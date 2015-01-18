Indianapolis Colts - New England Patriots Live Score 2015 AFC Championship Game and NFL Scores

Thank you so much for joining us today here at VAVEL USA. My name is Matthew Evans. Keep checking over the next two weeks for coverage leading up to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

What a day of football today on Championship Sunday. Both number 1 seeds to the Super Bowl.

Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is LeGarrette Blount who ran for 148 yards on 30 carries with 3 rushing touchdowns.

Congratulations to the New England Patriots, the AFC Champions. They advance to play against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

FINAL SCORE: New England 45, Indianapolis 7

4th (0:33): Tipton with the first down carry and that will do it.

4th (1:12): Tipton is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 3.

4th (1:51): Tipton with the carry for 8 yards.

4th (2:00): Indianapolis will start at their own 35.

4th (2:00): The punt team is out on the field.

Two Minute Warning

4th (2:13): Gray carries for no gain.

4th (2:57): Amendola with the carry on the reverse for no goal. 3rd and 9.

4th (3:42): Gray with the carry up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9. Tom Brady is exiting the game to cheers.

4th (3:48): Fair catch taken at the 28.

4th (4:31): Screen pass to Herron goes nowhere. 4th down coming up for the Colts.

4th (5:10): Herron is dropped for no gain. 3rd and 8 at the 11.

4th (5:45): Herron with the carry for 2 yards. 2nd and 8 at the 11.

4th (5:51): The pnt is taken for a fair catch at the 9.

4th (5:51): A flag is thrown before the punt. False start on the offense. 4th and 14 at the 44.

4th (5:55): Brady throws incomplete to LaFell. It is 4th and 9 at the 39.

4th (6:42): Gray is stopped at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 9 at the 39.

4th (7:25): Jonas Gray with the carry for 1. 2nd and 9 at the 39.

4th (7:33): INTERCEPTED!!! Luck is picked off again. New England will take over at the Indy 40.

4th (8:17): Tipton with the catch for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 at the 37.

4th (8:23): The first down pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10.

4th (8:53): Luck complete to Allen for a first down at the 42.

4th (9:24): Luck scrambles for a gain of 11. 1st down at the 48.

4th (10:00): Herron with the big carry on first down for a gain of 17. 1st and 10 at the 37.

4th (10:05): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

4th (10:09): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS!!! Blount with the run up the middle for the score. The PAT is GOOD! New England 45, Indianapolis 7.

4th (10:54): Brady complete to Edelman for a first down inside the 5. 1st and goal at the 2.

4th (11:35): Blount is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 3rd and 4 at the 10.

4th (12:11): LaFell with the catch down to the 7 yard line. 2nd and 1.

4th (12:53): Blount with the first down to the 16. A gain of 3 on the run.

4th (13:34): Blount is hit at the line of scrimmage after a gain of 1. 3rd and 2 at the 19.

4th (14:17): Blount with the carry down to the 20. 2nd and 3.

4th (14:57): Edelman with the catch over the middle for a gain of 7. 1st and 10 at the 27.

4th (15:00): Brady pass to Gronkowski is incomplete. 4th and 4.

End of 3: New England 38, Indianapolis 7

3rd (0:31): Brady complete to LaFell for a gain of 4. 3rd and 4 at the 34.

3rd (1:15): Blount with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 38.

3rd (1:33): Edelman with a big return into Colts territory but there is a flag on the play. It is on the kicking team. It will be a five yard penalty added to the end of the run. 1st and 10 at the 40.

3rd (1:40): Luck is pressured by Ninkovich and the pass is incomplete. 4th and 10.

3rd (1:48): Luck scrambles to avoid the pressure and is force to throw the ball away. 3rd and 10 at the 32.

3rd (1:55): Luck throws deep but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 32.

3rd (2:00): Luck's pass is incomplete but a late flag comes in. It's on the defense for pass interference. 1st and 10 at the 32.

3rd (2:08): The kickoff is brought out to the 23.

3rd (2:14): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS!!! Blount up the middle for 13 yards and he powers into the end zone. The PAT is GOOD! New England 38, Indianapolis 7.

3rd (2:24): INTERCEPTED!!!! Revis with the pick and he brings it back to the 13 yard line. Luck makes the tackle. This baby is over.

3rd (2:29): Luck throws to Nicks who drops the ball. 3rd and 5 at the 40.

3rd (2:56): Luck complete to Allen for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 40.

3rd (3:19): Luck complete to Nicks for a gain of 15. 1st and 10 at the 35.

3rd (3:19): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Indianapolis to start on their own 20.

3rd (3:24): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS! Brady to Gronkowski for the six yard pass. It is looking like we will see the Patriots and the Seahawks in two weeks. The PAT is GOOD! New England 31, Indianapolis 7.

3rd (4:07): Blount carries for 4 yards. 3rd and 2 at the 6.

3rd (4:25): Brady with the sneak. He gains 4 yards on the run, it will be 1st and goal from the 1. There is a late flag. It is an illegal formation which is a five yard penalty. It'll be 2nd and 6 from the 10.

3rd (5:13): Blount with the carry out to the 5 yard line after a 9 yard gain.

3rd (5:54): Edelman with a catch for 22 yards as he sneaks behind the defense. 1st down at the 14.

3rd (6:54): Pass is caught by Gronkowski for a first down. 1st and 10 at the 36.

3rd (7:33): LaFell with the catch for a gain of 9. 3rd and 7 at the 43.

3rd (8:15): SACK! Brady is dropped by the pass rush for a loss of 6. 2nd and 16 at the 48.

3rd (8:55): Brady completes a pass to Gronkowski for a gain of 16. 1st and 10 at the 46

3rd (9:02): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 38.

3rd (9:08): Luck's pass is incomplete and out of bounds. 4th and 8 upcoming.

3rd (9:51): Herron with the carry for two yards. 3rd and 8 at the 25.

3rd (9:57): Luck is pressured and just barely gets rid of the pass which floats incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 23.

3rd (10:03): Cribbs brings the kickoff out to the 23.

3rd (10:11): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS!!! Tom Brady completes a pass to his offensive linemen Nate Solder for the 16 yard score. The PAT is GOOD! New England 24, Indianapolis 7.

3rd (11:08): Blount with the handoff up the middle. He looks to be close to the first down. 3rd and 1 at the 16.

3rd (11:41): Blount with the carry to the left for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 16.

3rd (12:23): Blount with a big hole and a gain of 22. 1st and 10 at the 25.

3rd (12:55): Blount around the edge for 3. 3rd and 1 at the 47.

3rd (13:27): Blount with the carry to the left for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 50.

3rd (13:56): Brady complete to Edelman for a gain of 23. 1st and 10 at the 44.

3rd (14:25): A gain of two by Vereen. 3rd and 2 at the 21.

3rd (14:54): Brady complete to LaFell for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 19.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff is brought out to the 13.

Welcome back to VAVEL USA for the second half of our coverage of the AFC Championship Game.

We will be back with second half coverage in just a moment.

Halftime: New England 17, Indianapolis 7

2nd (0:05): Indianapolis takes a knee going into halftime.

2nd (0:09): Indianapolis gets the ball at their own 42.

2nd (0:13): The field goal attempt is GOOD! New England 17, Indianapolis 7

2nd (0:16): Brady has his pass to Vereen tipped away and incomplete. 4th and goal.

2nd (0:16): Timeout Indianapolis

2nd (0:19): Brady throws to Gronkowski but he drops the pass. 3rd and goal.

2nd (0:23): Brady looks to Amendola but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and goal from the 3.

2nd (0:23): Timeout New England

2nd (0:28): Brady with the sneak, he looks to have converted on the second effort.

2nd (0:28): Timeout New England

2nd (0:53): Brady scrambles for 9 yards. It'll be 4th and 1 from the 4.

2nd (0:53): Timeout Indianapolis

2nd (0:57): Brady passes to Gronk who makes the catch but cannot get his feet down. 3rd down and 10 from the 13.

2nd (1:28): Carry up the middle for no gain. 2nd down

2nd (1:33): Brady's pass is tipped and nearly intercepted. There is a flag down. Roughing the passer on the defense. A 15 yard penalty and an automatic first down. 1st and 10 at the 13.

2nd (2:00): Brady with the QB sneak for 3 yards. 1st and 10 at the 26.

Two Minute Warning

2nd (2:15): Blount with another big run for 9 yards. 2nd and 1 at the 29.

2nd (2:54): Blount with a sick move for a gain of 8. 1st and 10 at the 38.

2nd (3:33): Blount with the carry up the middle for 5. 2nd and 5 at the 46.

2nd (4:10): Pass complete to Edelman for 12 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 49.

2nd (4:14): The pass over the middle to Amendola is dropped. 3rd and 6.

2nd (4:48): Brady complete to Vereen for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 36.

2nd (4:54): Amendola brings the kick back out to the 32.

There was an offside call on the kickoff. There will be a 5-yard penalty and a rekick.

2nd (4:54): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Another flag is on the field.

2nd (4:57): TOUCHDOWN INDIANAPOLIS! There is a flag though. It is on the defense. Tipton with the one yard carry for the score. The PAT is GOOD! New England 14, Indianapolis 7

2nd (5:29): Fleener makes the catch and gets down to the 1. 1st and goal

2nd (6:06): Fleener with the catch for a gain of 12.

2nd (6:11): Luck looks for Tipton but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 23.

2nd (6:17): The pass is incomplete but a flag is thrown. Illegal contact on the defense, an automatic first down.

2nd (6:24): Luck looks over the middle for Hilton but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 7 at the 28.

2nd (7:00): Luck scrambles for 3 yards. 2nd and 7 at the 28.

2nd (7:15): Luck throws deep to Hilton who makes the catch as he is going out of bounds at the NE 31.

2nd (7:54): Tipton with the carry for a gain of 3. 3rd and 7 at the 34.

2nd (8:00): Luck overthrows Hilton on the deep post. 2nd and 10 at the 31.

2nd (8:34): Luck completes a pass behind the line of scrimmage. There is a personal foul on the defense though and that will give the Colts 15 yards and a first down.

2nd (9:11): Luck complete to Allen for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 16.

2nd (9:21): INTERCEPTED!!! Brady looks to the end zone but the ball is picked off at the goal line. Offensive holding is called but it will be declined. Indianapolis starts at their own 7.

2nd (10:02): Blount with some great running as he keeps his legs moving and picks up the first down. 1st and 10 at the 26.

2nd (10:02): Timeout New England

2nd (10:49): Pass complete to Hoomanawanui for a gain of 6. 3rd and 1 at the 28.

2nd (11:25): Blount carries for 4 up the middle. 2nd and 6 at the 34.

2nd (12:01): Blount, again, for a first down. A gain of 3 to the 38.

2nd (12:31): Blount with another juke for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 41.

2nd (13:19): Blount with a big carry for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 49.

2nd (13:56): Brady complete to Edelman for another first down. A gain of 3. 1st and 10 at the 41.

2nd (14:39): Brady complete to Amendola for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2 at the 28.

2nd (14:44): Brady nearly throws an interception of first down there. 2nd and 10 at the 20.

2nd (14:55): The return is brought back to the 20.

2nd (15:00): Luck throws behind his receiver, the pass is incomplete. 4th down.

End of 1: New England 14, Indianapolis 0

1st (0:06): Luck throws deep for Nicks but the pass is overthrown. 3rd and 10 at the 33.

1st (0:10): Luck has his pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 10 at the 33.

1st (0:50): Luck dumps the pass off to Herron out to the 33. 1st and 10.

1st (1:20): Herron with the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 24.

Indianapolis will start at their own 20.

1st (1:20): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

1st (1:25): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS!!! Tom Brady with the short completion to Develin for the score. The PAT is GOOD! New England 14, Indianapolis 0

1st (2:09): Blount down to the 1 yard line.

1st (2:47): Edelman makes the catch on the crossing route for 12 yards. 1st and goal at the 5.

1st (2:51): Pass is incomplete as Edelman comes across the middle. 3rd and 9.

1st (2:51): Timeout Indianapolis

1st (3:33): Blount with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 16.

1st (4:15): Brady floats the ball to Vereen and he makes a spectacular catch down to the 17. 1st and 10.

1st (4:19): Pass thrown to Brandon LaFell but he drops the ball. 2nd and 10.

1st (4:50): Edelmen gets the first down on the carry, he fumbles the ball but it goes out of bounds. 1st and 10 at the 47.

1st (4:55): He MISSES! Patriots 7, Colts 0

1st (4:59): Luck throws at the feet of Reggie Wayne. The field goal unit comes on for a 50 yard attempt.

1st (5:05): Luck has Herron open but the pass is dropped by the receiver. 3rd and 10 at the 33.

1st (5:11):Luck looks to dump a pass to Herron underneath but the pass is dropped. 2nd and 10 at the 33.

1st (5:55): Luck steps out of pressure and finds Fleener for a first down over the middle. Ball at the 33.

1st (6:01): Luck sees his throw get tipped and nearly picked off. 3rd and 5 at the 41.

1st (6:37): Herron with five on the next carry. 2nd and 5 at the 41.

1st (7:20): Herron with the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. 1st and 10 at the 46

1st (7:49): Luck complete to Allen for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 50.

1st (8:18): Luck throws complete to Herron for 2 yards. A defensive holding call though will give Indianapolis the first down.

1st (9:00): Luck scrambles to the right side for 5. 3rd and 3 at the 39.

1st (9:31): Herron to the left side for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 34.

1st (10:15): Herron with a big run out to the 32 for a first down.

1st (10:15): The kickoff is out for a touchback.

Turnovers were huge in the first game today, will it be a storyline tonight as well?

1st (10:21): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS! Blount powers in for the touchdown from a half yard out. The PAT is GOOD! New England 7, Indianapolis 0

After review, the runner is short. 1st and goal at the 1 for New England.

1st (10:33): TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS!!! LeGarrette Blount powers into the end zone from 4 yards out. This one may be coming back though. The play is under review.

The officials are measuring. It is short, the commentators think that he was stopped even further back like maybe a yard or two. I'm not so sure. 3rd and inches.

1st (10:50): Brady complete to Edelmen for a gain of 7. 3rd and 1 at the 4 upcoming.

1st (11:23): Blount with the carry for 2. 2nd and 8 at the 11.

1st (11:49): Blount with the carry for 9 yards. 1st and 10 at the 12.

1st (12:27): Brady complete to Edelmen for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 21.

1st (12:37): FUMBLE!! Cribbs muffs the punt and New England recovers the fumble. It'll be a first down at the 26 for the Patriots.

1st (12:41): Brady looks for Edelmen across the middle but the pass is incomplete. 4th and 3.

1st (13:27): Vereen with the carry for a short gain. 3rd and 3 at the 49.

1st (13:57): Brady complete to Vereen over the middle for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 50.

1st (14:11): The punt is taken off a bounce by Edelmen out to the 44.

1st (14:16): Luck overthrows Reggie Wayne on third down and the punt team is on the field.

1st (14:21): Luck looks across the field but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 9 at the 22.

1st (14:55): Herron with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 22.

1st (15:00): New England kicks off, Cribbs brings the ball out to the 21.

The winner of this game will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

Welcome in friends to VAVEL USA's coverage of the AFC Championship Game. My name is Matthew Evans and I am your host after just finishing the NFC Game.

It is going to be difficult to see the Colts find a way to get their victory as their strength in the passing game is one of the Patriots biggest strengths. Meanwhile, the Colts defense hasn’t faced a healthy offense yet this postseason, and the New England Patriots added LeGarrette Blount at running back since the last contest, giving them a two headed backfield with Jonas Gray if they choose to go forward with both of them against a Colts defense that is frequently disrespected against the run. The main reason that the Colts rushing defense numbers look good this year is because they usually have been getting an early lead and then forcing their opponent’s to pass the ball, which is the strength of the Colts defense with cornerback Vontae Davis manning one side of the field.

Looking at today’s contest, let’s look closer at the New England Patriots injury report. Center Bryan Stork is out with a knee injury. They have several players listed as probable though, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, quarterback Tom Brady, punter Chris Jones, cornerback Brandon Browner, and wide receiver Brandon LaFell. Most of these players listed as probable should be expected to play.

The New England Patriots then appeared to find a loophole in the NFL rules, as they lined up Michael Hoomanawanui as their left tackle but would declare different people eligible and were still basically running their no huddle offense before the Ravens knew who they needed to look for in coverage. Technically this is not against NFL rules as they only need to slow down the game if there is a substitution, but could keep switching who their eligible receiver is throughout a drive. That drive ended with Rob Gronkowski scoring a touchdown, and Bill Belichick was not done with the trick plays quite yet. On their next drive he had Julian Edelman, their collegiate quarterback turned into NFL wide receiver, find Danny Amendola for a 51 yard touchdown strike to tie the game up at 28 a piece. In the final quarter all the Ravens could muster was a field goal by Justin Tucker, and the Patriots reached the end zone with a Tom Brady pass to Brandon LaFell to give the New England Patriots a 35-31 victory.

The Patriots have only had 1 playoff game to date since they won the top overall seed in the AFC and had the bye week during Wild Card weekend. In the divisional round they faced the always pesky Baltimore Ravens. This game was certainly a thriller for certain. Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Kamar Aiken and Steve Smith Sr. Tom Brady responded with a touchdown run of his own right before the end of the first quarter, and then hit Danny Amendola for a 15 yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 14. Joe Flacco was able to get another Ravens touchdown before the half as Owen Daniels scored from 11 yards out to give the Ravens a 21-14 lead with just 10 seconds left in the first half. They would start off the second half with a score as well, when Joe Flacco found Justin Forsett for a 16 yard touchdown reception.

The Patriots again bounced back by winning their next 3 games, over the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. They went into week 17 knowing that they would win the top overall seed in the AFC and didn’t play their starters much against the Buffalo Bills and they would lose the finale to drop to 12-4 on the season.

The Patriots responded back by winning their next 7 games, including most of them by double digits. This winning streak included victories over the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions. But then they traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers in week 13. The Packers were able to get a win because they were able to get into scoring position more times, as they beat the Patriots by a final of (26-21). The Patriots had 3 touchdowns in the game, while the Packers had 2 touchdowns and 4 field goals.

The New England Patriots had a fairly rough start to their season as well. They had losses in September to the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, while beating the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders. After the loss to the Chiefs (14-41), there were many reports questioning how much longer Tom Brady would be able to continue performing at a high level or if they were just going to be done as a team, no longer to perform at their high expectation levels behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The Colts strength is most certainly their passing game behind the arm of quarterback Andrew Luck, as they have the number one passing offense in the NFL. It will be a treat to see them go up against the New England defense as they have strong cornerbacks in Brandon Browner and Darrelle Revis. But now it is time for a look at the Patriots season so far.

As far as today’s game is concerned, it’s important to check out the Indianapolis Colts injury report. The latest has Colts linebacker Josh McNary Out as he is suspended indefinitely for his off the field actions. Linebacker Robert Mathis is out on the non-football injury list. They have two cornerbacks questionable in Vontae Davis with a knee injury and Greg Toler with a groin injury. Lastly, they have linebacker Eric Walden listed as probable with a knee injury. Of these players, it would be the biggest loss to have to play this game without Vontae Davis, as he is an excellent cornerback as well.

Finally the Colts were able to avenge their week one loss in the AFC Divisional round, as they were able to go back to Denver, and defeat the most famous Colt of the generation, as Peyton Manning and the Broncos lost to the Colts as the final score was 24-13. They had challenged Peyton Manning to throw the ball deep, but he just didn’t have the leg strength as he was playing through a torn quad muscle. The offense did their part, scoring exactly the same amount of points as they did in the opener. Again Daniel “Boom” Herron would start the game with a touchdown for them, but then Andrew Luck would add two passing touchdowns later on with Dwayne Allen and Hakeem Nicks on the receiving end of one score each. The entire recap can be found right here.

The playoff opener for the Indianapolis Colts was during Wild Card weekend, when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 26-10. It was quite a difficult game for the Bengals though, as their star receiver, A.J. Green, missed the contest after being injured in their season finale. That meant Andy Dalton was trying to get by with throwing the ball to players like Mohamed Sanu, Rex Burkhead, Kevin Brock, Ryan Hewitt, and Giovani Bernard. The Colts would shine in this game primarily through their kicker, as Adam Vinatieri would hit 4 field goals, including 2 in each half to be the leading scorer in the contest. But they did score the first touchdown of the game on a 2 yard run by Daniel “Boom” Herron, from Ohio State. They also had a rookie wide receiver score in the third quarter, as Donte Moncrief caught a 36 yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to open up the second half scoring, and extended the lead to 26-10. The entire recap can be read right here.

Now that the Indianapolis Colts had fallen to 6-4, they pulled together a string of 4 straight victories. Most of these came at home, over the Jaguars, Redskins, and Texans, but they also added a victory over the Cleveland Browns in the dawg pound. They would have a crushing defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys (7-42), but would round out the season by defeating the Titans again to go 11-5, and they qualified for the fourth overall playoff seed and went 6-0 in their division.

The Colts would come out of their bye week hosting the New England Patriots in a game that would be critical for playoff positioning. But the Patriots just pushed them around, to defeat the Colts by a final of 40-24. Most of this involved a running game based off of adding a 6th offensive lineman in as a tight end to push the outside linebackers of the Colts 3-4 defense around.

But then the Colts would buck through their next five opponents, winning games over each of the teams in the division and over AFC North teams in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Before their week 10 bye, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers (34-51) and defeated the New York Giants to be 6-3 overall going into their bye week.

The Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs by virtue of wining of the NFL’s worst divisions, the AFC South, over the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans. But things were not always so easy for this team. They started off losing their first two games of the season, falling to 0-2 as they lost the opener against the Denver Broncos (24-31), and then lost on Monday Night Football to the Philadelphia Eagles (27-30).

First, let’s take a close look at how both teams have gotten here. But the visitors will be up for that analysis first.

The expectations cannot be any higher as both teams are just one victory away from going to the Super Bowl, which is a feat that both of them have not only accomplished in recent years, but have also won the Super Bowl since the NFL realigned their divisions in 2002.

Thank you for joining VAVEL USA's Coverage of the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots