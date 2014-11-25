Live Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Cowboys Score of NFL

Thanks for joining me this evening. I hope you enjoyed the coverage as much as I enjoyed doing it and Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers from across the pond in Ireland.

Before that meeting Dallas have to go to Soldier Field to take on the Bears who also suffered a Thanksgiving defeat earlier to the Lions. For the Eagles it's back to the Linc to take on last year's champs, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys won't be happy with the loss but they are right in the mix at 8-4 and will get the chance for revenge in just over 2 weeks as they head to Philly in a game that may prove to be even more important than tonight.

The Eagles are now 9-3 on the season after a dominant win in Arlington and take sole leadership of the NFC East.

FINAL - EAGLES 33-10 COWBOYS

4th Q 0:00 - Josh Huff breaks out for a 1st down and the Eagles enter the victory formation.

4th Q 2:00 - It's the 2 minute warning and the Eagles are in possession. It's 3rd and 5 and a 1st down will end the game.

4th Q 4:13 - Desperation from Romo who throws a deep one down the field towards Devin Street but it's picked off by Nate Allen and the Eagles are moments away from going 9-3.

4th Q 4:52 - The Eagles punt and things get ugly as Dwayne Harris puts a hit on Nolan Carroll off the ball. Unnecessary. Romo is still in the game.

4th Q 5:40 - The Cowboys are going nowhere and have to punt straight away. Romo wanted to go for it on 4th down but he's sat down and that might be him for the night.

4th Q 7:08 - Dallas force a 3 and out but they have been pinned back inside their own 5 yard line.

4th Q 9:27 - Dallas go for it on 4th and 1 and Mychal Kendricks smashes Murray in the backfield to turn the ball over on downs.

4th Q 10:15 - Romo completes passes to Williams and Murray and are up to midfield.

4th Q 11:05 - The Eagles are unable to convert on a 3rd down and Parkey kicks a 25 yarder to extend the lead to 23. EAGLES 33-10 COWBOYS

4th Q 12:33 - As expected the call on the field is overturned and it's Eagles ball on the Dallas 13.

4th Q 12:33 - McCoy fumbles again and the call on the field is a Dallas turnover but it looks like McCoy was down before the ball came out.

4th Q 13:44 - Sanchez and McCoy run the ball on consecutive plays and the Eagles enter the red zone.

4th Q 14:50 - Sanchez finds Maclin for the first down. Eagles close to field goal range.

3rd Q 0:00 - The Eagles have slowed things down a bit now and run 6 running plays to end the quarter. We will start the 4th quarter with a 3rd and 4 in Dallas territory.

3rd Q 2:37 - Dallas get backed up on an illegal formation penalty. Romo looks for Terence Williams on 3rd and 15 but finds his namesake Cary and the Eagles are back in possession.

3rd Q 3:47 - Romo finds Bryant and it's enough for a 1st down inside the Eagles 40.

3rd Q 4:00 - Dallas cross midfield for a 2nd and 1 but Romo gets sacked on the next play and it's 3rd and 8.

3rd Q 5:41 - Romo throws an interception but there's a flag on Cary Williams and the Cowboys keep possession.

3rd Q 7:20 - LeSean McCoy breaks through the Dallas defense for a 40 yard TOUCHDOWN run. EAGLES 30 - 10 COWBOYS

3rd Q 7:52 - Selvie takes off Sanchez' helmet and the penalty takes the Eagles into Dallas territory.

3rd Q 8:40 - Sanchez takes off for an Eagle 1st down.

3rd Q 9:12 - Dallas are unable to take advantage and despite a 9 yard gain on 1st down they end up kicking a 28 yard field goal. EAGLES 23 - 10 COWBOYS

3rd Q 11:21 - Momentum shift? McCoy fumbles and Dallas recover on the Eagles 13.

3rd Q 11:40 Dallas are unable to convert on a 3rd and 3 and the punter comes back on. Sproles takes a fair catch at the 12.

3rd Q 14:11 - The Cowboys are up to the 40 after a Murray run and a Witten catch and run.

3rd Q 15:00 - The 2nd half is under way.

HT - Pitbull is finished in Arlington and now we can get back to football. The Cowboys will receive the ball first in the 2nd half and Jason Garrett will be drilling the importance of that first drive into his team right now.

HT - For the Eagles, Chip Kelly will be hoping for more of the same from his team. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball.

HT - Dallas are going to need to put the game in the hands of Tony Romo. He has only thrown 11 passes in the first half compared to 16 running plays. The Eagles D are doing a good job against the run so far restricting Dallas to 3.2 yards per carry. Give the ball to Romo and the Eagles will be forced to stretch their defense which will open spaces for Murray.

HT - Any music fans? Pitbull has just took to the field for the half time show.

HT - The Eagles have picked up 292 yards in the first half compared to the Cowboys 130 yards. Most impressive has been Mark Sanchez who has completed 17/24 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown.

HT - That was a great half of football for the Eagles and they fully deserve their lead but Dallas will have taken great heart from the two stops on defense at the end of the half which means they start the 2nd half with the ball and within two scores despite being completely dominated.

2nd Q 0:00 - Tony Romo takes a knee to end the half and the Eagles lead by 16 at the half.

2nd Q 0:21 - Sanchez throws incomplete to Cooper and Parkey will come on for a 26 yarder. It's good. EAGLES 23-7 COWBOYS

2nd Q 0:33 - The Eagles are unable to make much ground and it's 3rd and 7 as Chip Kelly calls a timeout.

2nd 1:19 - The ruling on the field stands and the Eagles offense comes on with the ball on the Cowboys 11.

2nd 1:19 - DISASTER for the Cowboys! Romo finds Beasley but there's a fumble and the Eagles recover it. It was right on the sideline and the booth will take a look.

2nd Q 1:30 - Tony Romo takes to the field with 1.3 left but no timeouts. The drive starts from the Dallas 23.

2nd Q 1:35 - Sanchez goes for Cooper on a pass to the left but Sterling Moore gets a hand in and it will be 4th down. Parkey kicks the 22 yard field goal and it's EAGLES 20-7 COWBOYS. Big stand for the Cowboys D there.

2nd Q 1:44 - 3rd and goal now as McCoy has only been able to pick up a yard on two runs.

2nd Q 1:55 - McCoy takes it down to the 6 and Philly have a 1st and goal.

2nd Q 2:00 - McCoy runs for 9 yards and we have a 2nd and 1 after the 2 minute warning.

2nd Q 2:21 - 3rd and 9 now. Sanchez throws incomplete but there's a hold on the play & the Eagles have a 1st down on the 18.

2nd Q 3:16 - Philadelphia pick up another 1st down when Scandrick picks up a penalty.

2nd Q 4:00 - Eagles enter Dallas territory as Sanchez finds Maclin with enough for a 1st down.

2nd Q 4:31 - Sanchez converts on a 3rd and 5 with a 6 yard pass to Sproles.

2nd Q 5:31 - Eagles D does well again and Dallas punt again. Sproles gets out to the 38 and the Eagles are back in possession.

2nd Q 8:00 - Murray is able to get the Cowboys out for a 1st down at the 16.

2nd Q 8:45 - The Cowboys return the favour and force a 3 and out. It's a great kick and Church and Harris of the Cowboys collide and the Eagles are able to force the Cowboys to start from their own 2.

2nd Q 10:31 - Excellent defense from Philadelphia as they force the Cowboys to punt. Their offense will now pick up from their own 33.

2nd Q 12:10 - It is costly. Barry Church breaks up a 3rd and 3 pass to Zach Ertz and the Eagles will kick a 31 yard field goal. It's good. EAGLES 17- 7 COWBOYS

2nd Q 12:55 - Brad Smith is wide open but Sanchez can't find him. Could that be costly?

2nd Q 13:21 - Sanchez gets it all back and more straight away with a 59 yard completion to Maclin and the Eagles are on the Cowboys 20.

2nd Q 14:02 - Sanchez gets hit and loses the ball but Gardner picks it up for Philly although they have lost 10 yards on the play.

2nd Q 14:29 - McCoy runs for 10 yards for a 1st down.

2nd Q 14:56 - Eagles pick up a penalty to move the ball to the half yard and DeMarco Murray steams in for the TOUCHDOWN. EAGLES 14-7 COWBOYS

1st Q 0.00 - DeMarco Murray gets it to the 1 yard line and the Cowboys will start the 2nd quarter with a 2nd and goal.

1st Q 1:07 - Romo finds Bryant down the right and he goes for 38 yards. 1st and goal.

1st Q 2:35 - Romo passes to Beasley on 3rd and 2 and he goes for 16 yards. 1st down.

1st Q 4:01 - The Cowboys will start on their own 33.

1st Q 4:09 - Sanchez rolls left and finds Jordan Matthews for a 27 yard TOUCHDOWN pass. EAGLES 14-0 COWBOYS

1st Q 4:32 - Sanchez finds Cooper on a 3rd and 3 to set up a first down on the 27.

1st Q 5:05 - Eagles are into Cowboys territory after a 19 yard run from McCoy and passes to Matthews and Maclin.

1st Q 6:16 - Bradley Fletcher is tight on Dez Bryant and it's incomplete. No flags and the Cowboys will punt. Fair catch on the Eagles 12 yard line.

1st Q 7:00 - Cowboys facing a 3rd and 8 now after some good defense from Jenkins.

1st Q 8:20 - Cowboys enter Eagles territory as Murray receives a pass and picks up 11 yards.

1st Q 9:16 - Romo completes to Beasley and the chains are coming out. He has the first down by what looks like millimetres.

1st Q 9:35 - Romo finally tries something else but his pass to Bryant is broken up. 3rd down.

1st Q 10:13 - Cowboys sticking with Murray on the first 4 plays, 3 runs and a short pass. 2nd and 6 on their own 34.

1st Q 11:55 - Romo starts on his 20 for the Cowboys first drive.

1st Q 11:55 - Sanchez finds Cooper on the 2 yard line and then runs it in himself for a TOUCHDOWN after faking a handoff to McCoy. They review it and it's good. EAGLES 7-0 COWBOYS

1st Q 12:41 - Sanchez finds Sproles for 4 yards and a First Down.

1st Q 12:44 - Sanchez almost finds Matthews in the end zone but it's just overthrown. 3rd and 2 for the Eagles inside the red zone.

1st Q 13:33 McCoy and Sproles break big runs to take the Eagles inside the Cowboys 25. Good start from Philly.

1st Q 15.00 - Cowboys get the game under way and it's behind the end zone and the Eagles will start from their own 20.

Getting close to game time now and time for you the readers to put your neck on the line and let me know who you think is going to win tonight's game. Send your predictions to the twitter handle @gjsportsblog.

Here are the inactives for tonights game. Eagles - QB Nick Foles, CB Roc Carmichael, DB Jaylen Watkins, C Julian Vandervelde, LG Dennis Kelly, WR Jeff Maehl, DE Taylor Hart. Cowboys - DT Josh Brent, DB Tyler Patmon, LB Dekoda Watson, DE Jack Crawford, S Jeff Heath, QB Dustin Vaughan, LT Tony Hills, LT Donald Hawkins

We are a little over 30 minutes from kickoff in this game and we have a result from Ford Field, Detroit. The Lions have beat the Bears, 34-17 to go to 8-4 for the season. The Bears drop to 5-7 and although it is not yet mathematically impossible it is extremely unlikely that the Bears will be in the playoffs come January.

The Eagles have been poor against the pass this year, giving up 266.3 yards per game which is 30th in the league. They are much better when passing the ball themselves and rank 4th. The Cowboys are 19th in pass defense and if Mark Sanchez can take care of the football the Eagles can have some joy passing the ball.

Time to take a look at where this game will be won and lost. Dallas are very much a rushing offense and their running game ranks 2nd in the NFL. The Eagles are 16th in the NFL against the run and the Cowboys can definitely use this to their advantage.

Dallas will know the Eagles weaknesses and one of the biggest has been turnovers. They turned the ball over 27 times which is more than anyone in the league.

Philadelphia will need to get after Tony Romo this evening with the NFL's 2nd best pass rush. They have 38 sacks on the season, 12.5 from Connor Barwin.

Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Cowboys are at their best on offense with the Eagles 4th in the NFL in total offense and the Cowboys not far behind in 6th.

Tony Romo is having a good year under center for the Cowboys. He is second only to Drew Brees in completion percentage and in yards per pass attempt he is second to Aaron Rodgers.

There will be a two very good receivers on show in Jeremy Maclin and Dez Bryant. Both have caught 63 passes this year with Maclins's going for 980 yards, 9 touchdowns and Bryant's going for 879 yards, 10 touchdowns.

The Eagles have a top class running back themselves in LeSean McCoy. He hasn't performed as well as he can this year but he is still 4th in the NFL with 859 yards and looked back to his best on Sunday against the Titans, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown.

DeMarco Murray has been the star performer for the Cowboys and leads the NFL in rushing with 1354 yards. If he can continues at that rate he will finish the season with a massive 1969 yards.

Both rosters have their share of star players but quarterback is key and the Eagles will be starting with Mark Sanchez as Nick Foles continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Whilst Sanchez has been far from perfect there has been no drop off from Foles' level of play. In fact Sanchez has a better pass completion percentage and more passing yards per game although his percentage of passes intercepted is slightly higher.

Philadelphia have had a slightly tougher schedule having faced four teams with winning records but their results haven't been any better winning just one (on the road in Indianapolis).

The Cowboys may be 8-3 but they have only faced three sides with winning records and won just one of those (Seattle).

Fortunately for the Cowboys all of the Eagles defeats have came on the road with defeats in San Francisco, Arizona and Green Bay.

The Cowboys are at home but Arlington hasn't been good to them this season with all three of their defeats coming in their own stadium. The 49ers won in Arlington early in the season and Dallas are currently on a two game losing streak at home with losses to the Redskins and the Cardinals.

The Eagles vs Cowboys live currently sit neck and neck at the top of the NFC East with 8-3 records. They meet again in Week 15 and both games will play a huge role in deciding who wins the division and hosts a playoff game in January.

Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the second of todays NFL triple header between the live score Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Cowboys. My name is Gerry Johnston and I will be taking you through all the action.