Pittsburgh Steelers - Tennessee Titans Live of 2014 NFL

11:39 PM ET: Thank you so much for joining us tonight. I am Matthew Evans, join me tomorrow for live coverage of International Soccer as the United States faces off with Ireland in an international friendly.

11:38 PM ET: The Titans travel to Philadelphia for a big matchup with the Eagles next Sunday morning. Pittsburgh is on their bye before hosting the New Orleans Saints in two weeks.

11:22 PM ET: With the win, Pittsburgh moves into second play alone in the AFC North with a 7-4 record. They also jump into 6th place in the AFC Playoff Standings where they would currently face off with the division leading Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

11:19 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Le'Veon Bell who finished the game with 33 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

4th (0:33): Roethlisberger takes another knee and that will do it.

4th (1:11): Roethlisberger takes a knee.

4th (1:54): Bell with the carry up the middle for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11 at the 26.

4th (2:00): Bell gains a first down and they force Tennessee to call their final timeout but that may not be enough.

Two-Minute Warning: Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

4th (2:35): Bell with the carry to the left for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 30.

4th (3:19): Bell is stopped for a gain of 3 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 38.

4th (4:06): Bell carries for 8 yards on first down. 2nd and 2 at the 41.

4th (4:50): Bell with the carry again up the middle for 10 yards. He gets out to the Tennessee 49.

4th (5:31): Bell with a carry for the first down and a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 41.

4th (6:07): Roethlisberger completes a slant to Wheaton for a first down after a 6 yard gain. 1st and 10 at the 31.

4th (6:07): The ruling on the field is confirmed. Timeout Tennessee.

4th (6:07): Tennessee is challenging the ruling on the field of an incomplete pass. This will be a wasted challenge. He did not have control of the ball.

4th (6:07): Timeout Pittsburgh

4th (6:16): Pass to Bell is incomplete. Roethlisberger took a big hit and he is slow to get up. 3rd and 4 at the 25.

4th (6:58): Bell with the carry up the middle for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 25.

4th (7:06): Fair catch taken at the 19 yard line.

4th (7:44): Pass is complete to Hagan but he only gains 5 yards. 4th and 4 at the Pittsburgh 48.

4th (7:50): Screen pass is incomplete to Wright. 3rd and 9 at the 47.

4th (8:29): Sankey with the carry up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 47.

4th (8:52): Mettenberger completes a pass to Wright for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 46.

4th (9:01): The kickoff is brought out to the 36 yard line by Bishop Sankey.

4th (9:07): TOUCHDOWN PITTSBURGH!!! A play-action pass to Antonio Brown for a 12 yard touchdown catch. The Steelers have the lead. The PAT is GOOD! Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24.

4th (9:52): Bell with the carry to the left side for a gain of 6. He is very close to the first down. He's got it.

4th (10:33): Bell with the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 18.

4th (11:12): Roethlisberger hits Bell on a block-release for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 22.

4th (11:45): Pass complete to Bell for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2 at the 32.

4th (11:50): Deep pass to Wheaton is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 40.

4th (12:21): Roethlisberger completes a quick pass to Moore for a gain of 15 yards. 1st and 10 at the Tennessee 40.

4th (13:03): Bell with the carry to right side for 10 yards. 1st and 10 at the 45.

4th (13:11): A poor punt goes out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 35.

4th (13:16): Mettenberger looks over the middle by the pass is incomplete. 4th and 6, the punt team is out.

4th (14:03): Pass is complete to Sankey for a gain of 7. 3rd and 6 from the 36.

4th (14:42): Sankey is cut down in the backfield for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13 at the 29.

4th (14:51): The kickoff is brought out by Sankey to the 32 yard line.

4th (14:51): The ruling on the field is confirmed. Touchdown! The PAT is Good! Tennessee 24, Pittsburgh 20.

4th (15:00): TOUCHDOWN!!! Bell just gets enough to break the goal line for the 5-yard touchdown run. The play is under review.

End of 3: Tennessee 24, Pittsburgh 13

3rd (0:10): Pass complete to Miller for a gain of 16. 1st and goal at the 5. That ends the third quarter.

3rd (0:52): Bell with the carry to the right for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 21.

3rd (1:29): Bell finds another hole on the left side this time. He gains 11 and another first down. 1st and 10 at the 23.

3rd (1:58): Bell finds space on the right side for a gain of 27. 1st and 10 at the Tennessee 34.

3rd (2:45): Roethlisberger escapes the pressure and scrambles for a first down after a gain of 4. 1st and 10 at the 39.

3rd (3:28): Bell with the carry to the left for a gain of 7. 3rd and 3 at the 35.

3rd (3:36): Roethlisberger looks deep on first down towards Wheaton but the pass is overthrown. Tennessee is doing great things on defense to make Roethlisberger uncomfortable.

3rd (3:42): The kickoff is brought out to the 28 yard line. That is where Pittsburgh will start.

3rd (3:48): TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE!!! Mettenberger floats a ball to the back of the end zone and Chase Coffman goes up and gets the ball. The PAT is GOOD! Tennessee 24, Pittsburgh 13

3rd (3:53): Mettenberger is forced to throw the ball through the end zone after Pittsburgh brings the blitz. 3rd and goal from the 4.

3rd (4:36): Sankey up the middle for a gain of 4. 2nd and goal at the 4.

3rd (5:17): Sankey with the carry to the right side for a gain of 2 and a first down. 1st and goal at the 8.

3rd (5:23): Mettenberger's pass is batted back in his face and the quarterback knocks the ball down. 3rd and 1 at the 10.

3rd (6:01): Mettenberger with a completed pass to Battle for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 10.

3rd (6:01): Timeout Tennessee

3rd (6:35): Hunter with the catch and run for a gain of 36 yards. 1st and 10 at the 19 yard line.

3rd (7:06): Sankey with the carry to the right for no gain but a holding penalty will push them back 10 yards. 1st and 20 at the Tennessee 45.

3rd (7:41): Mettenberger complete to Coffman for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the Pittsburgh 45.

3rd (7:48): Mettenberger looks deep to Justin Hunter but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 6 at the 45.

3rd (8:23): Sankey with the carry for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 45.

3rd (8:58): Mettenberger complete to Coffman on the crossing route for a gain of 18. 1st and 10 at the 41.

3rd (9:05): Fair catch taken at the 23.

3rd (9:49): SACKED!!!! The rush gets to Roethlisberger AGAIN for a loss of 8 yards. 4th and 22 at the 34. The punt team is out.

3rd (10:35): SACKED! Roethlisberger cannot break through the pressure and he is dropped for a loss of 8. 3rd and 14 at the 42.

3rd (11:18): Pass complete to Brown on the quick out for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 50.

3rd (11:56): Roethlisberger completes a pass to Brown on the comeback route, a gain of 11 yards. 1st and 10 at the 46.

3rd (12:03): Roethlisberger looking for Wheaton deep by the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 35.

3rd (12:42): Bell with the carry to the lef side for a gain of 6 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 35.

3rd (13:16): Bell with the carry on first down for a gain of 5 yards. 2nd and 5 from the 29.

3rd (13:31): Brown takes the punt out to the 50 yard line but a flag is thrown. Block in the back on the Steelers and that will push Pittsburgh back to their own 24.

3rd (13:38): Mettenberger looks for Washington but the pass is incomplete. 4th and 2 and the punt unit will come out. Mettenberger looked to be limping as he came off the field.

3rd (14:22): Sankey with the carry again for a gain of 2. 3rd and 2 at the 29.

3rd (14:54): Sankey waits for the space to open and he gains 6 yards. 2nd and 4 from the 27.

3rd (15:00): Sankey brings the ball out to the 21 yard line and that is where the Titans will start.

3rd (15:00): We are back and ready for the start of the second half. Tennessee will start with the ball.

We will be back with coverage of the second half in just a moment.

Halftime: Tennessee 17, Pittsburgh 13

2nd (0:16): Roethlisberger can't escape the pressure for a loss of 1. That will end the half.

2nd (0:23): Pass is incomplete on first down. 2nd and 10 from the 20.

2nd (0:32): The kickoff is brought out to the 20 yard line.

2nd (0:44): TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE!!!! Nate Washington is behind the defense WIDE OPEN and it is a TOUCHDOWN!!!! An 80-yard pass and catch. What a play by Mettenberger to find the open receiver. The PAT is GOOD! Tennessee 17, Pittsburgh 13

2nd (0:44): Timeout Tennessee

2nd (0:52): INTERCEPTED!!! Roethlisberger looks for Antonio Brown but the pass is picked out. Tennessee will start at their own 20 after the touchback.

2nd (0:52): Timeout Pittsburgh

2nd (1:00): Bell with the carry to the left for 3 yards. 3rd and 7 at the 17.

2nd (1:05): Pass intended to Bryant in the end zone is dropped by the receiver. 2nd and 10 at the 20.

2nd (1:05): Timeout Pittsburgh

2nd (1:15): Roethlisberger completes a pass to Miller over the middle for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the 20.

2nd (1:55): Pass is complete on the slant to Brown for a gain of 9 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 31.

2nd (2:02): Roethlisberger is sacked for a loss of 1. That brings us to the two-minute warning. It'll be 3rd and 8 at the 40.

2nd (2:42): Bell with the carry to the right side for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 39.

2nd (3:16): Bell finds space in the middle for a gain of 9. 1st and 10 at the Tennessee 42.

2nd (3:57): Bell with the carry to the left for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the 49.

2nd (4:27): Roethlisberger looks deep for Brown and he makes the catch for 17 yards. 1st down! Ball at the 42.

2nd (4:55): Flags on the play, a false start on the offense. 3rd and 11 at the 25.

2nd (5:40): Pass is complete to Brown for a gain of 9. 3rd and 6 at the 30.

2nd (6:24): Roethlisberger with the swing pass and Archer is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 5. 2nd and 15 at the 21.

2nd (7:02): Brown gets open for a gain of 11 on the catch. 1st and 10 at the 26.

2nd (7:41): Roethlisberger looks short and hits Miller for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 15.

2nd (7:49): The punt is taken for a fair catch by Brown at the 13 yard line.

2nd (8:33): Pass complete to Hunter for a gain of 12. 4th and 3 at the Pittsburgh 45.

2nd (9:17): A screen pass is stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 5. 3rd and 15 at the 43.

2nd (9:21): Mettenberger looks for Wright but the pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 10 at the 48.

2nd (9:32): The first punt of the evening and McCluster is stopped at the Tennessee 48 after a return of 1 yard.

2nd (10:17): SACK!!! Great coverage down the field from the Tennessee defense and Roethlisberger goes down for a loss of 9. 4th down and 20.

2nd (11:00): Bell is stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 11 at the 24.

2nd (11:07): Roethlisberger looks downfield towards Brown but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

2nd (11:12): The kickoff is brought out to the 25 yard line and that is where Pittsburgh will start.

2nd (11:16): The kick is good! Pittsburgh 13, Tennessee 10.

2nd (12:01): Sankey is stuffed up the middle for no gain. The field goal unit is on.

2nd (12:43): McCluster with the carry out of the backfield for a gain of 5. 3rd and goal at the 2.

2nd (12:47): Mettenberger looks short to McCluster on the slant but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and goal at the 7.

2nd (13:36): Wright takes the screen pass down to the 7 yard line for a gain of 23 yards. A big play there by quarterback and receiver. 1st and goal.

2nd (14:16): Greene with the carry to the right side for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 30.

2nd (15:00): Mettenberger finds McCluster behind the defense for a gain of 17. 1st and 10 at the 31.

End of 1: Pittsburgh 13, Tennessee 7

1st (0:19): Shonn Greene with the power run for a gain of 3 yards into Pittsburgh territory. That will end the first quarter/

1st (0:56): Sankey with the carry on first down for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 49.

1st (1:03): The kickoff is short again, it is brought out to the 40 yard line.

1st (1:08): The 23-yard field goal attempt is good! Pittsburgh 13, Tennessee 7.

1st (1:13): Pass to Bryant is overthrown. That brings up 4th down.

1st (1:17): Roethlisberger looks for Bell on a slant to the corner but the pass is overthrown. 3rd and goal at the 5.

1st (2:00): Bell with the carry up the middle for a short gain. 2nd and goal at the 5.

1st (2:30): Roethlisberger complete to Brown for 14 yards. 1st and goal at the 6.

1st (2:36): Bryant is wide open in the end zone but the pass is broken up at the last second by the cornerback. 3rd and 9 at the 20.

1st (3:20): Bell looks to the right again but he cannot find space. 2nd and 9 at the 20.

1st (4:01): Bell finds a hole and breaks through for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 21.

1st (4:45): Roethlisberger complete to Miller over the middle for 23 yards. 1st and 10 at the Tennessee 33.

1st (5:26): Roethlisberger finds Antonio Brown for 4 yards and the first down. Ball is at the 44.

1st (6:01): Roethlisberger escapes from pressure and finds Bryant on the sidelines for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2 at the 40.

1st (6:41): They go back to the ground with Bell for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 32.

1st (7:20): Roethlisberger complete to Miller on the play fake for a gain of 19. 1st and 10 at the 32.

1st (8:02): A quick out to Bryant for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 13.

1st (8:08): The kickoff is brought out to the 26 yard line but a flag will bring that back. Holding on the return team, Pittsburgh will start at their own 10.

Well it looks like both teams are looking to establish the running game early. We'll see if Tennessee can stick with the Steelers tonight.

1st (8:15): TOUCHDOWN TITANS!!! Sankey breaks through the line for a touchdown! What a run by the rookie from the University of Washington. The PAT is GOOD! Pittsburgh 10, Tennessee 7.

1st (8:50): Mettenberger finds Wright for another big catch for 23 yards. 1st and goal at the 9.

1st (9:35): Sankey with the carry to the right side for 3 yards. 2nd and 7 at the 32.

1st (9:56): Mettenberger completes a pass to Kendall Wright but there is a flag on the play. It is a face mask on the defense. That will add 15 yards to the catch. 1st down at the Pittsburgh 35.

1st (10:30): Sankey with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 36.

1st (10:37): Another kickoff coming from Pittsburgh, it is angled to one of the upmen who brings it out to the 32 yard line.

1st (10:45): INTERCEPTED!!! TOUCHDOWN STEELERS!!!! Wow, Mettenberger's first pass is intercepted at the 29 yard line and is taken to the house. The PAT is Good! Pittsburgh 10, Tennessee 0

1st (10:45): Bishop Sankey is back to receiver the kickoff. It goes out of the end zone for a touchback. Tennessee to start at their own 20.

Bell with all of the carries on that drive that took seven plays for 37 yards.

1st (10:51): The kick is GOOD! 49 yard field goal from Suisham and it is 3-0 Pittsburgh.

1st (11:36): Bell tries to break around the end on the left but he is stopped for a gain of 2. 4th and 4 at the 31. The field goal unit is on.

1st (12:22): Bell gets stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 6 at the 33.

1st (13:04): Bell takes the carry to the lefy for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 32.

1st (13:45): Bell breaks through the line for a gain of 19 yards. 1st and 10 at the Tennessee 37.

1st (14:23): Bell with the carry to the right side for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 44.

1st (14:53): Bell with the carry to the left side for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 44.

1st (15:00): Pittsburgh will start at their own 32.

1st (15:00): The temperature at kickoff is 25 degrees making it the coldest game at LP Field ever.

8:30 PM ET: The Steelers will receive the kickoff after Tennessee elects to defer.

8:27 PM ET: The anthem is in the books and now it is time for the coin toss.

8:25 PM ET: As always there are a good amount of Steelers fans at the stadium tonight. It is time for the national anthem.

8:19 PM ET: Can Zach Mettenberger lead the Titans to a big upset tonight? Stay tuned to find out.

8:17 PM ET: It is a chilly one in Nashville tonight. Mike Tomlin is very excited to be coach on Monday Night Football tonight.

7:58 PM ET: Let's take a look at this comparison of numbers for both teams in regards to third down conversions.

Comp-Att Percentage NFL Rank Pittsburgh Offense 58 for 133 43.6% 10th Tennessee Defense 46 for 118 39.0% 11th Comp-Att Percentage NFL Rank Tennessee Offense 32 for 107 29.9% 32nd Pittsburgh Defense 43 for 121 35.5% 5th

7:47 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff. What are your thoughts on this game? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

7:36 PM ET: Bishop Sankey is warming up without sleeves ahead of tonight's game.

7:23 PM ET: The inactive report is out and it looks as though Dexter McCluster and Leon Washington are both active. Delanie Walker is out though apparently not well enough to play after his concussion.

7:19 PM ET: Tennessee may also be without three big offensive weapons in Dexter McCluster, Delanie Walker, and Leon Washington. We will know for sure when the inactive list comes out shortly.

7:17 PM ET: The injury report for Pittsburgh on defense is just insane. They are missing a defensive lineman (Stephen McLendon), a linebacker (Ryan Shazier), and three defensive backs (Troy Polamalu, Ivan Taylor, Shamarko Thomas). They also have four other defensive players listed as questionable.

7:15 PM ET: On top of that, the crowd looks very sparse. Yes we are still over an hour to kickoff but man, the upper deck is nearly empty.

7:11 PM ET: The weather may play a factor tonight as it will be cold. It is 27 degrees currently with a 40% chance of precipitation tonight. Those of you who love a weather game could get your wish tonight.

7:08 PM ET: The cards are stacked against the Titans today but can they pull out an upset at home? Stay tuned to find out.

7:06 PM ET: The rush defense has performed well in their two wins this season allowing only 74.5 yards per game. That number jumps to 154.3 yards per game including two games where they have allowed 200+ yards on the ground.

7:04 PM ET: Their defense is in the bottom third of the league ranked 20th allowing 368.7 per game. Their passing defense has been solid allowing 232.1 yards per game but the run has been where the Titans have been destroyed allowing 136.6 yards per game on the ground, good for 29th in the league.

7:02 PM ET: Tennessee needs some sort of offensive spark as they currently rank second to last in the National Football League in total offense with 308.7 yards per game. The only team worse than them is the winless Oakland Raiders.

7:00 PM ET: They have turned to rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who is the third quarterback used by the team this season. He did not have the best performance he could have last week against the Baltimore Ravens but it was good enough to allow him to keep the starting job for at least another week.

6:58 PM ET: The season has been another disappointing season for the Tennessee Titans who are 2-7 and already four games out of a playoff spot.

6:56 PM ET: Pittsburgh is sitting at 6-4 right now just a half-game behind the division leading Cincinnati Bengals at 6-3-1. They are tied with Baltimore and Cleveland for second in the division. Due to tie-breakers, they are in 9th place in the AFC though technically it is a five-way tie for 6th with Miami, San Diego, Baltimore, and Cleveland.

6:54 PM ET: Despite a 343 yard passing effort from the quarterback out of Miami of Ohio, it was just not enough as the Jets won 20-13.

6:52 PM ET: Pittsburgh will be looking to bounce back after another surprising loss last week away to the New York Jets. Pittsburgh gave up four turnovers to the Jets who built up a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. From there, it was just hold on time as the Steelers relied on Roethlisberger’s arm to get them back in the game.

6:50 PM ET: Conversely, the offense has struggled in their four losses gaining an average of 353 yards per game. Their completion percentage drops to just 63.2% and their average of rushing yards per game drops from 125.0 per game in wins to just 89.5 per game in losses.

6:48 PM ET: The quarterback play has been stellar as well with the team completing 72.9% of passes for nearly 2,000 yards.

6:46 PM ET: It has really been that way all season in wins for Pittsburgh with the offense gaining an average of 445 total yards per game in their six wins while scoring 34.6 points per game. They have scored at least 30 points in every win this season except for their 17-9 win at Jacksonville back in early October.

6:44 PM ET: The more impressive stat is just how much he spread the wealth around to his receivers as seven different players caught a touchdown pass from Roethlisberger during that stretch. The offense was just unstoppable.

6:42 PM ET: Ben Roethlisberger played some incredible football during that three-game homestand. He completed 88-of-119 passes for 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. That is right, 14 touchdowns. Only 13 quarterbacks in the league have thrown for that many all season let alone in three weeks.

6:40 PM ET: Pittsburgh’s offense exploded during these three weeks outscoring their opponents 124-80 en route to a 3-0 mark to bring the team’s record to 6-3 heading into a road game with the New York Jets.

6:38 PM ET: Instead, the Steelers surprisingly dropped a home against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and lost on the road to Cleveland by 21 points to put the team at 3-3 entering into a very tough three-game homestand with games against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens.

6:36 PM ET: The Pittsburgh Steelers started out on roller coaster going 3-3 in their first six games. When the schedule was released, many pundits predicted Pittsburgh to get through that stretch at 5-1, this writer included. That stretch included two games with Cleveland and games against Baltimore, Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville.

6:34 PM ET: The two teams come into tonight’s game with their seasons going in very different directions.

6:32 PM ET: My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s big game.

6:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the National Football League. It is Monday Night and you know what that means, Monday Night Football! Our game tonight features an AFC clash as the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (2-7).