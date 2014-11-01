St. Louis Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Live of 2014 NFL Scores

4th Q - Call Stands! Rams will win it!!!

4th Q :10 - Kaepernick pass incomplete to the end zone. On 3rd and goal, Kaepernick fumbles the ball! Rams recover!!! Play under review!

4th Q :19 - 2nd and goal for the 49ers.

4th Q :42 - Kaepernick pass complete to Crabtree but short of the end zone. Play being reviewed if it was a catch or not.

4th Q :45 - Kaepernick pass incomplete to Crabtree but a P.I. call puts the 49ers to the goal line!

4th Q 1:14 - On 2nd and 5, Kaepernick pass incomplete to the end zone.

4th Q 1:40 - Pass complete to Boldin for a gain of 20!

4th Q 1:58 - Kaepernick throws the ball away after being hurried.

4th Q 2:09 - On 3rd and 2, Kaepernick pass incomplete to Crabtree but a penalty gives the 49ers a first down!

4th Q 3:00 - Kaepernick pass complete to Johnson for a gain of 30!

4th Q 3:37 - On 3rd and 1, Davis incomplete to the sideline. 49ers defense forces a 4th and 1.

4th Q 4:20 - Rams get a field goal, and on 3rd and 4 now for the 49ers, Kaepernick pass incomplete to Crabtree bringing up 4th down.

4th Q 6:13 - A big 3rd and 10 is coming up for the Rams! They need to score here time is of the essence.

4th Q 7:45 - Austin returns the punt what thought to be a TD but it is called back for penalties but Lee only punts it to the 29 yard line so the Rams will take over with great field position!

4th Q 9:12 - Kaepernick is sacked AGAIN and just gets out of the end zone to avoid the safety. 8th sack for the Rams.

4th Q 10:04 - 49ers will have to score on a long drive as they start from their own end zone.

4th Q 11:05 - On 3rd and 19, Cunningham rushes up the middle for a gain of 7. Rams will punt.

4th Q 12:25 - Davis pass complete to Austin for a first down.

4th Q 14:14 - Cunningham catches a pass to the left and takes it for a first down with the ball at the 41.

END OF 3RD QUARTER

3rd Q 1:45 - 49ers punt and the clock runs out to end the 3rd!

3rd Q 2:20 - Kaepernick is sacked again for the 7TH TIME today.

3rd Q 2:30 - Hyde rushes to the left for a gain of 13 and a first down. Ball on the 34.

3rd Q 4:43 - Kaepernick pass complete on 2nd down to the right to make it 3rd and 1. Gore takes it up the middle for a first down.

3rd Q 6:10 - Kaepernick rolls out and completes it to boldin for a first down.

3rd Q 7:04 - On 3rd and 10, Davis pitches it to Cunningham but has no room to run. The Rams will punt.

3rd Q 8:04 - A 5 yard holding penalty on the 49ers makes it a first down and 10 for the Rams with the ball on their own 35.

3rd Q 9:55 - Kaepernick can't get the first down on 3rd and 7, and the 49ers will punt. What a close game we have today.

3rd Q 11:00 - Gore rushes up the middle after Kaepernick passed complete to Johnson.

3rd Q 13:00 - On 3rd and 11, Davis pass incomplete to the right out of bounds. Punt team coming up.

3rd Q 13:48 - On 2nd and 5, Mason up the middle for a first down but a flag puts them back to 2nd and 15.

HALFTIME

2nd Q :10 - Kaepernick is sacked again, bringing out Dawson to try and kick a field goal to end the half. FIELD GOAL IS NO GOOD.

2nd Q :30 - Kaepernick pass complete to Davis for a first down up to the 30 yard line.

2nd Q 1:11 - Davis pass complete to Britt for a touchdown!!!!!

2nd Q 1:44 - Cunningham gets inside the 20 yard line after a screen pass.

2nd Q 1:59 - The 49ers hand the ball right back to the Rams after a fumble!

2nd Q 3:31 - On third and 14, Davis is sacked! 49ers will get the ball to try and score before halftime.

2nd Q 4:56 - Quinn sacks Kaepernick for a loss to give the Rams their 4th sack of the day. 49ers will punt.

2nd Q 7:01 - Kaepernick completes to Crabtree for a gain of 12 and then Kaepernick hands it off to Gore for a gain of 1.

2nd Q 7:43 - Kaepernick sacked on second down for a loss bringing up 3rd dwon at the 43 yard line.

2nd Q 9:00 - Mason rushes to the left for a short gain.. On first and 20, Davis is intercepted again! This time by Cox!

2nd Q 12:05 - Kaepernick pass complete over the middle to Boldin for a TOUCHDOWN!!!!!

2nd Q 13:20 - Davis intercepted by Bethea! 49ers ball!

2nd Q 13:26 - Kaepernick gets sacked for a loss on 3rd down and the 49ers have to punt to start the second quarter.

END OF 1ST QUARTER

1st Q :34 - Gore rushes up the left for a first down and more!

1st Q 1:09 - Hyde rushes up the middle for a gain of 4 yards.

1st Q 1:25 - Davis pass incomplete on 3rd and 7 after the 49ers blitzed. FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!

1st Q 2:39 - Pass complete to Cook up to the 22 yard line nearing the red zone.

1st Q - Shaun Hill comes into the game, looking like Davis is just getting his knee brace fixed, not injury concerns.

1st Q 4:03 - Davis rushes up the middle for a huge gain for a first down across midfield!

1st Q 6:06 - Davis pass complete up the middle for a first down up to the 41 yard line.

1st Q 7:37 - Kaepernick tries to scramble and only gains 2 yards. Punt team coming up.

1st Q 8:30 - Kaepernick gets sacked by Hayes for a loss of 7. On 2nd and 17, Kaepernick pass nearly intercepted to the left to bring up 3rd and 17.

1st Q 9:40 - The Rams get 4 yards and then are forced to punt after an incomplete pass by Davis on third down.

1st Q 10:40 - Kaepernick pass incomplete into the end zone. FIELD GOAL IS GOOD.

1st Q 11:20 - Kaepernick moves the ball up to the 21 yard line. On 2nd and 10, Kaepernick pass incomplete up the middle. On 3rd and 10, Kaepernick calls timeout.

1st Q 13:05 - After a 5 yard penalty, Gore rushes up the middle for a first down to the 44 yard line.

1st Q 14:16 - Kaepernick pass complete to Ellington for a gain of about 8 bringing up 3rd and inches.

1st Q - 49ers will receive!

4:03 PM EST: It's just about game time! My name is Mitchell Evans and I'll be taking you through this game!

3:30 PM EST: This writer has said it before, but the 49ers in order to really win this game need to establish their identity quickly. It seems "establishing an identity" is sort of a cliche nowadays but the 49ers only established their identity as a run-first team in a few of their games. The 49ers need to establish that run like they did against Kansas City if they want to win this game in a dominant fashion. Most of their wins are come from behind wins and you can't have that if you want to strive through the playoffs.

3:00 PM EST: According to 49ers.com, this will be the 5th different starting line for the 49ers in their 8 games. Jim Harbaugh spoke on that. “We’re striving to improve in all areas. I see real good improvement and progress in the offensive line. And they played well, too. I haven’t been keeping track of the different starter combinations, but our guys have looked good and really ready to play.”

2:50 PM EST: “I think the big theme we’re trying to grasp and understand is just consistency and playing good football, good team football, being consistent, doing a lot of very good things. A lot of the things we’re setting out to do we’re accomplishing, but we’re looking to do it with a greater consistency. And, really, we’re just always trying to improve. That never stops," said Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.

2:40 PM EST: It seems that the controversy about Jim Harbaugh leaving San Fran has died down. For weeks there were rumors about the 49ers' locker room having issues and because of Harbaugh. These rumors have yet to be confirmed by anyone in the locker room, in fact Kaepernick was on interview saying there weren't issues. Harbaugh is still in San Francisco, at least for now.

2:30 PM EST: "I feel good, I feel good. Of course with injuries, they’re always lingering around. But, for the most part, I feel pretty good. I feel like I can do a lot of things well at the moment," said Vernon Davis.

2:20 PM EST: "He's (Vernon) played through a few things, and some have slowed him down, but he's good to go," said Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on Vernon Davis.

2:15 PM EST: Receiver Brian Quick and left tackle Jake Long were both placed on season-ending IR last week. The Rams, unlike the 49ers, are going in the complete opposite direction in terms of health. Both teams have their share of injuries but the 49ers are at least getting healthier, even if it doesn't seem like it, although they lost Daniel Kilgore and Chris Cook for the remainder of the season.

2:00 PM EST: Speaking on NaVarro Bowman's status, the linebacker has started lateral-cutting drills, per Larry Hartstein of CBSSports.com. This is great news for Bowman and San Francisco in that it means Bowman is doing well in his rehab. GM Trent Balke also stated that other defensive star Aldon Smith is in great shape.

1:45 PM EST: The Cardinals sit atop the NFC West, but the 49ers can take that spot, or at the very least, beat out the Seahawks for the wild card slot. The 49ers got routed by the Broncos 2 weeks ago but they will get healthy again at some point this season or at least the healthiest they can get and when that happens it'll be important for them to stick to their identity.

1:30 PM EST: Oddly enough, the 49ers are close to a position in which they are nearly fully ready for the playoffs. NaVarro Bowman is still rehabbing a knee injury, and Glenn Dorsey is still rehabbing, but Aldon Smith's 9 game suspension is almost up. The 49ers can use this game as a way to kick it into a high gear to head into the rest of the season. Luckily for the 49ers, the Seahawks are having injuries as well, and they still play each other twice to end the season.

1:15 PM EST: Rightly so, the 49ers are an 11-point favorite in this game and likely won't put out the same performance that they did in their last matchup. The Rams started off against the 49ers in a 14-0 lead but the 49ers came back and took care of the game on Monday Night Football.

1:00 PM EST: The San Francisco 49ers and St. Louis Rams square off in week 9, a matchup that happened just three weeks earlier. The 49ers are coming off a week 8 bye week and heading into this matchup rested and ready against a Rams squad that is coming off a 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.