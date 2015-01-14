Pittsburgh Steelers Promote Linebackers Coach Keith Butler to Defensive Coordinator

When Dick LeBeau resigned on Saturday, many wondered who would replace the legendary defensive coordinator. The most logical answer was linebackers coach Keith Butler, who has been with the Steelers as linebackers coach a year longer than Dick LeBeau was defensive coordinator, since 2003. Butler has seemingly been the defensive coordinator-in-waiting for years now. In fact, the Tennessee Titans tried to hire Butler as their defensive coordinator last year, but he decided to stay as linebackers coach of the Steelers.

As the Steelers always seemed to do, they made the logical choice and decided against going out and making a big "splash" hire. Butler will become the new Defensive Coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers and inherit a defense that desperately needs help in both the secondary and pass rush. The secondary is aging, and it may be time to cut ties with future Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu and a once-great cornerback in Ike Taylor. The pass rush has some young players who can develop into stars such as Jarvis Jones, Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt, and Cameron Heyward. However, one of the stars in the front-seven, outside linebacker Jason Worilds, is a costless agent and the Steelers will probably not be able to match what another team is willing to offer him.

Butler was LeBeau's protege so the scheme will most likely stay the same. However, he will introduce some new concepts and techniques. Butler may very well be the "breath of life" this mediocre defense needs to return to the historic defenses of past.