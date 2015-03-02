Miami Dolphins And The 2015 NFL Draft Part 2

Veteran Miami Dolphins receiver Brian Hartline was released last week, in order to make some salary cap room. Hours later Brandon Gibson followed. The local sports media is split on weather high priced Mike Wallace will be released or traded by Miami. Wallace has refused to agree to a restructuring of his contract or to take a pay cut, leading some observers and insiders to suggest the relationship between the speedster and the Dolphins front office may be irretrievably broken. No one really knows for sure what the future of Wallace and the Dolphins holds in 2015 and beyond, but the fact still remains that there isn't much room under the cap to resign other key players who are set to become free agents this year, including defensive tackle Jared Odrick if Wallace stays.

Whatever happens with Wallace and Clay, one thing is clear, the Dolphins will not be able to have both on the team in 2015. This almost guarantees a move from the Fins in the earlier rounds of the upcoming NFL draft for a wide receiver. Fortunately for Miami, this wide receivers draft class is both deep and talented. There is a healthy combination of speed, size and route runners with great hands. Hickey did not target a tall receiver last year and if Wallace isn't part of the team, the focus may turn to speed. Should Charles Clay not be on the roster, then the Dolphins may target a more physical receiver instead.

The first round of this year's draft is loaded with highly talented receivers. They combine speed and height and in some cases even both. The Miami Dolphins have the 14th pick and by the time their turns comes up, the top batch of wide out is expected to have been picked. The lowest ranked player of this elite group is DeVante Parker from Louisville, but as the rankings stand today, he is also expected to be gone by 14, but if he is not, then Parker should be a nice pick for the Dolphins. Should Miami consider trading down for a WR, Sammy Coates from Auburn, could be a very alternative to Mike Wallace.

DeVante Parker