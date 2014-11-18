Ben Tate Released By Cleveland Browns

UPDATE 11/19/14: Reports coming from the NFL on Twitter today are that Ben Tate has cleared waivers and been claimed by the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings claim Ben Tate off waivers http://t.co/Xo9DN0Hq80 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 19, 2014

The Cleveland Browns have released Ben Tate and released the information via Twitter this morning. Tate had just 3.1 yards per carry in the span of eight games, rushing for a total of 333 yards so far this season. However, his work load has been limited as of late with the emergence of the Browns rookies Isaiah Crowell and Terrence West.

Last week, Ben stated that he was not satisfied with the rotation of the Running Backs and now the Browns have decided to move on without him. He also only carried the ball twice for a total of a loss of nine yards in their loss against Houston, his former team.

The Browns will save a total of $2.95 million in salary cap space for the 2015 season by releasing Tate, even though he had signed a two-year contract with the Browns in the spring. Ben will now have to clear waivers, but then there is speculation that he will have many suitors who are willing to give him a chance. The new team to claim Ben will cost them $266,000 for the remainder of the 2014 season.