jones (ankle), and Sam Shields (knee) as out

12:37 PM ET: The Panthers injury report lists Bene' Benwikere (ankle), Chase Blackburn (knee), Aminiasi Silatolu (calf), Foswhitt Whittaker (thigh), DeAngelo Williams (ankle) as doubtful

11:59 AM ET: Looking at the breakdown of passing vs. rushing yards allowed, the Green Bay Packers are in the top 5 in the NFL in passing defense allowing only 213.5 yards per game. The rushing defense for the Packers is the worst in the league allowing 154.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers rank in 20th allowing 252.3 passing yards per game. The rushing defense is not any better ranking in 27th with 140.2 rushing yards per game.

11:57 AM ET: On the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay is right about average in the league coming in at 19th averaging 368.0 yards per game. Carolina is in the bottom third of the league ranking 26th at 392.5 yards per game.

11:55 AM ET: The funny thing is that despite the low numbers in total yards, the Packers actually rank 8th in the league in scoring offense averaging 26.8 points per game.

11:53 AM ET: Both teams are struggling to run the ball as well averaging less than 100 yards per game and ranking in the bottom third of the league. Green Bay averages 94.8 yards per game and ranks 24th while Carolina averaged 86.8 yards per game and ranks 28th.

11:51 AM ET: One of the more surprising stats on the season is that the Green Bay Packers are ranked 27th in the league in total offense averaging just 319.2 yards per game. Carolina is right about average in the league ranking at 18th with an average of 343.8 yards per game.

11:49 AM ET: A player to look in this one is going to be Packers cornerback Davon House, who will likely be paired against Kelvin Benjamin, if the rookie wide receiver is healthy enough to play this week.

11:44 AM ET: A concern for the Packers in this game is that both veteran cornerbacks went down with injuries last week and are uncertain to play this week. Sam Shields is out for this week, while Tramon Williams is still hoping to play against the Panthers.

11:39 AM ET: One player that the Panthers will certainly have to worry about in this game is Jordy Nelson. He has been Rodgers primary target and has been clutch in every game so far this season, including his 4th and 10 reception on the final drive of the game in Miami last weekend.

11:35 AM ET: Most Packers fans will also remember this as the game that Nick Collins injured his neck. Sadly, he has never played another down of NFL Football.

11:32 AM ET: Rodgers and Newton have faced each other once. Newton threw for 432 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Rodgers had 308 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers won 30-23.

11:28 AM ET: Meanwhile, the Packers could struggle to maintain Cam Newton, who has rushed for a quarterback league-high 2,181 yards since joining the league in 2011.

11:23 AM ET: In many games earlier this year the Panthers have bottled up many runs, but they have definitely been susceptible to long runs by the opposition.

11:19 AM ET: Green Bay has struggled to establish the running game this year, as Eddie Lacy is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry. However, the Packers could take advantage of Carolina's weak run defense. The Panthers have given up a league worst 5.5 yards per attempt.

11:15 AM ET: The Carolina Panthers are still dealing with the absence of defensive end Greg Hardy and the defense just hasn't looked quite the same without him.

11:10 AM ET: While both teams have had success offensively, defensive question marks have been raised for both the Packers and the Panthers.

11:05 AM ET: The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 this season, their division record is 2-1. The Carolina Panthers are 3-2-1, their division record is 1-0.

11:00 AM ET: Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of today's game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers! Here with you throughout this game will be Megan Landvatter.