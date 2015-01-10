Dick LeBeau Resigns As Pittsburgh Steelers' Defensive Coordinator

Dick LeBeau, one of the greatest defensive coordinators of all time, will no longer be with the Steelers. This comes as a shock to Steelers fans since the Hall of Fame defensive coach has coordinated dominant Steelers defenses since 2003. LeBeau was with the Steelers when they won two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008 and in both years, the Steelers had a dominant defense. One of the biggest reasons for their dominant defense was LeBeau and his creativeness. He originated the infamous "Zone Blitz" where some players act like they're blitzing but drop back in coverage. What is so creative is that sometimes, the corners blitz and the defensive linemen drop back into coverage.

Although the Steelers have won Super Bowls due to dominant defenses, the current defense is far from dominant. The pass rush is almost nonexistent and the secondary has been burned all year. This is not LeBeau's fault, since the defense severely lacks talent, but it has been tough to look nevertheless. A new coordinator could work out well for the Steelers since he can bring in something new and fresh for them.

One thing to keep in mind is that LeBeau said he is not retiring. This is highly surprising since he is 77 years old. This writer would be shocked if he decides to coordinate another team's defense after spending 11 seasons with the Steelers.

So, who will replace the great Dick LeBeau? One of the leading candidates has to be Steelers linebackers coach Keith Butler, who has helped great linebackers such as James Harrison, LaMarr Woodley, James Farrior, Larry Foote, and Lawrence Timmons reach star potenial. Whoever replaces LeBeau will have some big shoes to fill. It was very enjoyable looking Dick LeBeau coach such amazing defenses on the Steelers, and on behalf of all Steelers fans, this writer would like to thank Coach LeBeau for bringing back the "Steel Curtain" from the 1970's.