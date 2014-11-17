Green Bay Packers Rout Philadelphia Eagles 53-20

The game began as preview of a potential NFC championship game. Green Bay came in at 6-3 but has been dominating opponents. Philadelphia began the game at 7-2 after dominating Carolina on Monday night. It ended up as another Green Bay rout as the Packers dominated the Eagles 53-20. Green Bay dominated in every aspect and Philadelphia never had a chance.

Aaron Rodgers was simply amazing yet again, going 22-36 for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Despite being held to a Mason Crosby field goal on the opening drive it was clear that Philadelphia was going to have to play mistake costless football. That did not happen. Mark Sanchez actually had decent numbers, going 26-44 for 346 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was sacked three times and turned the ball over four times on two fumbles and two interceptions. Julius Peppers returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Green Bay’s final score came on a farcical fumbled snap by Sanchez that was picked up by Casey Hayward who ran 49 yards for the touchdown. LeSean McCoy also fumbled and the normally strong Eagles special teams gave up a 75 yard punt return touchdown to Micah Hyde that made the score 17-0 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. That basically put the game out of reach. Green Bay has outscored their last four home opponents 128-9 in the first half.

While Green Bay couldn’t make a mistake the Eagles couldn’t do anything right. The Eagles secondary already were outmatched by the presence of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. But the defensive game plan gave them very little chance to succeed. It appeared they were playing soft on Cobb and Nelson and it seemed like every pass Green Bay caught was uncontested. Most of the completions were by receivers that had at least ten yards of separation. This made it too easy for Rodgers to find his targets. The Eagles also could not get any pressure on Rodgers, so most of his passes were made through clear passing lanes. Offensively the Eagles were almost as bad. Sanchez was given very little protection and often was either hit while throwing or had to rush a pass to avoid a sack. The run game was slightly better than against Carolina but still offered little help. Despite putting up decent numbers Sanchez and the offense seemed out of sync all day. There were several bobbled snaps and a botched handoff led to McCoy’s fumble. The lone bright spot for the Eagles was once again rookie receiver Jordan Matthews, who caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

It was an embarrassing game for the Eagles and their fans but losing in Green Bay is not something to be upset about. It is one of the most difficult places to play and with the Packers playing as well as they have been it could have been even worse. Both teams are now 7-3 and tied for first in their respective divisions. Green Bay will travel to Minnesota next week while Philadelphia hosts Tennessee.