Live San Francisco 49ers - Seattle Seahawks 2014 and NFL Scores

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Marshawn Lynch who finished with 91 yards rushing on 21 carries and a touchdown on the ground.

FINAL SCORE: Seattle 17, San Francisco 7

4th (0:38): Wilson takes another knee and that is it

4th (1:17): Wilson takes a knee.

4th (2:00): Lynch gains the first down and that will do it.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

4th (2:18): Lynch is brought down after a gain of 2. 3rd and 1 at the 42.

4th (2:18): Timeout San Francisco

4th (2:32): Lynch gains seven yards but more importantly stays in bounds. 2nd and 3 at the SF 44.

The Detroit Lions have beaten the Minnesota Vikings meaning the San Francisco 49ers are two and half minutes away from being eliminated from the playoffs.

4th (2:38): INCOMPLETE! The Seahawks take over on downs with 2:32 remaining!

4th (3:22): Kaepernick complete to Miller for 14 yards. 4th and 4.

4th (3:59): SACK!!!! Bruce Irvin with the sack for a loss of 8! 3rd and 18 at the 37.

4th (4:02): The first pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 45.

4th (4:15): Ellington is dropped at the 45 yard line of SF and that is where San Francisco will start.

4th (4:15): Timeout San Francisco

4th (4:20): SACK! Wilson is dropped for another big loss. 4th and 39 at the 9.

4th (4:20): Timeout San Francisco

4th (4:28): Wilson is sacked for a loss of 7. 3rd and 30 at the 18.

4th (5:10): Lynch with a carry for 2 yards up the middle. 2nd and 23 at the 25.

4th (5:30): Lynch with the carry to the left side for a gain of 2 but there is a flag. Clipping on the offense, it is a 15 yard penalty but it will stay first down. 1st and 25 at the 23.

4th (5:38): MILLER IS STUFFED SHORT! A big play by the Seattle defense! It is Seahawks ball at the 38!

4th (6:20): Smith is stopped for a short gain. 4th and 1 at the 38.

4th (7:04): Smith up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 2 at the 39.

4th (7:50): Kaepernick escapes the pressure but is only able to gain 2 yards on the run. 2nd and 8 at the 45.

4th (8:26): Quick handoff to Miller for a gain of 4 and the first down at the SEA 47.

4th (8:32): The pass is incomplete behind the receiver. A penalty for ineligible man downfield is declined. 4th and 1 at the 49. The offense is on the field.

4th (9:17): Kaepernick escapes up the middle for 8. 3rd and 1 at the 49.

4th (9:50): Kaepernick picks up 1 on the scramble. 2nd and 9 at the 41.

4th (10:29): Pass is complete to Miller for 11 yards. 1st down at the 40.

4th (11:03): Kaepernick scrambles for a gain of 5. 3rd and 3 at the 29.

4th (11: 31): Smith with a gain of 2 up the middle. 2nd and 8 at the 24.

4th (12:05): Kaepernick complete to Boldin for a first down at the 22.

4th (12:38): Kaepernick complete to Crabtree for 10. 3rd and 3 at the 14.

4th (13:16): Smith is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13 at the 4.

4th (13:20): Ellington is tripped up at the 14 and there is a flag on the play. It is holding on San Francisco. They will start at their own 7.

4th (13:24): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!! Wilson to Richardson on the slant and he makes the catch. The PAT is GOOD! Seattle 17, San Francisco 7.

4th (14:10): Lynch loses three yards as he bounces out to the left side. 2nd and goal.

4th (14:15): Wilson floats a pass incomplete but San Francisco is called for roughing the passer. That will be an automatic first down at the 7 yard line.

4th (14:15): Timeout Seattle. They are out of timeouts.

4th (14:24): Wilson escapes the pressure, he floats a pass to Michael who cannot stay in bounds. 3rd and 5.

4th (15:00): Lynch with a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 15.

End of 3: Seattle 10, San Francisco 7

3rd (0:12): Wilson keeps on the read-option for a gain of 19. 1st and 10 at the 20.

3rd (0:45): Lynch with the carry up the middle for 5. 2nd and 5 at the 39.

3rd (0:59): The punt is brought back into San Francisco territory. Seattle will start at the SF 44.

3rd (1:41): SACK! Kaepernick goes down and the punting unit is out.

3rd (1:47): Kaepernick has Boldin wide open and he air mails the pass. 3rd and 10 at the 18.

3rd (1:47): Timeout Seattle

3rd (2:15): Hyde is dropped for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 18. Hyde gets injured on the play.

3rd (2:19): Ellington is dropped by Earl Thomas inside the 20 and San Francisco will start deep in their own territory.

3rd (2:24): TOUCHDOWN SEATTLE!!! Marshawn Lynch pays off the drive with a run in from 4 yards. The PAT is GOOD! Seattle 10, San Francisco 7.

3rd (3:05): Turbin with a big carry up the middle for a gain of 8. 3rd and 1 at the 4.

3rd (3:46): Lynch is stopped after a short gain. 2nd and 9 at the 12.

3rd (4:25): Wilson complete to Richardson on the stop route. 1st down Seattle at the 13 yard line.

3rd (5:09): Lynch is stuffed at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 10 at the 24.

3rd (5:17): Wilson incomplete to Moeaki. 2nd and 10 at the 24.

3rd (5:52): Lynch finds a hole to the left for a gain of 15. 1st and 10 at the 24.

3rd (6:32): Michael with the carry for 1 yard. 2nd and 9 at the 39.

3rd (7:12): Lynch with a big carry out to the SF 40 for a gain of 13.

3rd (7:40): Wilson complete to Lynch for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the 47.

3rd (7:50): The punt is taken at the 40 yard line. That is where Seattle will take over.

3rd (8:06): A five yard penalty on the defense before the punt. 4th and 9 from the 16.

3rd (8:46): SACK! Bobby Wagner with the sack and the 49ers will have to punt.

3rd (9:29): Kaepernick complete to Crabtree for a gain of 3. 3rd and 9 from the 16.

3rd (10:05): Hyde with the carry for 5 yards up the middle. 2nd and 12 from the 13.

3rd (10:34): Hyde with the carry but a holding penalty will bring the play back

3rd (10:34): The ruling on the field stands

3rd (10:34): Pete Carroll throws his challenge flag. They are challenging the ruling of a completion.

3rd (11:01): Crabtree with the catch over the middle for a first down out to the 15.

3rd (11:07): Kaepernick's pass is incomplete. 3rd and 5.

3rd (11:45): Hyde with the carry for 5 yards. 2nd and 5 at the 9.

3rd (12:05): Wilson escapes pressure and puts a great pass to Willson but it is incomplete. How there was no pass interference penalty on that play is beyond me. The defender has the back arm pinned to the receiver. Oh well, the punt is downed at the 4 yard line and that is where San Francisco will start.

3rd (12:33): Seattle with a first down but an illegal motion penalty pushes them back 5 yards. 3rd and 6.

3rd (13:12): Turbin into the ball game with a carry of 3. 3rd and 1 at the 44.

3rd (13:48): Lynch again with a carry of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 41.

3rd (14:25): Lynch with a big hole to the 35. 1st and 10 after a gain of 10.

3rd (15:00): Lynch carries out to the 25 to start. 2nd and 5.

3rd (15:00): Richardson wisely takes a knee. Seattle to start at the 20.

Seattle will get the ball to start the second half.

The yardage total is pretty even. San Francisco holds a slight edge at 178-173.

Halftime: San Francisco 7, Seattle 3

2nd (0:08): INTERCEPTED! Wilson looks deep over the middle but the pass is picked off and that will end the half.

2nd (0:13): Wilson and his receiver are not on the same page and the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 10.

2nd (0:13): Timeout San Francisco

2nd (0:17): Wilson looks to Baldwin but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 29.

2nd (0:17): Timeout Seattle

2nd (0:29): Wilson complete to Baldwin for a big gain of 35. 1st and 10 at the SF 29.

2nd (0:29): False start Seattle. 2nd and 24 at the 36.

2nd (0:29): Timeout Seattle

2nd (0:34): Wilson is sacked in the backfield for a loss of 9.

2nd (0:40): Turbin with the carry for 15 yards out to the 50. 1st down.

2nd (0:47): Wilson throws while in the grasp but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (0:54): Wilson runs out of bounds for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 35.

2nd (1:23): Pass is incomplete to Kearse. He had it but could not hold on. Turbin with the carry for a first down. 1st and 10 at the 26.

2nd (1:53): Wilson complete to Kearse for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 23.

2nd (2:00): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 14.

2nd (2:29): SACK! Kaepernick loses 10 yards on the sack and that pushes them out of field goal range. That is the two minute warning.

2nd (3:12): Kaepernick is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 13 from the 37.

2nd (3:12): Timeout San Francisco.

2nd (3:58): SACK! Kaepernick is dropped for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12 at the 36.

2nd (4:37): Kaepernick escapes the pressure before completing a pass to Miller for a gain of 22. 1st and 10 at the SEA 34.

2nd (5:14): A keeper to the right side for the quarterback for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 44.

2nd (6:02): Kaepernick runs up the middle for a gain of 22. 1st and 10 at the 42.

2nd (6:43): Kaepernick complete to Lloyd on the crossing route for 12. 1st and 10 at the 20.

2nd (7:20): Gore is stuffed for no gain. 3rd and 8 at the 8.

2nd (7:54): Gore with the carry for 2. 2nd and 8 at the 8.

2nd (8:00): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 12. A penalty will push them half the distance and they will start at the 6.

2nd (8:35): SACK! Wilson cannot find the open receiver and Seattle will punt.

2nd (9:10): Wilson escapes the pressure and runs out of bounds for a gain of 1. 3rd and 17.

2nd (9:35): A false start on Okung will push Seattle back 5 yards. 2nd and 18 at the 38.

2nd (10:09): Wilson complete to Kearse for a gain of 7. 2nd and 13 at the 33.

2nd (10:42): A holding penalty will negate a big play to Richardson. 1st and 20 at the 40.

2nd (11:17): Lynch bursts through the line for 3 yards and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 30.

2nd (11:55): Wilson to Kearse for a gain of 7. 3rd and 1 at the 33.

2nd (12:34): Lynch with the carry for 2. 2nd and 8 at the 40.

2nd (13:17): Wilson looking deep for Jermaine Kearse on the go route and it is caught for a gain of 47. 1st and 10 at SF 42.

2nd (13:22): Paul Richardson is dropped deep in his own territory after the kickoff. Seattle will start at their 11.

2nd (13:27): TOUCHDOWN SAN FRANCISCO! Frank Gore finds room over the left side and he finishes from 10 yards out. The PAT is GOOD! San Francisco 7, Seattle 3

2nd (13:27): Timeout San Francisco

2nd (13:27): Timeout Seattle

2nd (14:03): San Francisco hands off to Gore who is stuffed at the line. 4th and 1 at the 10.

2nd (14:30): Gore with the carry for a gain of 4. 3rd and 1 at the 10.

2nd (15:00): Gore with a gain up the middle for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 14.

End of 1: Seattle 3, San Francisco 0

1st (0:28): Hyde with a carry to the left for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 19.

1st (0:45): Kaepernick keeps on the read-option, he runs out of bounds for 3 yards and a first down at the 29.

1st (1:18): Hyde with the carry for 7 yards to the left side. 2nd and 3 at the 33.

1st (1:51): Kaepernick completes a big pass to Boldin for a gain of 15 and a first down.

1st (2:29): Gore is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and 11 from the 45.

1st (3:10): Gore with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 from the 47.

1st (3:33): Kaepernick completes a pass to Celek after scrambling to his right. That was a perfect throw down to the 46.

San Francisco will start at their own 15 yard line.

1st (3:40): Ellington returns the ball out past the 30 but a flag is down. Holding on San Francisco, a 10 yard penalty from the spot of the foul.

The game between Minnesota and Detroit is tied at 0 with 4:08 left in the first quarter.

1st (3:45): The kick is GOOD! Seattle 3, San Francisco 0

1st (3:49): Wilson looking for a slant but the pass is behind his receiver. That brings up 4th down and the field goal unit is out.

1st (3:57): Wilson escapes the pressure and is forced to throw the ball away. 3rd and 9 at the 19.

1st (4:38): Lynch with the carry up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 19.

1st (5:07): Paul Richardson with a big catch and he is blasted by the defender. It is another personal foul penalty against San Francisco and another 15 yards to the Seahawks. 1st and 10 at the 20.

1st (5:43): Baldwin with a catch on the stop route for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the SF 44.

1st (5:48): Wilson throws incomplete after big pressure from the 49ers. 3rd and 6 at the 46.

1st (6:21): Lynch with the carry for 4 yards out to the 46. 2nd and 6.

1st (6:42): Swing pass to Baldwin who is hit out of bounds late, a flag is down. It is a personal foul for a late hit out of bounds. That adds 15 yards to the end of the play.

1st (6:42): Seattle will start at their own 19 yard line after the great special teams tackle by Kassim Osgood.

1st (6:55): Kaepernick looks for Vernon Davis over the middle but the pass is behind him. San Francisco punts and Seattle will start inside their own 20.

1st (7:37): Gore with the carry but he is hit in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and 10 at the 31.

1st (8:18): Kaepernick with the keeper for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 33.

1st (8:32): A big punt from Jon Ryan, Ellington brings it back seven yards out to the 31 yard line.

1st (9:05): SACK! Wilson is dropped on third and long. Seattle will be forced to punt.

1st (9:19): False Start - Seattle. 3rd and 10 at the 22.

1st (9:59): Turbin with the carry up the middle for a gain of 3. 3rd and 5 at the 27.

1st (10:34): Lynch to the left side for a short gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 24.

1st (11:08): Lynch with the handoff up the middle for a gain of 4. First down at the 22.

1st (11:15): Wilson looks deep to Paul Richardson but the pass is incomplete. No flags on the play.

1st (11:52): Wilson complete to Kearse for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 18.

1st (11:59): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 10. That is where Seattle will start.

1st (12:37): SACK! Kaepernick is brought down by K.J. Wright for a loss of three. The 49ers will punt.

1st (12:42): Kaepernick misses on his next two passes. 3rd and 10 coming up.

1st (13:19): Frank Gore with the carry to the left side for a gain of 15 yards. 1st and 10 at the Seattle 45.

1st (13:34): Carlos Hyde breaks through for a big gain but the ball is brought back for a block in the back penalty. The first down counts. 1st and 10 at the SF 40.

1st (14:15): Gore is dropped in the backfield on his first carry for a loss of 4. 3rd and 5.

1st (14:54): Kaepernick complete to his fullback out of the backfield for a gain of 8.

1st (15:00): Ellington is dropped at the 17 yard line.

1st (15:00): And here we go! The Seahawks kicking from right to left on your keyboard.

The Seahawks have won the toss. San Francisco will start with the ball.

Former Seattle Mariners infielder John Olerud is raising the 12th man flag today high above the south end zone.

In another note, the Carolina Panthers have taken the lead in the NFC South with a record of 5-8-1.

What a huge game we have now. Seattle with a win can take the inside track to the top seed in the NFC and the NFC West.

SAFETY IN BUFALO!!!! That will do it!!! Green Bay will lose this game leaving the door open for Seattle or Arizona to earn the top seed in the NFC.

Here is a look at some of the 12s around CenturyLink Field who are keeping an eye on the Green Bay-Buffalo game.

There is another big first down for the Bills. We will let you know how that one finishes but we now turn our attention to our game here is Seattle.

A big third down conversion there by the Buffalo Bills to extend this drive. The clock still running approaching three minutes but the Packers still have all three timeouts.

Both teams are off the field after warmups here at CenturyLink Field. Russell Wilson is being honored as the Seahawks 'Man of the Year'

A good looking drive by the Packers ends in a field goal. 4:51 remaining in that game and it is Buffalo 19 Green Bay 13

There are seven minutes remaining in Buffalo with the Bills leading the Packers 19-10.

It is a beautiful day in Seattle with temperatures in the upper 40s. The sun is out after nearly a full week of rain in the Emerald City.

The Buffalo Bills are leading the Green Bay Packers 13-10 with 4:31 remaining in the 3rd. They are in the red zone with a chance to add to their lead.

A sun-drenched CenturyLink Field thanks to our friend Erin Mayovsky from Q13 Fox.

Bad news for Seattle as center Max Unger will not play today. He is officially inactive according to the team.

While running through Twitter in prep for today's game, we've stumbled upon a tweet from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. He reports that the NFL will experiment with narrower goalposts during the Pro Bowl this year by shortening the width by 4.6 feet. That should be very interesting to say the least. What are your thoughts? Leave them in the comment section below.

Here is a quick look at the games we are watching right now. Pittsburgh leads Atlanta 20-10 with 8:57 left in the third quarter. Carolina leads Tampa Bay 16-10 with 13:05 left in the third quarter. Green Bay and Buffalo are tied at halftime 10-10.

We will also keep you updated on the score from the afternoon game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions which kicks off at the same time as our game. Detroit is tied with Seattle and Dallas for fifth in the NFC. The Cowboys play later tonight away to the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be a very good game. You can follow live coverage of that game here on VAVEL USA as well.

The early games that we will be following for you here are Pittsburgh at Atlanta. Atlanta is in first place of the NFC South at a record of 5-8, that division winner will play against the NFC’s #5 seed in the Wild-Card Round during the first weekend in January. The other early game we will keep you posted on is Green Bay at Buffalo. A loss by Green Bay would be huge for Seattle as it could open up a chance for the Seahawks to claim the #1 seed out of the NFC if they were to win out.

Stay tuned as we will get you prepared for today’s game with a sense of the atmosphere around CenturyLink Field. We will also keep you posted on the outcomes of some key early games with a focus on the NFC and what those results will mean for our teams in regards to the playoffs.

For more pre-game reading, check out my colleague John Flesta’s preview of this game. You can read the piece right here.

The biggest key for the Seattle Seahawks will be to not overlook this San Francisco team. This is a rivalry game but with the 49ers struggling, there is a tendency that a team could be looking ahead to next week’s big clash with the Cardinals.

Diving even deeper into the defensive stats: In the first ten games of the season, the Seattle defense had allowed five yards per play on opponent first downs. That number has dropped to just 3.8 yards per play on opponent first downs. It has seen the average distance on third downs increase from 6.7 in the first ten games to 7.1 in the last three.

Even more impressive than the point total is the amount of yardage allowed. In those three games, opponents have only earned 507 yards of offense including only 185 yards rushing.

Since then though, the Seahawk defense has rediscovered the swagger that they displayed last season. They are living up to the “Who’s Got My Back” Hawks D of 2013. In a stretch of games that included a home game with Arizona and road games against San Francisco and Philadelphia, the Seahawks allowed a total of 20 points.

That short winning streak was cut down by a poor performance in Kansas City just a month ago resulting in a 24-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Seattle had a very rocky start to the season which saw them sitting at 3-3 after six games. They won the next three games, all winnable ones against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Oakland Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks come into this game today with a pretty clear path to the playoffs. If they win their remaining three games, they will win the NFC West and give themselves a good chance at a first-round bye. The division title could be decided next week on Sunday night when Seattle travels to Glendale to face off with the Arizona Cardinals.

It seems crazy that a coach who has three deep playoff runs in his four seasons as coach of a National Football League could be heading out the door. My colleague Heath Clary wrote about Jim Harbugh is not the problem with the 49ers and that he should be retained. You can check out that bit of pre-game reading right here.

This could be the final trip for Jim Harbaugh to CenturyLink Field as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. There are rumors swirling that he may be fired at the end of the season or possibly traded to another team in exchange for draft picks similar to Jon Gruden in the early 2000s.

Another key for San Francisco will be to limit their turnovers. They have turned the ball over eight times in just the last three weeks. There are only three games this season in which they haven’t turned the ball over. Five times, they have multiple turnovers.

In fact, Kaepernick has run for over 30 yards in just four games this season, the last time coming on October 13 in a 31-17 away to the St. Louis Rams. In the seven games since that one, he has carried the ball 35 times for a total of 137 yards, or just seven yards more than he complied in the NFC Championship Game in January.

For some reason in 2014, the running game of the quarterback is just not working. He is on pace to have a career-high in his single season carries but his yards, yards per carry and touchdowns are all down. He has not hit 100 yards on the ground in a single-game to this date, his season high is 64 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears back in Week 2.

In the matchup between these clubs two weeks ago, it was thought that San Francisco would look to ride the legs of Kaepernick to a victory but he only carried the ball three times for 17 yards. The team as a whole only gained 64 yards on 18 carries on Thanksgiving.

Kaepernick accounted for 130 of the team’s 161 rushing yards. He has the speed not just to make the big gains when called upon but he is faster than any linebacker on Seattle that could be asked to spy him today.

The biggest key for San Francisco in this game will be establishing the running game with Colin Kaepernick. That was a big problem that the Seahawks defense had in the NFC Championship Game last year in Seattle. Kaepernick ran the ball 11 times for 130 yards including a huge 58 yard gain which set up their first touchdown in the second quarter.

San Francisco will also be without wide receiver Stevie Johnson, who missed all week of practice with a knee injury.

To fill the spots on their roster, San Francisco promoted cornerback Marcus Cromartie and offensive linemen Andrew Tiller to the 53-man roster. Whether one or both of them play is yet to be seen.

Glenn Dorsey is out with a torn biceps that occurred during training camp. He had practiced in a limited fashion during the buildup to this game but he was just not where the team wanted him to be going into this crucial stretch of games.

Bowman clearly made a recovery on the play but none of the officials on the field saw it. After the pile was broken up, Marshawn Lynch emerged with the ball. The NFL later stated that the wrong call was made on the field, that did not help the 49ers in that case but there was more than just that play that caused the loss.

NaVorro Bowman had been activated to the 53-man roster on Tuesday after his evaluation period had closed. Bowman had not played for the team since last season’s NFC Championship Game at CenturyLink Field when he tore both his ACL and MCL on a very controversial call where it looked as though he had recovered a fumble by Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse.

There was even more deflating news for the team and their fans on Saturday as San Francisco was forced to place linebacker NaVorro Bowman and defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey on the season-ending injured reserve list.

The odds of all that happening for the 49ers are very slim, that doesn’t even factor in San Francisco’s schedule. They are playing today at Seattle before hosting San Diego, who is involved in their own playoff chase and will be coming off a home game against Denver. San Francisco finishes the year at Levi’s Stadium against the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals.

For the San Francisco 49ers, the path to the playoffs is simple to understand. They need to win out and hope for help as they would need at least one of either the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, or Seattle Seahawks to lose at least twice in their final three games.

Our game today is a big NFC West showdown with huge playoff implications for both teams at the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) travel to CenturyLink Field and the Emerald City to play the Seattle Seahawks (9-4).

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the National Football League. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide through today’s big game.