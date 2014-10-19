Baltimore Ravens Week 7 Injury Report

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing some very key contributors in their week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with veteran left guard Kelechi Osemele unlikely to play due to a knee injury. Knee injuries this season have been a common theme for the Ravens so far. However, even with Osemele out, the Ravens must have confidence on the left side of their offensive line featuring rookies such as left tackle James Hurst and left guard John Urschel.

Urschel played pretty well in his first career start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 6 and the Ravens have to feel good about themselves with their offensive line as the unit hasn't been healthy all year and players continue to step up and execute for the most part in the Ravens zone blocking scheme.

“They worked really hard, and I think the guys around them played hard,” Ravens Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak noted via Baltimoreravens.com . “Usually when you have a young guy step in, it’s about everybody else playing a little bit better, and so you have to give the whole group credit for the way they stepped up.”

At the wide receiver position, Marlon Brown is probable with a pelvis injury and Kamar Aiken is probable with a concussion. The battle for playing time between Brown and Aiken will be an interesting one as Brown hasn't shown much so far this season after having a solid rookie season leading the the Ravens in touchdown receptions with seven last year.

Aiken hauled one of Joe Flacco's five touchdown passes in the first half against the Buccaneers in week 6 and if that is a spring board for more playing time, Brown could be in trouble especially considering rookie wide receiver Michael Campanaro getting involved in the passing game in week 6 as well with a touchdown reception of his own.

For the first time this season Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb isn't a question mark to play as he is good to go as he will work through his back issues throughout the season most likely.

Other Notable Ravens players who will most likely be inactive against the Falcons:

-Defensive end Chris Canty will not play due to a wrist infection.

-Left tackle Eugene Monroe will not play as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Update:

-Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is active against the Falcons.