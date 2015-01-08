Tony Romo or Aaron Rodgers? Who Moves On

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in a NFC Divisional show down that will send the winner on to the NFC Championship game. While there are many key matchups and big named stars getting ready to square off Sunday, the key to victory may lay in the hands of the quarterbacks. Cowboys starting quarterback Tony Romo is coming off of his second season with at least 12 wins in his career. The last time the Cowboys entered the post season their dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy were cut short in the Divisional round by the eventually Super bowl Champion New York Giants. The way the 2007 season ended for the Cowboys against the Giants was one of the early struggles for Tony Romo that has led to his reputation of coming up short in big games.

Leading the Packers under center is Aaron Rodgers; Rodgers took the reins for the packers in 2008 and has led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. Rodgers has been argued to be the best quarterback in the league since his first season in the NFL and most everyone agree he is one of the top 4. Rodgers' reputation with NFL faithful is much more favorable than his Sunday counterpart’s, but that’s not the only difference in careers for the quarterbacks.

The numbers show that Tony Romo has had more experience under center in the NFL, while Aaron Rodgers has made more of his time during the games. While there isn’t much difference between Romo’s 12.1 yards per completion and Rodgers 12.5, that .4 of a yard is often the difference between reaching a first down marker or the goal line for a touchdown. While Romo’s advantages in the stat book is a result of a greater number of games played for the most part the one that may shock people the most is the number of game winning drives that Romo has created. Romo has led the Dallas Cowboys down the field 23 times for a game winning score, Rodgers comes in with less than half of that number at 10.

Much of the difference in winning drives can be contributed to the teams both quarterbacks have played for. Romo very often has had to put the weight of the Cowboys’ franchise during his time and been asked to overcome bad defenses and a lack of running game to win games by outscoring opponents. Rodgers’ teams have been much more complete and many of the games he has won were never in question during the fourth quarter.

Both players enter Sunday’s game sitting on top of the stat book for the season in nearly all major passing stats. The smart money goes to Rodgers in this meeting, Rodgers hasn’t lost at home all season and his numbers in Lambeau have been much better than those on the road. However, if there was one team built to go to Green Bay and upset the Packers you wouldn’t find a better candidate than the Cowboys.

While the Packers have not lost a game at home all season, the Dallas Cowboys have not been denied a victory on the road all year. Romo will be facing a very average Green Bay defense and with his star wide out Dez Bryant possibly getting one on one looks it could be a very good day for the duo. DeMarco Murray has led the league all season in rushing and if he can pull extra defenders into the box it will give Romo a green light to try and go head to head with what Rodgers is able to do against the Cowboys defense.

While Dallas may be the Packers perfect storm, Aaron Rodgers has been on the minds of every player in the Cowboys’ secondary. Rodgers is an elite athlete at the quarterback position and he normally presents a very dangerous threat with his legs if he is able to get outside the pocket. The problem for him this weekend will be a calf muscle injury that Rodgers has been dealing with the last few games. While Rodgers may not be 100% he still has Eddie Lacy in the backfield to help pound the ball and set up play action. Rodgers will be looking deep to Jordy Nelson, Nelson may not be the play maker that Bryant is but he is every bit the threat.

With both quarterbacks coming off of seasons that their fans will be raving about up until kickoff of next, this matchup is even as it could be talent wise. Both are more than capable of entering the game Sunday and putting on a performance that Jaws will talk about for the next seven weeks on ESPN. The winner of the game will be one step closer to a chance to get the ultimate prize of the NFL and without question one great quarterback will leave the game with disappointment. The game will be updated live here on VAVEL for everyone who is unable to make it in front of a television set, come join us for what will be a showdown between two legendary quarterbacks and franchises.