Is Philip Rivers Really Playing Through A "Severe" Rib Injury??

UPDATE: 11/19/14 - Philip Rivers has decided to finally come out and address the speculation as to his status and why he is listed on the injury report for Week 12.

Philip Rivers clarifies his status as a full participant at practice (chest). http://t.co/hnAPXxb0Rs pic.twitter.com/zjaT9Vh4ak — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) November 20, 2014

After yesterday's win of the San Diego Chargers over the Oakland Raiders, dropping the Raiders to a record of 0-10, the speculation began to emerge that Philip Rivers might be playing through a "severe" rib injury sustained approximately 4 weeks ago.

There is a belief among some, that this injury sheds light on the drop off in Rivers' production during the month of November. The Chargers record in November over the last few years is horrible to say the least, but this year, the speculation is that it has to do with the San Diego Chargers offensive line that has been decimated by injuries and has not been protecting its Quarterback the way that it needs to. Also of concern to NFL analysts and fans alike is the alarming news that has come to light about Philip Rivers and whether or not his ribs are injured.

Right now, nothing is confirmed so everything that is being said is merely just speculation and going back and forth between a coach who believes his QB is healthy and a Tight End who claims to have spoken to Rivers himself and may not have been at liberty to say whether or not Rivers was injured. The bottom line is now the speculation is out there, and if Rivers gets worse then the San Diego Chargers may as well just kiss any hope of making the postseason this year goodbye.

The next weeks will be interesting to say the least, as every Chargers fan waits on pins and needles to see what is brought to light about the injury of their pro-bowl QB and playoff hopes, since right now it seems they rest on his shoulders.