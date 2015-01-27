"Team Of Destiny" Does Not Exist In Pro Football

First and foremost, let’s set the record straight. There is no "team of destiny" in the National Football League. No team is destined to win anything. The crazy things that occur in big games happen because of a team's mistakes and miscommunication. The media always label a team that has never won anything a so called "team of destiny" because they want a feel good story to talk about. Games are won by strategy not by something that is predestined to happen. An example of a team that got the destiny label was the 2009 New Orleans Saints.

Anybody who understands the game of football should know that the Vikings were on their way to the Super Bowl if Brett Favre had not thrown that interception to Saints cornerback Tracy Porter which eventually led the Saints to an overtime game winning field goal. As much as people of the New Orleans area love the Saints, this writer honestly believes that they were not destined to win anything because of what happened during 2005 with Hurricane Katrina.

There are many other examples of teams that made some outrageous plays that caused them to come out on top at the end and got labeled a team of destiny. Fans need to understand that there are teams that were built better than their opponent but for some reason they could not seal the deal, i.e. the 2007 New England Patriots. Many of you know that the Patriots were the first team finish the regular season undefeated since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

In Super Bowl XLll the Patriots were outplayed and outsmarted by Eli Manning and his insane first down conversion to David Tyree which eventually landed the Giants their third Super Bowl title in team history. That is one reason why the following phrase is true: "On any given Sunday any team can be beaten." The talent on the Giants roster at the time was nowhere near the level of the Patriots.

If teams are motivated to dethrone the big dog in the league, there is going to be a fight. Some teams have the drive to accomplish it and some teams drastically lack it. Now, if you are a devoted Christian that prays to God hoping that he intervenes in the outcome of your team's performance on Sunday, then it's your choice.

This writer is not trying to bash anyone's religious preference, but crazy outcomes occur in the National Football League because of lack of common sense, and that's all. Plays such as "Hail Flacco" are what make the NFL the most anticipated reality drama that there is on television today.

There will always be a team that will take on the term "a team of destiny" that will galvanize the hearts of football fans around the country, but pay attention to how they are having success before you can say that they are destined to having a championship season.