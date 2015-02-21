Minnesota Vikings 2015 NFL Draft Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings seem to have found their head coach and quarterback of the future in Mike Zimmer and Teddy Bridgewater. However, Zimmer and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman made sure to send the message to Vikings players, coaches, fans, and the entire NFL that complacency will not be tolerated in Minnesota.

Zimmer and Spielman have also been outspoken recently about their desire to build the team through the draft as opposed to spending money in free agency. This makes this week’s NFL Combine a critical step in the process of evaluating talent and deciding who will be the right fit for this team.

After going 7-9 last season, the Vikings have been awarded the 11th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. Being early in the grading process, there are many different possibilities or directions the team could go in. There are also factors, such as free agency acquisitions, combine numbers, and pro day performances that could change the landscape of the Vikings' draft needs and big board, not to mention the lack of assurance that Adrian Peterson has any desire to return to Minnesota.

However, based on knowledge of current team needs, coaching philosophy, and drafting strategy, this author has narrowed his list down to four prospects to watch for in the weeks leading up to the draft on April 30th. These are the players that have an extremely realistic chance at being selected at number 11 and donning a Vikings uniform next fall.

The Front Runner:

Brandon Scherff- OG Iowa (6’5” 319 lbs.)

Brandon Scherff is the epitome of versatility. Projected as a guard in the NFL, Scherff also has the stature and ability to play the tackle position. With the shaky play of former first-round pick, Matt Kalil, coupled with Phil Loadholt and the rest of the offensive line’s lack of ability to stay healthy, the Vikings would benefit greatly from snagging a player with a diverse skill set such as Scherff’s. He would be able to fill in any hole on the offensive line, and could take some heat off of Kalil if placed at the guard position next to him.

The former Hawkeye ran an impressive 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine on Friday, opening the eyes of many scouts and ascending his draft stock. His 23 reps on bench press was a little disappointing given the hype of his weight room abilities. However, this shouldn't be a concern to say the least, especially considering Scherff can allegedly hang-clean a whopping 480 lbs. That brute power translates to excellent run blocking and explosive pancakes, such as this one below.

Scherff has fluidity in his footwork but may be a bit outmatched against top pass rushers in the NFL, if he does in fact play offensive tackle. All in all, Brandon Scherff would bring depth and versatility to a line that allowed 51 sacks last year, and protecting the new face of the franchise has to be a top priority. As the Vikings struggle to figure out what exactly will happen with Adrian Peterson next season, Norv Turner and his offense can begin to build a front capable of producing a running game without the former MVP.

In the Conversation:

Vic Beasley- OLB Clemson (6’3” 246 lbs.)

A nickname involving a play on his last name and a variation of the word “beast” is sure to come sooner rather than later. Beasley made his mark on the Clemson program by rewriting their record books and graduating as the all-time sack leader in school history with 29. The 2013 All-American ranked third in the nation in both tackles for loss and sacks, and chipped in four forced fumbles on the season. The explosion off the edge is something that is sure to pique the interest of head coach and defensive mastermind Mike Zimmer. Beasley possesses the size and speed to be effective as a pass rusher and obtains the raw abilities to grow into a good run defender, especially under the tutelage of a defensive minded staff. He almost always is the first defender off the ball, and that anticipation can make linemen look silly in their attempts to block him.

The real question here is, do the Vikings want to invest a first-round pick on the same position as last year? The Vikings traded up for the steal of the draft in Teddy Bridgewater at number 32, but don’t forget about the first team selection in OLB Anthony Barr from UCLA. His rookie campaign was cut short by injury, but Barr showed signs that he is the real deal. Chad Greenway is aging and could potentially not return in 2015, leaving a need at the opposite OLB position. Both Beasley and Barr are versatile in their skill sets, which should allow the coaches to get creative in their alignments and responsibilities. Getting another chess piece for Zimmer to play with can only create a more dynamic and dangerous defense.

DeVante Parker- WR Louisville (6’3” 211 lbs.)

DeVante Parker will not wow you with his physique, blow you out of the water with his speed, or astonish you with his strength, yet the Louisville product simply knows how to come down with the football. His body control pops out on film much like a Jordy Nelson, but he also has the length and ability to high point the ball like an A.J. Green (demonstrated below). He needs to get a little stronger and assist in run blocking, but you won't find hands that absorb the ball quite like Parker. His three drops in two seasons are only outshined by his 33 colligate touchdowns and his 17 yards per catch average.

Parker being from Louisville and having a history with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not affect the decision to pull the trigger on draft day, but it could be a factor if he finds himself landing in Minnesota. Parker is a genuine talent that would have an immediate impact on offense. With the uncertainty surrounding the development of Cordarrelle Patterson and Greg Jennings being in danger of getting cut due to his high salary, wide receiver may be an area Minnesota wants to address early. Having a true number one option for a young quarterback to grow with would give the offense a distinct direction and someone to take pressure off a backfield that may or may not have Adrian Peterson in 2015.

The Dark Horse:

Jalen Collins- CB LSU (6’2” 198 lbs.)

At 6’2”, Collins has the stature and physical presence NFL coaches covet. The knock on Collins is about his tendency to rely on his athleticism instead of using technique. This stems from his lack of experience as he can only claim 10 collegiate starts. This may sound like an issue heading forward, but with the teachers that the Vikings have, they may prefer a raw project that can be molded to fit a scheme. There is no doubt that if Minnesota drafts the LSU stand out, he will be taught the right way and will have an opportunity to thrive.

The Vikings improved in their pass defense last season, but corner is still an area of need for this roster. Adding another lanky DB to play opposite of an emerging star in Xaiver Rhodes will give the Vikings the flexibility to play Captain Munnerlyn in the slot, which is more suitable for his strengths. Collins is not overly physical in press coverage despite his size, but he moves well and has the ball skills that we have come to expect from LSU defensive products.