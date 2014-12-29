In Good Hands: 2014 Minnesota Vikings Season Recap
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Excuses are worthless in today’s “What have you done for me lately?” NFL. Yes, the Vikings experienced more than their fair share of adversity in a season, that featured countless injuries at critical positions, and more importantly, the (former?) face of the franchise missing 15 games due to a child abuse case. The reality is, Minnesota went 1-5 within the NFC North this year, and their only win came against the lowly Bears in a week 17 matchup that had no playoff implications. A 6-4 record outside the division didn’t get the job done for Mike Zimmer in his first season as a head coach, as the Vikings missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Minnesota heads into the off-season with the No. 11 overall pick in NFL draft next spring after winning a strength of schedule tie-breaker with New Orleans and Cleveland. Those are the sobering facts that are staring us in the face, but it doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story. Even though we can’t take moral victories from this sub-.500 season, Vikings fans have a lot to be optimistic about looking forward.

As 2014’s fifth youngest team in the NFL at the beginning of the season, Vikings fans can rest assured that our gifted crop of young talent is learning from the best. To see an example of the progress that can be made under the tutelage of Mike Zimmer, look no further than second year cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes finished the year with 18 pass breakups, which was good for 4th in the NFL. He also recorded his first career interception and cemented his place as a building block within this cornerback needy scheme. The Florida State product was such a bright spot for Zimmer and his defense that the usually stoic head coach got emotional at the podium while discussing Rhodes’ emergence this season. The 6’1” frame, freakish arm length, and physical nature of the former first round pick are only outdone by his desire to excel.

Others who found success within Zimmer’s defense include Anthony Barr, and Pro Bowl snubs Everson Griffen and Harrison Smith. Barr, the first pick by the Vikings last spring, was fourth on the team in tackles at 70 and added four sacks in just 12 games. His rookie campaign, although cut short by injury, was promising to say the least and was highlighted by an impressive strip of Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in an overtime game in Tampa Bay. Barr flashed his athleticism and returned the fumble 27 yards for a touchdown and gave the Vikings their third win of the season.