Dick LeBeau Resigns As Pittsburgh Steelers' Defensive Coordinator

Dick LeBeau, one of the greatest defensive coordinators of all time, will no longer be with the Steelers. This comes as a shock to Steelers fans since the Hall of Fame defensive coach has coordinated dominant Steelers defenses since 2003. LeBeau was with the Steelers when they won two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008 and in both years, the Steelers had a dominant defense. One of the biggest reasons for their dominant defense was LeBeau and his creativeness. He originated the infamous "Zone Blitz" where some players act like they're blitzing but drop back in coverage. What is so creative is that sometimes, the corners blitz and the defensive linemen drop back into coverage.