Dick LeBeau Joining Arizona Cardinals' Coaching Staff

Dick LeBeau, a storied player for the Lions and coach for the Steelers and Bengals, among other teams, at many different positions as high as Head Coach, is about to agree to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to work under former Steelers Offensive Coordinator Brice Arians. The two developed a good relationship with each other in Pittsburgh, and it seems to be a good fit for LeBeau. The team already has a good linebacking crew lead by former Steeler himself Larry Foote last season, and the climate in Arizona is certainly more warm and sunny than the snowy winters in Pittsburgh. He also will be coaching in a domed stadium as well, meaning outdoors will not affect him half the season during home games.

Dick Lebeau was let go after the Postseason by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he has served as Defensive Coordinator since 2004. He will be hired as the Linebackers coach, working under an Arizona Defensive Coordinator that is to be determined as Todd Bowles left Arizona to go to take the New York Jets Head Coaching gig. He presumably will be assisting Mike Caldwell, the current Cardinals Linebacker coach and tutoring him as well as the possible Defensive Coordinator and Secondary coach, as he has gained a lot of experience in both of those positions as well in his time coaching. He started as a Special Teams coach in 1973 for the Philadelphia Eagles as a Special Teams Coordinator, and has been coaching since. He was a cornerback for the Lions from 1953-1972.