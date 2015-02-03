Two Major Takeaways From Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX is in the books, with the New England Patriots the champions once again for the fourth time during the Brady and Belichick era, and the city of Seattle still in shock and awe wondering how on earth they didn’t come out of the game with the Vince Lombardi trophy. It was the epitome of a roller-coaster game with two major talking points being of course the final play call as well as the performance of the Patriots quarterback, who many now consider the greatest to ever play his position.

Did the Seahawks make the right call?

It’s the old cliché that hindsight is 20/20, but it’s the question on every football fans mind and the answer is no. With the Seahawks on the 1 yard line and down 28-24 with under a minute left, the always arrogant New England head coach Bill Belichick refused to call timeout and stop the clock. At this time you would think Marshawn Lynch’s number will be called, and for Beast Mode to pound the ball in for the touchdown, give Seattle the lead and what very likely would have been their back to back championship win. However, the Patriots lined up obviously expecting a run on 2nd down and Pete Carroll called a play hoping to take a chance for an easy touchdown. Ricardo Lockette ran a slant route into the end zone and Russell Wilson threw quickly into tight coverage. New England’s rookie corner Malcolm Butler stepped in front of Lockette knocking him to the ground and caught his first, and no doubt what will be, the greatest interception of his career and won the game for the Patriots. A truly crazy final minute of football.

In defense of Pete Carroll’s play call, everyone in the world watching this game was expecting a run. Carroll tried to catch the Patriots, along with each and every person watching the game, totally off guard. 9 times out of 10, that play is a catch, it just so happened the rookie jumped the route and made a truly spectacular read. It was a magnificent defensive play worthy of winning a championship. An interesting statistic from this past season which can also be used in defense of the play call is in fact that Marshawn Lynch has had five opportunities to run in a touchdown from the one yard line and has only managed to convert one of those carries into a score. It also must be remembered that the Seahawks aggressive offense and risk taking is what has made them so successful, riding their luck with taking huge chances, as seen in their use of fake field goals and long hail mary-esque bomb passes. it just so happens this one chance didn’t pay off. When you take big risks, sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, and it cost the Seahawks a second Super Bowl title.

Some are of the opinion, and this is all speculation at this point, that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Seattle higher ups called the play they did due to them wanting Russell Wilson to be the ‘hero’, thus denying Marshawn Lynch his chance at a guaranteed MVP trophy and an opportunity to get on the microphone and say whatever he wanted. Rather than run the ball into the end zone, if Wilson made the winning touchdown then obviously all the focus and spotlight would have been on Seattle’s inspirational leader and would have sealed the MVP spot for the Seattle quarterback, rather than ‘Beast Mode’, the man of few words who would rather rack up massive fines and grab his crotch than speak to the media. Of course, these are all rumors and speculation, but an interesting theory none the less.

What’s next for Tom Brady?

Despite the deflate-gate controversy, Tom Brady put all of that behind him as he picked apart the Legion of Boom with 37 pass completions from 50 attempts, including 4 touchdown passes and an MVP performance. Throwing to 4 different receivers in Brandon LaFell, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski for a combined 28 points, Brady had yet another game worthy of a quarterback many now consider the greatest of all time. With a record 6 Super Bowl appearances, Brady has now tied Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with 4 Super Bowl victories. But at 37 years old, how much does the Golden Boy have left in the tank? Brady has openly said he has no intention of retiring and even wishes to play into his 40’s if possible.

With his performance on Sunday, there’s no reason why the 14 year veteran can’t continue to produce for New England and continue to contend for championships. Despite throwing two bad interceptions, Brady was basically flawless. LeGarrette Blount rushed for a total of 40 yards, showing that Brady, with 50 pass attempts, once again carried the Patriots on his back to victory when it mattered most. As long as the Patriots can surround Brady with the right offensive line and continue to get him the protection he needs to pick apart teams and keep him on his feet, the Patriots will be contenders until Brady decides its time to call it a career. The chase for a record five Super Bowl titles is certainly on!