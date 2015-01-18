Green Bay Packers - Seattle Seahawks Live Score 2015 NFC Championship Game Game and NFL Scores

Thank you for joining me here. Now it is time to switch over for the AFC Championship Game. Join me over there. NOW!

The 2015 NFC Champion: Seattle Seahawks.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Marshawn Lynch with 157 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Steve Largent is presenting the NFC Championship Trophy to Paul Allen.

A great graphic from ESPN

A picture of the fans who left early

I am at a loss for words. The excitement in the Pacific Northwest is unreal right now! There are fireworks going off everywhere around my location.

The Seattle Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl. NFC Champions!

Russell Wilson to Jermaine Kearse for a 35 yard touchdown!

OT (11:48): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!!!!!!!!

OT (12:36): Pass complete to Doug Baldwin for 35 yards! 1st down at the Green Bay 35.

OT (13:17): Wilson carries for no gain. 3rd and 7 at the 30.

OT (13:50): Lynch carries to the 30. 2nd and 7 after the gain of 3.

OT (14:20): Wilson complete to Baldwin for a first down and a gain of 10. 1st down at the 27.

OT (14:51): Lynch with the carry to the 16. 2nd and 7.

OT (15:00): Baldwin is dropped at the 13. That is where Seattle will start.

Seattle wins the toss! Seattle starts with the ball.

Alright guys, overtime. What are your thoughts? Who gets the win?

End of 4: Seattle 22, Green Bay 22

4th (0:11): Seattle will take a knee and we are heading to overtime.

4th (0:14): The kickoff is downed at the 22. We may be headed to overtime.

4th (0:19): The 49 yard field goal attempt is GOOD! Seattle 22, Green Bay 22.

4th (0:26): Rodgers completes a pass short over the middle. It is 4th down. Timeout Green Bay.

4th (0:35): Shovel pass is incomplete.

4th (0:44): Rodgers runs inside the 40.

4th (1:00): Pass is complete to Cobb into Seattle territory.

4th (1:19): Complete to Nelson for a gain of 15.

4th (1:25): The kickoff is brought out to the 22. That is where Green Bay will start.

4th (1:25): Marshawn Lynch with the touchdown run and the Hawks go for 2. The attempt is GOOD!!!! Seattle 22, Green Bay 19

4th (1:33): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!!!

4th (1:55): Pass complete to Willson for a first down to the 24.

Two Minute Warning

4th (2:01): Lynch carries for 3. 2nd and 7 at the 32.

4th (2:07): Wilson keeps on the read option inside the 35.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!

4th (2:09): SEATTLE RECOVERS THE ONSIDE KICK!!!!

Big decision here, do the Seahawks kick the ball deep? Or onside kick?

4th (2:13): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!! Wilson on the keeper and it is a six-point game. The PAT is GOOD! Green Bay 19, Seattle 14

4th (2:37): Wilson with the scramble and he is stopped at the 1.

4th (2:57): Lynch carries down to the 5.

4th (2:52): After review, Lynch stepped out of bounds at the 9 yard line. Clock is reset to 2:57.

4th (3:02): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!! Wilson complete to Lynch out of the backfield for a 35 yard score. He may have stepped out of bounds inside the ten yard line.

4th (3:07): Pass towards Kearse is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 35.

4th (3:31): Wilson complete to Baldwin for a gain of 20. Ball at the Packers 35.

4th (3:52): Lynch with the carry for 13 yards. 1st down at the 44.

4th (4:01): The punt is out of bounds at the Seattle 31.

4th (4:50): Lacy with the carry for a gain of 2. 4th and 14 coming up and the punt team comes on for Green Bay.

4th (4:50): Timeout Seattle

4th (4:57): Lacy is hit in the backfield for another big loss. 3rd and 16 coming up.

4th (4:57): Timeout Seattle

4th (5:04): Lacy is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14 at the 35.

4th (5:13): INTERCEPTED! Wilson's pass is off the hands of Jermaine Kearse and that will just about do it.

4th (5:22): Walters brings the punt out to the 46. That is where Seattle will start.

4th (5:26): Pass is incomplete on third down and the punt team is coming on the field for Green Bay.

4th (6:09): Starks with the carry for 4. yards. 3rd and 5 at the 18.

4th (6:53): Starks looks for the edge but he gains just 1 yard. 2nd and 9 at the 14.

4th (7:01): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 13.

4th (7:07): Pass is incomplete on third down and the punt team comes on for Seattle with seven minutes to go.

4th (7:11): Wilson's pass is through the hands of the defender. It would have been the third pick for Clinton-Dix.

4th (7:52): Wilson is sacked for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14.

4th (8:22): Lynch with the big push from the offensive line with the first down run for 11 yards. 1st and 10 at the GB 45.

4th (8:28): A floated pass to Baldwin is dropped. 3rd and 6 at the 44.

4th (9:08): Wilson with the scramble for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 44.

4th (9:34): Lynch with the carry for a gain of 13.

4th (10:08): Lockette with the catch on the slant for a first down at the 27.

4th (10:41): Wilson complete to Willson for a gain of 3. 3rd and 7 at the 16.

4th (10:46): Wilson overthrows his tight end. 2nd and 10 at the 13.

4th (10:53): Baldwin is dropped inside his own 15 yard line on the kick return. Seattle will start at their own 13.

It is nervous time

4th (10:58): The kick is GOOD! Green Bay 19, Seattle 7

4th (11:04): Rodgers cannot find an open receiver and he throws the ball away. The field goal unit is coming out for a 48 yard attempt.

4th (11:11): Rodgers looks for Starks down the field but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 7.

4th (11:58): Starks out to the 30. 2nd and 7 at the 30.

4th (12:42): Pass complete to Rodgers for a gain of 7. 1st down for Green Bay.

4th (13:23): Starks with the carry for a gain of 3. 3rd and 7 at the 40.

4th (14:01): Lacy with a carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 10 at the 43.

4th (14:20): False start on Green Bay. 1st and 15 at the 48.

4th (15:00): James Starks with a big carry for a gain of 32 yards. First down into Seattle territory.

End of 3: Green Bay 16, Seattle 7

3rd (0:15): Lacy breaks a tackle and gains the first down at the 25.

3rd (0:55): Lacy is dropped by Kam Chancellor for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 18.

3rd (1:04): Fair catch taken at the 13.

3rd (1:10): A short pass to Luke Willson is incomplete. 4th down coming up.

3rd (1:48): Wilson complete to Baldwin on a low throw. Gain of 4. 3rd and 11.

3rd (2:22): FUMBLE! Wilson fumbles the snap but gets back on the ball. 2nd and 15.

3rd (2:32): The punt is brought out to the 34 yard line and that is where Seattle will start.

3rd (3:09): SACK!!! Rodgers is dropped by Cliff Avril for a loss of 7. Fourth down coming up and the punt team is on the field.

3rd (3:13): Screen pass is incomplete and Aaron Rodgers is down. His leg buckled on that throw.

3rd (3:58): Pass complete to Cobb for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 33. The defense is fired up.

3rd (4:44): Rodgers complete to Jordy Nelson on first down for 12 yards. 1st and 10 at the 32.

3rd (4:44): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback. Green Bay will start at their own 20.

3rd (4:50): TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS!!!! JON RYAN ON THE FAKE FIELD GOAL!!!!! Jon Ryan throws to an eligible offensive linemen, what a huge call!!! The PAT is GOOD! Green Bay 16, Seattle 7.

3rd (4:56): Wilson with a floated pass to Lynch who makes the catch but the ball is poked out at the end. Incomplete. 4th and 11.

3rd (5:40): Lynch is dropped for a loss of 3. 3rd and 11 at the 20.

3rd (6:13): Lynch up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 17.

3rd (6:51): Wilson with a complete pass to Baldwin for a first down but there is a flag on the play. Hands to the face on the defense, it is declined and that is a 29 yard completion down to the 19.

3rd (7:34): Lynch brings the ball back into the Green Bay end. It'll be 3rd and 19.

3rd (8:01): SACK! Wilson is sacked but there is a flag at the end of the play. It is a personal foul but the penalty is declined. The sack is a loss of 16. 2nd and 31.

3rd (8:20): False start on Seattle. 1st and 15 at the 44.

3rd (9:02): Lynch with a big carry into Green Bay territory. 12 yards on the run.

3rd (9:34): Wilson complete to Baldwin for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the 48.

3rd (10:18): Lynch with the carry up to the 41 for a first down.

3rd (10:53): Wilson complete to Will Tukuafu for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 30.

3rd (11:05): Walters brings the ball out to the 22 yard line and that is where Seattle will start.

3rd (11:42): Rodgers completes a slant to Cobb but he is a yard short of the first down. The punt unit is coming out.

3rd (12:26): Lacy is swallowd up by the defensive line. 3rd and 7 at the 42.

3rd (13:05): Lacy cannot make the corner and he is belted by Earl Thomas. A gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 41.

J.R. Sweezy got rolled up on during the third down play for Seattle. We'll see what his injury looks like, he was able to run off the field under his own power.

3rd (13:17): Jon Ryan with a good punt this is brought back to the 39 yard line.

3rd (13:42): Lynch with the carry up the middle for a short gain. 4th down coming up.

3rd (14:22): Lynch up the middle for a gain of 5. 3rd and 2 at the 28.

3rd (15:00): Lynch with the carry to the right for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 23.

3rd (15:00): The second half kickoff is out for a touchback.

The Seahawks get the ball to start the second half. This is the most important drive of the season.

We will be back in just a few moments with coverage of the second half.

If there is any positives for Seattle, it is that they should be down by a lot more.

Here is a look at the first half stats:

A great man once said, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." The Seahawks have 30 minutes to show why they should play in the Super Bowl.

HALFTIME: Green Bay 16, Seattle 0

2nd (0:23): A dumpoff pass to Turbin who is dropped for a loss and that will end the first half.

2nd (0:23): False start on Robert Turbin. 2nd and 16 at the 20.

2nd (0:23): Timeout Seattle

2nd (0:35): Wilson with no time and he is dropped for a loss of 1.

2nd (0:43): Walters with the fair catch at the 26.

2nd (0:48): Rodgers looking for Cobb but the pass is overthrown. 4th down coming up. The punt team coming on with 43 seconds left.

2nd (0:48): Timeout Seattle

2nd (0:56): Complete to Rodgers for a gain of 5. 3rd and 10 at the 32.

2nd (1:29): Rodgers complete to Starks but Bobby Wagner drops him for no gain. 2nd and 15.

2nd (1:29): False start on Green Bay. 1st and 15 coming up from the 27.

2nd (1:33): Pass is broken up by Byron Maxwell but a flag comes in veeeeeeery late. Defensive pass interference, of course.

2nd (1:55): Rodgers complete to Cobb for 7. 2nd and 3 at the 27.

Well that is not good. The points there would have been huge with Seattle getting the ball to start the second half.

2nd (2:00): INTERCEPTED! Wilson looks into the end zone to Kearse and the pass is picked off.

Two Minute Warning

2nd (2:31): Lynch is stuffed at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 8 at the 18.

2nd (3:13): Wilson scrambles for a gain of 2, he slides and takes a hit and... no flag. Ok, 2nd and 8 at the 18.

2nd (3:58): Wilson complete to Lockette for a first down to the 21 yard line.

2nd (4:36): Turbin with the carry up the middle for 3. 3rd and 7 at the 34.

2nd (4:42): Wilson is pressured and throws the ball away. 2nd and 10 at the 37.

2nd (5:25): Lynch fights for yardage up the middle and he looks to have the first down. 1st and 10 at the 37.

2nd (6:09): Ricardo Lockette turns a reverse into positive yards. He looked to be stopped in the backfield but gains 4. 3rd and 1 at the 38.

2nd (6:45): Turbin with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 42.

2nd (7:09): Lynch with the carry to the left for 14 yards and finally, a first down. Ball at the Green Bay 47.

2nd (7:45): Lynch dances his way to the 39. 3rd and 2 at the 39.

2nd (8:21): Lynch with the carry for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 35.

2nd (8:28): INTERCEPTED!!! Byron Maxwell with a huge play on the defensive side of the ball. A miscommunication between Cobb and Rodgers and this could be the break that the Seahawks needed. They will start at their own 31.

2nd (9:12): Rodgers complete to Nelson on the deep slant for a 23 yard gain. 1st and 10 at the 33.

2nd (9:18): Rodgers looks to Cobb but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (9:37): INTERCEPTED! Wilson looks deep and it is Ha Ha Clinton-Dix with his second interception of the day. There is a flag on the play but it came after the pick. It is a personal foul on Green Bay. Green Bay starts at their own 44.

2nd (9:37): The kickoff is through the end zone. Seattle will start at their own 20.

Thomas is headed back to the locker room right now.

Earl Thomas looks to have picked up a shoulder injury on that last drive. We'll keep you posted on any updates that come through.

Green Bay is held to another field goal. Considering the poor play by Seattle so far, the fact that this is still only a two-score game is incredible.

2nd (9:42): The kick is GOOD! Green Bay 16, Seattle 0

2nd (10:27): Lacy is stopped for a gain of 1. 4th and 1 at the 22. The field goal unit comes on.

2nd (11:10): Cobb with the carry for a gain of 4. 3rd and 2 at the 23.

2nd (11:51): Lacy gains 4 on the carry. 2nd and 6 at the 27.

2nd (11:58): Pass is overthrown to Randall Cobb incomplete but there is a flag. Hands to the face on Seattle, a five-yard penalty and an automatic first down. A killer penalty there. 1st and 10 at the 31.

2nd (12:18): False start on Green Bay. 3rd and 13 at the 36.

2nd (13:05): Lacy is stuffed in the backfield by Michael Bennett for a loss of 3. 3rd and 8 at the 31.

2nd (13:11): Another flag as Seattle jumps offside AGAIN! That is the third offside penalty of the Seahawks. 2nd and 5 at the 28.

2nd (13:19): Rodgers with a dump off pass to Lacy that is incomplete. 2nd and 10.

2nd (13:28): The punt is brought back to the 33 yard line of Seattle. That is where Green Bay will start, already in field goal range.

2nd (13:35): Wilson looking for Doug Baldwin but the pass is incomplete. 4th down and the punt team is on the field.

2nd (14:15): Lynch cuts back up the middle for 4 yards. 3rd and 7 at the 23.

2nd (15:00): Lynch with the carry to the right side for 4 yards. 2nd and 11 at the 19.

2nd (15:00): False start on the offense. 1st and 15 from the 15.

2nd (15:00): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

This next offensive drive for Seattle is huge, they need points but also they need to give their defense a break.

End of 1: Green Bay 13, Seattle 0

You've got to feel nervous if you are a Seattle fan right now. The team is not built to comeback from big deficits.

1st (0:06): TOUCHDOWN PACKERS! Randall Cobb gets open in the end zone and is found by Aaron Rodgers. A big play to end the first quarter. That is not the start that Seattle needed. The PAT is GOOD! Green Bay 13, Seattle 0

1st (0:46): Lacy down to the 13 yard line on the carry. 2nd and 5.

1st (1:29): Rodgers to Rodgers over the middle for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the 18.

1st (2:10): Kuhn with the carry up the middle for a gain of 3. 1st and 10 at the 29.

1st (2:10): Timeout Green Bay. The play clock was just about the expire before a big third down play. Seattle needs a stop on this drive.

1st (2:58): Lacy with the spin move and a gain of 9 on the carry. 3rd and 1 at the 32.

1st (3:02): Pass to Nelson is incomplete. He drops the ball. 2nd and 10.

1st (3:39): Rodgers with a boatload of time and he finds Nelson for 15 yards and a first down at the Seattle 41.

1st (3:49): The punt is muffed by the return man but he gets back on top of the ball at the 44.

1st (3:53): Wilson is hit as he throws on third down and the pass is incomplete. The punt team is on the field.

1st (4:33): SACK! Wilson is dropped by Julius Peppers for a loss of 3. 3rd and 10 at the 20.

1st (5:07): Lynch to the left for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 23.

1st (5:07): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback.

What is Pete Carroll saying to his return men now? Probably something along the lines of "hold on to the [word redacted] ball."

1st (5:08): The kick is GOOD! Green Bay 6, Seattle 0

1st (5:48): Pass complete to Cobb but he is short of the end zone. The field goal unit is out again. Seattle is lucky to only be down by six points after the two turnovers.

1st (5:53): Rodgers looks for Nelson on the out route but the pass is just wide and incomplete. 3rd and goal.

1st (6:40): Lacy is swallowed up at the line of scrimmage for a short gain. 2nd and goal at the 6.

1st (7:26) Lacy up the middle for a gain of 9. 1st and goal at the 7.

1st (8:01): Lacy with the carry for 7 yards down to the 16. 2nd and 3.

1st (8:07): FUMBLE!!! Doug Baldwin fumbles the kickoff and Green Bay recovers at the 23! Wow, a huge turning point right there.

That taunting penalty after the interception likely costing the Packers a touchdown.

1st (8:10): The kick is GOOD! Green Bay 3, Seattle 0

1st (8:56): Lacy with the carry to the right side and he is stuffed at the line of scrimmage and the field goal unit is coming out on the field. A huge goal line stand for the Seahawks.

The ruling on the field is overturned. It will be third and goal from the half-yard line.

1st (9:11): John Kuhn is stopped just short of the goal line. Touchdown is the ruling on the field but this should be pulled back.

1st (9:47): Lacy with a strong carry down to the 1. 2nd and goal.

1st (10:28): Rodgers complete to Rodgers for a first down at the 7.

Two big turnovers on the first two possessions of the game so far. That was an unlucky tip on the pass to Kearse by Wilson on the third down play.

1st (10:28): Timeout Green Bay. Rodgers is forced to call a timeout before the play clock expires.

1st (10:37): INTERCEPTED!! Wilson throws behind his receiver and it is Ha Ha Clinton-Dix with the pick. He returns in down inside the five yard line. There is an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Green Bay that pushes them back to the 19.

1st (10:45): Wilson is put under pressure and is forced to throw the ball away. 3rd and 7 at the 23.

1st (11:16): Lynch with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 23.

1st (11:23): INTERCEPTED!!! Aaron Rodgers looks into the end zone and it is Richard Sherman with the pick! The best corner is the game with a huge play and it will be 1st and 10 for Seattle at the 20 yard line. The play is under review but Sherm got three feet down.

1st (11:28): Rodgers looks to Jordy Nelson but Byron Maxwell is in the better position to make the catch. Incomplete, 3rd and 10.

1st (11:32): Pass is incomplete at the feet of the receiver. 2nd and 10.

1st (12:00): Rodgers complete to Cobb for a first down but there is a flag. Hands to the face on the defense, the penalty is declined. 1st and 10 at the 29.

1st (12:35): Pass complete to Adams on the slant for a gain of 7. 1st and 10 at the Seattle 43.

1st (12:40): Flag flies as Aaron Rodgers throws incomplete to Jordy Nelson. It is illegal substitution on Seattle. 2nd and 2 at the 50

1st (13:00): Lacy again to the left for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 45.

1st (13:31): Lacy with the carry to the left, a big hole out to the 42. 1st and 10.

1st (13:56): Penalty before the third down play as Michael Bennett jumped offside. 3rd and 2 at the 28.

1st (14:28): Lacy with the carry to the right but he is hit at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 7 at the 23.

1st (15:00): Pass is complete to Kuhn for 3. 2nd and 7 at the 23.

1st (15:00): The kickoff is through the end zone and Green Bay will start at the 20.

1st (15:00): Seattle kicking off going from right-to-left on your keyboard.

Seahawks owner Paul Allen is raising the 12th man flag in the South end zone.

Seattle has won the toss, Green Bay will start with the ball.

The electricity is off the hook at CenturyLink Field! Kickoff is just around the corner.

We are so happy to have you joining us here at VAVEL USA for our live coverage of this weekend's Conference Championship Games.

And HERE COME THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS! The crowd erupts as the home team enters the field.

The Green Bay Packers come out to a chorus of boos from the 12s

We are less than ten minutes away from kickoff. Oh boy, the nerves are starting to set in. Here we go! The NFC Championship Game LIVE from CenturyLink Field! Hope you have your earplugs ready.

What are your thoughts on today's game? Can the Packers pull out the upset? Or will Seattle make it to their second consecutive Super Bowl? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Tim Booth of the AP just tweeted out that Aaron Rodgers did take some snaps under center in warmups. We'll see how his calf holds up if he indeed does play under center, he played a majority of the NFC Divisional Game in the Pistol or Shotgun sets.

For those of you who just heard Jay Glazer's report about Marshawn Lynch and the gold cleats, we can confirm that as of now, he is NOT wearing the gold cleats.

Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch out taking their reps during warmups.

A great stat from our friends at the ESPN Stats and Info Department. The two home teams in today's action have the two best home records in the postseason in NFL history.

The clouds have cleared a little bit and boy howdy it is true, the bluest skies you've ever seen ARE in Seattle.

Be careful to all of our friends traveling up in the Emerald City, we are seeing reports of some local flooding in some areas. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium.

A big cheer around the stadium as Richard Sherman comes on the field for warmups.

A good look inside the stadium from our friend Dave "Softy" Mahler.

We are less than an hour to kickoff here at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle Seahawks inactives: Justin Britt, B.J. Daniels, Jeron Johnson, Marcus Burley, Keavon Milton, David King and Cooper Helfet

The rain is really coming down at CenturyLink Field but it is expected to stop before the kickoff at noon local time. The wind will be a big factor in the game with winds out of the southwest at about 16 to 20 miles per hours sustained.

The inactives for the Green Bay Packers have been released. They will be without RB DuJuan Harris, CB Demerti Goodson, LB Carl Bradford, C Garth Gerhart, TE Justin Perillo, WR Jeff Janis, DT Bruce Gaston

How do you see today’s game going? Leave your comments in the section below.

In all honesty, that could be the matchup that determines the outcome of this game. Green Bay has been consistent all season allowing 344.5 yards per game to their opponents but they are allowing 31.1 more rushing yards per game on the road. The Seattle Seahawks are averaging 168.4 rushing yards per game on the season.

Everybody is focused on the matchup between the Green Bay offense and the Seattle defense. The best scoring offense in the league against the best scoring defense in the league. Folks are neglecting to mention the other sides of the ball; the matchup between the Seattle offense and Green Bay defense.

Seattle has not lost at home in the playoffs since January of 2005. Since that game, they are 65-23 (.739) at home. In that same time frame, the Green Bay Packers are 44-41 (.518) on the road. They have a record of 32-29 (.525) on the road since Aaron Rodgers took over from Brett Favre in 2008.

Russell Wilson is 25-2 at CenturyLink Field during his career with a QB rating of 101.9 in those games. He is 3-0 at home in the playoffs with a rating of 111.4. The kid just does not make mistakes, especially at home in the postseason.

The biggest stat offensively that jumped off the page to this writer is that Seattle has 42 plays of 20 or more yards in the past seven weeks. In the first ten weeks, that number was 41. Defensively they have allowed just 11 plays of 20 or more yards in the last seven weeks. That number was at 31 in the first ten weeks of the season.

While the defense has been getting a ton of love, Russell Wilson has been playing his best football during that time frame as well. He is throwing fewer passes (26.3 per game compared to 29.2 in the first ten weeks) but throwing for more yards (225.7 per game compared to 191.8 in the first ten weeks).

It was another good showing for the Seattle defense who have been playing lights out football in the last seven weeks. They have allowed just 56 points during that span, an average of 8.0 points per game. Carolina’s 362 total yards did put a dent in their supreme allowed yardage totals bringing that mark up to 225.0 per game in the last seven. That number was the most yards allowed by Seattle since their loss to Dallas back in Week 6.

The Seattle Seahawks come into today’s game off of a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers last Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. Russell Wilson had a great game throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing. The exclamation point was put on the game with six minutes to go when Kam Chancellor picked off Cam Newton and took the catch 90 yards the other way for a score.

It should be noted as well that Green Bay historically does struggle on the road in the postseason with a franchise record of 10-13 away from Lambeau Field.

Rodgers does have success on the road in the playoffs during his career with a 3-2 record in five career starts. All three of those wins came in 2010 though on the way to the Packers’ last Super Bowl win. He has thrown for 1,470 yards in those five games with 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Rodgers won his first visit to CenturyLink Field back in 2008. That was a 27-17 win for Green Bay which saw Rodgers throw for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. In the two losses (the infamous “Fail Mary” and this season’s Week 1), he has combined to throw for 412 yards with a touchdown and an inception on 49-of-72 passing.

This will be the fifth game that Aaron Rodgers has played in Seattle. He has three starts in the Emerald City with the Green Bay Packers and he played once during his college days at the University of California. His total record is 2-2, one of those wins being that game with Cal back on November 13, 2004. Rodgers threw for 161 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 42-12 win over the Washington Huskies. One of those touchdown passes was a 29-yard strike to current Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch also added touchdown runs of 32 and 70 to complete his 121 yard on nine carry day.

Rodgers is dealing with a calf injury that should have him on the sidelines recovering but this is the playoffs! He played an outstanding game last week against Dallas while dealing the injury. You’ll notice that he will likely not take a snap under center due to the injury. Keep an eye on that during the game today.

Aaron Rodgers has played an MVP-type season this year. He has thrown for 4,381 yards on the year but the most impressive number is his touchdown to interception ratio of 7.6 (38 touchdowns to 5 interceptions).

They have also seen a big increase in their third down conversions during the last portion of the season. Their conversion rate has jumped to 53.2% over the last seven games, up from 44.4% in the first ten.

That is due to the resurgence of Eddie Lacy for the most part. Lacy struggled with only one 100-yard game in the first ten, totaling 547 yards during the frame. His numbers have shot up with him totaling 693 yards in the last seven with three 100-yards games.

One thing that Green Bay has improved significantly since the first meeting of the season has been the rushing game. They were only gaining 102.2 yards on the ground per game through the first ten games of the season. In the seven games since, they are averaging 144.9 yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, they are pretty consistent statistically except for two areas. Third down conversions and opponent quarterback completion percentage. The Packers are holding teams to a 37.8% third down conversion rate at Lambeau Field; that number increases to 43.7% away from home. They hold opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1% completion percentage; that increases to 63.2% on the road.

Away from Lambeau Field, those numbers take a drop. They are only converting on 42.4% of their third down chances. Their average yards per play number drops to 5.67. The total offense numbers drop to 352.8 yards per game with a breakdown of 245.8 passing and 107.0 rushing with the quarterbacks averaging seven yards gained per pass attempt.

Let’s start by taking a look at the offensive statistics. The Packers have some impressive numbers at Lambeau Field; they are converting 52.9% of their third down chances while averaging 6.63 yards per play. They are also averaging 419.1 total yards per game with a breakdown of 288.0 passing and 131.1 rushing. Their quarterbacks are near nine yards gained per pass attempt.

The difference is seen clearly as all offensive stats are lower and all defensive stats are higher on the road across the board.

It has been very interesting to see the difference in the 2014 Green Bay Packers at home as opposed to on the road. They finished the year with a 9-0 record at Lambeau Field outscoring their opponents by nearly 18 points per game. On the road, Green Bay has a 4-4 record and are being outscored by two points per game.

Aaron Rodgers struggled in that matchup throwing for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He finished the game with a quarterback rating of 81.5. The Packers could not get their running going finishing with only 80 yards on 21 carries. Eddie Lacy was held to 34 yards and an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, both of which will have taken place in Seattle. They met in Week 1 on Thursday Night Football in a game that saw the Seahawks come away with a 36-16 win. Marshawn Lynch ran for 110 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns while Russell Wilson threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of the National Football League. Our game today is the NFC Championship Game from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington as the Green Bay Packers (13-4) face off with the Seattle Seahawks (13-4). My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s game.