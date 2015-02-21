Minnesota Vikings 2015 NFL Draft Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings seem to have found their head coach and quarterback of the future in Mike Zimmer and Teddy Bridgewater. However, Zimmer and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman made sure to send the message to Vikings players, coaches, fans, and the entire NFL that complacency will not be tolerated in Minnesota.

Zimmer and Spielman have also been outspoken recently about their desire to build the team through the draft as opposed to spending money in free agency. This makes this week’s NFL Combine a critical step in the process of evaluating talent and deciding who will be the right fit for this team.

After going 7-9 last season, the Vikings have been awarded the 11th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. Being early in the grading process, there are many different possibilities or directions the team could go in. There are also factors, such as free agency acquisitions, combine numbers, and pro day performances that could change the landscape of the Vikings' draft needs and big board, not to mention the lack of assurance that Adrian Peterson has any desire to return to Minnesota.

However, based on knowledge of current team needs, coaching philosophy, and drafting strategy, this author has narrowed his list down to four prospects to watch for in the weeks leading up to the draft on April 30th. These are the players that have an extremely realistic chance at being selected at number 11 and donning a Vikings uniform next fall.

The Front Runner:

Brandon Scherff- OG Iowa (6’5” 319 lbs.)

Brandon Scherff is the epitome of versatility. Projected as a guard in the NFL, Scherff also has the stature and ability to play the tackle position. With the shaky play of former first-round pick, Matt Kalil, coupled with Phil Loadholt and the rest of the offensive line’s lack of ability to stay healthy, the Vikings would benefit greatly from snagging a player with a diverse skill set such as Scherff’s. He would be able to fill in any hole on the offensive line, and could take some heat off of Kalil if placed at the guard position next to him.

The former Hawkeye ran an impressive 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine on Friday, opening the eyes of many scouts and ascending his draft stock. His 23 reps on bench press was a little disappointing given the hype of his weight room abilities. However, this shouldn't be a concern to say the least, especially considering Scherff can allegedly hang-clean a whopping 480 lbs. That brute power translates to excellent run blocking and explosive pancakes, such as this one below.