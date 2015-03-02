Miami Dolphins And The 2015 NFL Draft Part 2

Veteran Miami Dolphins receiver Brian Hartline was released last week, in order to make some salary cap room. Hours later Brandon Gibson followed. The local sports media is split on weather high priced Mike Wallace will be released or traded by Miami. Wallace has refused to agree to a restructuring of his contract or to take a pay cut, leading some observers and insiders to suggest the relationship between the speedster and the Dolphins front office may be irretrievably broken. No one really knows for sure what the future of Wallace and the Dolphins holds in 2015 and beyond, but the fact still remains that there isn't much room under the cap to resign other key players who are set to become free agents this year, including defensive tackle Jared Odrick if Wallace stays.

Whatever happens with Wallace and Clay, one thing is clear, the Dolphins will not be able to have both on the team in 2015. This almost guarantees a move from the Fins in the earlier rounds of the upcoming NFL draft for a wide receiver. Fortunately for Miami, this wide receivers draft class is both deep and talented. There is a healthy combination of speed, size and route runners with great hands. Hickey did not target a tall receiver last year and if Wallace isn't part of the team, the focus may turn to speed. Should Charles Clay not be on the roster, then the Dolphins may target a more physical receiver instead.

The first round of this year's draft is loaded with highly talented receivers. They combine speed and height and in some cases even both. The Miami Dolphins have the 14th pick and by the time their turns comes up, the top batch of wide out is expected to have been picked. The lowest ranked player of this elite group is DeVante Parker from Louisville, but as the rankings stand today, he is also expected to be gone by 14, but if he is not, then Parker should be a nice pick for the Dolphins. Should Miami consider trading down for a WR, Sammy Coates from Auburn, could be a very alternative to Mike Wallace.

DeVante Parker

Sammy Coates

Last year, one of Dennis Hickey's best selections of the draft came in the second round, when they drafted Jarvis Landry. This year, the second round has a few good wide outs among its ranks. Some of this year's second round choices, are also some of the fastest receivers of the draft. Positioned as of this moment, high atop the second, is receiver Devin Smith. Smith is 6'0" and 196 LBS. The Ohio State deep threat recorded a time of 4:42 in the 40 at the combine. Coming out of the University of Miami, Phillip Dorsett recorded the second fastest time at 4:33 in the 40, at this year's NFL Combine. Presently holding the 81st spot overall in the draft, according to NFLDraftscout.com, Dorsett, a Fort Lauderdale native, could end up being drafted as high as the late first round, or as low as the lower part of the third.

Devin Smith

Phillip Dorsett

Jamarcus Nelson had the fastest time in the 40 among wide receivers at this year's Combine. The fact he stands at just 5'10” and weights 156 LBS, raise obvious concerns about durability at the next level. Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com writes about the speedy prospect:

“Five Most Intriguing Players: J.J. Nelson, WR, Alabama-Birmingham: Clocked at a blistering 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash, Nelson was the fastest of this year's combine participants. He looks more like a track star in shoulder pads than a traditional wide receiver at a spindly 5-10, 156 pounds, but caught the ball well during drills in Indianapolis.”

Jamarcus Nelson

They said he wasn't big enough for the NFL, they doubted his physicality and talked about his skinny wrists as a telltale sign of his limited physical growth potential and still, flying under the radar, he has opened some eyes and left some experts scratching their heads as he's streaked along. Wide receiver Kenny Bell, from Nebraska, was clocked at 4:42 at the Combine. Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com writes:

“... Stronger than he looks with admirable toughness. Above average blocker and focuses on the details, sustaining and welcoming contact. Reliable on special teams coverages to close and break down in space. Experienced as a kick returner, averaging 25.0 yards per return in college (51/1,277/1). Mature and outspoken personality and a positive locker room presence...”

Standing at 6'1” and weighing 197 LBS, Bell may very well go in the fourth round, unless other scouts and experts start seeing more than just feet inches and pounds.

Kenny Bell

They said he had physical limitations

There it, that's a look at some of the draft receivers for this year. Next up, analyzing this linebacker class.